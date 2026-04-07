Vanity Fair edited Chloe Fineman’s horribly offensive story one week after posting it

Chloe Fineman is a 37-year-old comedian and actress, best known for being a Saturday Night Live cast member since 2019. She’s also known for her impressions. Well, a few weeks ago, Chloe and several SNL cast members did a Vanity Fair video where they were playing various made-up games. That’s what many magazines are doing now, creating digital/video content as opposed to conducting old-fashion print interviews. Well, this VF video quickly went off the rails as Chloe spoke about why she was fired as a camp-counselor when she was a teenager. It’s not just that Chloe freely admitted a pretty horrifying story about what she did to a six-year-old child, it’s that Vanity Fair then edited the video to remove the worst parts after a week of online backlash.
A Vanity Fair clip featuring the cast of Saturday Night Live has gone viral after it was edited to remove specific details and some awkward cast reactions to Chloe Fineman’s shocking tale of being fired as a camp counselor in her youth.
Vanity Fair’s video features Fineman alongside Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline and James Austin Johnson as they test one another in an episode of the mag’s game show series, this one titled “SNL Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other.” One segment finds Fineman polling her colleagues to guess the job she got fired from and later rehired by with a bonus question of “Why was I fired?”
Day jokes it was for “racially insensitive comments” while Sherman guesses that Fineman was sacked from a restaurant for a bad attitude. Padilla asks how old she was at the time, and Fineman offers that she was 16. Then she tells the tale. “I was fired as a camp counselor,” Fineman says. “I pantsed a boy. He would lift my shirt all the time. It was a different time. He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a dick. And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’ And so we were on a hike and I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.’ He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired.”
That’s how the clip currently plays out on Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel. However, eagle-eyed viewers noted that it’s not the same clip that was originally posted as that version has Fineman detailing that the young camper was 6 years old and when she pulled his pants down, his “little ding-a-ling was out.” Her colleagues appear floored by the story and in response, Padilla, who looks especially shocked, responds by saying, “Oh, honey, I think you’re on a list somewhere.”
It’s unclear if Vanity Fair responded to online backlash or a publicist’s request to remove the more salacious parts of the story or the awkward cast reactions. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a rep for the magazine for comment.
There are so many levels to this controversy. First, there’s the story itself, which Fineman never should have told or presented in such a jokey way. And obviously, she never should have done that to a child! Jesus. Two, why didn’t Vanity Fair immediately see the problem and edit it out before initially posting it? And by going back and re-editing the video after the backlash, VF has just Streisand-Effect’d their mess and Chloe Fineman’s mess. My god. I’m including the original clip below – to their credit, the other SNL cast members seemed absolutely horrified by Fineman’s story. “It was a different time” – girl it was 2005???
For those who haven’t seen the clip: pic.twitter.com/4ND1diftfk
— César (@delicaterocks) April 5, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I was wondering if you would cover this! My god this was the cringiest thing ever and kudos to the rest of the cast for automatically knowing that, no, this story was not OK (Bless you Ashley Padilla). And yes, why didn’t VF edit this out? Now by removing the content they have totally Streisanded this which maybe was the point? Talk about a story that should not have been told (or should have happened). Chloe always seemed a bit unhinged tbh
Also Jane Wickline cringing out in the background with Mikey day burying his face in the front. THIS could almost be an snl sketch.
Like if it wasn’t so awful but more like the Jenna Ortega cat story sketch where everyone else is just like stahhhpp….
My 16 year old works with 6 year old kids at camp- and she tells stories of the kids’ behaving badly but she has never spoken about getting back at them, pulling their pants down or embarrassing them in any way bc she understands they are children and they do really dumb stuff.
But as an adult, and telling this story as if it is funny – the fact that she still does not understand why that story makes her look bad, is eye opening. No self awareness. Bad on her.
“A different time”? Are you kidding me? That seems to be the answer these days for some pretty horrific behavior!!!
I’m not watching the clip. I wish I hadn’t read the story. Until now, I had never heard of this person and I’m just going back to that blissful ignorance.
It was probably a Scientology camp.
She’s a cult member.
They teach that you’re not really a victim of abuse, if you were abused it was because you did something to bring the abuse into your life.
So yeah, this tracks.
Yup. She says this was a “different time” in Berkeley. She is second gen Scientologist so that totally tracks
I’d be surprised that a Scientology camp would fire her for mistreating a child, though. That’s what they do.
I had no idea she was a cultist. I’ve always liked her but now she’s in the Elizabeth Moss pile for me.
I don’t get the Berkeley connection, though. Is it known for Scientology??
Berkeley is not a bastion of Scientology. It’s pretty easy to google that she was fired from JCC, a Jewish summer camp.
Like Sue said…
@Sunnee – After I posted I saw that Wiki says she was raised Jewish with no mention of Co$. Then I asked Siri who said she’s second gen Co$ – but that doesn’t really correlate with her father being a scientist. Possibility it’s just an unsubstantiated rumor? AI SUX!
Either way the camp story is probably going to haunt her now.
What a terrible story, jeez. But retelling it like it’s so hilarious? There’s a missing chip somewhere. It was like The Drama but it wasn’t a thought issue, it was something she actually did.
In my mind, Vanity Fair isn’t being transparent. Chloe’s story is news- news about her and Vanity Fair should have written a piece on it albeit with a trigger warning
Cue apology, walking it back (saying she embellished the story for “laughs” and it backfired), and an absence from SNL for a while (or, perhaps, permanently). Who in their right mind would think people would find that story amusing?? 🤦🏻♀️
I thought this grouping was interesting because it showed who they obviously thought will be kept on next season. But I don’t think Lorne will like this and Chloe definitely risks being cut.
She was fired for using her position of trust to get close to a child so she could humiliate him by exposing his genitals in front of his friends FOR REVENGE. Against a 6 year old!!!
Holy. Shit.
What the kid did would have upset me, I would have gone to a higher up and reported it and then started asking where he learned something like that and brought the family in.
But Scientology. So yeah. Abuse on abuse on abuse.
Why would Vanity Fair think that this video was appropriate to post in the first place? One of them guessing that she was being fired for being racially insensitive was just bad on its own.
Holy crap. What is wrong with her????
The reason we KNOW it wasn’t “a different time” is because she got FIRED for it!
One incident over 20 years ago when she was also a child. Not a proud moment but also a one time mistake.
I have three sons. I can’t imagine how humiliated and upset they would have been if this had happened to them. This is the kind of childhood trauma that can last for years. Unfortunately it’s also the kind of event that can become a permanent group memory…”Remember that time when Billy pulled down Mike’s pants?”