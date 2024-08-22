Donald Trump: ‘I hate my opponents… I’m just going to be mean’

Embed from Getty Images

It’s this particular thing with Donald Trump, which his supporters don’t like to admit. Trump is the most thin-skinned person ever, but it’s even worse when a Black person criticizes him or mocks him. Barack and Michelle Obama gave their speeches on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention, and both Obamas ridiculed, mocked and clowned on Donald Trump. We’re probably only days away from Trump saying the n-word in public. On Wednesday, he decided to go back to one of his favorite old chestnuts: referring to BO as “Barack Hussein Obama.”

Former President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to the Obamas’ heated criticism of him at the Democratic National Convention, casting their “personal” attacks as reason to justify his own behavior. “Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina. “You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’ but they’re getting personal all night, these people.” Later at the rally, Trump polled the crowd: “Should I get personal, or should I not get personal?” The former won by cheer volume. Trump was responding to former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama’s speeches Tuesday night at the DNC, where they abandoned their 2016 call for their party to “go high” above inflammatory insults and animated the convention with a venomous rebuke of the former president. “Going small is petty, it’s unhealthy, and, quite frankly, it’s unpresidential,” Michelle Obama said to the raucous crowd. “It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.” And in one split-second moment that made the audience go wild, Barack Obama went low — suggesting Trump’s size anxiety didn’t just extend to crowd sizes, while looking down at his hands.

[From Politico]

“He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle” – what’s a little bit funny is that Trump has always been pretty cautious to avoid talking about Michelle or even mentioning her by name. In turn, Michelle rarely says his name too – she only said it once in her DNC speech and that was enough. But yeah, the Birther dumbf–k who spent years harassing the sitting president about his birth certificate is salty because the Obamas got “personal.” Apparently, Trump’s ass hurts about Kamala Harris too.

Donald Trump has no plans to heed the advice of his aides and limit himself to policy contrasts when he debates Kamala Harris. He wants to make it personal. “This is just the way I am. I hate my opponent. I hate my opponents,” Trump told a confidant who advised the former president to consider backing away from calling the vice president “stupid” or “dumb” at their high-profile standoff in a few weeks, which he has done repeatedly. Trump explained to the confidant that he’s treating Harris the same way he did Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Hillary, Joe, Kamala. It doesn’t matter. I just hate them.” To another adviser, Trump was blunt about taking on Harris: “I’m going to be mean.” Trump’s desire to stay personal and vicious comes as some aides and advisers have grown fearful that such an approach could very well play into the vice president’s hands. Harris has structured her campaign on the Obama-esque pledge to move beyond the politics of division, and polls indicate it has so far resonated with voters. The clashing of these styles will come to a head on September 10, when Harris and Trump are scheduled for a debate on ABC.

[From The Bulwark]

Harris is genuinely going to wipe the floor with Trump in the debates. One thing I know for sure is that she’ll be prepared, and Harris and her team will have figured out what to say and do when Trump goes off the rails and when he starts attacking her personally.

