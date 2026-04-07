Hardman: Inside the palace, ‘Megxit’ was called ‘unilateral declaration of independence’

Royal biographer Robert Hardman has written a new book about Queen Elizabeth II, and like all of the royal biographies in the past seven or eight years, despite whichever royal is on the cover, the actual books are about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One of my favorite things is when some snooty courtier or deluded royalist claims that “everyone is over Harry and Meghan, no one even thinks about them!” Then why is every single royal biography full of endless Sussex stories? It’s almost as if the Sussexit completely broke the monarchy and they’ve spent six-plus years trying to justify or reimagine the way they treated Harry and Meghan. Well, I’ll give Robert Hardman a teensy bit of credit – at least he doesn’t make QEII sound like a crotchety old bigot who hated Meghan on sight for ~reasons~ which everyone knows but no one will say. Hardman acknowledges that QEII sort of liked Meghan and gave her a chance. Then all of the reimagining starts happening:
The 2018 train ride with Meghan: The monarch was also keen for Meghan to learn the royal ropes (despite subsequent complaints from the Sussex camp that the Duchess was offered little training). The Queen invited her to leave Harry behind and join her, one-on-one, for an overnight trip to Cheshire in the royal train. ‘The Queen was really wanting to give it a go,’ an insider recalled. ‘She was so sweet, she had brought Meghan a present and tried so hard. The train always left at 11 o’clock at night and the Queen was on the platform to welcome her. They had breakfast together in the morning and she was always trying to do small things, to show her the ropes and bring her in.’
The autumn of 2018: The Sussexes’ first official overseas trip together would be a Commonwealth tour, an extensive journey across the Pacific. It began with a happy surprise. The Duchess was expecting a baby. She made it clear that the tour would proceed as planned. And so it did. Back at home, work was under way to help Meghan build a portfolio of patronages with meaning. The Queen was keen on two in particular. After 45 years as patron of the National Theatre, she wanted to hand it on to Meghan, given her acting credentials. It was even suggested that the Duchess might have the occasional walk-on part in stage productions (a sweet idea, though one possibly unlikely to appeal to a former television star).
QEII wanted Meghan’s labor: Another important gift from the Queen was the Association of Commonwealth Universities. ‘It would allow Meghan a platform to give speeches with substance around the world. She could talk about, say, women’s rights in Africa but without being political,’ explained a Palace aide. ‘The Queen knew it was time to hand these on and was really excited for Meghan. The Sussexes were in a good place.’
Resentments: Within Kensington Palace, relations soon started to cool between the Cambridges and the Sussexes. Despite wildly over-optimistic talk of a new royal ‘dream team’ or, even more fancifully, a ‘Fab Four’, resentments were growing. The Sussexes, like any exciting new prospect, were attracting the bulk of the media attention and invitations at this stage. Yet, they had a smaller staff, a smaller budget and a very much smaller house. In March 2019 it was announced that the brothers would be splitting their offices. The Cambridges would keep their headquarters at Kensington Palace while Harry and Meghan would move their home to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate and look for a new office at Buckingham Palace.
Splitting offices: Once there was a change of monarch, William would become Prince of Wales and inherit the Duchy of Cornwall. Harry, who would still be dependent on his father, would then have to swap cost centres and become part of the King’s operation. Hence the need to move the Sussexes to Royal HQ at some point. Why not now, while the Palace was undergoing major restoration work? The problem, say insiders, was the way it was handled. ‘They were dealing with two brothers but they treated it like a corporate split, with Harry being farmed off to a new sales division,’ was the impression of one Palace veteran.
Archie’s birth: The couple’s dislike and distrust of the media was such that, on May 6, 2019, when the Duchess gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Archie, both were back home even as the media received a bulletin saying that she had gone into hospital. The Palace was then accused of lying, and not only by the Press. The Metropolitan Police had gone to considerable trouble to create a strategy for crowd control around the hospital. ‘People from the Met were calling up the Palace and asking why we had lied – which we hadn’t,’ said one royal staffer caught in the middle. ‘The Sussexes just hadn’t told anyone. I think it was one area where no one could tell Meghan what to do. It was a case of “I’m going to show you who’s boss”.’
Harry & Meghan’s exit announcement: They were certainly not expecting the Palace to move as swiftly and firmly as it did, with an almost immediate response from ‘Royal Communications’. It stated baldly that these were ‘complicated issues’ and would ‘take time to work through’. In fact, they would not take much time at all.
What an admission: What the Press instantly branded as ‘Megxit’ had a different name within the Palace. The family talked about ‘UDI’, a reference to the Rhodesian crisis of the mid-Sixties when the minority white government there issued its ‘unilateral declaration of independence’ from Britain. That had not ended well.
Meghan wasn’t allowed to call in from Sandringham: Meghan had already returned to Canada when the Queen invited Harry to Sandringham for a family meeting a few days later. There would be no conference call dial-in from Canada either. No one could be sure who else might be listening in. Those on the Palace side look back with some sympathy. ‘That so-called “Sandringham Summit” was quite brutal,’ said one of those present. ‘But the Queen was absolutely solid from the start: No half-in, half-out.’ Grudgingly, the couple chose out.
[From The Daily Mail]
They can never keep their stories straight about so many major plot points, it’s pretty crazy. Why did QEII only agree to meet with Harry when Meghan left the country? Why wasn’t Meghan allowed to call into the summit again? Why did the Sussexes feel the need to release their exit announcement in the first place, and was it because Kensington Palace leaked their plan to Dan Wootton? Why are they still blaming Meghan for the birth announcement mess when Harry wrote about it in Spare, saying that he used that moment to show HIS disgust at the press? Why are they still doing spin on why QEII and Charles tried to shuffle the Sussexes off to a dusty closet in BP? Why were they so insistent on “letting” Meghan continue acting while endlessly complaining about “the actress”? And the UDI stuff is completely f–king bonkers and it only adds to the colonialist catastrophe of the monarchy.
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173196, Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their royal duties. Cardiff, Wales – Thursday January 18, 2018. NO UK USE FOR 7 DAYS Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534295957, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Bath, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village, Bath, UK.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Chester, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend lunch as guests of Chester City Council in Chester, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair opened a road bridge in Widnes and visited The Storyhouse in Chester.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Pregnant Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shows off her growing baby bump as she makes a visit to the National Theatre in London where the Duchess will take part in a workshop.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** – Meghan Markle is see leaving the Met Breuer Museum ahead of her baby shower in New York, NY on February 19, 2019.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_1577801 – The Duke of Sussex speaking at Windsor Castle after Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz, in Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, England.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
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USA Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/25/2017 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
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USA Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/25/2017 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
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An official engagement photo released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor. Windsor, United Kingdom – Thursday December 21, 2017.
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Harry already talked about this in spare and he was there. Hardman relies on hearsay and deranger talk. And it’s sussexit. Plus Meghan was excited from the summit and scooter was causing trouble well before the time of the Sussex tour of 2018
Edit was prevented from going to summit
Why do I smell a whiff of racism in this UDI comparison?
Right? I had to re-read that a few times to believe it.
That’s not a whiff. That’s a blast of racism.
Super racist to the point that I had to re-read that.
“I’m going to show you who’s boss” … about when she went into the hospital, gave birth, and decided to go home? How can they say these things with a straight face?
This. She was having a baby. Talking about a woman like this when she’d just had her first baby after going through one of the worst smear campaigns we’ve ever seen all while moving to a new country. The way they view Meghan is subhuman.
Ignoring that the hospital begged them to keep the date of birth secret to avoid the circus which happened with George’s birth. Portland clinic sits at a narrow street, with press and fans parking outside the hospital doors there would be no way for ambulances to reach the clinic. The Sussexes simply honored the hospital’s wishes, which aligned with their own wish for privacy.
No one bat an eye when Beatrice and Eugenie gave birth at the very same hospital without informing the press. Why is the public entitled to see a young mother and her baby hours after birth?
The Queen herself when she gave birth to Charles (she gave birth “at home”) did not have to get up in a few hours go to the balcony with Philip and present baby Charles. A note was placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace. Charles and Diana had to go through the custom where both William and Harry were “presented” outside the hospital. For one reason or another Fergie and Andrew had to go through the same ritual.
Diana said ,it is reported, that she was in agony when she did it. She had had an episiotomy which were done routinely at the time.
They would never select this to excerpt, but I need to know if the book discusses the forcing out of Christopher Geidt by Charles and Andrew and the endless catastrophes that have resulted. As for the excerpts above, the UDI comparison is hugely racist and insulting and the rest of it shows that the Queen had little to no understanding of the expectations of women royals that weren’t herself.
Were all these biased writers given the assignment to write these very biased books on the sussexes all at once to try to distract from Andrew
“She could talk about, say, women’s rights in Africa but without being political,’ explained a Palace aide” F*ck all these racist, this just made my stomach turn because they never planned to include her she was only going to be useful for speeches in Africa!
I have no doubt Meghan politely pointed out to the staff why some of their suggestions were problematic and racist but the story we are given is that Meghan had her own agenda and was difficult to work with.
I laughed out loud at the idea that Meghen “could talk about, say, women’s rights in Africa but without being political,” explained a Palace aide. You know, that Meghan always going on about that feminism stuff. And ofc they immediately thought “Africa” – because she is Black, get it? I’m sure the British press would have reacted totally normally to that.
And comparing the Sussexes to the White Rhodesians? YIKES. I would not have let that one be published. No self awareness.
The very much not a racist family showing their true colours.
The fact that they’re still framing stuff like this just shows that they still do not get it. After televised interviews and an entire book they still don’t understand what the issue was. Your autonomy should not be based upon your hierarchy.
Meghan was not showing ” who’s boss” by giving birth to the manner that was suitable to her. If the Met was unaware that they were not going to do the whole stand in front of the hospital photo call, that’s on Palace communications not Harry and Meghan.
Not allowing Meghan to call in to the Sandringham summit because they weren’t sure who was in the room, just tells me that they knew that what they were doing was unfair. They were worried that she may have a lawyer in the room that would tell her to speak up on her behalf. This is not making them look good.
Also, the UDI comparison? Good grief.
They cannot help but imagine in themselves as a conquering empire, and the fact that that is not the place that they hold any longer in the world, nor is that healthy to view family dynamics that way will always lead right back to this point every few generations.
Those gutter rats cannot rewrite the Sussexes history upon their marriage. Harry laid it out plainly in Spare. All of these other books are cash grabs using the Sussexes names for profit. Harry started the clean up re his book. Those gutter rats had best be careful, he has two children who are deeply loved by their parents and it would not surprise me in the least if within 10 years, they come for many of those gutter rats who besmirched their parents, especially after reading their dad’s book.
Maybe the time has come for Harry to release the extra 400 pages.
I truly wish he would. I’m guessing he might after Charles dies.
These people really don’t grok that the half-in/half-out proposal was a concession on Harry’s part to loyalty to his grandmother? The man has been talking about getting the heck out of the UK for decades. He could see the writing on the wall. There was no future for him in his brother’s monarchy.
Even with the omissions, the Palace nor the staff come off looking good here. I’ve always believed that the treatment of Meghan was even worse than what has been protrayed by the media and Harry has written his book.
Okay. Bear with me here! I want to unpack something that has only just occurred to me, or revealed itself after 18 years as an (white) American in the U.K. …the way they see race is obviously different, for one reason: they could pack it in and pretend it was all a lark and bugger off back home. And this is largely what they did. Lady Colin Campbell wrote once, about growing up in Jamaica, before and after independence, that as soon as people realised the British administration was really planning to abdicate — as it were — “respect for them dried up overnight.”
So engaging with non-white, non-British people was optional, exotic, and purely on the basis of quid pro quo. There was no implied obligation to a common set of values. There was no inevitability about coexistence. All of the existential factors that made American racism so intractable, but also made the struggle against it so Biblical and morally imperative, were missing, in the British world, both before and after the Empire was something from which the U.K. abdicated. That is the right word.
So they tend to sneer at the expectation of social justice, in this context, because, at bottom (rock bottom) they are prone to indulge in a vein of malicious compliance: “I thought that’s what you wanted?” Smirk. They know what they’re doing. And it’s purely revolting. The full weight of it didn’t really hit me till ….now.
Comparing Harry & Meghan’s choice to leave England and move (back) to her native California to Rhodesian secession? To the white minority’s unilateral declaration of independence from the U.K., so as to be able to implement a form of apartheid, positing by analogy that it’s actually H&M who are intent on establishing a regime of racial segregation, is the most twisted kind of gaslight I have encountered. It’s whiplash. Like, get help. And never set foot on this island again.
I’d forgotten about the Association of Commonwealth Universities. That, and the National Theatre, plus the Vice Presidency of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, really, REALLY lit a torch under the arse of Mr. “Africa is MINE, Harold!” William. But I maintain that there is NO way that Meghan would have designed her veil to have all of the flowers of the Commonwealth countries had she and the Queen (and Harry) not already discussed in detail how she envisaged their roles going forward after the wedding.
All this story confirms is that William and Kate and by extension, the staff at KP and the other racists at BP (and then Camilla who was said to be PISSED about the Natonal Theatre patronage being given to Meghan) were all enraged that the Queen was handing such MAJOR patronages (“plum roles” as the media called them at the time) to Meghan. They were so angry, and I mean REALLY triggered by the fact that the queen seemed to genuinely LIKE Meghan that they colluded and launched the mother of all smear campaigns which still continues to this day. I mean Jesus, they chased her out of the country and then FOLLOWED her like rabid stalkers to her home country to continue to abuse her. They are actively attempting to jeopardise her family’s security, endanger her life, sabotage her business dealings and target everyone who says anything pleasant about her.
I still feel hella weird and scared about Harry doing Invictus in Birmingham, England, where his deranged brother is probably plotting a fatal “accident” with MI5 and MI6 (never knew the difference between them) . Does anyone HONESTLY put it past that psycho Willie to plan and direct his own brother’s assassination?
This is to @JFerber, I hear you. And yet. William is such an absolute tool, anything he “plots” is almost guaranteed to backfire and rebound onto him. He’s the definition of the creature that constantly pursues Wile E Coyote, clutching a stick of dynamite, having devised a plan to smite his nemesis, who ends up covered in smoke and charcoal, singed, and blinking through his own incomprehension.
YankeeDoodles, thank you for that.