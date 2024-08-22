A vacuum for your furniture with UV light, coasters for your car and super soft leggings



From Rosie: Two items have made a big difference in our kitchen lately. Since there are now three of us involved with “dishwasher duty” (me, my husband, and my older son), there’s been some mix-ups with what’s dirty vs. clean. So now whoever sets the dishwasher slides this magnet to “clean” and whoever empties it, has to slide it over to “dirty.” Simple yet effective. It comes in silver and red/green. We also added this 3-outlet wall charger to an area where we were constantly swapping out plugs, and it’s been great. I love that it has USB slots, too. We got it when it was full price, but right now, it’s on sale for $8! People say they’ve gotten these plugs to take on vacations, too. “Item recommended by cruise blogger, arrived very quickly and is exactly as pictured!!” “This little gem is perfect for travel. I charge my phone, my watch, my kindle and my headset with room to spare. It is a small little cube so easy to pack or carry in your purse or brief case and is very convenient for work, school and travel.” Here are some sales and some more things CB and I have been looking at on Amazon this week.

Sales and Deals

Up to 50% off Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen – $5 and up

39% off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test – $139.00

45% off Moultrie Edge Cellular Trail Camera – Nationwide Coverage – $99.00

40% off True Wireless JBL Deep Bass Sound Earbuds – $29.95

40% off Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip – $199.00

15% off Salon Sleek Round Brush for Blow Drying – Extra Large Ceramic – $20.39

40% off LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness – $17.93

45% off Laura Geller Baked Double Take Powder Foundation – $15.60 and up

30% off Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water Hydrating Face Toner – $12.5

46% off Shine Well Leg Massager with Heat and Compression – $134.99

53% off Portable Cordless Heating Pad Electric Waist Belt Device – $18.99

33% off 10-Inch Stainless Steel Shower Squeegee with Silicone Blade – $9.99

23% off Kiddiezoom newborn Baby Unisex Cotton One-Piece Bodysuits – $19.99

Colorful coasters that add a little bit of pizazz to your car



From Rosie: I want to put coasters in my car and these ceramic car coasters look like so much fun! They’re easy to take out and clean, too. (They have a cork bottom and are hand wash only.) They come in 12 different and fun designs. You can pick up a pair for $9. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 1,300 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who’ve bought them say they add a “nice touch” to their car and would make a great, “unique” gift for someone. “Worked well and added a nice touch to my car!” “Great addition to my car cup holders! They are super absorbent!” “I bought these just as something fun to have in my car! They’re easy to clean! Definitely a unique gift for someone and so pretty!”

A sturdy shelf that attaches to the side of your bed



From Rosie: I love the BedShelfie! It clips to the side of your bed and acts as a ledge that can hold books, glasses, a cup, an Amazon dot, and, depending on which size you get, a laptop. The original style comes in four different sizes, and there’s also versions with a cupholder! The original one currently has a $2 coupon applied at checkout. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 5,100 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say its especially great for loft beds and is very sturdy. “Bought two of these for our bedroom. I hate having large nightstands and love the minimalist design of these. Easy to put together and install.” “My daughter got this tray for her loft bunkbed. She loves it. She puts her food/drink on the tray and climbs up the bunk with no issues at all. It’s been a life saver for sure. Very well made and fits on tightly.” “My daughter saw her roommate had this on her dorm bed and purchased one for herself! This is a great little table that fits on the side of the bed…My daughter uses it to hold her water bottle, her phone and necessities that she might need during the night! It is sturdy and holds quite a lot in number and also in weight.”

A non-toxic deodorant that’s great for sensitive skin



From Rosie: My husband switched to crystal deodorant earlier this summer because he was looking for one with less toxins in it. Crystal Essences’s vegan deodorant is free of parabens, aluminum chloride, sulfates, and other harmful ingredients. He settled on the unscented one but there are also four different scented versions, including Coconut Vanilla and Lavender & White Tea. It has a 4.1 star rating, more than 16,700 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say it’s great for sensitive skin and gets the job done. “This product works! It is an easy roll on that is mess free. It is nice to have an unscented product that does the job.” “Many years ago, I was going thru radiation and had to use a deodorant that was aluminum free. I purchased Crystal that has no aluminum Chlorohydrate which was exactly what I needed. Has [sic] been using this deodorant ever since.” “I have sensitive skin and had developed a reaction to the “sensitive skin” deodorant I was using so I looked everywhere for something even more skin friendly. I decided to try this mineral deodorant and I am so happy I did. I have no skin irritaion, and it works. I have even spent entire days out working in the sun and still don’t get stinky!”

A leave-in conditioning spray for softer, smoother hair



From CB: Briogeo Farewell Frizz is a leave-in conditioning spray that’s free from sulfates, silicone and paraben. It is formulated with rosehip, argan and coconut oils, and vitamin E and comes in two sizes that range from $12 to $21. This listing has 4.3 stars, over 4,100 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it makes their hair smoother, softer and shinier without leaving it oily. “When my hair dries it gets frizzy asf. One or two sprays of this stuff, brush, and BOOM the frizz is completely gone. Makes my hair look so healthy and shiny. Amazing!” “I have tried numerous products for my hair. My hair goes all the way down my back I’m in my mid 40s dirty blonde. This is a great detangler. My hair does not look dry, thin or brittle. This is also a natural product as well. This has become one of my go to hair products.”

A vacuum for your bed and sofa with a UV light to kill dust mites



From CB: My mom has been raving about her bed vacuum and telling me to get one. This bed vacuum by Jimmy has powerful suction and a UV light to kill dust mights. It comes in corded and cordless versions and has over 3,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it picks up so much more dust and debris than their regular vacuum. “This is the best vacuum for furniture. I have a dust mite allergy and I notice a difference after using it on my sofa and mattress. The suction is very powerful. I have no complaints.” “I thought for sure this was going to be snake oil, but our allergies are murderous this year so we were desperate to try anything. I AM SO GLAD I DID. This got a nauseating amount of dust out of our mattress. I also used it on our couch, which has a thick, woven linen sort of texture. Because it’s such a dense fabric, I don’t think it got as much of the buried in gunk as it did with the mattress, but I still ended up with a full tank to empty at the end. It did a nice job picking up the remaining dog fur that the regular hand vacuum didn’t get.”

Super soft leggings you can wear all day



From CB: I really like the feel of those MLM scam leggings, you know the “buttery soft” ones I’m talking about, but they come in some hideous patterns and I got rid of most of mine. I ordered a multipack of these leggings by Hi Clasmix and they feel similar, except the fabric isn’t as light. I’m really happy with this purchase. The leggings are comfortable and flattering. I would recommend darker colors as the lighter colors can be a bit sheer. Right now you can get a five pack of the dark colors for just $33.99. This listing has over 5,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. Most reviewers like them as much as I do. “I wear them ALL of the time! Perfect for workout, sleeping, or with a cute outfit!” “These are so comfy and soft! Super stretchy too! I am 5’8” and 145 lbs and they fit me perfectly! They are super high waisted and dont slip down at all, so i highly recommend!” “These are so amazingly soft I can’t even feel them on my body.”

51% off comfortable down alternative pillows



From CB: I try to switch out my pillows every 1-2 years as recommended and it’s about time. These down alternative pillows are currently on sale for under $20 for a pack of two standard or queen sizes. They’re said to be soft yet supportive and are machine washable. This listing has almost 16,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love how comfortable these pillows are. “I honestly thought these were smashed too thin and they would never fluff up enough but surprisingly, it took very little time and they are amazing pillows. I am even thinking of purchasing two more. They’re soft, fluffy and seem luxurious.” “Excellent purchase. They are just like nice hotel style pillows. Make sure you do what it says in the directions punch them up like a punching bag and let it fluff up itself. I love them and the price was great. Get on it.” “Not too hard and not too soft – just right!”