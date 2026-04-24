Eden: The Sussexes are ‘running the Montecito branch of the House of Windsor’

I keep going back and forth about whether I believe that King Charles is seething over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in this current era. When Charles and Prince Harry met face-to-face last September, there was a change in how the palace (Charles’s staffers) spoke about the Sussexes and briefed about the Sussexes. Many have theorized that Charles sees the value in keeping open communications with Harry if no other reason than it drives Prince William crazy. William’s not the only one having a nervous breakdown at the thought of Charles and Harry’s improved relations – many royal reporters appear to have a vested interest in keeping the left-behinds at odds with the Sussexes for some reason. Speaking of, Richard Eden is once again ranting about “Project Thaw,” aka the “establishment plot” to bring the Sussexes back to the UK. Eden’s latest column has a big update – some highlights:
The Montecito working royals: When the plane lands in Washington DC on Monday at the start of their historic visit, Charles and Queen Camilla won’t be the only members of the Royal Family to find themselves working in the US – not, at least, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s cheerleaders are to be believed. For Prince Harry and Meghan are ‘running the Montecito branch of the House of Windsor’, according to briefings given to sympathetic journalists who covered the couple’s quasi-royal tour of Australia earlier this month.
The Sussexes are delighted with their Australian trip: While some of us were highly critical of the way the Sussexes used their trip Down Under to combine money-making with public engagements, they are said to be delighted with how it went. Their allies have made it clear that they saw the trip as a successful blueprint of what we can expect from them in the future. It is a highly dangerous turn for the King and the future of the Monarchy.
Harry’s Ukraine trip: Apparently determined to keep himself in the public eye, Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv this morning ‘to remind people back home and around the world what Ukraine is up against’. It’s all a big change from the Sussexes’ original plans for their life in America, which involved signing big-money deals with giant media companies such as Netflix and Spotify to produce programmes and podcasts.
Charles doesn’t want to antagonize: The King is desperate not to antagonise his younger son and his American daughter-in-law. Indeed, royal officials are horrified when they are asked about the Sussexes because they fear saying something which could offend the Sussexes.
The delay regarding the Sussexes’ police protection in the UK: It’s telling that when the royal and VIP executive committee, which authorises security for senior royals, met earlier this year, it was civil servants and not the King’s representative, who raised objections to the couple having their automatic, taxpayer-funded security restored. The civil servants feared a backlash from hard-pressed taxpayers who would have to pay for this automatic security.
An interesting quote: A friend of the royals tells me: ‘Their Majesties will not see Harry and Meghan while they are in the States, but don’t read anything into that. The King hopes to see more of his son and spend time with his grandchildren. This will happen in Britain before long.’
The endgame for the monarchy starts in Montecito!! The problem is that [Harry] is funding his ‘service’ by making money, and that a ‘half-in, half-out’ model could ultimately destroy the monarchy, as the late Queen wisely understood. In my opinion, the King needs to take drastic steps to prevent the Royal Family being tarnished. He should strip them of their Duke and Duchess titles, as well as Harry’s styling as Prince, just as he has done with his brother Andrew. If the Sussexes’ new model of money-making royalty is allowed to take root, it could eventually spell the end for the House of Windsor – and not just the Montecito branch.
“The problem is that [Harry] is funding his ‘service’ by making money, and that a ‘half-in, half-out’ model could ultimately destroy the monarchy…” Read that back – the monarchy will ultimately be destroyed by a prince and his American wife making money and doing charity work wherever they please. If the monarchy is so fragile, it cannot withstand Harry and Meghan’s four-day visit to Australia, then maybe the monarchy deserves to be destroyed? And that quote from “a friend of the royals” is very interesting indeed. It sounds like Charles is doing more than “not antagonizing” the Sussexes. It sounds more like Charles is more than open to seeing the Sussexes this summer. But we’ll see. Incidentally, I’m fascinated by the lack of follow-up reporting on all of these issues, and I think the absence of gossip is indicative of Harry and Charles communicating and keeping a lid on their plans.
Photos courtesy of Backgid, Cover Images.
Charles needs to also see his daughter in law Meghan if he wants credibility. Cheerleaders of the sussexes do not consider them a branch of the royal family in Montecito
They run the house of Montecito, not a branch of the house of windsor. The usual attaching of the left behinds to the Sussexes shine!
The stones that the builder refuse…
Oh please. The royal family is doing its own tarnishing. Eden is so obsessed with those titles. And Eden Andrew is not being punished and parliament did not formally remove Andrews title
“a ‘half-in, half-out’ model could ultimately destroy the monarchy”
He keeps threatening us with a good time, doesn’t he?
This is funny “Apparently determined to keep himself in the public eye”, like he’s just traveling where he’s invited dude. Apparently Harry and Meghan were supposed to move into a cave off the Pacific coast venturing out for clams occasionally.
And yeah they keep trying to pretend that Harry and Meghan doing what they do while being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is bad because it’s “confusing”, but everyone knows the real issue is the comparison it invites. The problem is the interest isn’t going to go away if they stop being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The interest will still be there and the question about why they can still do philanthropy, live in a nice house and have nice things, and have an impact without costing the taxpayers money will still be there. Simply because you can’t erase the family that Harry came from.
This question isn’t going away, they need to get ahead of that question ( which they can’t answer and they don’t want to) rather than thinking reshuffling names is going to make your problem go away.
Sounds more like the Queen and her advisors knew it would be the end of the gravy train if people realized h the royals could do their job without taking in hundreds of millions from the public purse.
It’s not the end of the monarchy, it’s the end of the free flowing cash. Why someone like Eden is hellbent on defending that is beyond me. They won’t share their riches with you, Dickie.
No, Maureen, “half-in half-out” refers to earning private income while also taking a royal paycheck for doing royal duties. That’s NOT what’s going on. The Sandringham Summit agreement was very clear that Harry and Meghan could earn their own private income while pursuing their personal charitable interests.
This. They are not half-in working royals bc they are not funded by the public. They are all the way out.
Exactly. Maureen desperate to stat have H&M attached to the left behinds to sell papers! Not working.
Let’s be clear that this is hogwash: “The civil servants feared a backlash from hard-pressed taxpayers who would have to pay for this automatic security.”
Hard-pressed taxpayers are sick of supporting the lazy, entitled, slumlord, bags of cash, on-the-dole, do-nothing leftbehinds. The existence of royalty who have plundered from the public for centuries is the issue, not police protection that is provided for far more people than the king’s own son.
Only people who would delight in violence against the Sussex family are opposed to police protection.
The Daily Fail have their own grudge against the Sussexes, especially since they keep suing and winning against the Fail and the rest of the Murdoch empire. And certainly Kensington Palace both authors and pays social media bots to slander the Sussexes. However, I often wonder if Camilla counters her husband’s new tone on the Sussexes via the Fail. And if she does, does Charles know or care?
I think Camilla is preparing for her life after Chuck. If she thinks Scooter King will be less that generous towards her, I believe she would side with Harry just to push Scooter’s buttons and get what she wants.
They do not have a half in half out option – they were kicked out fully, and thank god. I hope though they stick to their guns and never go back – no one over there could ever be trusted. Certainly see Charles privately if they want, but I just feel if they make any other outreach it will only blow up in their faces. I almost wish they could just give back the titles to make the break clear
They should not give back the titles. Scooter would still want more including breaking up the Sussex marriage and talks of exile and so on. Scooter would still not be satisfied
And the prime minister of Ukraine just introduced Harry as your Royal Highness Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex. Those titles will stay with good king Harry for life!
And that is correct, they only agreed not to use the HRHs for commercial reasons and Ukraine wasn’t a commercial reason.
Whatever you want to call what the Sussex’s are doing one thing is for sure they are doing it much better than the left overs because the Sussex’s are the ones drawing crowds, boosting sales, selling out events and products all while doing charity, supporting causes and running businesses. The BRF and the working royals look like an assisted living facility photo and that is definitely what they project except I think most assisted living residents might be more fun than these people are.
I like to know the reason they would give for removing Harry’s titles. Making the rest of us look bad by doing good work in the world.
The only thing truthful or logical in this piece is that the Palace is not actively briefing against Harry and Meghan at the moment. I think they’ve stopped because they know that anything they say to the press will get a response from Harry and Meghan. Palace briefings/smears only work when the subject remain silent and Harry and Meghan have learned that speaking out takes away the Palace’s control of the narrative.
Are people in UK really stupid enough to believe that Chuck could unilaterally “strip [Harry and Meghan] of their Duke and Duchess titles,” for real? I’ve heard DailyFail is the most popular rag in the realm. But even this ignorant American understands removal of titles is a little more involved, with Parliamentary participation, than singular Chuck declaring “off with their titles.”
I thought Brits understood that even if Chuck stripped “Harry’s styling as Prince, just as he has done with his brother Andrew” that doesn’t remove either of them from the line of succession. But maybe I’m wrong, and Daily Fail has greater influence, or more gullible readers than I could possibly fathom.
The latter. And even William would be well-advised not to go near this. If they tried to strip Harry’s (and his kids’ titles) there’d be uproar. Andrew was different (!) and he had to go quietly. Although he is still the Duke of York, actually. To remove royal dukedoms they’d have to go through parliament and the monarchy does NOT want scrutiny or lurking republican MPs near this. That could be a very slippery slope. And altering the LoS would also have to go through the 15 commonwealth realms. Yikes.
I think the Commonwealth would stick by Harry, he is the only royal who has proved that he is not racist, by marrying Meghan, the vast majority of Commonwealth citizens are Brown.
I don’t believe that Charles “stripped” Andrew of any titles, a few Andrew relinquished and others he agreed not to use. But as no Letters Patent was issued and Parliament didn’t vote, Andrew still holds all those titles, no matter how the press wants to spin it.
Yes, and?
What an interesting picture Eden paints. Poor Charles can’t catch a break from his sons. He’s besieged by William, who is plotting his demise in the UK. And now, he’s desperate not to offend Harry in the US.
If Charles wanted to make William’s head explode (and Trump’s, and the press and, and, and), he’d meet with H&M while he’s in the US. “One foot in the grave? Watch this.”
Those who hate Harry would condemn the King for behaving like a grown up.
The king is still the king and his favor is worth something, otherwise people wouldn’t be begging for years to receive an honor. Even boot lickers like Trump. They’d still hate Harry, but it would be all “See what a gracious and spiritual man Charles is? The very spirit of forgiveness.”
Ever since Meghan kidnapped Harry and whisked him away, I have had a bag packed by my front door. If being kidnapped by Meghan will leave me rested, glowing and moisturized, like her current captive, sign me up!
A photo of Charles with Harry’s family is going to travel around the world within minutes! It’s going to be everywhere. Why not? What does Charles have to lose at this point, at his age, with his health.