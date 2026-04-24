Prince William’s idea of a good time is watching his favorite TV show, ‘The Traitors’

We recently talked about how Prince William is a “cultural hinterland” without hobbies, passions or interests. He’s not religious, and he’s actually “embarrassed” by religious ceremonies and rituals. He doesn’t read books or briefing papers. He’s attended one concert in twelve years and he’s not known as a lover of opera or classical music. He doesn’t watch movies despite being the president of BAFTA. He only really enjoys football in a limited way, cheering for Aston Villa solely and repeatedly disrespecting England’s national teams (despite his FA patronage). He doesn’t seem to follow any other sport or have any other major interests. Well, we left out one of William’s interests: he watches TV. He was a big Suits fan, remember? And his current favorite show is The Traitors.
It is the BBC blockbuster about deception and trust that has gripped the nation – including members of the Royal Family.
In royal author Robert Hardman’s new book, he reveals that the Prince and Princess of Wales are among the millions engrossed by The Traitors.
Mr Hardman writes: ‘The King is the one who still enjoys sitting up writing letters into the night whereas Prince William’s idea of a fun evening, says one of his team, is to “sit down with the Princess in front of The Traitors”.’
Stephen Lambert, whose production company makes the show, – which pits ‘faithful’ contestants against those who are ‘traitors’ – said William told him last year that it was a ‘big treat’ as he awarded him an OBE at Windsor Castle.
Mr Lambert added: ‘He said he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it.’
William later told Sir Stephen Fry, one of the celebrity contestants, that he and his family had been ‘locked into’ the series.
[From The Daily Mail]
So, he watches reality shows. And American TV shows like Suits. And his wife was and is obsessed with Downton Abbey. It would be fine if this was just part of his cultural interests, like, oh the BAFTA president is a film buff AND he loves a reality show like Traitors. But it just feels… boring. Except it’s more than that, right? Because we have some sense of what he actually obsesses over: taking down his brother and organizing these unhinged schemes around the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales during an event to meet young environmentalists from across Africa and Southeast Asia who are taking part in the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme, at Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town, on day one of his visit to South Africa, ahead of the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 6
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 04 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London, which helps young people by ensuring they have access to high-quality youth services and safe spaces. The organisation, founded in 2016, engages over 400 local young people weekly through mentoring programmes, school outreach and youth clubs.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London, which helps young people by ensuring they have access to high-quality youth services and safe spaces. The organisation, founded in 2016, engages over 400 local young people weekly through mentoring programmes, school outreach and youth clubs.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London, which helps young people by ensuring they have access to high-quality youth services and safe spaces. The organisation, founded in 2016, engages over 400 local young people weekly through mentoring programmes, school outreach and youth clubs.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales taste honey as they visit the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m half convinced at this point that when Wilbur goes home, they unplug him and store him back in his box, his shipping container, like Barbie in the movie. He’s animatronic hence he malfunctions.
Of course it is.
That tracks – the obsession with Harry as traitor, paranoia, secret pacts to destroy others.
But I love how they juxtapose Charles working and writing into the night with the next king watching the telly.
I just know that the real reason this man is so pissed off is that his younger brother took the girl from his TV spank bank. He will never get over it.
😂😂😂
AND Kate knew how he felt lol. Can you imagine their shock when they opened the door to Harry and Meghan? I love that for them
Are you trying to tell us something without telling us, Daily Mail? This is while the Fail is concurrently running the bit about his idiotic remarks at the Jaguar event yesterday. And, of course, while Harry is bravely doing in the Ukraine what William should be doing. But god forbid the Fail comes out and just says the heir is a lazy idiot.
Billy sounds like a slob.
Not royal material.
OMG. Spank bank is a phrase I had not heard or recalled until today. I would say chef’s kiss, but, somehow, no? …LOL.
I’m glad he has something that makes him happy, since I’m sure he can’t enjoy his previous favorite show anymore – Suits.
So the future king of GB enjoys watching reality shows at night and Aston Villa games.
that’s it. that’s the extent of his interests. What a lazy, boring, uninteresting man.
I feel bad for the UK. This guy is your next King. Good luck with that.
Or maybe not?!:)))
Remember that 21st-century Nostradamus who predicted that William would NOT be king:))
This has to be an intentional juxtaposition from the rota at this point, right? Charles works late into the night writing letters, Harry does successful world tours and then addresses allies in the middle of a warzone. And William? Plays with racecars and likes watching celebrities on the telly.
One of these things is not like the others…
Judging by his comfort with a controller, he’s also a gamer. Do we think Mario or Grand Theft Auto?
Grand Theft Auto, and probably Call of Duty as well.
Scooter Bulliam’s idea of a good time?
As we’re regularly seeing him out in public while day-drinking, we can surmise that he continues to drink at home.
There were reports years and years ago that The Other Brother liked his G&T, while Mumblina was partial to all kinds of cocktails — she even admitted to liking Crack Babies and Sex on the Beach.
So these reports of Billy the Basher following Traitors and not doing much else, in addition to what we’ve seen and read these past decades, is only proving one thing: he’s as shallow as a puddle, and he’s an intellectual lightweight, incandescent with rage, someone who isn’t much more than a functional illiterate.
The Head of State that the Reform-voting Brexiteers deserve.
Hear, hear!
It stands to reason that Rage Monster Willy would like ‘Traitors’. It’s all about stabbing each other in the back, much like ‘The Apprentice’, which is something I don’t find entertaining at all. Given how Willy treats Prince Harry and other members of the Royal Family, it’s not surprising at all.
Somehow reality tv fits him, that’s not a compliment.
To be fair, it’s not like his wife is quietly supporting him to be a better man. She never talks about her favorite books or music either. Even with a degree in art history, we know zilch about her art tastes. Unless it’s a textile she can wear or cover a chair with, or a painting she can put on the walls of her latest forever home.
Or maybe she asked for date night at the theater and he just said no.
He’s probably got a man-cave with a big screen, a wine fridge and a gaming system, and the wife and kids make an appointment if they want him.
Who knows if it’s true. He doesn’t live w Kate so doubt he watches anything w her.
But I thought his pastime was drinking.?
Why not both?
He probably drinks his way through each episode, snarling about his traitorous brother.
William said he looked forward to watching it; doesn’t mean he does. I bet he puts the same amount of effort into being interested in that fellow’s work as he does BAFTA-nominated movies.