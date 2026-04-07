Derangers plan to pay $3000 to secretly record Duchess Meghan in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will head to Australia next week for a variety of commercial and charitable appearances. They announced their trip last month – they usually don’t announce their travels so far in advance, but I think they had to announce it because of Meghan’s guest slot at the Her Best Life Retreat. As in, the retreat publicized Meghan’s scheduled appearance to hype the event and sell tickets. So it is what it is – the deranged community has now spent weeks creating bonkers conspiracies about the Sussexes’ Oz trip. Not only that, but the same community thinks they can “sabotage” the trip. I’m only posting this to show how far this has gone, with the tabloids working hand-in-hand with the craziest loons in the Sussex-hate complex.
Meghan Markle’s upcoming luxury women’s retreat in Australia has been targeted by trolls making security threats. Markle is headlining the three-day event taking place April 17-19 in Sydney, which will focus on “powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experiences.” But online trolls have threatened to attend the event with negative intentions.
“Just in case if Meghan Markle didn’t despise me enough she’s about to HATE ME even more I hatched a plan with a friend who lives in Sydney to attend the best life weekend, they have been accepted & has a spot secured Good luck figuring out who it is, Meghan,” one X comment reads.
The user also hinted at secretly recording the event, according to the Daily Mail, writing, “There are button cameras, meta glasses, we got all the bases covered. Now that they’ve been accepted. Let the games begin!!!”
But some users speculated that security threats circulating on social media would be an “excuse” to cancel the retreat, which has raised eyebrows due to its high prices. The cost to attend the retreat ranges from $1,930 (for the early bird special) to over $3,199 for the VIP experience.
“The security risk could be used as an excuse to pull the whole thing. A cover for the fact that there are hundreds of tickets unsold,” one user speculated. “A cover for the lie that it was all sold out immediately. Not enough people want to pay ridiculous money for a short photo op with their quean [sic].”
[From Page Six]
This is such jobless behavior. Spending day in, day out, fantasizing about buying a $3000 retreat ticket just to “secretly record” Meghan making a speech about female empowerment and feminism, presumably. The sad truth is, these people are crying so f–king hard about this retreat because they’re too broke-ass to buy tickets legitimately. They want it both ways too – they want to be able to say that they have the right to hear Meghan’s speech because she’s a public figure/royal, but they also want to tear their hair out at the thought of Meghan existing as a famous celebrity (who is worthy of protection). The larger goal is to derail the Sussexes’ Australian trip completely, and in that, the deranger community is perfectly aligned with the Windsors and the British media. There’s something about this Oz trip which has made a lot of people lose their f–king minds.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Instagram.
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USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
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North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
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Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
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USA Rights Only – Wellington, New Zealand -20181028- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
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USA Rights Only – Tonga, Oceania -20181025- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country.
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USA Rights Only – , Tonga -20181025- Royal Tour of Tonga
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“Just in case if Meghan Markle didn’t despise me enough…”
Bitch, Meghan has no idea who the hell you even are.
Exactly this.
This kind of behaviour really makes Harry’s case for his family to be able to get official security/protection stronger, though. Yikes.
That is absolutely the truth! These people think she actually pays attention to them are to intelligence challenged to realize she leaves the internet trolls and threats to her security team and law enforcement officials. What they are doing is just sickening.. I can’t stand Waity or her husband so when I have been in England and Scotland the last place I would attend is anywhere she or her family will be. This is malicious behavior and imo obsessed stalking behavior. I just pray the security is tight and Meghan and the other guests are safe.
Doubt ask of this. The trolls can make this #**% up so the tabs can run with it. Meghan is a very accomplished speaker. Why would she care if a video leaked out of the room?
The derangers have no lives.
It all sounds a bit daft to me. Probably stick it on youtube and try to make their money back and more.
Hopefully the event has a clause in place that illegal recordings are not allowed & that they can sue anyone that releases it
Like I said on twitter what on earth are you expecting to record? Meghan giving an empowered speech & having a lovely time with other women?
Imagine spending that much on someone you claim to hate whilst charities(and her parents business)of someone you claim to love go bankrupt.
Plus they love to hatewatch whilst shows/videos showing/featuring their fave make abysmal numbers
Do you really believe she has tickets. Zero evidence has been presented to confirm it’s any more than attention seeking. Not sure why so many people are believing this compulsive liar?
Exactly – it’s a professional speaking engagement, she is going to say something vaguely uplifting about empowerment and achieving your dreams! She’s not going to be dishing dirt. And for sure the venue will have a strict policy on illegally recording or disrupting the event.
I doubt this is true. This particular troll lies daily about Meghan for engagement. There is zero evidence she or a friend has tickets. This is not a credible person.
I guess they could just post lies about what Meghan said? “She said she hates British values!” but that would be easily disproven and then this person would be exposed. I don’t know, it isn’t much of a plan…
Derangers have followed through on threats in the past. One troll threatened online she was flying to NYC to stab Meghan “in her pillow”. She was photographed outside the entrance to Meghan’s baby shower hotel in NYC. Concealed her identity with a face covering, but was outside screaming at Meghan and in a confrontation with a police officer. She wasn’t arrested.
Same troll was outside Frogmore Cottage the day Archie was born, posting photos of how close to the house she could get. Not arrested.
Some of their threats are empty, others are not.
The venue needs to take this seriously, have metal detector screenings, make sure all attendees have given true ID’s not fake ones. Check all IDs at the door. Search all bags. Take away cell phones and any other suspicious items, which attendees can reclaim after the event.
Make them all sign paperwork that day. ie. If they record anything and upload it, they will be charged minimum $1,000,000 for copyright infringement and sued as well.
Derangers are all about threats – until their real IDs and bank accounts are on the line. So put them on the line.
Those folks are just plain nuts. As mentioned earlier, who cares if they attend. Meghan is an accomplished, speaker and those attending for relaxation and listening to her will enjoy themselves.The gutter rats will feel out of place. My understanding from post from the scheduled event, they had to open up more rooms because it is sold out.
These people need help for their Mental Health I’m not kidding.
If you’re spending your time and money to listen to Meghan speak, how is that a loss for her or the event? You’re going to secretly record her doing what? Saying the stuff that she says at every other panel that she is invited to participate in? That women need financial independence? That social media has really harmed the way people interact with each other? That setting boundaries and standing up for yourself is good?
And the idea that this is some sort of false flag because no one has really purchased tickets, is just fantasy at this point. They know that the interest in her is real, so they are trying to create a security issue so that it can cancel the event, so that they can claim that no it was really Meghan that canceled it. Because everyone hates her.
Even though people are finding ways to get her products shipped to other countries just so they can have them. Even though the clothes that she wear and the clothes that her children wear sell out regularly. This obsession to ruin anything that Meghan or Harry do so that the others won’t pale in comparison is just unhinged. People can pay attention to more than one thing, if you’re not getting attention is because you’re not worthy of it.
My guess is they want to do what’s been happening at the Kamala Harris book tour. People have been attending and heckling the former VP whenever they can. Why can’t just let them live?
that’s what i was wondering: if they wanted to attend so that they could heckle meghan.
funny, they act like this retreat only has meghan, but other people will be contributing to the retreat experience as well.
i just don’t understand people trying to destroy what she and harry are doing. it’s crazy.
They are the same base idiots – MAGATS. They are anti-Kamala and anti-Meghan. ie. anti any WOC in a powerful position. And insane enough to do real harm, But they must not be allowed to get the upper hand and shut these events down.
The threats and the heckling need to be taken seriously by the events and venues. Ensure all IDs are real and matching. Bags searched, electronic devices taken, FFS metal detectors at all entrances. People made to sign legally binding documents about behavior, and that anyone caught heckling will be arrested. Anyone caught recording will be arrested, charged, fined a million, and sued.
I’m a bit shocked how many people are believing this with zero evidence. The event sold out immediately but we are just hearing about it now? Don’t believe a word of it. She’s lying for attention.
I don’t believe that this person actually has tickets. What I do believe is that they want the story out there enough that is the security risk, knowing how heightened security is around Meghan, so that event will be canceled. This way they can pretend that the event was canceled due to low interest and that Meghan is only using the security risk as an excuse. It’s an effective conspiracy theory that they can run with.
They have already tried attacking the host of the event, saying that the hotel is undergoing construction and isn’t in a good area, complained about the cost of the tickets, started up petition about them getting taxpayer funded security, and none of that has worked to derail the visit which is happening in a week. So now they want to rely on the very real fear of danger happening to Meghan because it’s an announced event for it to be canceled.
All of which at the end of the day is just really sad. To be this invested in causing ruin to a perfect strangers life because they had the audacity to outshine people that you think are more deserving of the attention.
People develop parasocial relationships with celebrities all the time. It’s not new and it’s unhealthy whether the fandom is positive or negative. The best thing to do is ignore them; engaging with them on social media only gives them attention and that gives them power. The success of the upcoming retreat isn’t dependent on online trolls.
The level of derangement these people exhibit is truly frightening.
Also, the “Bird Dress” is absolutely my favorite Meg Look. I wish she’d wear it again…just stunning!
I love that dress also..it looked gorgeous on her.
My first thought when I saw headline picture: Oh, that’s my second favourite dress she’s ever worn (my first being that cream cross-necked outfit she wore to polo). She looks so darn pretty! Also: “There’s something about this Oz trip which has made a lot of people lose their f–king minds.” Please, @Kaiser and/or anyone and everyone, please tell me what that ‘something’ is!! WHY are they losing their minds over this? Because that’s where it started? Because the palace was going to go but cancelled? Because when KP wanted to go they were told no thanks?
Because NONE of that is related to this trip. This is a private citizen going to give a speech at a conference where she was invited to speak. This has NOTHING to do with BaRF. I don’t get it.
People need to get a life. That’s all I have to say. In this economy to spend $3,000 to film someone you hate? Also Meta glasses! LOL. I mean you may get beaten up by someone just walking around with those now. But secret tapes? Glasses? Etc. I hope someone asks Mark Zuckerberg about his PedoGlasses and that now they may be used to harass a member of the Royal Family (whether they like it or not, she’s a Princess and married to a Prince). Crazy people.
Lol, and another $500 for the Meta glasses. They won’t be noticeable at all in the audience. I’m sure they’ve imagined something darkly secret will be going on, like a human sacrifice and naked dancing around a bonfire. Such a disappointment when they have to sit through uplifting speeches in an overflow room.
Jobless behavior. They need to go touch grass.
Maybe if they smoked some they would calm down?
This is a heads-up for the event to have tons of extra security. If it’s even true that some hater has a ticket, I hope security pounces on them. And that the only video is of some lunatic screaming her head off in the corridor outside the room, looking like an absolute freakshow, so the whole world can see what a deranger looks like.