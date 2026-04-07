Donald Trump backs down on invading Canada: ‘I guess it’s not going to happen’

Robert Hardman’s new biography of Queen Elizabeth II includes recollections of the late queen by various American presidents and first ladies. Would it shock you to learn that Hardman was granted an interview with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, all to talk about how much Trump loves the Windsors? I enjoy how the Windsors and their sycophants believe that Trump’s royal fixation is a good thing, and/or that it makes the royals look good that a sexual predator/Epstein associate/racist/fascist loves them. Trump spoke to Hardman at length about his admiration for QEII and how much SHE loved HIM, except that plenty of other biographers claim that she disliked him and thought he was rude as hell. Anyway, some highlights from Hardman’s interview:

On King Charles: Mr Trump immediately asked me about the King and his health. It was not small talk. ‘He’s fantastic and he has fought very hard. He’s a fighter,’ Mr Trump said firmly. ‘We’re close. I have a really good relationship with him. Let me just give you the bottom line. He’s a great guy and he’s grown so much in the last ten years and especially over the last couple of years as King. His fight has shown that.’ The King’s battle with cancer, he said, was ‘something that’s taken down a lot of other people.’

Obsessed with Princess Kate: In Florida, the President’s mind was on the Princess of Wales. ‘How is the princess doing?’ he asked me. He had been impressed by her dedication to duty both before and after her cancer diagnosis became known in March 2024. ‘She performed so incredibly because that’s a very tough position, and you couldn’t do better than the way she did,’ he reflected. ‘And then she became ill and she didn’t want to talk about it and wanted to keep it private. And they were so nasty to her – saying that there was something wrong with her…And once they’d found out, she went on.’ He wondered about the delay in explaining the situation. ‘Why didn’t she want people to know?’ he asked. ‘Were certain people embarrassed?’ I explained that the princess’s priority, as ever, was her children and that she had wanted to tell them at the appropriate moment. ‘I see. She wanted to wait,’ he nodded.

His fixation with Greenland & Canada: During another conversation, the President asked what I thought of his quest to annex Greenland. ‘Do you think I should go to war with Denmark over Greenland?’ he asked mischievously. I replied that this would probably destroy Nato and, while we were on the subject, could he please leave Canada alone, too. It had been a staunch ally through history, a gallant D-Day partner and attempting to acquire it would undoubtedly make the King of Canada unhappy. That prompted a slight pause. ‘Do they still recognise the King? Or have they stopped that?’ he wondered. I said that they did indeed still recognise him as head of state. ‘But they have these terrible politicians. They’re nice to my face and then they say bad things behind my back,’ he replied, adding that the cold weather meant that most Canadians lived in the far south and were only just over the US border anyway. ‘The problem is some guy drew that straight line to make a border. He should just have drawn it 50 miles further north and then there wouldn’t be a problem.’

He probably won’t invade Canada: However, Mr Trump conceded that some things might be beyond even him during the rest of his presidency. ‘I suppose the Canadians have got 200 years of history and all that “Oh, Canada” thing,’ he reflected. ‘You can’t deal with that in three-and-a-half years. I guess it’s not going to happen!’