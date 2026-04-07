Chris Christie: Baby Boomers are ‘the most selfish generation in American history’

Chris Christie is currently jobless, I believe. I glanced through his Wiki, trying to see if he currently has any kind of position with the Republican Party, but it doesn’t look like it. I also totally forgot that he ran an uninspired presidential campaign in 2024, only to pull out right before the primaries. I truly have no memory of that. Well, he’s a former US Attorney and former New Jersey governor, so he still gets invited to speak at various institutes and colleges. On Monday, he spoke at Harvard’s Institute of Politics about how much he loathes Donald Trump, how his party has become unprincipled as the GOP circles around a cult of personality, and then Christie started complaining about Boomers.

Christie: Baby boomers—the most selfish generation in American history, the most self-centered generation, the least sacrificing generation American history. You look at Biden and Trump in particular, and they personify that pic.twitter.com/gHOTLAc12L — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

He’s right and he’s wrong. He’s right that there’s a huge generational divide. He’s right that the Boomers are one of the most selfish and politically self-serving generations in history. His argument completely goes off the rails when he both-sides Donald Trump and Joe Biden though – Biden isn’t a Boomer! Biden was born in 1942. He’s pre-Boomer, the Silent Generation. Trump is a Boomer though, and he personifies everything ugly about his generation. Just at a political level, the fact that Christie is ranting about how dare Biden run for reelection… while saying nothing about Trump’s senile gibberish on the campaign trail in 2024, well, it’s telling. Christie can’t even bring himself to criticize Trump’s age and obvious dementia. Also: by most metrics, Christie is a young Boomer. He was born in 1962, and he has more in common (generationally) with Trump.