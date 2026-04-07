Derangers plan to pay $3000 to secretly record Duchess Meghan in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will head to Australia next week for a variety of commercial and charitable appearances. They announced their trip last month – they usually don’t announce their travels so far in advance, but I think they had to announce it because of Meghan’s guest slot at the Her Best Life Retreat. As in, the retreat publicized Meghan’s scheduled appearance to hype the event and sell tickets. So it is what it is – the deranged community has now spent weeks creating bonkers conspiracies about the Sussexes’ Oz trip. Not only that, but the same community thinks they can “sabotage” the trip. I’m only posting this to show how far this has gone, with the tabloids working hand-in-hand with the craziest loons in the Sussex-hate complex.

Meghan Markle’s upcoming luxury women’s retreat in Australia has been targeted by trolls making security threats. Markle is headlining the three-day event taking place April 17-19 in Sydney, which will focus on “powerful conversations, relaxation, laughter and unforgettable experiences.” But online trolls have threatened to attend the event with negative intentions. “Just in case if Meghan Markle didn’t despise me enough she’s about to HATE ME even more I hatched a plan with a friend who lives in Sydney to attend the best life weekend, they have been accepted & has a spot secured Good luck figuring out who it is, Meghan,” one X comment reads. The user also hinted at secretly recording the event, according to the Daily Mail, writing, “There are button cameras, meta glasses, we got all the bases covered. Now that they’ve been accepted. Let the games begin!!!” But some users speculated that security threats circulating on social media would be an “excuse” to cancel the retreat, which has raised eyebrows due to its high prices. The cost to attend the retreat ranges from $1,930 (for the early bird special) to over $3,199 for the VIP experience. “The security risk could be used as an excuse to pull the whole thing. A cover for the fact that there are hundreds of tickets unsold,” one user speculated. “A cover for the lie that it was all sold out immediately. Not enough people want to pay ridiculous money for a short photo op with their quean [sic].”

[From Page Six]

This is such jobless behavior. Spending day in, day out, fantasizing about buying a $3000 retreat ticket just to “secretly record” Meghan making a speech about female empowerment and feminism, presumably. The sad truth is, these people are crying so f–king hard about this retreat because they’re too broke-ass to buy tickets legitimately. They want it both ways too – they want to be able to say that they have the right to hear Meghan’s speech because she’s a public figure/royal, but they also want to tear their hair out at the thought of Meghan existing as a famous celebrity (who is worthy of protection). The larger goal is to derail the Sussexes’ Australian trip completely, and in that, the deranger community is perfectly aligned with the Windsors and the British media. There’s something about this Oz trip which has made a lot of people lose their f–king minds.