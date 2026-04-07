There’s yet another ‘Tiara-gate’ story about Prince Harry & Meghan’s 2018 wedding

I’ve just realized why there are suddenly all of these new “biographies” of Queen Elizabeth II – April 21st would have been her 100th birthday. So why not repackage a million old stories about QEII with a Sussex-forward slant? That’s what Hugo Vickers has done, and that’s what Robert Hardman has done as well. Hardman, like Vickers, wrote a book called Elizabeth II, and like Vickers, all of the early excerpts are about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Y’all, would you believe it if I told you that there was yet another tiara-story variant? I honestly think that seeing Meghan in a diamond tiara on her wedding day broke every royalist’s brain. It’s been eight years of screaming, crying and throwing up about Meghan borrowing a fakakta tiara from the queen. The stories keep changing too! I’ve lost count of how many variations we’ve gotten. Just going from memory, these are some variants: Meghan demanded a different tiara but was bitched out by QEII; Meghan bullied a reluctant QEII into giving her a tiara in the first place; Meghan demanded everything and Angela Kelly had no choice but to bitch out Harry; Harry made Angela Kelly cry, which was obviously Meghan’s fault; Meghan demanded that the tiara be brought to her immediately for a hair trial only for a palace SWAT team to be called in; Meghan kicked a corgi as she yanked the tiara off QEII’s head!! Well, here are some highlights from Hardman’s version of tiara events:
Meghan & Kate both cried, you guys: The couple had asked Princess Charlotte to be a bridesmaid, but tensions between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge over the bridesmaids’ dresses would reduce both women to tears.
QEII loved helping royal brides select a wedding tiara: ‘Her Majesty would pick out a small selection which she thought would suit that bride and ask her round to try them on and choose one,’ said a former staffer. ‘It was her lovely way of bonding with the bride. She did it with Sophie [Rhys-Jones] and with Catherine [Middleton]. But there wasn’t that bonding with Meghan because she turned up with Prince Harry.’ No one was entirely sure why the Prince had to come, too. His memoir suggests that it was a joint invitation; insiders say otherwise.
Wanting to borrow Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau before the wedding: The mood turned sour nearer the wedding when the couple rang the Palace to ask the Queen’s dresser and curator, Angela Kelly, to send over the tiara. Meghan wished to practise putting it on…Matters came to a head when Meghan’s hairdresser flew in for a ‘hair trial’. ‘People were frustrated – and confused. Why was it so hard to set up a time for Meghan to try the tiara with her hairdresser?’ wrote Scobie and Durand, adding that Harry was forced to go directly to the Queen as a result. The Prince, in his account, said that he did not. ‘I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation,’ he wrote, ‘and I wasn’t quite sure with whom Granny would side.’
QEII took Angela Kelly’s side: Insiders have now revealed that word did, indeed, reach the Queen, who took the side of her dresser. She was not pleased that the Prince had been calling around the Royal Household demanding that the tiara be dispatched forthwith. As the monarch told one of them: ‘It’s not a toy.’ She even recalled that, ahead of the 2011 royal wedding, Catherine Middleton’s hairdresser had practised using a plastic tiara from the accessory chain, Claire’s. Why could Meghan and her hairdresser not do the same? She told Kelly to ignore the phone calls.
Why QEII ignored the Sussexes’ calls: There were also two reasons, said the insiders, why the tiara was not simply produced at the click of a finger to suit a visiting hairdresser (quite apart from the less-than-straightforward protocols for transporting royal gems). First, it was Easter Court, with the Queen and her staff based at Windsor and also preoccupied with guests for the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Second, and of greater importance, was the question of provenance. The diamond bandeau tiara had very little known history, beyond the fact that Queen Mary had commissioned it in 1932, using a diamond brooch – a wedding present from the county of Lincolnshire – as its centrepiece. It had seldom been seen in public since.
Verifying the provenance: Angela Kelly and her team had been trying to verify that it had no awkward backstory – like the Timur ruby (alleged imperial loot) or the Cambridge emeralds (reclaimed at vast expense from Queen Mary’s dead brother’s mistress). Every centrepiece of a royal wedding is subject to forensic global scrutiny. Even if the tiara had only a few offcuts from South Africa’s mighty Cullinan diamond, that could be enough to generate furious headlines about colonial theft. ‘Can you imagine how that would have gone down on the wedding day?’ asked one member of staff.
Harry was abrupt with Angela: It had taken a great deal of research. Once due diligence had been done, there was great relief around the Palace. ‘Harry had been on to everyone about this. We thought Angela was like the fairy godmother who had delivered,’ said a source. ‘But when she called Kensington Palace, she was put through to Prince Harry who just said, “Get it here now”. And that was the end of the conversation.’ Harry later wrote that ‘Angela appeared out of thin air’ and asked him to sign a release for the tiara. He said that he thanked her but also added that ‘it would’ve made our lives so much easier to have had it sooner’. Whereupon, according to his memoir: ‘Her eyes were fire. She started having a go at me.’ He had replied: ‘Angela, you really want to do this now? Really? Now?’
Recollections may vary: As would be the case with much of the Harry and Meghan story, recollections would vary. As one staffer recalled: ‘There was already an atmosphere before Angela arrived. Meghan was nowhere to be seen. Harry poked the box and said “Is that it?” Then he stood over Angela and said he did not like her whining to his grandmother. ‘Angela gave it straight back. She said that she did not like him getting all these people to push her when she was just doing her job. She tried to tell him about the history and how it was for their own sake, but he walked out. She decided to put it down to pre-wedding nerves. All Angela did,’ said a former colleague, ‘was to try to protect them’.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s clear that Angela Kelly remains one of the favorite sources of many royal biographers and royal reporters. Those same biographers and reporters never question why Kelly’s story has changed a million times in the past eight years, starting with the original leaks that Meghan demanded a different tiara and QEII personally bitched out both Meghan and Harry. The stories have morphed in recent years because many people believed Harry’s story about the tiara, which he wrote about in Spare. So all of the tiara lies from 2018 through 2022 have now been manipulated into this final boss tiara-gate story, where Angela Kelly still somehow comes across like a world-class bitch. Why would she even present a tiara to a royal bride when she, Kelly, the keeper of the royal jewels, didn’t know the provenance? Why did QEII order Kelly to not answer Harry’s calls, only for Kelly to relent at the last minute and provide the tiara for the hair trial, along with armed escorts? Why did anyone think it was appropriate to tell a royal bride to “practice” with a Spencers Gifts tiara?
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Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.(/Xu Jinquan)(gl)
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NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
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Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
Ignoring someone’s phone calls and not giving them any explanation of why they couldn’t borrow the tiara only to change your mind at the last minute is such childish behaviour.
Why did no one say any of these things calmly and rationally to Harry and Meghan’s faces instead of talking about them behind their backs and then ignoring them?
Angela Kelly seems unhinged and Elizabeth seems like a person incapable of speaking directly to people (she preferred to talk behind peoples’ backs)
What a weird bunch.
It seems like everyone at the palace has a problem with direct communication. No wonder Meghan who was used to Americans, who are more direct, found it difficult. A lot of problems in that family could possibly have been resolved if the people just spoke honestly with each other. I imagine they hated post therapy Harry and his new found openness…
Therein may lay the key: “TALK”!! TALK to each other, and stop writing the ferkackta letters back and forth! Pick up a freakin’ phone, and CALL EACH OTHER, *DIRECTLY* instead of going through layers of staff, FFS! Sheesh!
Nothing to read there. Just rehashing an incident which was clearly defined in the husband’s book re the tiara. This couple will soon be celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary and the gutter rats are still writing about pre wedding nonsense. Just another way to try to extinguish Meghan’s light. Pretty boring.]
Exactly this.
I’ve sorta believed that both of them cried from the beginning, but not that Meghan made Kate cry. And I definitely believe that Kate made Meghan cry and then apologized for it. But as someone who cries when angry/frustrated, coupled with postpartum hormones (that we aren’t allowed to talk about), I can see Kate crying.
Doesn’t validate any of the smear campaign or give credence to bullying Meghan or lying about what happened, but I’ve always believed Kate cried too
…imagine how charlotte will feel someday being the middle of this stupid controversy that she had no power over and became a centerpiece of so much paper and vitriol. No matter what happened, adults need to stop centering a story on a CHILD. I put myself in her shoes and…yikes.
@Megan: What would be Kate’s reason for crying? She was the one being the bully and confronting Meghan during a time when she was struggling with her father’s situation.
@amy bee sorry! It won’t let me reply directly to you! I think she cried because she was angry and frustrated and hormonal, which is what led to her lashing out at Meghan and making Meghan cry.
To be completely clear: I don’t think whatever Kate said and did to Meghan was in anyway justifiable or appropriate. And kate was very clearly in the wrong both for whatever happened and not correcting the narrative. But that’s not mutually exclusive with Kate not crying.
As someone who also cries when angry and frustrated, I could see how Kate crying could happen, which then made the story easier to twist and lie about.
But Kate crying had nothing to do with Meghan so why does it need to be equated as both women cried. If she cried, it’s bc she was embarrassed by the fact that others, like Harry, called her out on her bridezilla actions. And she was not even the bride. Minimizing it down to both women cried after the original story was that Meghan made Kate cry is just a way to protect Kate. And never ever was Meghan given that same consideration. So why is it being given now?
The best thing about the recycled –
Meghan wore a tiara but she’s not white so everything she did was wrong – stories is that we get to see The Duchess of Sussex’s gorgeous wedding look over and over.
Yes, that is the best part. Seeing her gorgeous dress and tiara each time another version comes around.
@Ariel … I wish Harry and Meghan had accepted Charles Spencer’s offer of the Spencer tiara. I bet William talked them out of it.
The derangers can . Make a 9 part fictional mini series out of this nonsense. Is Vickers going to talk about Andrew yelling at his employees.
Yeah, this makes no sense. Why not know the provenance of all the tiaras shown to Meghan in the first place? Isn’t that the job? The royal family and their staff should have higher standards than oh sorry it takes us forever to know where all the jewels come from. Nah, that sounds like bs. And all of the sudden, this is the new version which only got changed after Harry wrote Spare. When before the story was all about how Meghan threw a tantrum bc she didn’t get the tiara she wanted. These people are liars. Angela Kelley is a liar.
You had one job, Angela. If you don’t know the provenance, doesn’t that say you don’t know your own job, after how many decades? It’s not like those tiaras haven’t been sitting there awhile. Sounds like Kelley is both a liar and incompetent.
I kinda love the idea of Angela Kelly taking weeks to “research” the tiaras already in the collection, furiously clicking through wikipedia links and poring old royal jeweller blogs. “Hey, did you know that a lot of these things were looted?”
All this could have been avoided if they’d allowed Meghan to wear the Spencer tiara. The tiara for which the veil was designed. Once again none of these hit pieces want to remind their readers that the Spencer’s offered their tiara while the Windsors (and the Middletons) were busy doing everything they could to stop the wedding.
Well, she could have worn the Spencer tiara, but the Windsors apparently kicked up such a fuss about it that she agreed to their demands – and got the run around from Angela Kelly for her troubles. Plus 8 years of bullying tiara stories in the bargain. She could have said “No thanks, I have already been offered the Spencer Tiara”, although for sure that would have led to more duchess difficult stories and undoubtedly made the Queen weep.
I’m sure if she had a do-over, she wouldn’t have bothered acquiescing (well, if she knew what she knows now, she might just elope with Harry to Vancouver Island). But I can certainly understand wanting to be accommodating to your new family with the pressure of a very public wedding. They’re royal, they know about tiaras – what could go wrong?
This. All these variants and not a one brings up the elephant in the room. The fact that Meghan was supposed to wear the Spencer tiara. They can’t even bring themselves to admit that part of the story.
That would have been perfect.
I can’t believe they suggested practicing with a plastic tiara
Sigh – another day, another tiara story. What is astonishing to me is that even in a story sourced from AK-47 herself, where she’s had ample time to rehearse and iron out details, she always comes across so badly. Like Kaiser said, it is her job to be the keeper of the jewels. She should already know which ones had “dodgy” provenance and not need to be doing her own “research” for weeks on end. If she was so preoccupied with Easter court (Easter was April 1 that year) that she couldn’t arrange a simple hair test more than a month ahead of the wedding (May 19), then she shouldn’t be in that job, plain and simple.
This is my thought too. You cannot tell me that a royal wedding that was due to be broadcast on TV worldwide is less of a priority than whatever Easter court is. AK should have anticipated the need for a hair trial and scheduled it with Meghan herself. Or if it was so important to use a fake tiara for testing, then AK should have a stock of good replicas on hand for that purpose. All AK’s version of events tells me is that she’s an amateur, unprofessional in every way, and doesn’t know how to do her job. And the “ignore their calls” line makes QE and AK both look horrible.
Time for Meghan to send out receipts aboit about the crying story including keens note. And harry released the text messages already
It’s so funny how once Meghan corrected the story on Oprah how it became .. they both cried when when the story was leaked in 2018 it was all about evil Meghan’s strict demands made the poor English rose cry. And same with Spare- since Harry told his first hand account of the tiara story, it has evolved from grasping Meghan demanded tiaras leading to the Queen rebuking her to a version that recognises that Harry was there and goes along with his timeline in spare etc but still tries to make Harry & Meghan the bad guys. It proves the stories were used as part of character assassination of Meghan in 2018. I think I trust the consistent first hand account versions.
Ps where’s all the detailed stories of Elizabeth’s reaction to Andrew’s news night interview, his stepping back, his facing the Guiffre lawsuit and her paying Virginia off? Wonder why these royal authors have her so preoccupied with every detail of her grandson’s wedding etc but not her SON being accused of serious crimes
The simple explanation that “they both cried” leaves so much out. Like the fact that Kate had to write an apology note and give flowers. Bc she made Meghan cry. While Meghan did not. Bc she did not make Kate cry. It leaves out the fact that Kate demanded that Meghan make all new dresses the week before the wedding. It leaves out that Kate didn’t initially show up for the alterations to even try to fix the dress first. It leaves out that Kate even told her that her wedding designer said the dresses had to be remade. It leaves out that Kate was not showing up for alterations and calling Meghan and demanding the dresses be remade all while Meghan was moving to a new country and having her dad ghost her in front of the whole world. And then, after all that, the dresses looked adorable and all the kids looked cute and smiley on the day.
@Jais and then, as others pointed out, Kate took Charlotte out of the wedding kids at the end, which she didnt do at Eugenie’s wedding months later.
Plus she wore what looked to be white
I’d forgotten that. Did she just want Charlotte by her so they could get pics together?
Even the most generous assessment of AK’s behavior, with the gatekeeping that particular tiara in the name of supposed concern for its possible provenance, and the armed guards, and signing a release…yeah, it’s giving “follow the ‘suspicious’ POC around Best Buy” vibes.
That said, suggesting a practice run with a decoy tiara isn’t all that outlandish. Many higher-end bridal designers will actually include a cheap copy in the price of a headpiece for that purpose (though that’s because they’re generally made-to-order and thus take time, and the copies also replicate the weight of the real thing, which you’re not going to get from a plastic Claire’s tiara).
What’s missing from this re-telling is when did the Palace find out that Meghan was going to wear the Spencer tiara and what was the Queen’s reaction? It was clear that the Queen had no intention of letting Meghan wear a tiara until she found out that she was going to wear the Spencer tiara. It’s obvious that Angela Kelly lied about the whole situation.
I have always wondered about that part. This is the detail that is missing. How late in the game did they offer Meghan a tiara? Imagine if Meghan had already practiced styling her hair with the Spencer tiara.
@Jais – it must have been pretty late because we know the veil had been designed for the Spencer tiara. I’ve got to the point where I’m pretty immune to much of the nonsense written about Harry and Meghan these days but, the crape about the tiara is one of my triggers. I honestly believe that they (the Middletons and the Windsors) were so busy making Meghan’s life as difficult as possible they forgot that the Spencers’ are also part of Harry’s extended family and would do whatever they could to ensure their sister’s youngest son had a day to remember.
Gosh I’ve just become quite teary writing that last sentence. 🙁
It must have been pretty late in the game, because wasn’t her veil designed with the Spencer tiara in mind? Researching, designing, and finishing a feat of embroidery with all of the Commonwealth flowers must have taken many months. The Windsor offer seems to have been fairly last minute (like only once they realized that she was actually going to wear the Spencer tiara).
There is a brilliant book called The Rules of People by Richard Templar that makes a few points that should be obvious, but aren’t, because we assume people are rational, or that they’re operating on the same wavelength, or in the same cultural context, with the same assumptions, etc…. And the point is not that they’re evil, or underhanded, but that people are just inherently flawed. And inherently driven to mask their flaws with high flown statements of principle. The more petty someone is, the more incentive they have to reach for the moral high ground. It opens a chasm. So, yes, as the first commentator rightly suggested, these people would do well to simply talk to each other, without spin, without ulterior motives, without underhanded insinuations, without bluster, without score keeping or point scoring…. It’s textbook poor communication.
I seem to remember that for Sophie, the Queen gave a jeweler some random pieces and said ‘here, screw these together and make her a tiara’. We’re supposed to believe actual tiaras were offered and Sophie chose that?
I hope Meghan and Lilibet both have their own tiaras in Montecito. I would love it if both Duchess Meghan and Princess Lilibet Diana showed up at chucks funeral wearing them. I believe Spare and absolutely nothing that comes from AK or unnamed sources.
All of this to say, should Lili ever get married, I bet she’ll be wearing the Spencer tiara.
Oh, I bet Kate cried — because she’s a petulant and spoiled mean girl, who likely was mourning Harry’s love match with Meghan.
Kate’s world was crashing down. As Meghan indicated during the Oprah interview, Kate was going through some difficulty at the time (probably William cheating on her) and also she knew she couldn’t compete with Meghan.
As for the tiara story, AK is clearly the source here. She’s described as a “fairy godmother” LOL when she was more like the evil stepmother’s equally evil servant.