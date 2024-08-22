Donald Trump: ‘I hate my opponents… I’m just going to be mean’

It’s this particular thing with Donald Trump, which his supporters don’t like to admit. Trump is the most thin-skinned person ever, but it’s even worse when a Black person criticizes him or mocks him. Barack and Michelle Obama gave their speeches on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention, and both Obamas ridiculed, mocked and clowned on Donald Trump. We’re probably only days away from Trump saying the n-word in public. On Wednesday, he decided to go back to one of his favorite old chestnuts: referring to BO as “Barack Hussein Obama.”
Former President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to the Obamas’ heated criticism of him at the Democratic National Convention, casting their “personal” attacks as reason to justify his own behavior.
“Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina. “You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’ but they’re getting personal all night, these people.”
Later at the rally, Trump polled the crowd: “Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?” The former won by cheer volume.
Trump was responding to former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s speeches Tuesday night at the DNC, where they abandoned their 2016 call for their party to “go high” above inflammatory insults and animated the convention with a venomous rebuke of the former president.
“Going small is petty, it’s unhealthy, and, quite frankly, it’s unpresidential,” Michelle Obama said to the raucous crowd. “It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”
And in one split-second moment that made the audience go wild, Barack Obama went low — suggesting Trump’s size anxiety didn’t just extend to crowd sizes, while looking down at his hands.
“He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle” – what’s a little bit funny is that Trump has always been pretty cautious to avoid talking about Michelle or even mentioning her by name. In turn, Michelle rarely says his name too – she only said it once in her DNC speech and that was enough. But yeah, the Birther dumbf–k who spent years harassing the sitting president about his birth certificate is salty because the Obamas got “personal.” Apparently, Trump’s ass hurts about Kamala Harris too.
Donald Trump has no plans to heed the advice of his aides and limit himself to policy contrasts when he debates Kamala Harris. He wants to make it personal.
“This is just the way I am. I hate my opponent. I hate my opponents,” Trump told a confidant who advised the former president to consider backing away from calling the vice president “stupid” or “dumb” at their high-profile standoff in a few weeks, which he has done repeatedly.
Trump explained to the confidant that he’s treating Harris the same way he did Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Hillary, Joe, Kamala. It doesn’t matter. I just hate them.” To another adviser, Trump was blunt about taking on Harris: “I’m going to be mean.”
Trump’s desire to stay personal and vicious comes as some aides and advisers have grown fearful that such an approach could very well play into the vice president’s hands. Harris has structured her campaign on the Obama-esque pledge to move beyond the politics of division, and polls indicate it has so far resonated with voters. The clashing of these styles will come to a head on September 10, when Harris and Trump are scheduled for a debate on ABC.
Harris is genuinely going to wipe the floor with Trump in the debates. One thing I know for sure is that she’ll be prepared, and Harris and her team will have figured out what to say and do when Trump goes off the rails and when he starts attacking her personally.
The scary thing is, his tactic works. His audience doesn’t discern between fact or fiction and they’re happy to repeat any lies or insults Trump hurls without scrutiny (as evidenced by the rally).
“Go high” is a noble concept, but it doesn’t work when your opponent is a lying, cheating, racist, misogynistic con-man with a fan base who think he is literally chosen by God.
I can’t wait for the debate. He is totally terrified of Kamala and he should be. His dumb ass is like a pigeon who sh!ts on the chess board while Kamala cooly keeps playing the game. A prosecutor vs a guy who can’t even stay awake in court.
It’s all he knows. It used to work but people are tired of him. They’re bored. They’re leaving his rallies while he’s still speaking.
This! He’s a showman. And people are tired of the show. Same lines but he switched out the names.
I get real smug when I hear republicans I know wish he’d go away or change who he is because he will lose or has destroyed the GOP. I sit there and think: YOU idiots voted for him.
Ha, you’re describing my dad. He voted for Trump and was happy with him but wished he would stop saying such stupid stuff. Of course, I’m like he says what he means and yet you still voted for him. Twice. But he’s a law and order guy and Jan 6th was a game changer. He’d have happily voted for Haley but the republican party is Donald Trump now and for those wishing they had their party back, yeah, well they voted for him despite all the racist and misogynistic things he said leading up to the 2016 election. They didn’t have a problem with it then. Nothing has changed. He’s still the same racist pos he always was.
But they’re still going to vote for him. And that’s what’s scary. When push comes to shove, on election day they’ll still pull the lever for him.
But that’s his base though. His diehard base isn’t going anywhere–we all know that by now. The problem is that he needs to expand his base of support to get a comfortable lead and there ARE a lot of voters who are tired of and turned off by Trump’s Mean Girl energy.
So yeah, do it. Go act like the crazy drunk uncle that everyone avoids at parties. Go rant and rave and be the hateful shitbag you are. It just provides a starker contrast with the joyful, hopeful, patriotic campaign that Harris-Walz is running.
I can’t remember the Twitter poster who wrote something along the lines of this (and it’s awesome!):
“Michelle isn’t still saying, “When they go low, we go high”. Oh hell no! She’s at the “Hold my earrings MF, I’m going ALL in!” stage”
I LOVE this Michelle. Classy, and yet ZAP!
I’ve been laughing at this one for a full 24 hours. The exact Tweet was:
“I’m so glad we went from “when they go low, we go high” to “Girl, hold my earrings while I drag this weird mf”
Hilarious
Bring. It. On Mo Fo !!!
LFG!!!!
I would love for Trump to FAFO with a criminal prosecutor who knows how poke holes in arguments.
Exactly. They know this is bad, because she will expose him as a con man to anyone who isn’t already in too deep.
I am 100% positive his tactic will be to talk over her as much as possible and hurl insults constantly, and I hope they have plans to silence his mic. He has no idea how to debate if it doesn’t involve yelling, name calling, and lying his ass off.
Kamala is a prosecutor this experienced in dealing with hostile criminals. She’ll deal with Trump and I will be watching happily when she does.
I hope she’ll pull a Tom Cruise from “A few good men” and will lead Trump to his limits – then he’ll show everyone exactly who he is, even more then he did already. That would be beautiful.
I agree with Kaiser. The N-word is on the horizon. Trump won’t be able to stop himself.
The truth is, such an utterance will probably win him some votes.
Yes, the n-word is coming. And while you are right Beverly, it will appeal to his bottom feeders, I want him to say it, and at the debate specifically. Why? Because it will show, once and for all, the true character and motivations of the MAGAt GOP and the media in the way they handle it. Nothing short of a complete condemnation of him using that word and calling for him to step down will be acceptable. They cannot gloss over or dismiss something that awful and degrading. They won’t be able to sweep his deep racism and bigotry under the rug. If they do, then the world sees them for who they are-no different than that despicable man using the worst word he possibly could on a world stage. So hey DonOLD-say it, you know you want to, you can’t help yourself, so say it. We will be watching not only you, but your supporters and the sycophant media too. Bring. It. On!
Ohhhhh I hope he does get mean. I hope he shows more of himself so that the entire world can see who he is.
And Kamala and her team will be ready – hopefully they play some psychological games with him at the debate to make him go bonkers.
I have never ever looked for to a presidential debate like am for this one.
Popcorn and a drink or two will be on hand.
As long as they can guarantee Kamala will be physically safe.
The narcissistic rage is frightening to witness, even more so to have it aimed at you.
Physical violence is definitely a part of that when they lose complete control.
Lunging, stalking, are all part of it.
One can never 100% guarantee anyone is ever safe. Especially when speaking to these actors who are constantly putting themselves out there and the crazy ass minions Maga group.
I always think, when I see the packed venues for Kamala, damn that must be some right ass security. As it should be. One would hope it would never come down to anything close to that.
And believe me, they know full well what he’s capable of. He and his minions.
I am worried about this. He’s dangerous and a serial sexual assaulter.
I have been concerned about her physical safety while on stage with him for a couple of weeks, since he started spiraling. Attempted assault is not out of the question and I don’t know what the Secret Service would do if one protectee assaulted another protectee. This is the kind of crap you have to plan for with Trump. I hope Doug is nearby during the debate.
I would pay good money to see Doug bum rush the stage and drop kick the🍊🤡 if he tried to assault Kamala. Though I think Kamala could probably take him down herself if need be. Hopefully Kamala’s debate prep team have done their homework on how to handle Trump’s Gish Gallop. Perhaps Mary Trump is providing help on how to psychologically defang the old weirdo.
It is sad that this is where the US is right now; that someone can be this hateful and have the backing of so many Americans and a major political party.
“These people”
Oh he wants to say it so bad.
I really doubt he will even show up to debate.
Kokiri, I don’t think he’ll show up for the debate either.
My money is on that too Kokiri! He’s a no show. Watch he will get Covid or say the had a credible death threat. Then do a rabid post on Truth Social talking about how the Dems and Libs threatened him and go off on a tangent about bird cemeteries and the rising cost of Tic Tacs.
Weirdo.
This is such a self-sabotaging “strategy” and by “strategy” I mean Trump bullying his campaign advisors into allowing him to be the naturally-hateful menace is he is.
I can’t wait to hear about the GOP apparatus from advisors to donors freaking the f*ck out during the debate as Trump–fully unhinged and unrestrained–drives the train off the tracks and over the side of a damn cliff.
I want the entire Democratic Party to double down on this tactic until he finally has the meltdown we all can see coming.. It will be extremely racist, unhinged and absolutely epic because he will have diarrhea of the mouth and I’m hoping for him to admit he’s Putins little minion.
The debate needs to have mic cutoffs and physical barriers or security close by dedicated to keeping her safe from this bully.
AND, they better be fact checking live.
Oh man, remember how he walked around Hilary and stood near her to menace her? Ugh
Oh so *now* he’s going to go mean? I don’t think he and every other English speaking person in the world have the same definition of “mean”. I believe he hates his opponents. He can’t stand not having power over them, unable to crush them like he crushed contractors he didn’t want to pay.
I am also looking forward to the debate (both them actually, I think Walz will shine against Vance too). Donald won’t have his stalking/physical presence option that he had over Hillary. That debate still creeps TF out of me. Only an idiot would say Harris isn’t smart and we’re about to see how idiot vs smart plays out. Especially as ‘smart’ has the advantage of a) knowing his playbook and b) unburdened by before (that before being all the go high nonsense). That’s not to say I think Harris will be anything other than her normal brilliant, professional, prepared, prosecutor self but she will punch back where required and I don’t care if she goes below the belt once or twice.
He’s already said that Kamala isn’t smart–MANY times. There was NYT reporting that he actually BELIEVES this about Kamala and that he hated Hillary but did believe that she was a highly intelligent person. On Twitter the Right keeps posting videos of Kamala when she’s asked a brief question by the press as if to say “SEE? Look how dumb she is when not reading off a teleprompter” without any self-awareness about the incoherent, ignorant, rambling, and profoundly inarticulate clown they’re currently supporting for POTUS.
One candidate is a white male privileged loser who failed up his entire life and the other is a black woman who succeeded in very competitive fields, despite all adversity. She is a brilliant woman with the resume to show for it.
Aside from intelligence, Kamala clearly works hard and hires high quality people so I have 100% faith she’s going to be as prepped and polished for this debate as she can possibly be. Hillary had the disadvantage of Trump being something of an unknown quantity. 8 yrs later, we know he will absolutely go low low low and then some. Pretty much anything is on the table for him. There’s no way Kamala and her staff aren’t aware and prepping for that (and really, they probably have been on some level for months b/c even if Biden were running she’d still have a VP debate with some Trump flunky coming up).
And likewise, Kamala now has the advantage of being an unknown quantity. If she plays it right this debate will be a great way to introduce herself to voters.
Can’t wait to watch it.
I’d love to see Kamala make the 🍊🤡 cry just like she did to Brett Kavanaugh. My only concern is that no matter how she dismantles the old fool, she’ll have the “angry black woman” trope hurled at her.
Right? “Now” he’s gonna be mean? He’s been mean, he is mean, and who thought he wasn’t going to continue being mean?
It seems like the Democrat strategy this cycle is to bait Trump so he starts frothing at the mouth and the three remaining people who don’t think he’s f-ing nuts have the veil lifted and see him as he truly is, a crumbling Cheeto.
Cry more, you pathetic little shit. Cry more. Say the “N” word. Try your usual bullshit with a prosecutor who has faced criminals far more intimidating than you and f–king WON. FAFO.
I think the Obamas, and Harris – Black people who are highly educated and genuinely “classy” in a way he could never be – drive petty, ignorant racists like Trump and his supporters wild with envy and anxiety.
Intelligent and good-looking, too, with lots of charisma.
Definitely. His repeated references to what he considers “black jobs” made that very clear for anyone who didn’t already know.
If the coward aka 45 shows up, the public will witness political FAFO/beatdown in real time and I can’t wait to see it! Hey Trump, Kamala Harris is not afraid of you. She will expose you for the phony, lying, racist, misogynistic criminal a hole with a long rap sheet that you really are.
He’s so UnAmerican w this sore loser shit. No sportsmanship award for the bigliest crybaby
The honor roll at Penn the year he graduated did not list him on any level although he claims he was at he top of his class. The graduation ceremony bulletin also does not indicate he graduated with honors. Lies.
One of my favorite tweets after Michelle’s speech:
Michelle Obama 2016: “When they go low, we go high!”
Michelle Obama 2024: “Let me tell you about this motherf**ker named Trump…”
Please! Kamala is going to pull off Trump’s dirty diaper on national tv and spank his ass like he’s a FOUR year old in Walmart.
Fear No Darkness!!
I don’t think Trump appreciates how dangerous Kamala is due to her background as prosecutor. Litigation is a skill. Zooming in on key points in an argument and coming up with a rebuttal on the spot is second nature. If he thinks he is going to throw her off her game with some shocking comment, he is sorely mistaken. Even I, a litigator in civil sphere, have faced many ad hominem attacks, especially due to being a woman. It rolls off your back. I’m fact, I like them because it’s a sign that my opponent has no arguments on the merits, and I look like the adult by comparison. I can’t wait to see the debate.