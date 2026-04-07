Prince William is a ‘cultural hinterland’ who never claimed to be an ‘intellectual’

What are Prince William’s interests? What are his passions? I would describe William’s interests and passions to be limited to football (specifically Aston Villa, and especially not any women’s teams) and cars. Reportedly, he enjoys cars. I don’t even think he enjoys polo at this point, and he’s basically only played polo a couple of times in the past three years. He’s not a natural athlete because of his physical awkwardness, so it’s not like he’s playing pick-up basketball or football/soccer. He doesn’t join his wife on her hobby of walking/hiking in nature. Additionally, William is a cultural wasteland. He doesn’t watch movies despite being the president of BAFTA. He doesn’t enjoy the theater. He doesn’t read books or even have a favorite magazine. No one has ever said he even listens to audiobooks. He’s been to one concert in like fifteen years (he took his kids to see Taylor Swift).

All of this is in comparison to his father, King Charles. Despite Charles’s many failings and flaws, he’s a very cultured man with many passions. He loves gardens, he loves being out in nature, he’s an accomplished painter who supports tons of art charities and even founded an art school. He loves opera and theater. I don’t think he likes watching TV, but he’s a huge reader who enjoys books about history, philosophy and religion especially. He has a passion for unique crafts and he supports many unique craftsmen and artisans. And on and on – he has a rich cultural life. Well, people are just now figuring out that the heir to the throne is a cultural wasteland. “Dull” doesn’t even cover William’s personality:

'William is a bit boring' Catch up now on Friday's Daily T where @CamillaTominey and @timothy_stanley are joined by former Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, Gavin Ashenden, to discuss how the King and Prince William approach faith, and whether the Prince's focus on the Church’s… pic.twitter.com/Q13Ui06Io3 — The Daily T (@DailyTPodcast) April 5, 2026

According to Camilla Tominey, William’s lack of passion, hobbies or interests is justified because “he’s never claimed to be an academic or an intellectual.” As if that’s a good thing? Well, at least he’s never claimed to be smart or culturally aware or a man of wide interests! And since when is it particularly “intellectual” or “academic” to read a f–king book or enjoy a movie or have passion for anything other than Aston Villa’s online forums? The future king has never picked up a history book or decompressed by listening to his favorite album. It’s pitiful. It’s not just that William is “a bit boring,” it’s that he’s completely unprepared for his role and uninterested in learning anything. They can’t even get him to read briefing memos, for goodness sake!!