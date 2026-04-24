Tina Brown: Privately, King Charles ‘viscerally despises’ Donald Trump

We’re just days away from King Charles and Camilla’s state visit to the US. Everyone is holding their breath on both sides of the Atlantic. British people are furious that Charles is giving respectability to an unhinged fascist. American people are furious that an unhinged fascist is sitting in the White House, and that he’s about to host Prince Andrew’s brother for a state visit. It’s all very unseemly and Epstein Class. Well, Tina Brown had a big preview this week on her Substack. She “confirms” something I’ve long suspected, which is that King Charles in particular has a “visceral” hatred of Donald Trump. Some highlights from Brown’s Fresh Hell:
Charles expects to look good compared to Trump: Happily for the king, his state visit to the U.S. next week to celebrate 250 years since the birth of its democracy is occurring at a time when America’s head of state is much madder than King George III. The worse the world gets, the better Charles looks. It’s the triumph of tailoring, the victory of restraint. His arrival on U.S. shores provides an urgent salve to the disintegrated goodwill between Trump and British PM Keir Starmer, who, embarrassingly, is now flailing on the domestic front as well over his bollixed-up vetting of Epstein buddy, Lord Mandelson, for the post of UK ambassador to the U.S.
Visceral hatred: There will be no whiff next week of how “viscerally,” I am told, King Charles privately despises his presidential host. Trump thought he was currying favor when he stomped on the constitutional monarchy’s separation of powers with the observation, “I think he [the king] would have taken a very different stand [on the war in Iran], but he doesn’t do that.” In the unlikely event the president in his speech trashes the British PM as a malingering ally, Charles will look down and fiddle with his gold signet ring, then proceed unfazed with an elegant oration about what was broken in 1776 quickly repaired…hands across the ocean in two world wars…shoring up of democracy at a time of peril…side by side in Iraq and Afghanistan, etc. (This last is a must, given Trump’s outrageous recent affront that NATO “stood a little back, a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan, when, in fact, Britain lost 487 troops and the king’s own son Harry served there.)
Charles is going to schedule another visit to the Vatican soon: The king, a royal adviser told me, will be especially pained by Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo. In his decades as Prince of Wales, interfaith understanding was always high on his priority list, to the point that he wanted, as monarch, to be called defender of faith, not the faith. At his coronation, when Charles officially became head of the Church of England, the pews of Westminster Abbey, one guest told me, “were so full of interdenominational representatives, it was an almost comical central casting row of rabbis and imams and monks and archimandrites from the Greek Orthodox Church in stinky cassocks and big beards embracing each other.” As with the king’s immediate invitation asking Zelensky to tea at Sandringham after Trump and Vance roughed up the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office last year, I fully expect a hastily scheduled trip to the Vatican to appear on the king’s calendar soon.
Charles thinks the state visit will go well for him: The king and queen know they can ace this visit. Whatever the tensions, the palace also sees it as a pleasing opportunity both to blur the frayed transatlantic reality and to big up the monarch at home. It reminds the UK that, for all the recent familial catastrophe with Andrew (whose personal interests of golf, greed, and girls align more closely with those of POTUS than those of the cultured, spiritually evolved King Charles), its head of state is one of the few people in public life who still know how to behave. Queen Elizabeth lived most of her life in an era of media deference, without the threat of image sabotage by viral social media moments captured on phones. In his stoic ability to adhere to first principles amidst the chaos, Charles is the one-man equivalent of the Artemis astronauts.
I’ve said before – and I say it again in our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, coming out this weekend – but I really don’t have a read on how the state visit will go. I agree that the stagecraft of the visit – the state dinner, the parade or whatever it is – will probably go well, and those are the moments when Trump will be on his best behavior. It’s the other moments, like when Charles and Cam go to the Hill, or when they visit Virginia, that I think the situation will go off-script in weird ways. I’m actually glad to hear that Charles has a visceral hatred of Trump though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
It’s not a flex – I think many of those who work with Trump and support him viscerally despise him, too.
Check out Charles’ expression in the handshake photo. He looks just like his dad, radiant with that palpable sense of entitlement. Epstein class, born and bred. My Spidey-sense is asking, “What if KC isn’t *just* complicit? What if he partook as well?”
Two words: Jimmy Saville.
I recently listened to the Jimmy Saville episode of the What a Creep podcast. That was horrifying. Made my skin crawl.
Yes! Jimmy Saville , also Bishop Peter Ball not to mention his scuzzy brother, the former prince Andrew. By their friends shall you know them.
Yes chuckles ,we see you.
@AOC add Lord Mountbatten to that list (for Charles’s formative years)
That thought crosses my mind often especially with how he protects AMW.
How will Camilla respond if Trump trumps loudly?
Expect something outrageous and probably shocking to come out of the 🍊💩 mouth especially if it’s late in the day he’s definitely lost his filter and he could say anything.. also from rumors the 🍊💩 is pretty stinky so I expect the mistress turned wife will be making some pretty good horror faces.
I hope he sharts in her direction. If ever two bottom feeders deserved each other’s company…
I mean, what’s she going to do? Pitch a fit and go wait in the car again?
The good news for Charles is he won’t see any protests. Every road and sidewalk will closed within a mile of his vacinity.
There’s always the airport. Unless they use a military one.
Brown’s 1st premise is wrong. Charles and Trump will be seen as birds of a feather because of the pedophile links between them both. Charles family colonization past will be front and center and will not go down well. My wish for this visit is that both of these hypocrites are shamed .The disgust by many for both men is palpable .
I hope the Sussexes go on a well deserved vacation while Charles is in the US.
Yeah, this is a wildly overly-optimistic take from Brown. Imagine saying “In his stoic ability to adhere to first principles amidst the chaos, Charles is the one-man equivalent of the Artemis astronauts.” Look, I don’t know how it’s gonna go but that is just a very overly generous prediction. Guess we’ll see.
This embiggening of Charles (bags of Middle Eastern cash) has temporarily brought me off the self imposed sidelines. He probably does find Trump terminally vulgar and crass. Who doesn’t? But portraying Charles as some kind of heroic antidote to Trump is wildly off the mark. Comparing him to our heroic astronauts who uplifted us all a couple of weeks ago is downright sacrilegious. Someone confiscate Tina Brown’s laptop before she strikes again.
If he despises Trump, then WHY is he coming? He could take a stand and not treat this lunatic like an actual leader. I don’t care that it’s the 250th. Stop sane-washing!
Also — whoever said “stinky cassocks” is rather rude.
@FYI, thank you for pointing out the “stinky cassocks” remark.
I suspect he’s coming because Starmer’s government wants him to. Soft diplomacy, as it were.
That was terrible. That whole line was terrible–how it’s just laughable to have imams, rabbis, etc. sitting together. But to throw in the ‘stinky cassocks’, too? Every day a new low, I swear.
I remember when Charles came to Boston in 1986 for the 350th (I think) anniversary commemorations at Harvard University, because its original charter was issued by the Prince of Wales. He was a huge hit. He has a kind of low-key warbling sarcasm, like a banjo strum in the air, that implies he’s not taking anything around him 100% seriously. Should come in handy.
Shaking hands with his brother’s co-conspirator? Mingling with a felon? How does this benefit the UK? Shouldn’t the King be providing the investigators with information about what he knew, and when he knew it? Just asking for a few victims who want and need answers.
What bothers me is how much KC WANTS to go. He had the perfect excuse to get out of this as he is undergoing cancer treatments. But he chose to make a way.
History will not look kindly on this. Not just this regime but everyone who normalized it and helped usher it in.
Charles waited more than 40 years for his time in the sun, he is not shirking any of it. Part of the top job means you have to deal with dictators and terrible leaders. If Starmer wants to soothe ruffled feathers by deploying royalty (the human equivalent of gold leaf in Trump’s eyes) that’s his call. The UK isn’t supporting the Iran mess but here have some King Charles and Queen Affair Partner.
People want to attack royals for smiling and entertaining Trump but it’s their job. They’re no longer actual rulers, they’re expected to be soft diplomats.
Repeating @Judy’s great point above:
“Shaking hands with his brother’s co-conspirator? Mingling with a felon? How does this benefit the UK?”
Repeat: HIS BROTHER’S CO-CONSPIRATOR. It’s just gross on every level.
They’re playing for time. I’d be very surprised if Trump outlives or outlasts Charles. He’s got to be counting down until the midterms. I think after that, whoever supported his bid for power will discard him like a used condom. Pardon the image. But it’s the rest of the planet that’s getting screwed. Trump is just a guy who was always for sale. He was rented / leased / purchased by some very unsavoury people. I think he’s acting out and lashing out because he isn’t really in control. Of himself, or of any situation he surveys now.
Tina Brown giving Charles the classy edit as if he didn’t enjoy his ‘playboy’ era like Trump and Andrew. The greed, girls and golf tracks for all three…maybe swap polo for golf. I do believe Charles is more intellectual, but there is still commonalities of being born into wealth and entitlement. I am surprised the state visit is still happening. Obviously, there is a soft power agenda behind the scenes.
Tina Brown giving Charles the classy edit as if he didn’t enjoy his ‘playboy’ era like Trump and Andrew. The greed, girls and golf tracks for all three…maybe swap polo for golf. I do believe Charles is more intellectual, but there are still commonalities of being born into wealth and entitlement. I am surprised the state visit is still happening. Obviously, there is a soft power agenda behind the scenes.
Old enough to remember Charles and Diana coming to DC and Virginia. They visited our local shopping mall. During school hours. Cruel. Can’t imagine anyone is wanting to cut class to see Charles and Camilla.
Charles did not appreciate Diana. He was too self centered.
I agree with others here that Tina and the royals are deluded to think that Charles will be viewed in contrast with Trump as opposed to in connection with him. They always think it benefits Charles to be pictured next to people worse than him, imagining that makes him look better. It’s not true! People draw commonalities just as easily as they draw differences. Given the general hatred for Trump around the world as well as in the US, being photographed next to Trump makes him look terrible. Plus, Trump always tries to dominate whoever he is with, so it makes Charles look weak. Does Tina actually believe that an “eloquent oration” will make Americans think better about him? Take a tip from Iran, nothing more rarified than AI Lego hiphop videos is going to penetrate our attention. Charles would get more respect from Americans by not visiting and by speaking against Trump than by cozying up to him at dinner. As was said above, it’s all very Epstein class. I’d also point out that the royals consistently make the same mistake with Harry, thinking that putting him down makes them look better, when all it does is remind us what POS’s the Windsors are as a whole (Harry excepted).
We must never make the mistake of setting the bar so low as to say, “At least So-and-So is not as bad as Trump.” We must be aware of the need to lift standards very high and not let Trump’s odious normalization of everything putrid cause us to tolerate mediocrity.
Seriously … every story had better mention that the king’s brother is caught up in the same Epstein scandal as Trump.
Tina Brown may live in the US but she’s a staunch royalist. And like most royalists she’s projecting her own feelings about Trump onto Charles. I don’t believe that he viseral despises Trump. They have much in common – adultery, shady business deals and a close proximity to paedos. Trump’s manipulation of the Esptein files and the compromising of the FBI means Andrew is protected. So I would like to think that Charles is grateful that Trump is President.
I think that Charles feels the same about Trump as most of the royals do – they dislike his personality, maybe find him a little grotesque or offputting, but dont actually find his actions or policies that appalling.
I mean W&K blocked off a 150 acre perimeter around their house because they wanted to, simple as that. Trump renamed the Kennedy Center because he wanted to, simple as that. He’s building a ballroom because he wants to, etc.
Yeah, sure, whatever. Just trying to save his own reputation. ‘I’ll go, but it’s for duty only. I swear! I really hate the guy!’ The appropriate thing to do was to cancel. This is a tactic out of Billy & Katiekins’ playbook. Saying one thing while doing another. Or more accurately, saying one thing while doing absolutely nothing.
In that picture, you can tell that King Charles is getting the patented hand-crushing from Trump. Trump loves to shake hands in a bone-breaking way. It has to be way worse with KC having his edema/arthritis big pink hands.
Didn’t read, bc she’s a grotesque human being. Biggest blight The New Yorker will ever have.
I could swear that Charles kept in touch with Trump even when he was no longer President. I don’t think Charles despises Trump at all. I think he is trying to get ahead of the backlash he is going to get from his visit. Seeing as most royalists are equivalent to MAGAts, I think he has more in common with Trump than not.
Charles is no saint . He took the UK home away from harry Meghan and their two small children. And he’s protecting Andrew