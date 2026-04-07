Bond: Princess Kate will ‘feel justified’ in taking as much time off during her spring break

When the Princess of Wales stepped out on Easter Sunday, it was only her second public appearance in nearly three weeks. Kate and Prince William took all of last week off, and in the week prior, Kate had only done one solitary event, the enthronement of the Archbishop of Canterbury. In fact, for much of this year, Kate has generally just done one day of “work,” or one event a week. She’s not really burning the candle at both ends, and yet… her new Busy Thursday schedule is actually a heavier first-quarter workload than she’s ever had. That being said, old habits die hard, and after working her fingers to the nub (again, one day a week on average), Kate feels like she’s completely justified in taking a long-ass spring break.

As royal expert Jennie Bond exclusively tells the Mirror, all this will now be put aside for a few weeks so they can fulfill their other important role – being parents to their three children and enjoying precious time together. The former BBC royal correspondent explained: “Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months. They’ve been out and about, up and down the country. So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays to be with their children. I know people say ‘Well, I work hard too, but I don’t get to ring-fence the school holidays’. “But the fact is that William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen. So I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can. Their holiday plans are always private, but the chances are they will spend most of their time at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. “I’m sure they’ll welcome the chance to get away from the scandal surrounding William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew – who, of course, is now living just a few miles from Anmer Hall. Meanwhile, the children will always enjoy having their granny and grandad around, and the Middletons are also very easy and welcome company for William and Catherine, who adore them.” Jennie added: “William and Kate are sure to be encouraging their children to enjoy all the outdoor activities they love as a family: romps on the beach, long walks with the dogs, barbecues if the weather is good enough and all sorts of sports. Especially after her cancer diagnosis, the princess relishes every moment she can spend outdoors – no matter what the weather. And she has always encouraged her children to do the same. They love the wide open spaces in Norfolk, the freedom they have to explore the Sandringham estate and also to play, pretty unhindered, on the beaches.

[From The Daily Mirror]

“So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays…” Royalists are completely delulu. It’s one thing to have the luxury of a five-to-six week spring break, it’s quite another to argue that you’re JUSTIFIED to take that kind of time off by averaging one day of work a week for roughly twelve weeks. “William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen…” For fifteen years, we’ve heard variations of that excuse for their laziness too, that they don’t feel the need to work hard now because they’ll be king and queen consort, and THEN they’ll have to work hard. Which no one believes, especially considering that they plan to hide out at their emotional-support manor house Forest Lodge even then. Their big “modernizing the monarchy” plan includes “working less and tweeting out support instead of showing up.”