Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was ‘very rude’ & his marriage was a sham?

Queen Elizabeth II had the sad duty of entertaining Donald Trump and his wife twice during the Trump “presidency.” Trump has always believed that he had some kind of special connection to the Windsors, and he used his “love” of QEII to bash the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming that Harry and Meghan disrespected the queen. Meanwhile, Trump always had a thing for Princess Diana (I’m sure she told him to take a hike) and he’s talked sh-t about Camilla, the current queen consort. But I digress. There’s another new royal book and there are stories about how much QEII hated spending time with the Trumps.

The late Queen found Donald Trump “very rude”, according to a biography of the former monarch. Elizabeth II is said to have “particularly disliked” the way the former US president, whom she hosted twice during her reign, looked over her shoulder as if he was “in search of others more interesting”.

The claims are made in the book Voyage Around the Queen by Craig Brown, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

One extract reads: “Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin. She may not have found their company convivial; upon their departure, she may even have voiced a discreet word of disapproval.”

“A few weeks after President Trump’s visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him ‘very rude’: she particularly disliked the way he couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting. She also believed President Trump ‘must have some sort of arrangement’ with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him? For his part, Donald Trump was confident he had been her favourite guest ever.”

[From The Telegraph]

I was looking through the photos we have of Trump’s visits to the UK, and what’s notable now (and it was notable at the time too) was how often QEII pawned the Trumps off on Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla were the ones who had to host private dinners for the Trumps at Clarence House and do that kind of entertaining. Anyway, I absolutely believe that QEII thought Trump was a lout and a dumbass, but I don’t buy that she had any particular view of the Trump marriage, and that she would share that view with some lunch guest.

29 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth thought Donald Trump was ‘very rude’ & his marriage was a sham?”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:04 am

    I don’t know if QEII had any opinion of the Trump marriage but I could see her having a recap chat with someone like Angela Kelly that was overheard, and nodding along to someone else’s speculation. I wonder if and how Trump’s tenders and babysitters are going to keep this tidbit from him to protect his delicate ego?

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:04 am

    She usually hid her distaste well. Trump was challenging, even for her. 🤢

    Reply
    • Mil says:
      August 22, 2024 at 9:59 am

      It showed, she was not too happy about waiting for him. And the Obamas’ had quite a welcome, so… I am not defending the royals, but let’s see: he tried to him on Lady Di, hates anything green, hates women, and QE was one, talks like a toddler, and likes divorces. Then he brought first lady who was utterly out of place.

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:05 am

    I like this for DT. All these other horrible people glossed over to settle on him being disliked.

    Reply
  4. Clove says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:08 am

    This story made me laugh, especially seeing him in that tux again. If she didn’t say that his marriage was a sham, I do. Many of us here in the US think that it is. Like who constantly renegotiates their prenup? Melania

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      August 22, 2024 at 8:11 am

      OMG the cut of Trump’s suit is so buffoonish. The tailor should be deeply ashamed.

      Reply
      • Miranda says:
        August 22, 2024 at 8:22 am

        I lean more towards pity for the tailor. The poor guy isn’t a miracle worker. When it comes to fitting Trump, “f–k it, I tried” is probably the best anyone could hope for.

      • beff says:
        August 22, 2024 at 9:14 am

        In every single pic with low t and his horrible sons, it looks like they’re taking “first day of standing” classes. It’s so weird.

  5. Neeve says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Look at the way Trump is talking to her like she cant hear.

    Reply
  6. Fuzzy Crocodile says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:12 am

    To be fair… I feel like a lot of people who meet him think this.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:14 am

    To make it sting even more for Trump, I’m pretty sure I remember reading that, of all the POTUS they met over her 70 year reign, both QEII and Philip particularly enjoyed hosting the Obamas (in spite of Michelle’s allegedly grievous faux pas of daring to touch the Queen 🙄).

    Reply
  8. Dee says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Look at how his lifts have him leaning forward. So vain.

    Reply
  9. Hannah says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:23 am

    I’d love to believe this. The late Queen met many a dictator in her long life. But we have always known her to keep her personal political views to herself. However, Kaiser is absolutely right in that Liz did pass on a lot of official engagements onto to Chuck & Cam. So I lowkey believe this was her attempt at blowing him off, while not being overtly rude. I do believe the other commenter who said it’s highly likely she shared her private views with AK47, but not this dude

    Reply
  10. LightPurple says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:26 am

    She posed him next to a dog bowl.

    She also made damn sure that his spawn didn’t manage to get any pictures with her when they all went over. Anne and Sophie were clearly assigned to handle Jared and Ivanka during that state dinner. Harry got Ivanka duty the next day at Westminster and Andrew got her when she went to the Prime Minister’s residence.

    Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      August 22, 2024 at 9:17 am

      I was looking for the dog bowl. It made me laugh back then, and did it again now:-)

      The courtiers can handle things IF they want to.

      Reply
  11. sunnyside up says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:28 am

    There is nothing about Trump that the late Queen could like.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:38 am

    We all know that the Royal Family doesn’t like Americans so I believe she had disdain for him. I don’t believe she told anybody how she felt about him though. This is a woman who never hugged her grandson is she really going to tell a lunch guest her private feelings about Trump or the status of his marriage? She and Philip had an arrangement as well.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      August 22, 2024 at 9:09 am

      QE supposedly did like Americans. She got along well with Reagan and the Obamas. With the others is it that they dislike Americans or just think themselves superior?

      Reply
  13. Inge says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:52 am

    He was so utterly rude when walking in front of the queen and she first went to one side then the other.

    and he claims he was her favourite guest….

    Reply
  14. Bumblebee says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:53 am

    Why would an arranged marriage bother her? That’s every royal marriage except Harry’s. And I doubt she said anything about Trump. Keep calm and carry on and all that.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 22, 2024 at 8:55 am

    That photo with the dog bowl gets me every time – they didn’t even bother to move it for the photos.

    The cuts of his suits are always so off – the look like fat suits that are trying to hide something (adult diapers maybe).

    Reply
  16. beff says:
    August 22, 2024 at 9:13 am

    What’s up with the one enormous glass of wine in the pic with Melanie in red with Camilla? Lol.

    Reply
  17. Jay says:
    August 22, 2024 at 9:14 am

    I mean, yeah – it was pretty clear even at the time that she didn’t find him charming. He’s loud, rude, stupid, and incurious. I’ll bet conversing with him was awful. But I highly doubt that she cared or had opinions on his marriage being a “sham” – in her circles, it would not be unheard of for two people to get married more for money or prestige than for love and keep their private lives separate.

    Reply
  18. Laura D says:
    August 22, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Do I believe that QEII was less than enamoured with DT? Yes, I do. However, I find it hard to believe she would let her feelings about him be splashed across the front pages. She was far too diplomatic to be anything other than discrete. Whoever “leaked” is once again supporting the argument that the “REAL” face of the monarchy has died and what we’ve been left with is a load of gossip-mongers who behave like overgrown teenagers.

    On a side note: I always felt she endured his presence to keep her “favourite” son out of the clutches of the FBI. Which is another reason why I find it hard to believe she would have said anything derogatory about DT (or his marriage) to anyone other than a close confidant.

    Reply
  19. Lady Digby says:
    August 22, 2024 at 9:24 am

    I bet the Crown Prince and his bride had similar thoughts about Will’s rudeness to his wife at their wedding in 2023. Once again Will rude and arrogant ordering about his own wife in public was recast as relateability to exasperated husband’s everywhere when their wife won’t stop yakking and they want to move on! Chop! Chop! indeed what boorish behaviour! I bet he’s the talk of Royalty WhatsApp groups as the man you don’t wanted seated next to you at weddings, coronations, bar mitzvahs etc.,

    Reply
  20. Lau says:
    August 22, 2024 at 9:43 am

    She probably took one look at Trump, sighed heavily and muttered “I’m too old for this shit” loud enough that everybody in the room was able to hear it. Trump is going to be so mad about that story, it will take away whatever is left of his sanity (there isn’t much left though).

    Reply
  21. Sassy says:
    August 22, 2024 at 10:05 am

    Trump was late for arrival when he met the Queen for the first time

    Reply

