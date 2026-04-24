Prince William’s idea of a good time is watching his favorite TV show, ‘The Traitors’

We recently talked about how Prince William is a “cultural hinterland” without hobbies, passions or interests. He’s not religious, and he’s actually “embarrassed” by religious ceremonies and rituals. He doesn’t read books or briefing papers. He’s attended one concert in twelve years and he’s not known as a lover of opera or classical music. He doesn’t watch movies despite being the president of BAFTA. He only really enjoys football in a limited way, cheering for Aston Villa solely and repeatedly disrespecting England’s national teams (despite his FA patronage). He doesn’t seem to follow any other sport or have any other major interests. Well, we left out one of William’s interests: he watches TV. He was a big Suits fan, remember? And his current favorite show is The Traitors.

It is the BBC blockbuster about deception and trust that has gripped the nation – including members of the Royal Family. In royal author Robert Hardman’s new book, he reveals that the Prince and Princess of Wales are among the millions engrossed by The Traitors. Mr Hardman writes: ‘The King is the one who still enjoys sitting up writing letters into the night whereas Prince William’s idea of a fun evening, says one of his team, is to “sit down with the Princess in front of The Traitors”.’ Stephen Lambert, whose production company makes the show, – which pits ‘faithful’ contestants against those who are ‘traitors’ – said William told him last year that it was a ‘big treat’ as he awarded him an OBE at Windsor Castle. Mr Lambert added: ‘He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it.’ William later told Sir Stephen Fry, one of the celebrity contestants, that he and his family had been ‘locked into’ the series.

[From The Daily Mail]

So, he watches reality shows. And American TV shows like Suits. And his wife was and is obsessed with Downton Abbey. It would be fine if this was just part of his cultural interests, like, oh the BAFTA president is a film buff AND he loves a reality show like Traitors. But it just feels… boring. Except it’s more than that, right? Because we have some sense of what he actually obsesses over: taking down his brother and organizing these unhinged schemes around the Sussexes.