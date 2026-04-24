They’re mad about Prince Harry traveling almost 40,000 miles by plane in two months

Here are some photos of Prince Harry at Thursday’s Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine. He arrived early Thursday morning by train, quickly changed into a suit and attended this forum. He gave a ballsy, courageous keynote speech at the security conference as well. After the conference, he met with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, he spent time with Ukrainian veterans and Invictus competitors and more. Today, he’s in Bucha, paying his respects and meeting with locals and veterans. As you can imagine, there continues to be a great deal of fury about Harry’s presence in Ukraine for the third time in less than 14 months. There’s a great deal of fury that Harry continues to do what he does best – travel the world as a global statesman, show up and do good. So now they’re crying about just how much Harry has traveled in the past two months. You guys…

Prince Harry has travelled almost 40,000 miles by air in just two months, despite his longstanding campaigning on climate change and sustainable travel. The Duke of Sussex undertook a series of long-haul international journeys between late February and late April, spanning North America, the Middle East, Australia and Eastern Europe. Based on confirmed routes, his flights alone total approximately 39,900 miles over the 60-day period. The travel began with a trip from his home in Montecito, California, to Jordan in late February alongside Meghan Markle. The couple visited at the invitation of the World Health Organization, travelling to Amman, where they attended meetings and visited the Za’atari refugee camp. The return journey to California accounted for about 16,400 miles. In mid-April, the pair flew to Australia for a four-day tour covering Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. The journey from California to Sydney added a further 7,500 miles. Following the conclusion of that visit, Harry travelled on to Eastern Europe. He flew from Sydney to Poland, a journey of roughly 9,700 miles, before continuing towards Ukraine. The final leg into Kyiv was completed by rail, with Harry travelling approximately 430 miles from Poland to the Ukrainian capital, where he was seen arriving on April 23. A return flight from Ukraine back to California is estimated at around 6,300 miles. While the train journey is not included in the aviation total, it brings the overall distance travelled across all legs to just over 40,000 miles. Taken together, the air travel alone is equivalent to circling the Earth more than one and a half times, based on the planet’s circumference of 24,901 miles. Harry has frequently spoken about environmental issues and the need to reduce carbon emissions. He launched the sustainable travel initiative Travalyst in 2019, aimed at encouraging more responsible tourism practices. The Prince has previously said: “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.”

[From The Daily Express]

Eco-warrior! Hypocrisy! Global statesman! HOW DARE HE!! Yeah, they’ve really got nothing. These people have been utterly broken by Harry and Meghan. As much as these people wail and cry about “but you promised not to be half-in half-out,” the most bitter pill is that Harry has fashioned such a unique role for himself – that of a roving humanitarian and Invictus/veterans-issues ambassador. And yes, what really bothers these “critics” is the fact that the heir to the throne will only get off his ass to take another vacation.

Юлія Свириденко привітала Принца Гаррі в Києві та подякувала за послідовну підтримку України, військових і ветеранів: "Зворушена, з якою теплотою Принц Гаррі говорить про наших людей, з якими зустрічається тут і по світу на Іграх Нескорених».https://t.co/UmPrCv0CQg pic.twitter.com/juSxAFjQqc — Кабмін України (@Kabmin_UA) April 23, 2026

Today, Prince Harry is visiting Bucha, a town in Kyiv region which was occupied by Russia in 2022 and where the Russians committed a massacre. pic.twitter.com/gU7fGwOWOC — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) April 24, 2026