They’re mad about Prince Harry traveling almost 40,000 miles by plane in two months

Here are some photos of Prince Harry at Thursday’s Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine. He arrived early Thursday morning by train, quickly changed into a suit and attended this forum. He gave a ballsy, courageous keynote speech at the security conference as well. After the conference, he met with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, he spent time with Ukrainian veterans and Invictus competitors and more. Today, he’s in Bucha, paying his respects and meeting with locals and veterans. As you can imagine, there continues to be a great deal of fury about Harry’s presence in Ukraine for the third time in less than 14 months. There’s a great deal of fury that Harry continues to do what he does best – travel the world as a global statesman, show up and do good. So now they’re crying about just how much Harry has traveled in the past two months. You guys…
Prince Harry has travelled almost 40,000 miles by air in just two months, despite his longstanding campaigning on climate change and sustainable travel. The Duke of Sussex undertook a series of long-haul international journeys between late February and late April, spanning North America, the Middle East, Australia and Eastern Europe.
Based on confirmed routes, his flights alone total approximately 39,900 miles over the 60-day period. The travel began with a trip from his home in Montecito, California, to Jordan in late February alongside Meghan Markle. The couple visited at the invitation of the World Health Organization, travelling to Amman, where they attended meetings and visited the Za’atari refugee camp. The return journey to California accounted for about 16,400 miles.
In mid-April, the pair flew to Australia for a four-day tour covering Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. The journey from California to Sydney added a further 7,500 miles. Following the conclusion of that visit, Harry travelled on to Eastern Europe. He flew from Sydney to Poland, a journey of roughly 9,700 miles, before continuing towards Ukraine. The final leg into Kyiv was completed by rail, with Harry travelling approximately 430 miles from Poland to the Ukrainian capital, where he was seen arriving on April 23. A return flight from Ukraine back to California is estimated at around 6,300 miles.
While the train journey is not included in the aviation total, it brings the overall distance travelled across all legs to just over 40,000 miles.
Taken together, the air travel alone is equivalent to circling the Earth more than one and a half times, based on the planet’s circumference of 24,901 miles.
Harry has frequently spoken about environmental issues and the need to reduce carbon emissions. He launched the sustainable travel initiative Travalyst in 2019, aimed at encouraging more responsible tourism practices. The Prince has previously said: “I spend 99% of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.”
[From The Daily Express]
Eco-warrior! Hypocrisy! Global statesman! HOW DARE HE!! Yeah, they’ve really got nothing. These people have been utterly broken by Harry and Meghan. As much as these people wail and cry about “but you promised not to be half-in half-out,” the most bitter pill is that Harry has fashioned such a unique role for himself – that of a roving humanitarian and Invictus/veterans-issues ambassador. And yes, what really bothers these “critics” is the fact that the heir to the throne will only get off his ass to take another vacation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, former President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone (R to L) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093838737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk (L) shakes hands with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyu (L to R) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, former President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone (R to L) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
How many miles do the keens travel on the yachts and jetting off to exclusive resorts.
Also all the helicopter miles to fly between all of their forever homes
And how many thousands of miles did William and his special guests fly in order to be seen at Earthsh!t “caring about the environmen”?
This article is hilarious when you consider that Prince Eco-Warrior of Wales takes helicopters the way other people take taxis.
And since Harry is flying commercial, the fuel would still have been used since is not via private jets. This is hilarious. H&M really are winning this battle.
He’s flying commercial now and those planes were going with or without him anyways but some how we are supposed to be outraged by this.. lol I will save my outrage for the day the Sussex’s start using helicopters as cars and ask the tax to foot the bill… at this point I say fly while airlines still have fuel because they are already cutting flights in preparation for the shortages.
Came here to post this. They few commercial to Australia–business class, not even first class.
And yes. Why not demand Willy take an EV instead his Uber-helicopter. He probably took the Uber-helicopter to see the Jaguar EV racing cars.
Humanitarians travel to support the efforts of causes they champion.
So that’s why William and Kate don’t go anywhere or do anything, they’re thinking about the environment!!
So what about when the king travels by private jet to go on state visits? Or by helicopter within the country because they can’t be bothered to drive? Or the heir who actually has an entire award dedicated to the environment, uses helicopters like taxis to go between their multiple owned homes? Traveling by plane is only okay if you’re in the monarchy? That’s not going to be an easy sell for the average British business person.
The interesting thing is that Travalyst is about traveling and being cognizant of your carbon footprint and doing it in the most efficient way possible, because people do need to travel because we are a global society. So they don’t even understand what Harry is saying, they are just throwing stuff at the wall to force him to stay in the house so that the UK royals don’t look lazy and unremarkable.
Right? William takes a helicopter all over the uk. But the truth is that he should be covering more milage, like Harry, going to more places and doing work.
I wonder how often Harry is thrown in Williams face to motivate William.
Judging from the number of crash out articles, daily, every time Harry and or Meghan does something the left behinds wish they could take credit for.
Stay salty and mad about it, palace courtiers. Your misogynoir built all of this.
That was a ballsy speech he gave!!!!!
I’m so glad that he is reminding the world that Ukraine matters to all of us! Well done, Harry.
Same.
🎯
It’s really interesting and impressive how Harry has crafted a role for himself outside the RF. That takes a lot of strength, focus and courage.
Ah. Irony really is lost on the sycophants who gleefully repeat Willy’s meltdowns. Harry is W-O-R-K-I-N-G and C-O-N-T-R-I-B-U-T-I-N-G. He also usually flies C-O-M-M-E-R-C-I-A-L. The rota really have to outright lie to come up with any criticism of Harry. He is a saint compared to his horrid brother. The serious media (that no longer exists because of media consolidation) needs to get down to business and start criticizing Willy like it is 2015. Who is paying for Willy’s quid pro quo constant holidays, luxury private travel, extravagant lifestyle and world class security? He should be ripped to shreds by the rota every time he goes zoom zoom in his bigly boy, pollution toys (helicopters). The knuckle dragging idiot is going to accidently off himself and his family if his helicopters aren’t taken away.
He traveled with his wife, whose married name is NOT “Meghan Markle”!!!!!
How else is he supposed to travel? Oh I get it. The British press doesn’t want Harry to be doing these things and they definitely don’t the public seeing him actually making these trips especially as William and Kate refuse to do royal tours. Plus, according to the British press, Harry just sits at home doing nothing or as the Queen said being a carer for his children. Harry doing humanitarian work or travelling for business undermines that narrative and boosts his profile.
They are so desperate to distract from the fact that Harry was giving a speech to a room packed full of important people, met with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, and is continuing to further the work of Invictus and Halo trust, when they have been telling everyone that he just sits at home in Montecito feeling lonely.
But the photos speak a thousand words – Harry IS the global spokesperson, even blimmin’ Trump felt he needed to react (stupidly) yesterday…
Awww, diddums. Oh wait, who believes what today. Its hard to keep up.
I know. It’s both hilarious and sad that writing this stuff is someone’s job. But at least they learned some geography.
😂
OK, Prince Bulliam constitutionally can’t make a speech implicitly criticizing Trump or Putin. But Bulliam could go to places like Ukraine and visit places similar to what Harry’s doing. Visit a landmine site, or an orphanage, or meet with people helping families that got bombed out of their homes. Meet privately with that country’s PM.
Or that all seems too political, visit an orphanage in India or another Commonwealth country. Heck, Australia’s PM invited him to visit, but maybe that would be a bad look at this point, and the Caribbean is still cringe from the last time they went. So go to Canada. A quick google says there are 56 Commonwealth countries. This isn’t rocket science. He’s just lazy and incurious.
BillyIdle could start by visiting his own tenants.
The ones he has living in black mold, or the ones whose homes he’s selling out from under them. He could go check on Dartmoor Prison.
He wouldn’t even have to leave the country for that!
Example 10,589 of if the heir and his wife were actually good at the role then the British press wouldn’t be tasked with the job of attacking Harry and Meghan for being philanthropists. Billy and Kitty are so lazy and evil they want Harry and Meghan to stop helping people because it makes them look bad.
Really sit with how evil that is. They don’t want to use their platform or resources to help anyone AND they want to stop others from helping just because of how it looks for them.
You guys are so unfair.
William has given Ukrainians the “odd smile here and there,” remember.
Seriously, though, Harry is so good at this stuff. And he’s good at it because he’s passionate about it. Is William passionate about anything besides football?
And the 8 brownies in a tupperware – let’s not forget that.
I guess he should have traveled by scooter like his manly brother.