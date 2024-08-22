Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was ‘very rude’ & his marriage was a sham?

Queen Elizabeth II had the sad duty of entertaining Donald Trump and his wife twice during the Trump “presidency.” Trump has always believed that he had some kind of special connection to the Windsors, and he used his “love” of QEII to bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming that Harry and Meghan disrespected the queen. Meanwhile, Trump always had a thing for Princess Diana (I’m sure she told him to take a hike) and he’s talked sh-t about Camilla, the current queen consort. But I digress. There’s another new royal book and there are stories about how much QEII hated spending time with the Trumps.
The late Queen found Donald Trump “very rude”, according to a biography of the former monarch. Elizabeth II is said to have “particularly disliked” the way the former US president, whom she hosted twice during her reign, looked over her shoulder as if he was “in search of others more interesting”.
The claims are made in the book Voyage Around the Queen by Craig Brown, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.
One extract reads: “Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin. She may not have found their company convivial; upon their departure, she may even have voiced a discreet word of disapproval.”
“A few weeks after President Trump’s visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him ‘very rude’: she particularly disliked the way he couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting. She also believed President Trump ‘must have some sort of arrangement’ with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him? For his part, Donald Trump was confident he had been her favourite guest ever.”
[From The Telegraph]
I was looking through the photos we have of Trump’s visits to the UK, and what’s notable now (and it was notable at the time too) was how often QEII pawned the Trumps off on Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla were the ones who had to host private dinners for the Trumps at Clarence House and do that kind of entertaining. Anyway, I absolutely believe that QEII thought Trump was a lout and a dumbass, but I don’t buy that she had any particular view of the Trump marriage, and that she would share that view with some lunch guest.
PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump prepare to meet veterans during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: US First Lady Melania Trump, Suzanne Ircha, wife of the US Ambassador to London and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall smile as they attend a dinner at Winfield House, during the state visit by US President Donald Trump on June 04, 2019 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Queen Elizabeth II and President of the United States, Donald Trump inspect an honour guard at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump and the Prince of Wales arrive through the East Gallery during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the US President’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .
Monday 3rd June 2019.
Her Majesty The Queen and President of The United States of America at State Banquet.
State Banquet formal group photograph in the Music Room.
Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II and Donald Trump, President of The United States of America flanked by the First Lady with Prince Charles and Camilla behind enter the Music Room at the State Banquet, Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK.
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019.
PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – JUNE 05: (R-L) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump prepare to meet veterans during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.
I don’t know if QEII had any opinion of the Trump marriage but I could see her having a recap chat with someone like Angela Kelly that was overheard, and nodding along to someone else’s speculation. I wonder if and how Trump’s tenders and babysitters are going to keep this tidbit from him to protect his delicate ego?
She usually hid her distaste well. Trump was challenging, even for her. 🤢
It showed, she was not too happy about waiting for him. And the Obamas’ had quite a welcome, so… I am not defending the royals, but let’s see: he tried to him on Lady Di, hates anything green, hates women, and QE was one, talks like a toddler, and likes divorces. Then he brought first lady who was utterly out of place.
I like this for DT. All these other horrible people glossed over to settle on him being disliked.
This story made me laugh, especially seeing him in that tux again. If she didn’t say that his marriage was a sham, I do. Many of us here in the US think that it is. Like who constantly renegotiates their prenup? Melania
OMG the cut of Trump’s suit is so buffoonish. The tailor should be deeply ashamed.
I lean more towards pity for the tailor. The poor guy isn’t a miracle worker. When it comes to fitting Trump, “f–k it, I tried” is probably the best anyone could hope for.
In every single pic with low t and his horrible sons, it looks like they’re taking “first day of standing” classes. It’s so weird.
Look at the way Trump is talking to her like she cant hear.
To be fair… I feel like a lot of people who meet him think this.
To make it sting even more for Trump, I’m pretty sure I remember reading that, of all the POTUS they met over her 70 year reign, both QEII and Philip particularly enjoyed hosting the Obamas (in spite of Michelle’s allegedly grievous faux pas of daring to touch the Queen 🙄).
Didn’t the Queen and Philip allegedly like the Reagans as well?
QE and Reagan bonded over horseback riding.
Look at how his lifts have him leaning forward. So vain.
I’d love to believe this. The late Queen met many a dictator in her long life. But we have always known her to keep her personal political views to herself. However, Kaiser is absolutely right in that Liz did pass on a lot of official engagements onto to Chuck & Cam. So I lowkey believe this was her attempt at blowing him off, while not being overtly rude. I do believe the other commenter who said it’s highly likely she shared her private views with AK47, but not this dude
She posed him next to a dog bowl.
She also made damn sure that his spawn didn’t manage to get any pictures with her when they all went over. Anne and Sophie were clearly assigned to handle Jared and Ivanka during that state dinner. Harry got Ivanka duty the next day at Westminster and Andrew got her when she went to the Prime Minister’s residence.
I was looking for the dog bowl. It made me laugh back then, and did it again now:-)
The courtiers can handle things IF they want to.
There is nothing about Trump that the late Queen could like.
We all know that the Royal Family doesn’t like Americans so I believe she had disdain for him. I don’t believe she told anybody how she felt about him though. This is a woman who never hugged her grandson is she really going to tell a lunch guest her private feelings about Trump or the status of his marriage? She and Philip had an arrangement as well.
QE supposedly did like Americans. She got along well with Reagan and the Obamas. With the others is it that they dislike Americans or just think themselves superior?
He was so utterly rude when walking in front of the queen and she first went to one side then the other.
and he claims he was her favourite guest….
Why would an arranged marriage bother her? That’s every royal marriage except Harry’s. And I doubt she said anything about Trump. Keep calm and carry on and all that.
That photo with the dog bowl gets me every time – they didn’t even bother to move it for the photos.
The cuts of his suits are always so off – the look like fat suits that are trying to hide something (adult diapers maybe).
What’s up with the one enormous glass of wine in the pic with Melanie in red with Camilla? Lol.
I mean, yeah – it was pretty clear even at the time that she didn’t find him charming. He’s loud, rude, stupid, and incurious. I’ll bet conversing with him was awful. But I highly doubt that she cared or had opinions on his marriage being a “sham” – in her circles, it would not be unheard of for two people to get married more for money or prestige than for love and keep their private lives separate.
Do I believe that QEII was less than enamoured with DT? Yes, I do. However, I find it hard to believe she would let her feelings about him be splashed across the front pages. She was far too diplomatic to be anything other than discrete. Whoever “leaked” is once again supporting the argument that the “REAL” face of the monarchy has died and what we’ve been left with is a load of gossip-mongers who behave like overgrown teenagers.
On a side note: I always felt she endured his presence to keep her “favourite” son out of the clutches of the FBI. Which is another reason why I find it hard to believe she would have said anything derogatory about DT (or his marriage) to anyone other than a close confidant.
I bet the Crown Prince and his bride had similar thoughts about Will’s rudeness to his wife at their wedding in 2023. Once again Will rude and arrogant ordering about his own wife in public was recast as relateability to exasperated husband’s everywhere when their wife won’t stop yakking and they want to move on! Chop! Chop! indeed what boorish behaviour! I bet he’s the talk of Royalty WhatsApp groups as the man you don’t wanted seated next to you at weddings, coronations, bar mitzvahs etc.,
She probably took one look at Trump, sighed heavily and muttered “I’m too old for this shit” loud enough that everybody in the room was able to hear it. Trump is going to be so mad about that story, it will take away whatever is left of his sanity (there isn’t much left though).
Trump was late for arrival when he met the Queen for the first time