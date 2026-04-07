Bond: Princess Kate will ‘feel justified’ in taking as much time off during her spring break

When the Princess of Wales stepped out on Easter Sunday, it was only her second public appearance in nearly three weeks. Kate and Prince William took all of last week off, and in the week prior, Kate had only done one solitary event, the enthronement of the Archbishop of Canterbury. In fact, for much of this year, Kate has generally just done one day of “work,” or one event a week. She’s not really burning the candle at both ends, and yet… her new Busy Thursday schedule is actually a heavier first-quarter workload than she’s ever had. That being said, old habits die hard, and after working her fingers to the nub (again, one day a week on average), Kate feels like she’s completely justified in taking a long-ass spring break.
As royal expert Jennie Bond exclusively tells the Mirror, all this will now be put aside for a few weeks so they can fulfill their other important role – being parents to their three children and enjoying precious time together.
The former BBC royal correspondent explained: “Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months. They’ve been out and about, up and down the country. So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays to be with their children. I know people say ‘Well, I work hard too, but I don’t get to ring-fence the school holidays’.
“But the fact is that William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen. So I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can. Their holiday plans are always private, but the chances are they will spend most of their time at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.
“I’m sure they’ll welcome the chance to get away from the scandal surrounding William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew – who, of course, is now living just a few miles from Anmer Hall. Meanwhile, the children will always enjoy having their granny and grandad around, and the Middletons are also very easy and welcome company for William and Catherine, who adore them.”
Jennie added: “William and Kate are sure to be encouraging their children to enjoy all the outdoor activities they love as a family: romps on the beach, long walks with the dogs, barbecues if the weather is good enough and all sorts of sports. Especially after her cancer diagnosis, the princess relishes every moment she can spend outdoors – no matter what the weather. And she has always encouraged her children to do the same. They love the wide open spaces in Norfolk, the freedom they have to explore the Sandringham estate and also to play, pretty unhindered, on the beaches.
[From The Daily Mirror]
“So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays…” Royalists are completely delulu. It’s one thing to have the luxury of a five-to-six week spring break, it’s quite another to argue that you’re JUSTIFIED to take that kind of time off by averaging one day of work a week for roughly twelve weeks. “William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen…” For fifteen years, we’ve heard variations of that excuse for their laziness too, that they don’t feel the need to work hard now because they’ll be king and queen consort, and THEN they’ll have to work hard. Which no one believes, especially considering that they plan to hide out at their emotional-support manor house Forest Lodge even then. Their big “modernizing the monarchy” plan includes “working less and tweeting out support instead of showing up.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
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(L-R) – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Catherine – Princess of Wales arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789883, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Charlotte, from left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Anne, from left, Princess Charlotte, Kate the Princess of Wales, TTimothy Laurence, Prince Louis, Prince George and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804716, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales with Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and William – The Prince of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine – Princess of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088843233, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British royal family depart the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Pri
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British royal family depart the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Pri
BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Royals attending the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 Apr 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals attending the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 05 Apr 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
George is almost as tall as his mother. They are not young children anymore. Though the spin is they are an average family. Average families need to work for a living.
Well another article white washing laziness.
The children down the road might want to spend more time with their friends.
George is certainly that age and Charlotte is getting near it.
“Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months” doing what? Going to the BAFTAs? To Borough Market? Sitting in the pews at church? This is stuff that people do outside of going to work. You would go to the theater, outside of going to work. You go shopping, outside of going to work. You go to Church, Mosque, Temple, outside of work.
It’s really a smack in the face to pretend that they do anything even encompassing the nonsense that is Royal work, let alone actual work that people need to do to survive. They are so terminally lazy that I just cannot believe that they’re not raising incredibly lazy kids too. How can you watch your parents do nothing all day, always be available to vacation, always be available to go to every single event, always be at home and somehow think that they are hard workers?
This is the thing for me. We can debate whether what they do is actually work.
But Will and Kate don’t even do the bare minimum of royal work. Being chauffeured around and shaking hands is too much for them. A dozen engagements means they get to take a month off.
Normal people don’t get those breaks. Other royals don’t get those breaks.
These aren’t tiny little children anymore. They’ll have their own friends and interests.
It’s starting to feel like the Middleton smother-and-control approach to family management. And yes, a convenient shield for laziness.
This was cute when George was a newborn. It was cute when Charlotte was a newborn. As soon as Meghan came on the scene, it began to look…. Less cute. When Meghan and Harry announced their engagement, and WanK announced they were expecting a baby the same autumn, it was… a bit like a weird competition. That would have been a perfect time to knuckle down to the day job. Not to take a step back. I can believe Kate was genuinely “going through something,” whether it was postpartum anguish, infidelity, etc….. none of that would be novel, in the grander scheme of things. All of it happens to a lot of us. But why she had to conceive this hideous grudge against Meghan, is beyond me. It’s unhinged. She could have found salvation in some good work, with good people. She still could. What does she *do* all day???
Keen was and is jealous of meghan. She was longer center of attention. Harry was third wheel and keen would get flirty with him. Now keen saw that harry and Meghan were a love match unlike her own marital situation
Scooter did not want harry to marry Meghan and this suited keen just fine.
Agree with you both above.
For me, it’s always been a simple case of a plainer insecure woman’s jealousy of a new better looking female arriving on the scene. Not just better looking, but confident and genuinely hardworking – a self-made millionairess who was liked immensely by the Queen and the Duke from the get-go.
KM’s behaviour to Meghan was abhorrent, and she’ll never know any peace of mind until she apologises. Publically.
They can’t retire? Really? I thought they already were. 🤔
For real.
They can retire by abdicating the throne.
perfect comment.
And I suspect they will, following the example of many European monarchies – so we don’t always have aged Monarchs. But also because after ‘so many years of busy work’ they will be exhausted.
I was babysitting young children when I was George’s age so no they are definitely not young or babies by a long shot they need to stop acting like they are infants or toddlers. As for Waity feeling like she is entitled to month long holidays six times a year, of course she does because exactly who is going to hold her accountable? Not the government, press or people they don’t hold any of these leftover parasites accountable for anything even committing financial and/or violently heinous crimes. They are just a burden the subjects are forced to bear it’s time to end the subsidies for the rich and the BRF cost the taxpayers over half a billion pounds a year and bring nothing but hate filled headlines anymore.. they no longer work because their only focus is holidays and hating the Sussex’s or some other family members.
Sorry, Jennie Bond. When they work 1, at most 2 days a week, only on some weeks the sympathy is just not there.
Neither of them has ever felt the need to justify any of their time off. Not working is their default mode and the majority of their royal “career.”
Romps on the beach? That reminds me of the dogging rumours.
Brace yourselves for another collection of informal family photos that we’ll be seeing until March 2027.
That is, if Willy and Kate are even vacationing together.
I can’t believe Jennie Bond wrote this with a straight face. Did anyone ever say of Charles when he was the PoW that he was entitled to 6 months of vacations a year?
I do think the fact that there is justification being put out for another vacation is interesting bc it tells me that the palace is aware of the criticism. Here, we have all the highlights – “young children,” “future king and queen” and “CANCER.”
So someone at KP knows this is a bad look but what can they do to force William or Kate to work more? Or to at least be more subtle about the vacations.
The issue for me is not a comparison with Charles – he was at the other extreme where the children with only one parent never seemed a priority for him between Camilla and work. The comparison is with their future subjects – most of whom these days have two working parents ( even if one parent WFH or part time) and they juggle school holidays . They are simply so out of touch.
What will be the excuse when the children reach of age and William and Kate are still not working?
“Cancer.” As it says in the article above, if you don’t like the “young kids” excuse, there’s always the vague something-something “cancer” card, it always shuts people up.
Since 2016 when they supposedly became fultime working royals, Wilbur’s yearly totals are as follows: 188, 171,220,220,153,223,125,175, 166 and last year 202.
Kate yearly totals are as follows: 63,87,126,126,135,90,134, 13 and 68 .( Maternity leave and sick leave obviously meant time off during certain years and also Kate is Consort to the future monarch and currently PoW ) At no time has either hit the gold standard of 500 engagements a year as established by Will’s grandparents.
Same decade Charles apart from lockdown years and 2024 cancer treatment performed well over 500 in his role as PoW and then King.
When you see those numbers laid out like that……it’s appalling. How are they not embarrassed by their laziness??
Do you remember as well that many of those “engagements” for Kate were just phone calls…..
It does no good to compare WanK’s hours to each other’s. The real test would be to compare their yearly hours to the elderly royal’s hours, especially the ones with cancer as well, or those who were hospitalized with a head injury but resumed their engagements before their bruises healed. Then, the true picture of their contributions would be revealed.
Royals don’t retire? They’re already retired!
The rest of us (in the UK) have to work to age 67 or later. And a working day for us doesn’t mean a couple of hours fannying about at Borough Market or turning up at a posh dinner where everything is laid on for you. People with children still have to work. People with (actual, real) cancer too.
They’re taking the piss.