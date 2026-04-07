Sponsors pull out of the Wireless Festival after Kanye West was named as headliner

*Note: The above photo is of Kanye performing at a 2023 concert.

It’s truly disturbing to watch as too many people are perfectly willing to give Kanye West second, third, twelfth chances to screw up. You can acknowledge that he has profound mental health issues and also acknowledge that no one should support Kanye’s music, or support Kanye as an artist. “I hope he gets some help, but no, I’m not going to watch his stupid concert or buy his album.” It’s that easy. Yeezy apologists can’t even argue that Kanye only went off the rails for a brief time – that man has been promoting and profiting from pro-Nazism and antisemitic hate speech for years and years. He also created toxic work environments and treated multiple employees (many of them women) like sh-t. There’s a reason why he was thoroughly canceled. Well, someone in the UK got the bright idea to hire Kanye to headline the Wireless Festival in London. The backlash was immediate, with major sponsors pulling out and Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaking out:

Pepsi on Sunday said it was withdrawing its sponsorship of the three-day Wireless Festival in London this summer, which is being headlined by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Ye’s participation in the festival was part of an effort by the artist to distance himself from a half-decade of antisemitic and racist controversies. The decision by Pepsi came just hours after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “deeply concerned” that Ye had been booked to perform at what organizers call London’s “ultimate summer music festival.” “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears,” Mr. Starmer told The Sun newspaper in an article published Sunday morning. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.” The festival had been advertised as “PEPSI PRESENTS WIRELESS.” But a statement issued by the company on Sunday said, “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival.” On Monday, U.K. officials said they were reviewing Ye’s ability to enter the country, though they added that they were not aware that he had any immediate plans to travel to Britain. It was not clear if Ye has applied for entry into the country. NBC News first reported on Monday that British government ministers were scrutinizing Ye’s permission to enter the country for the event. It is not clear what Pepsi’s decision will mean for the festival, which also lists Budweiser, Beatbox and several other major companies as corporate “partners” on its website. Diageo, the global alcohol giant, also pulled back from the event. “We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless Festival,” a representative for the company said in a statement. According to several published reports on Monday, Rockstar Energy withdrew from its sponsorship of the festival, while PayPal distanced itself from the event.

[From The NY Times]

I have no idea why any music festival would want him, and clearly, major sponsors want no part of Kanye. It’s a huge liability for them too – even if Kanye is currently in a less Nazi state of mind, no one can predict the state of his disordered mind in a few months’ time. That man could literally stand up on stage in London in another klansman outfit with swastikas on stage, with “Pepsi Presents” signage alongside.

After multiple sponsors pulled out, Kanye issued a statement, saying: “To Those I’ve Hurt: I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.” As I said, this is possibly how he feels now, but as we’ve seen many times before, it can turn on a dime. We’ve already gone through several cycles of this, where Kanye spends months saying outrageous, harmful and despicable things, then he apologizes and demands that people forgive him, then it starts all over again. Enough. Break the cycle. Drop Kanye from the festival.

Update: Apparently, the British government has blocked Kanye from even entering the UK. So that solves the problem, I guess.