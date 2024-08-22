Tim Walz is going to coach this team into the White House, you guys

Embed from Getty Images

As soon as I saw how effective Governor Tim Walz was in interviews, I knew that he would likely be Kamala Harris’s top choice for VP. I was right! Walz is a happy, joyful warrior. He has the kind of liberal and progressive credentials that Democratic voters love. He has the kind of backstory that swing voters love too – his military service, his years as a teacher and a coach, a longtime supporter of the Second Amendment, a hunter, a sports bro. He has it all! I was so moved that his former students – including the championship-winning football team – were the ones who introduced him:

What’s so lovely is that America has not only been introduced to Tim Walz, but we’re being introduced to his amazing family. Gwen Walz is a former teacher too, and they have two amazing kids, Hope and Gus. Gus has special needs. The way Gwen and the kids support Tim is amazing. Gus shouting “that’s my dad” and the visible emotion on all of their faces… magical.

There’s a lot of talk about how “Coach Walz” showed up and something about how this is all a Ted Lasso plotline. The Harris campaign is really leaning into that branding hard, with Kamala calling him “Coach” on the campaign trail, and Walz treating campaign events like pep rallies. I believe. I believe that we. I believe that we will win!!

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

It's striking to see Tim Walz's wife Gwen and kids Gus and Hope overcome with emotion – bawling their eyes out as their father takes the stage. These are ordinary people. Down to earth. Can you imagine Melania and the rest showing that much genuine affection for Donald? pic.twitter.com/KbTl81Ww5h — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 22, 2024

