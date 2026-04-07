Prince William is a ‘cultural hinterland’ who never claimed to be an ‘intellectual’

What are Prince William’s interests? What are his passions? I would describe William’s interests and passions to be limited to football (specifically Aston Villa, and especially not any women’s teams) and cars. Reportedly, he enjoys cars. I don’t even think he enjoys polo at this point, and he’s basically only played polo a couple of times in the past three years. He’s not a natural athlete because of his physical awkwardness, so it’s not like he’s playing pick-up basketball or football/soccer. He doesn’t join his wife on her hobby of walking/hiking in nature. Additionally, William is a cultural wasteland. He doesn’t watch movies despite being the president of BAFTA. He doesn’t enjoy the theater. He doesn’t read books or even have a favorite magazine. No one has ever said he even listens to audiobooks. He’s been to one concert in like fifteen years (he took his kids to see Taylor Swift).
All of this is in comparison to his father, King Charles. Despite Charles’s many failings and flaws, he’s a very cultured man with many passions. He loves gardens, he loves being out in nature, he’s an accomplished painter who supports tons of art charities and even founded an art school. He loves opera and theater. I don’t think he likes watching TV, but he’s a huge reader who enjoys books about history, philosophy and religion especially. He has a passion for unique crafts and he supports many unique craftsmen and artisans. And on and on – he has a rich cultural life. Well, people are just now figuring out that the heir to the throne is a cultural wasteland. “Dull” doesn’t even cover William’s personality:
According to Camilla Tominey, William’s lack of passion, hobbies or interests is justified because “he’s never claimed to be an academic or an intellectual.” As if that’s a good thing? Well, at least he’s never claimed to be smart or culturally aware or a man of wide interests! And since when is it particularly “intellectual” or “academic” to read a f–king book or enjoy a movie or have passion for anything other than Aston Villa’s online forums? The future king has never picked up a history book or decompressed by listening to his favorite album. It’s pitiful. It’s not just that William is “a bit boring,” it’s that he’s completely unprepared for his role and uninterested in learning anything. They can’t even get him to read briefing memos, for goodness sake!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.,Image: 848094485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt / Avalon
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06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince prepares his speech whilst travelling to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.,Image: 1050762297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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06/11/2025. Belém, Brazil. The Prince of Wales during the World Leaders Summit at COP30. The Prince delivered a landmark speech, highlighting the need for urgent and inclusive climate action, and to galvanise world leaders to accelerate progress towards net zero. His Royal Highness then met with The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for a discussion on shared priorities on climate and biodiversity.,Image: 1050803000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa to the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077419262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
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Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, speaks with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Britain, February 22, 2026,,Image: 1077428250, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
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22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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(L-R) – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Catherine – Princess of Wales arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789883, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Briytain’s Prince Willieam awaits the arrival of Britain’s King Charles III and Queens Camilla to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088843233, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m not here to defend William, he’s terrible, but he has talked about playing bass guitar and describing himself as “quite good “. I mean, it’s something.
Of course he would describe himself as quite good 🤣🤣
Day drinking and football pretty much sums up the Dim, Bald Bulb. Oh, and “incandescent rage” over his brother and sister in law.
Dim Bald Bulb is *chef’s kiss* and I am stealing it shamelessly!
Pretty obvious he is a dimwit. He has difficulty getting through written speeches prepared for him. He just wanders around looking akward.
Scooter and keen are both very shallow . And keen has years to get a degree in child psychology or even use her art degree. Scooter is the same he’s just a dabble r and avoids learning new things.
With his personality issues I believe he feels he is to smart to bother, he knows it all and he will be the “best king ever no one in history will be better than him” sounds familiar right? The rota will be his tool to push the propaganda agenda just like CT and the other have been doing since Prince Harry and Meghan became a couple.
He could have been passionate about his work with the air ambulance (sorry forgot exactly what it’s called) but even that didn’t get him.
In addition to being Billy the Basher and Bulliam the Incandescent it seems that day-drinking Scooter the Idle is functionally illiterate.
Good luck, Brexitannia.
This^^^
Harry lives a busy life, when would that leave Cain, anytime to do anything else.
He doesn’t have to claim to be an intellectual, but it is part of his job to be well informed. You know the job that apparently he’s so good at just because he was born? He has to be well read, and cultured, and aware and well versed in multiple subjects, because he’s literally going to be the king and his entire role is one of diplomacy.
Making statements like this just further highlights the nonsense that is the monarchy. This person will get hundreds of millions per year, with the understanding that he is best suited for the role because he is part of an unbroken line that are somehow better at this than people that do claim to be intellectuals.
And instead of pointing out how it is a deficit that he doesn’t speak multiple languages, can’t hold conversations with a modicum of knowledge on multiple subjects, you tell us that he never claimed to be? You’re basically telling people they have to buy a $100,000 car, and then when the wheels fall off say well we never claimed that it actually would drive you anywhere.
I agree, William’s indifference to his role just highlights the absurdity of monarchy. At least Charles intuited that he should look like he gave a damn about being qualified for and interested in his job. William is literally just one more football chud in a nation neck-deep in football chuds—what makes him more fit for the job than any of them?
@Dee, ITA, and I can’t believe how brazen William is about doing whateverTF he wants (which is usually nothing), then claiming it’s his new, “modern” way of doing things. It’s a total scam and more people need to call him out on it.
The fact that he publicly admits to not reading his briefing papers before engagements, not watching most of the BAFTA-nominated movies (!) even though he certainly has the time — and not having the self-awareness to realize he should not say these things in public— and his comments about being a “work from home monarch” (lmao)… take all of that together, and he’s clearly showing his subjects exactly how he feels about them and his “duty.”
Bill has been effective at exactly one thing in his adult life: slowly lowering any and all of the public’s expectations of him and Kate.
So they are figuring out that the next king is dull, boring with no known hobbies who can’t think his way out of a wet paper bag. This is information that is known by anyone having to spend five minutes with dimwit!!
Remember their motto: “down is up, up is down, green is black, and the earth is flat”
Technically, he might be a tv watcher. Bc we know he watched suits.
Apart from hating Harry he has absolutely no passion in his life. He has the whole world at his fingertips and he simply can’t be bothered. If he wasn’t so awful I’d pity him
As expected, madam tominey is here to remind us all that the sun rises down south and sets up north! What’s new?
Did she ever correct the record re Meghan made kkkate cried? No wonder her husband cannot keep his eyes off other peoples’ husbands (ala megyn kelly)!
The people (choose any from the british royal propaganda media) whose private lives are headed to the landfill are always talking/writing smack about others.
I thought Camilla T had a worried look a couple of times during the video
Well, we know that William and Catherine watch TV series on DVD, and that he’s watched Suits.
As I was reading this blog, I actually received a text from my friend (white male, same age as William) because he was so excited about understanding a Debussy reference in his sports podcast and I am confident that, if ever asked, my friend would name Debussy as his fav composer.
I say this because every defense of William only makes him look more pathetic despite having the benefit of Eton and St. Andrew’s educations. He is in his fifth decade of life and the royal family should be distressed to the max that William has to be defended for not having any visible pleasure in the popular or fine arts, nature, charity, animals, etc. with “WELL he never issued a royal edict claiming to be an academic or intellectual.” This all feels very Joyce Carol Oates asking if Elon had any enjoyments beyond conquering Twitter, you know?
Of course, that is the true problem: the royal left-behinds and their administrators know William is a charisma black hole, and thus their PR strategy has been modeled after the Heir’s own habit: denigrate anyone who has ever been within his radius in order to embiggen the Future King William, the Non-Intellectual.
@Frida, imagine if he was ever asked his opinion about Debussy (or any composer, for that matter), or his favorite author..William would be like a deer in the headlights, he’d be so clueless.
That’s the thing, after all this, my football-loving friend sent me a screenshot of his music app playing a Debussy song. This is all because of one (1) reference on a sports podcast, and this morning my friend demonstrated more intellectual curiosity than William has shown in his entire life!
As someone pointed out, one doesn’t have to identify as an intellectual or academic in order to be passionate about their hobbies and interests. Moreover, as someone else has pointed out in these comments, William’s a lightweight. He can’t even turn his love for Aston Villa into meaningful ways of sharing that passion ie setting up football camps for children, making appearances to help smaller clubs, etc. What a waste!
Boring?? Is that a euphemism for “dumb as brick”? Yeah I’m going to keep calling him Dim Bill.
Ayo Edebiri’s look in that BAFTA photo is *everything* and then some. 😆😂❤️
Big problem is there is no there , there with him. Definitely not front of house, leadership material, not bothered, not interested, not reliable and can’t be shamed into working regularly because he’s paid duchy income regardless!
It’s interesting that Camilla Tominey is admitting that William’s not an intellectual when the British press has spent his whole life saying that he was the smart one and that Harry was the dumb one. It’s clear that William has no interests outside of Aston Villa and I don’t even think that his support of that team is genuine. He’s a lightweight and very dull.
Lightweight is the word, @Amy Bee. That is *it* 100%. Dude is featherweight. Presuming he’s heavyweight.
It’s an interesting strategy – to defend someone by pointing out his flaws. But, if William has never claimed he was an intellectual or academic, he has claimed he’s a man of action and passionate about the environment, mental health issues, peace in the Middle East, homelessness, all of Africa, and doing the school run. No one would care that William is boring if they could see any speck of activity from him to back up those claims, but it’s just hot air.
For the past decade, the topic he’s mentioned the most *by far* is how horrible his brother is, how much he hates him, and how his first order of business as king will be to try and humiliate H&M using any means available to him. Real leadership material! Such a diplomatic statesman in the making! Petty asshole. And he’s not even self-aware enough to realize how petty and small and pathetic this makes him look to sane people.
I have maintained for many years that William’s lack of intellectual capacity is the result of the traumatic brain injury he received as a child. No one wants to say this out loud. But someone with below average intelligence, well documented mood swings, tantrums and frequent emotional outbursts, lack of interest in anything beyond cars and football is going to be the next king of England.
For a while, I’d thought that as well. Then again, his “basher” days go back to toddler days (hence the “Billy the Basher” nickname; that and his jealousy of Harry). Most people grow out of the sibling rivalry phase, or at *least* learn to handle it as an adult.
Didnt he make fun of Harry who struggled in school?
I’m still baffled that someone who went to university has nothing to show for it. I’m not a fan of the dutch monarchy either but our then crown prince learned water management in which he became something of an expert
You have to wonder how he spends his time – all those long empty work-free days with no interests. TV? Booze? What an existence.
Harry has never claimed to be an intellectual either. His mother was the same – she used to joke about her lack of qualifications. And yet, they both clearly had passions, interests and causes. William is just an empty-headed waste of space. Even the pro-royal press can see it.
This is what I was thinking. What does he do with his time???
I can’t imagine what their day-to-day life is like. If I was that wealthy with that much ease built into my life… gosh, the books I could read, the recipes I could try making, places I could travel to visit, plays and shows and movies and concerts I could attend, the museums I could visit, the causes I could champion. He could be doing so much to be interested in the world, which would make him interesting.
It doesn’t even seem like he’s just pouring into his wife and children–like he doesn’t seem to enjoy being with them.
What a sad and boring life, with so much potential.
WHAT IS HE DOING WITH HISW TIME?
My bet would be that he plays a lot of video games, but who knows. One doesn’t need to be “intellectual” in order to do something useful, and to work hard at their jobs.
Or to simply be curious about the world around them, and kind to others. The absolute bare minimum for a decent human being! Asinine remark.
I think most people already knew that William is not an intellectual. In fact, he’s done everything he can over the years to distance himself from his father’s pursuits – an appreciation for art, classical music, reading, sustainable horticulture etc.
William proudly loved football, binging box sets on the telly, and going on holiday. It is all part of his Normal Bill “middle class” persona (because he thinks that this is what middle class people are like). It’s a borderline insulting caricature of his own making.
The real problem is not his intellect but his lack of curiousity. The king doesn’t really have to be an expert on anything, he can have unlimited advisors, but he does need to ask questions, be able to assess the information he’s given critically, and then show good judgement in his actions. That’s what is lacking here.
Someone with his resources and a TOTAL lack of curiosity is so obscene to me. Such a waste! Football games and ski holidays seem to be the only things that reliably get William out the door on a regular basis.
I just don’t get it. The man has all the time and money and ACCESS in the world. If he wants to know more about the history of Stonehenge for example, his office needs to make one phone call and he’ll be able to meet with the leading Stonehenge experts. (Just trying to think of a completely random example lol). If football is the only thing he loves, why don’t we see him at games throughout the country and throughout the league – not just Aston Villa. Why isn’t he at the academies and soccer camps or meeting with charities that help poor kids get involved in sports. And so on. He does the bare minimum and that’s it.
I just find it so frustrating because he could do so much with his privilege. And he just doesn’t.
I know many passionate persons who have a specific collection of objects, and are not intellectual. In his youth and even as an adult, Harry was called dimwit, not a very bright bunny and more. We have to wonder if even then, that was not to protect his brother’s lack of interest in anything. I believe William have a passion for SM and spend half his day commenting against his brother and SIS.
William is a stupid middle aged man on the dole who at minimum emotionally abuses his wife.
Remember Keeping Up Appearances?
Remember Onslow?
Onslow was actually an improvement on William! He read books on philosophy and quantum mechanics, and was a dedicated viewer of Open University on telly.
So there you have it. Onslow should be Prince of Wales.
When he is King and reads his red boxes he will not understand what they are about.
He won’t read.
He’ll have his secretary do it and then proceed to pitch a royal tantrum if he has to think critically before signing.
Honestly he’s the sort of useful idiot I imagine palace courtiers who fancy themselves the real power behind the throne, salivate over. He’ll do what they want, not the other way around.
And that’s why, despite all the muted bellyaching, no one will move to make changes, because they want Billy Idle right where he is.
The courtiers’ egos, and the egos of their principals, have effectively cooked the monarchy. They have done to the UK govt what Drumpf has done to the US govt.
ITA with everything you said. Just adding that I think he’ll bring Jason back as soon as his father passes away, and I think he’ll pass off anything that requires “critical thinking” to that slimeball Knauf.
It’s been obvious for years that he lacks clear purpose, motivation, and curiosity despite his future being laid out for him since birth. There is outright envy when it comes to his brother and Meghan and it occupies all of his time, that’s his one true passion. He behaves like an absolute psychopath, waging almost a decade long smear campaign against his brother and Meghan. He also seems like he hates his wife immensely and can barely contain his contempt for her. He looks like he’s going to break from the disgust of keeping up appearances. All around miserable.
It contributes to the broader issue that there is nothing that is inspiring, engaging or meaningful about William.
He has no genuine connection or passion to the world or anyone around him. He will continue to erode the public trust and support through his disconnect and unhinged behavior. The world is moving in a different direction that someone like him has no purpose in and he, the Royal Rota rats and Charles understand this. The monarchy will end with him before his reign is over.