Sponsors pull out of the Wireless Festival after Kanye West was named as headliner

*Note: The above photo is of Kanye performing at a 2023 concert.
It’s truly disturbing to watch as too many people are perfectly willing to give Kanye West second, third, twelfth chances to screw up. You can acknowledge that he has profound mental health issues and also acknowledge that no one should support Kanye’s music, or support Kanye as an artist. “I hope he gets some help, but no, I’m not going to watch his stupid concert or buy his album.” It’s that easy. Yeezy apologists can’t even argue that Kanye only went off the rails for a brief time – that man has been promoting and profiting from pro-Nazism and antisemitic hate speech for years and years. He also created toxic work environments and treated multiple employees (many of them women) like sh-t. There’s a reason why he was thoroughly canceled. Well, someone in the UK got the bright idea to hire Kanye to headline the Wireless Festival in London. The backlash was immediate, with major sponsors pulling out and Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking out:
Pepsi on Sunday said it was withdrawing its sponsorship of the three-day Wireless Festival in London this summer, which is being headlined by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Ye’s participation in the festival was part of an effort by the artist to distance himself from a half-decade of antisemitic and racist controversies.
The decision by Pepsi came just hours after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “deeply concerned” that Ye had been booked to perform at what organizers call London’s “ultimate summer music festival.”
“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears,” Mr. Starmer told The Sun newspaper in an article published Sunday morning. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”
The festival had been advertised as “PEPSI PRESENTS WIRELESS.” But a statement issued by the company on Sunday said, “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival.”
On Monday, U.K. officials said they were reviewing Ye’s ability to enter the country, though they added that they were not aware that he had any immediate plans to travel to Britain. It was not clear if Ye has applied for entry into the country. NBC News first reported on Monday that British government ministers were scrutinizing Ye’s permission to enter the country for the event.
It is not clear what Pepsi’s decision will mean for the festival, which also lists Budweiser, Beatbox and several other major companies as corporate “partners” on its website. Diageo, the global alcohol giant, also pulled back from the event.
“We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless Festival,” a representative for the company said in a statement.
According to several published reports on Monday, Rockstar Energy withdrew from its sponsorship of the festival, while PayPal distanced itself from the event.
I have no idea why any music festival would want him, and clearly, major sponsors want no part of Kanye. It’s a huge liability for them too – even if Kanye is currently in a less Nazi state of mind, no one can predict the state of his disordered mind in a few months’ time. That man could literally stand up on stage in London in another klansman outfit with swastikas on stage, with “Pepsi Presents” signage alongside.
After multiple sponsors pulled out, Kanye issued a statement, saying: “To Those I’ve Hurt: I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.” As I said, this is possibly how he feels now, but as we’ve seen many times before, it can turn on a dime. We’ve already gone through several cycles of this, where Kanye spends months saying outrageous, harmful and despicable things, then he apologizes and demands that people forgive him, then it starts all over again. Enough. Break the cycle. Drop Kanye from the festival.
Update: Apparently, the British government has blocked Kanye from even entering the UK. So that solves the problem, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I hate this stuff about listening. Like it places the burden of proof to Jewish community to prove that hate is bad. Like that “prove me wrong” s*it. I would just like him to go away.
In a happy update, I just saw an article on theguardian.com that he’s been banned from entering the UK!
I’m willing to send up a prayer for him, but I truly wish he’d just pack his meds and go away.
When Lindsay Lohan was out of control and studios felt they could no longer insure her, her career (somewhat understandably) tanked. When Britney went through her meltdown in 2007, she was put under a conservatorship. Which, again, somewhat understandably…. Although obviously in hindsight, the worst person ever was put in charge
So, where are the consequences EVER for the unhinged men like Kanye? Showing almost identical mental health issues/addiction problems, but being given pass after pass and opportunity after opportunity. We all know there’s a double standard, but god it never ceases to disappoint. The fact that he was posting Nazi stuff less than a year ago and is already being welcomed back just really says it all.
I mean, they weren’t really “identical” though right? Britney wielded the umbrella at paps, shaved her head, and dances by herself in her big mansion with dog shit in the background. Aside from the DUI, she seems mostly a danger to herself. Lohan had that incident where she tried to steal a Syrian child and has engaged in some pretty irresponsible behavior but for the most part, it was all self-sabotaging. Neither of them professed to love Hitler. Neither of them intentionally harmed and hurt a community like Kanye has Jewish people. Kanye is also a narcissist who’s taken a wrecking ball to his family unit. Lohan seems to have the family thing worked out for now and Brit is actively trying to be a part of her sons’ life.
ITA that neither Lohan nor Brit got a pass but I’d argue that their behavior, while questionable, was far less vile than Kanye’s.
GOOD! I’ve worked with him before, and you can’t forgive what he’s not sorry for in the first place. He hasn’t changed at all.
I had never heard of the festival. Perhaps that was the point, attach his name to it, get publicity then probably drop him. Sad to use people in that way if that’s what happened.
It’s a huge festival in the UK, it’s a big deal.
Me thinks they will sorely regret this (and probably already do).
No one should be giving this man airtime, listening to his reasons or excuses. This isn’t even about him, but the people he’s hurting. That he doesn’t get that is huge red flag.
Once everyone is done canceling Kanye, could they do Trump and MAGA? Kanye is a very big problem. Trump is an even bigger threat. Yet, corporations and organizations play to his megalomania by giving him fake awards.
He seems to only be “sorry” when he has new music out that he wants to perform. After that he will go back to who he really is!!! I say remove him from the festival!!
Whatever mental health issues he has are not causing him to be antisemitic. So,yes, that is the real Kanye. No excuses.
@brassy rebel THANK YOU! I’m so sick of his mental issues being used as a reason for this bullshit. I know mental illness affects people in different ways, but as far as causing someone to be a bigoted anti-Semite? There’s definitely something wrong with him to think that way, but it’s not because of his mental illness.
Well my wish was granted. He is not being allowed into the UK.
My son is bipolar. Luckily he’s never taken himself off medication or therapy so he has been stable for quite a few years. Unlike Kanye, even in his worst manias, he never spewed hate or violence because that’s not who he is. Mental illness doesn’t cause bigotry or misogyny. What it can do is break down the filter that tells you to keep it to yourself. This is Kanye. He’s been telling us for years who he is. When are people going to believe him?
I cancelled my subscription to Vanity Fair recently after they published TWO half-a**ed apologies from this guy then followed immediately with a big photo piece and profile of his wife. This, after they hired, even for a short time, Olivia Nuzzi of RFK, Jr. fame (infamy) and it was all enough to make abundantly clear the shabby direction VF is going in and I’m sure not going to give them any more money.
On the other hand, Pepsi are a bunch of hypocrites. They can sponsor Kid Rock last year, but take offense at Kanye West. I’m not a fan of Kanye West, but some brands find it easier to “cancel” certain types of individuals and not others.
For example, take Kate Moss, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson in the early 2000s. Or Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars, while the Academy continues to welcome and reward people like Brad Pitt and Sean Penn.
Yup! what is acceptable or redeemable behavior varies greatly depending on your level of straight white wealthy maleness. 🙄
As a mental health awareness note: there are different types of bipolar disorder. Many can have more severe manic episodes with psychosis (especially with substances addeded) that can absolutely cause changes in beliefs or values. it’s a hallmark of the disease. That said, his behavior has always presented as closer to schizophrenia to me.
He should ABSOLUTELY still be cancelled. His cycles have repeated over decades, and at this point it’s toxic voyeurism. The people “supporting” him are basically gambling and hoping he’ll do something bad that gets them headlines. So it’s not just Kanye that needs to be boycotted- it’s the exploitative opportunists “supporting” (i.e., using/abusing) his mental health issues. Disgusting