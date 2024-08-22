Tim Walz is going to coach this team into the White House, you guys

As soon as I saw how effective Governor Tim Walz was in interviews, I knew that he would likely be Kamala Harris’s top choice for VP. I was right! Walz is a happy, joyful warrior. He has the kind of liberal and progressive credentials that Democratic voters love. He has the kind of backstory that swing voters love too – his military service, his years as a teacher and a coach, a longtime supporter of the Second Amendment, a hunter, a sports bro. He has it all! I was so moved that his former students – including the championship-winning football team – were the ones who introduced him:
What’s so lovely is that America has not only been introduced to Tim Walz, but we’re being introduced to his amazing family. Gwen Walz is a former teacher too, and they have two amazing kids, Hope and Gus. Gus has special needs. The way Gwen and the kids support Tim is amazing. Gus shouting “that’s my dad” and the visible emotion on all of their faces… magical.
There’s a lot of talk about how “Coach Walz” showed up and something about how this is all a Ted Lasso plotline. The Harris campaign is really leaning into that branding hard, with Kamala calling him “Coach” on the campaign trail, and Walz treating campaign events like pep rallies. I believe. I believe that we. I believe that we will win!!
You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024
It's striking to see Tim Walz's wife Gwen and kids Gus and Hope overcome with emotion – bawling their eyes out as their father takes the stage. These are ordinary people. Down to earth.
Can you imagine Melania and the rest showing that much genuine affection for Donald? pic.twitter.com/KbTl81Ww5h
— Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 22, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Y’all, “That’s my dad” had me just bawling last night. I love them so much. It’s such a joy to have a couple wonderful, loving, aspirational families representing our country and the best of America.
Tim Walz is a good man and a great servant leader. When I saw his son Gus bursting with pride saying “That’s my dad!” I bawled.
Coach Veep. I’m all in!
“That’s my Dad!” And then the finale: “It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down by a field goal, but we’ve got the ball!” And we’re gonna run like crazy in these last 75 days. Together, Kamala and Tim have restored my faith in the American political system—and in America too.
For me, you have hit the nail on the head. The draining of my hope and joy and pride to be an American has been slowly circling the drain since the first Trump candidacy. Seeing all of the people that supported him at the beginning, and then continued to support him after the truth of what he was became more and more clear – has been one of the most horrifying experiences. I am a former community organizer and I work in DEI. I have long understood how dissapointing people can be. But I always had a hope and optimism about the potential of the human heart. I now see how that was slowly dying. I have felt a growing spark and warmth since this turn of events.
The difference between JD Vance and Tim Walz is like night and day. Why some people can’t see it is extremely vexing to me. Election day cannot come soon enough.
Truly. I continue to marvel that Walz exists. Man he is the entire dem strategist wishlist.
Meanwhile Vance is a cybord born of some tech-bro’s alt right, pseudo science, podcast douche fever dream
That’s my dad! 😭
A Dutch website, Natuurmonumenten, keeps sending me ads on hedgehog housing today. They’re supercute and wholesome…
It feels like they totally fit to Kamala Harris’s VP! I need to watch a ton of highlights from last night when I get home later, but it’s really nice reading articles on the DNC. She chose well 🪷💙
Yeah, Natuurmonumenten (Nature monuments) is a great charity.
They offer free hedgehog houses in their gardens, to help them out, and I think free bee packages as well (flowers that help bees).
It’s really a thing in the Netherlands now to remove tiles from gardens and let garderns become more natural, so that animals can find food or a home there.
This is totally the kind of thing I see people voting Democrat do in the US.
I’m not crying, you’re crying! So excited to vote for these people, Harris absolutely showed great judgement picking him. Let’s do football things! Run up the score!
Who is cutting onions at this time of day?!?!?!?!?!!
OMG, Gus’s reactions especially just leveled me. Along with Gwen and Hope, I cried watching Coach deliver a terrific and inspiring speech. I was bracing myself for Walz’s words to bring some tears, but I lost it seeing his family and how proud they are of him.
He was soooooooooooooooooooo good!
He reminds me of all the good guys I’ve ever known over the years, and there have been soooo many of them. Trump’s greatest lie has been skewing everyone (me temporarily included) towards the belief that most men are jerks. They are not.
It’s so good to see someone like TW as the candidate for VP.
Someone who’s not Ivy League, or a lawyer, or a career politician, or a multi-millionnaire who made their money by stiffing employees.
And having his family support him is an extra bonus.
Looking forward to seeing the Walz family move to the Naval Observatory.
When his modest financials were revealed a couple of weeks ago, financial websites were scolding him for not having planned for retirement. Seriously? You would rather have a candidate who spent his entire professional life accruing wealth and property so you could slam him for that? I wouldn’t worry about his retirement. One hefty book deal when he leaves the vice presidency and he, Gwen, and the kids will be set for life.
I have a LOT of public school teachers in my family. Their retirement plans look just like the Walz family’s, because they are underpaid, live on a budget, and usually end up spending their own money on supplies and such. Of course they aren’t going to have a million in the bank.
“Dems need to learn how to talk to folks who have gun racks in their pick up trucks.”
Howard Dean (2003) ☑️
Not American but I’ve watched loads of the speeches.. Coach Tim is the best! I loved every bit of it! Go coach Tim! We love you
He was always the best VP pick and I’m so happy Kamala’s campaign understood that. His wholesome coach-social-studies-teacher vibe is the antidote to MAGA.
Decent, loving, hard-working people who take care of their families AND their neighbors. That’s America. Unity, not division. Acceptance, not hate. That’s what we need.
Yall, not only was he amazing, but I skipped over to Fox “News” just to see how they were handling things….and they are not well over there. It was *chefs kiss*. They know Trump is going down.
In fairness, they haven’t been well over there for a long time.
Oh, what are they saying?! I’ve been curious, but just the sight of their pinched little faces makes me twitch.
Excellent choice for VP, excellent speech, excellent man. Thank you, Kamala Harris, for making him your choice and giving us all the dad we need right now!
I have been happy watching the DNC, but Gus broke me down into tears last night. I’ve read that he suffers from anxiety, and as someone who deals with that as well, I can’t imagine how overwhelming all of this has been for him, and yet there he was, supporting his dad. His joy, love, and pride shone through.
These two families are the real deal, and such a beautiful contrast to the opposition.
Propalestinian voices is what got Walz picked. It’s a shame that the dnc is shooting themselves in the foot by blatantly ignoring thoses voices now at the convention.
I have been watching the Democratic convention and and what stands out are the dynamic and loving husband and wife partnerships and families featured- the Bidens, the Obamas, the Haris/Emhoff, the Walzes. Even the Clintons were there as a family, supporting each other in love and loyalty. Another impressive thing is the cohesion of the party and their presentation of their platform- so many speakers, each extolling the same points accompanied by their own individual stories and experiences. The whole “Democrat family ” displaying unity without hinting at resentments and anger as to how the ticket came to be. As Michelle Obama said, there is no place and time for such “foolishness.” Very impressive to someone observing from north of the 49th parallel. For the sake of the US and the rest of the world, there will be a Harris inauguration next January.