Donald Trump backs down on invading Canada: ‘I guess it’s not going to happen’

Robert Hardman’s new biography of Queen Elizabeth II includes recollections of the late queen by various American presidents and first ladies. Would it shock you to learn that Hardman was granted an interview with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, all to talk about how much Trump loves the Windsors? I enjoy how the Windsors and their sycophants believe that Trump’s royal fixation is a good thing, and/or that it makes the royals look good that a sexual predator/Epstein associate/racist/fascist loves them. Trump spoke to Hardman at length about his admiration for QEII and how much SHE loved HIM, except that plenty of other biographers claim that she disliked him and thought he was rude as hell. Anyway, some highlights from Hardman’s interview:
On King Charles: Mr Trump immediately asked me about the King and his health. It was not small talk. ‘He’s fantastic and he has fought very hard. He’s a fighter,’ Mr Trump said firmly. ‘We’re close. I have a really good relationship with him. Let me just give you the bottom line. He’s a great guy and he’s grown so much in the last ten years and especially over the last couple of years as King. His fight has shown that.’ The King’s battle with cancer, he said, was ‘something that’s taken down a lot of other people.’
Obsessed with Princess Kate: In Florida, the President’s mind was on the Princess of Wales. ‘How is the princess doing?’ he asked me. He had been impressed by her dedication to duty both before and after her cancer diagnosis became known in March 2024. ‘She performed so incredibly because that’s a very tough position, and you couldn’t do better than the way she did,’ he reflected. ‘And then she became ill and she didn’t want to talk about it and wanted to keep it private. And they were so nasty to her – saying that there was something wrong with her…And once they’d found out, she went on.’ He wondered about the delay in explaining the situation. ‘Why didn’t she want people to know?’ he asked. ‘Were certain people embarrassed?’ I explained that the princess’s priority, as ever, was her children and that she had wanted to tell them at the appropriate moment. ‘I see. She wanted to wait,’ he nodded.
His fixation with Greenland & Canada: During another conversation, the President asked what I thought of his quest to annex Greenland. ‘Do you think I should go to war with Denmark over Greenland?’ he asked mischievously. I replied that this would probably destroy Nato and, while we were on the subject, could he please leave Canada alone, too. It had been a staunch ally through history, a gallant D-Day partner and attempting to acquire it would undoubtedly make the King of Canada unhappy. That prompted a slight pause. ‘Do they still recognise the King? Or have they stopped that?’ he wondered. I said that they did indeed still recognise him as head of state. ‘But they have these terrible politicians. They’re nice to my face and then they say bad things behind my back,’ he replied, adding that the cold weather meant that most Canadians lived in the far south and were only just over the US border anyway. ‘The problem is some guy drew that straight line to make a border. He should just have drawn it 50 miles further north and then there wouldn’t be a problem.’
He probably won’t invade Canada: However, Mr Trump conceded that some things might be beyond even him during the rest of his presidency. ‘I suppose the Canadians have got 200 years of history and all that “Oh, Canada” thing,’ he reflected. ‘You can’t deal with that in three-and-a-half years. I guess it’s not going to happen!’
[From The Daily Mail]
Even in Trump’s dementia-addled mind, he’s still a gossip. I’m not saying that’s an endearing quality, it’s just a fact. He loves to gossip about the Windsors and he’s awed by all of their gaudy palaces and stolen loot. Reportedly, he asked to be seated next to Kate at last year’s state dinner, because absolutely no one asks to be seated next to Camilla, apparently. As for Trump Always Chickens Out about invading Canada and Greenland… I think that’s why he invaded Venezuela and started a war with Iran. He has the mind of a very stupid child and he just wanted to invade another country and blow things up. Charles and Camilla’s state visit at the end of this month is going to be a huge disaster.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
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King Charles III (left) stands with US President Donald Trump at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the president’s second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III delivers his speech as US President Donald Trump and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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US President Donald Trump delivers his speech as King Charles III and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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US President Donald Trump speaks during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189518, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III at the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038189596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. Her Majesty welcomed the President and Mrs Trump at the dais in the Quadrangle of the Castle. A Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, gave a Royal Salute and the US National Anthem was played. The Queen and the President inspected the Guard of Honour before watching the military march past. The President and First Lady then joined Her Majesty for tea at the Castle.
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Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump and the Prince of Wales arrive through the East Gallery during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the US President’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .
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Monday 3rd June 2019.
Her Majesty The Queen and President of The United States of America at State Banquet.
State Banquet formal group photograph in the Music Room.
Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump, President of The United States of America flanked by the First Lady with Prince Charles and Camilla behind enter the Music Room at the State Banquet, Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK.
Well, Trump just tweeted that an entire civilization is going to die tonight and never come back in Iran so this isn’t much of a reassurance.
I am panicking over this.
Also: CAN SOMEONE ARREST THIS LUNATIC???? Why the Congress is doing nothing? FFS.
Do you really think you will vote at mid terms?
Probably because half of them are in the Epstein files and Trump is threatening to expose them or expose some other shady shit they got into if they act against him. He’s definitely not above blackmail. And they are a bunch of cowards.
Sue this is my take as well. He has the goods on them and that’s why they aren’t acting. We already know L. Graham is in the files. And Clarence Thomas. Putin played the long game here making sure he had dirt on all of them so they would be too fearful of being exposed to act. I knew the crimes in the files were depraved – like Jeffrey Dahmer type of stuff.
I knew this involved children and boys in particular, because sadly, society dismisses harm perpetrated against young girls, but it will protect young boys when they come forward (I hate this, but it’s the truth and also the reason why the media for years referred to the victims as underage women – you can’t be a woman if you’re underage. The media was complicit in this and they knew it would be important to make everyone think the victims were women, not men. They also wanted the word “women” out there they repeatedly said it – they never said children).
Half the GOP are in the closet (the Grindr app crashes when the GOP convention is in town, same for Christian conventions etc.) because their base (also mostly closeted) are homophobic and loves to scapegoat the LGTBQ community. So to discover half of them are into young boys would be a shock to the system of that base as they have to (publicly) hate gays to fit in.
I also knew there was murder, snuff video stuff in the files – it had to be something where the statute of limitations has not run and they could be arrested today. Trump has the goods on all their crimes – they ate children FFS. The depravity of all of this.
The entire administration, everyone in the Epstein files has to be removed. The rot runs really really deep here. There are depraved sick psychopaths running the USA. And we are shocked they don’t care about school shootings in the States or that they intentionally bombed children in Iran – look at what they did to children in private. They loathe children and get off seeing them suffer. That’s why separating children and even babies from their parents and locking them up in concentration camps is a thing. They are demonic.
It’s crazy how racism built America and now racism is destroying it 400 years later…
We’re going to vote in November in numbers “no one has ever seen before” to paraphrase a certain demented president. They will try to stop us but we will not be denied our right to vote! We need to get rid of these complicit Republicans. Landslide!
Somehow or other they’re all making a sh*tload of money out of the war.
I am so. fucking. tired.
On one hand I want to believe that this is just more bluster and threats from a tyrant who thinks he can bully everyone into submission. On the other hand, I’ll be grinding my teeth until that 8PM deadline because Trump is a deranged lunatic who is capable of anything. The WH has denied that it was a nuclear threat but IDK how he expected people to interpret the words “an entire civilization will die.”
US also just struck bridges, electricity plants, railways and other critical civilian infrastructure on Kharg Island and in Iran. Every single person who voted for this menace has blood on their hands. Our country has unleashed an absolute nightmare upon the rest of the world.
I believe that Trump has the capability to be a TACO, but Hegseth is a drunk psychopath who thinks he’s in real life Call of Duty, told U.S. soldiers to give no quarter and is in that religious cult that believes if we start a war, zombie Jesus will come.
Very true about Hegseth. Still cannot believe we gave such a dangerous person so much power and responsibility. Sigh. Please wake me up from this endless nightmare.
Canadian here. Now I’m nervous because everything that comes out of that war criminal’s uncouth and foul pie hole is a lie. Or alternatively, if he means it, he will change his mind in 28 minutes.
And I know it’s not “all Americans” (like not all men lol) but yeah we’re angry that your tolerance of intolerance has led us here. And please stop staying “I didn’t vote for this” (I can’t speak for all Canadians but I personally take that to mean I voted for him but not this particular result) and “I didn’t vote for him” (which could easily mean you didn’t vote at all, you voted third party, etc. – all decisions that led us to this sh*tshow. Unless someone says outright I voted for VP Harris I assume they had a hand in contributing to this global nightmare.
I don’t think the relationship with Canada will ever be repaired. We loved Obama. The whole world did. What a fall from grace.
I voted for Kamala and have attended every No Kings protest I can. There are a lot of Americans trying to fight against this war criminal pedo lunatic, watch the mid terms. Hopefully we can start turning all this around.
Ditto. And I’d still have my federal job if we had a President Harris.
Impeach the whole damn lot of them! trump, kegsbreath, patel, the whole horrible lot.
I voted for Harris! I love Obama and miss him greatly. I miss having a President and representative as an American who not only doesn’t embarrass us but doesn’t scare the bejeesus out of us and the rest of the world. I also don’t understand how or why he hasn’t been arrested. And even that choice is scary because Vance is just as crazy as T#*!#p. (I can’t even say or hear his name)
As I Canadian, I say …”all of the above”…he’s lying. He’ll come after us when he’s ready.
Everything you’ve said is fair. If it helps, I truly don’t believe he won. I believe we elected Harris. The problem with my fellow Americans is that we are truly an apathetic bunch and we have a superiority complex. I don’t understand it, but I see it even in people I used to respect.
I voted for Kamala Harris. I have never voted for a Republican. I am sickened by those Americans who voted for Trump. Every day. Every single day I wake up to the newest and latest piece of “what fresh Hell is this.” I look at people, friends and family who voted MAGA and cannot comprehend the why of it all. And I weep at the blood letting unleashed by this regime. And that segments of our populace are fine with it.
If these Royal biographers think, Trump likes the royal family is some sort of positive endorsement, they are even more comically unable to read the room then I imagined.
@SideEye, Canadian as well, dual citizen since I was born in the UK. Have loathed Trump since the 80’s, odious creature, and agree with everything you posted. Further, only Trump would be enamored with the Vapid Waity, and sing her praises. Utter demented prat!
MissF it goes back to the 1980s for me too. I have loathed him since the Exonerated Five and that full page ad calling for the deaths of innocent teenagers. He has still not apologized, recanted, or acknowledged the harm he has caused those men. He is everything that is wrong with America presented in an obese, slovenly body in an ill fitting suit. I truly believe leadership is a reflection of the society that elected them. We are so proud of Mark Carney here. And say what you want about Trudeau and personally I’m over him dating that space cadet, but he did the best he could in a very difficult time and no one can say he doesn’t love this country or care about its people.
Trump would NEVER be elected in Canada. He would have acted in that disgusting manner towards the differently abled reporter and that would have been the end not only of his political career but all his businesses. I still remember the attack ads on Jean Chretien over his crooked mouth from the opponent and Canadians were outraged and took that disgust to the polls to elect Jean Chretien as our PM. But 70 million something people saw Trump bully that reporter and said “that’s our guy”. It’s astounding.
He loves Waity because she is White, lazy, racist, mediocre, and unremarkable. He can relate to that. So can over 75 million people in the US apparently…
We thought he’d never be elected here. And somehow enough of us didn’t vote or voted for him. I hope Canada doesn’t repeat our mistakes.
I think we are so angry here because he was elected TWICE!! And the second time after 34 felony convictions and an insurrection. There were SO MANY warnings. Decorated generals telling Americans he is a danger to democracy, human rights, and the world. He kept children in cages the first term. There is no excuse. None. We’re disgusted. Not at you personally but yes we are disgusted. The whole world is pissed off.
I know I have quoted this before. A Canadian newscaster said on the air “America is not like this because Trump is the president. Trump is the president because America is like this.” And that’s the brutal truth so many of you are not willing to face. Every statement is absolving yourselves of the responsibility. And yes there are exceptions – Minnesota they are ride or die. Vermont – same. There are pockets of it where the people really do stand for something and they have been standing for something all along. The rest are just waking up. A little late!
I know a lot of Canadians don’t consider you friends anymore. I still do. And friends tell you the truth. This is beyond disappointment. We are angry. This was an open book test FFS and you failed it. You can’t be trusted. This will take a century to fix.
I always think back to the conversation here on Thanksgiving. I consider this to be a very liberal safe space. And it was a bunch of “I don’t let politics interfere with my personal relationships” and “I’m not just gonna cut family off cause their MAGA they’re FAMILLLEEEEE” and calling us alarmists etc. I mean how did that work out for ya? Again the tolerance of intolerance. The whataboutisms. The stupid Clooney essays. It’s like the only people on the planet who didn’t know what was at stake were the people tasked with the responsibility of preventing it.
I can’t get past it. I will never look at you the same – and I’m speaking collectively. Too many good people let all this hate fester all around them. Just sat in uncomfortable silence while the most vicious racism happened right in front of their eyes, and some even had the nerve to “correct” us when we dared say Black Lives Matter. And now it’s widespread panic that fascism is treating White citizens the way it has Black people for centuries.
I’m sorry because I know you are one of the good ones obviously, so this is not directed at you personally, but fuck, I am angry. Even your damn hockey team can’t win a gold medal graciously. They had to go fucking it up and normalizing fascism. I hope their fucking McDonald’s was cold.
But…was he really elected? I’m not a conspiracy theorist, however there were too many unusual results.
Dubya would never be elected in Canada, let alone that filthy arrivste Trump! Do you remember when Jean Chretien’s Press Officer was caught on open mic calling Dubya a “moron” and Chretien apologized in a very Shawinigan handshake style (“he is not a moron, he is my friend OMFG), and she was fired. The most radical right winger we have had were the Alliance boys, Harper, et al, and ghastly Polieverre!
Omg MissF I remember that scandal! Lol My favourite was Chretien shoving a protester trying to get past. Omg. It was on the news for days lol. We can’t stand Pierre Pollievre (PP) and Danielle Smith in our house. So over them. Treasonous a-holes.
Dilettante. yes I believe the election was rigged. So was 2020, but too many people showed up in 2020 for the rigging to matter. It’s why Vagineck had a meltdown and started the insurrection and the rabid gang of proud boys stormed and erected a gallows to have Pence murdered. He knew he had rigged it, and just forgot the damn mail in ballots.
Despite the rigging, as 2020 showed us, the GOP does not have the numbers if people show up to vote. Again this was an open book test. America had one job and the failure to do that job has caused widespread death and suffering throughout the world from children on the continent of Africa dying of starvation from USAID cuts, to children in Iran bombed at their school, to the people locked up in concentration camps without due process and dying horrible deaths in there, to citizens like Good and Pretti being murdered in broad daylight.
I feel like focusing on the rigging excuses your failure. Everyone had a responsibility to collectively show up and vote against fascism. But instead it was this bullshit about how Harris (insure idiotic reason) or Gaza (now get ready for everyone to get murdered so a Trump hotel can go up was that a better solution?) or there wasn’t a primary (WAH) to the passive aggressiveness of mispronouncing her name, etc. And it was right here on this site – again a liberal, safe space. This was the discussion here. Instead of getting behind the candidate who is competent who can stop this – the same way the other side blindly got behind the anti-Christ this is what was required. And those of us who got it kept shouting it from the rooftops to be told we are alarmists.
America literally set itself on fire because it thought the fumes would damage the lungs of nearby Black and Brown people. And now look, you’re on fire! Which would be fine by me to be honest, if the fire wasn’t spreading throughout the world. This demonic administration is everyone’s problem now. It causes a massive amount of stress it’s making us all sick literally and I’m in Canada saying this.
And now everyone wants to come to Canada and bring their complacency, their closet racism, their whataboutism, and their tolerance for bullshit here. If I had a vote on this matter I would prioritize the people who have targets on their backs right now under this regime: Black and Brown people, the LGTBQ, scientists, doctors, anyone in the medical field. But I just have a feeling it’s “I don’t let politics get in the way of my personal relationships” privilege coming over. So their failure to act ruined one country and now they’re bringing this collective bullshit to another.
Sorry it’s a bad day here. I am so fucking mad at all of you today and on edge waiting for the anti-Christ’s deadline so he can obliterate a country to distract from him being a rapist, a pedophile and a depraved POS. American not only tolerated him but elevated him to the highest office, not once, but twice.
The parliamentary system prevents the election of someone like orange idiot because the party elects the leader and they can remove them. A PM isn’t above the law as the US president seems to be.
There are populist types who can do serious damage, but Danielle smith can’t control the military and neither can Doug ford.
Also Americans don’t understand just how pissed Canadians are just about the 51st state talk. Military action would decimate both countries. This insane person needs to be removed from office.
Yes to everything you just said NIc919. Also, if there’s a government shutdown here it triggers an election. No one has to show up to their job and not get paid for months while their elected representatives go on book tours, get rich insider trading on stocks, and go on vacation with free healthcare (that they deny for their constituents).
@SIde Eye – I literally want to cry, reading your comments here. Tears of both rage and helplessness, because every single thing you’ve said is true and it all feels hopelessly out of control. You are telling some extremely painful truths today, and those of us who worked our asses off campaigning and voted for positive change can only apologize that tens of millions of self-absorbed, proudly ignorant bigots put you and your country in a position where you needed to spell it all out like this. I realize that “sorry” probably sounds trite right now, but I don’t know what else to say. Just…genuinely, thank you for your anger. It’s oddly affirming.
Thank you Miranda. Your words made me feel so much better. I just want the people who put the world in peril to understand what has transpired here and to look inward. Stop blaming Elon and rigging or saying “I didn’t vote for this.” Without accountability and introspection the same thing will happen a third time! It frustrates me that the people who are taking responsibility are the ones that get it and did everything right, while the others who created this mess just have their heads buried in the sand. They still say dumb shit like Harris wasn’t an ideal candidate. It makes my left eye twitch.
I said it then and I’m saying it now (for the record she was a stellar candidate IMO) a dead cat would have been a better option than trump. And if it’s a dead cat (if you’re ever fortunate enough to have another free and fair election) is on that ballot as a Democrat then I don’t care if that dead cat didn’t pay taxes in 2003 or defaulted on a student loan or had difficulty with litter box training when it was alive. Look at the alternative! FFS!
I feel like you and so many others here get it. You knew what was at stake. I am so tired of the rest dragging everyone down – not just in the US but the entire planet. I am exhausted today so I apologize for my tone. I just did not have will trump use a nuke today on my bingo card. And he bombed the University of Tehran a prestigious university in Iran. They are hitting hospitals and people’s homes. These are war crimes. I am just gutted over this. These idiots think they are playing Call of Duty. They are sociopaths.
I am having a very hard time with it knowing we have resources here in Canada that he wants to steal and we will be next at some point. I’ve only been home for a year – but our stress levels here are high with this madman in charge fixated on us and there appears to be no guard rails and no one willing to put a stop to this. November is 7 months away – the damage that will be done by then. It freaks me out just thinking about it.
I don’t understand where the international community is. I am so angry, confused, and tired. And I am sure this is how you feel as well. Thank you for your post and taking the time to read my rants. I know I can be long winded so I appreciate your empathy. Hugs!
Trump and the Windsors deserve each other.
Pity the poor souls who have to live under their yoke. Inspirational leaders they are NOT, in fact the exact opposite – degenerate, corrupt, adulterous, hypocritical child abuse practitioners and apologists.
“ They’re nice to my face and then they say bad things behind my back”
Bitch that’s got nothing to do with Canadian politicians, that’s what everyone is doing. 🙄
Ugh. I have my dress picked out for the blessed day. You know what I mean. It’s red. Twirls really nicely. It will be great for the dancing in the streets.
I hope Canada remains on guard because he is not to be believed. The 25th Amendment must be enacted TODAY. He’s out of his mind and was already without morals.
Iran has just cut off direct and indirect communication with that deviant. We are in imminent danger if this is not done.
They’ll do no such thing. Cowards.
On behalf of my fellow New Yorkers and people in D.C., I just kindly request that attackers aim for Florida this time.
Ya ok. I don’t think people know how tough Canadians are. Every single person would be cross-checking in the streets to protect Canada. Every.single.person. Come for a rumble, Donald.
Exactly this. We’re a peaceful people but don’t mistake that for weakness. We’re ready to throw down if necessary to protect ourselves. Come at us at your own peril.
Bobby Baun scored the winning OT Stanley Cup goal for the Maple Leafs in 1964 with a broken leg. I don’t think he demanded the puck, so take that Hughes, you are so not an Original 6’er! That’s how tough we are!
Exactly! They don’t want this smoke. We’re already mad as hell.
It’s so funny to me how Vegas or Florida thinks they can woo us back. You are not the only options for vacation – and it’s nice to go somewhere and not worry about being kidnapped off the street and sent to a concentration camp without a hearing or a lawyer. I can go gamble at the Montreal Casino or the casinos in Pickering, and the Caribbean has a better ocean sans the MAGA wing nuts, hillbillies, and confederate flags. Keep your flesh eating bacteria, your mass shootings, and your measles outbreaks. Elections have consequences. Racism is costly.
Okay, so no bombing Canada today, but bombing Iran and “destroy their civilization” by 8 tonight if they don’t obey. One paper said he was the most hawkish, bloodthirsty president ever. Even after his promise, “No foreign wars. America first.” So first he destroys Venezuela (for its oil, which seems to be unreachable to the U.S.) and then takes on a highly volatile and scary country like Iran, who probably have nuclear weapons. I just hope that when the shit hits, they will directly go after Trump in his East Wing Bunker in the White House. Get insider information and do him first. He started it and deserves to end up with the retribution.
It feels so weird today to be working as normal … to be commenting on Celebitchy as normal … and in the back of my mind wondering if that orange monster is going to nuke Iran tonight. Or blow up bridges and power plants so children, babies, ordinary Iranians suffer.
I’ve been sick to my stomach all day. And for our Canadian friends, I did everything in my power to get Kamala — and Hillary before her — elected. I’ve been furious at MAGA voters for 10 years now. For 10 years now, this disaster has been in the making. And I will never forever everyone who enabled it.
Thank you for saying this. It’s hard to believe over half my child’s life has been this MAGA bullshit – holding the planet hostage because they want to go back to 1942 while everyone else is in 2026. Setting the world on fire because they don’t want to give Black and Brown people (who build the country with their bare hands mind you) equal rights or acknowledge the harm done to them – so they can continue perpetrating that harm through forced labour, concentration camps and the prison industrial complex, not to mention the ethnic cleansing that’s about to happen.
There are pictures and videos of the Iranians arm in arm around the sites that Shitler plans to bomb and it just has me aside myself. These people love their country, their lives, their children, and their God, and they are willing to die to show the world what trump and hegseth are capable of. I have this harrowing feeling that they are going to bomb them anyway knowing the Iranians are there because they get off on seeing people suffer and are addicted to destruction and causing maximum chaos and harm. The whole day I got no work done and I’ve been on here and texting friends. I am barely holding on.
This is what happens when you let someone commit crime after crime after crime with zero consequences – you get Donald Trump the mass murderer. Eating babies. Killing children. R*ping women and children. Bombing fisherman for fun. Bombing a university or an elementary school (twice) for fun. Starving kids in Africa. Kicking people off their healthcare knowing many of them will die. Sending US troops into certain death. This is who 77 million people identify with and look to for guidance.
QuiteContrary, Hard agree. These are not normal times and everyone in his orbit is too afraid to take Trump down, even if his plans are to destroy the whole planet. Keep thinking of his idiot Cabinet wearing his too-big or too-small Florsheim shoes in fear of his wrath. That is a Cabinet that has no business being in government. Same for the orange crazy shit stain, as we all know.
Too late….
Greenlanders do not want to be Americans, neither Canadians.
Countries do not have friends, they form alliances for trade, defence etc…
It is all transactional for now, but diversification in future trade relations will
be permanent due to the instability…..
Defence will be decoupled, with continuing present arrangements in place as
per agreements…..
89% of Canadians are on board. He has insulted the politicians and the military. Enough….
Venezuela should sue, having oil is like a curse ……
Hopefully the OAS will go the way of the dodo…