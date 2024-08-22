Robert Kennedy Jr. plans to drop out & endorse Donald Trump on Friday

I’ve believed since the beginning of Robert Kennedy Jr’s “presidential campaign” that the whole thing was a Republican operation. Kennedy was pursued and persuaded to run for president by Republican political operatives. He’s been given tons of free media from right-wing outlets AND mainstream outlets. The whole point was to act as a Ralph Nader-esque spoiler for the Democrats. But as I wrote last week, something’s shifted in recent months and no, I’m not talking about the worm in Kennedy’s brain. I’m also not talking about the dead bear cub which was transported to Central Park by Kennedy in 2014 (presumably at the behest of the brain-worm). What’s shifted is that Kennedy is actually peeling off Republican-leaning swing voters and thus, he’s “hurting” Donald Trump more than the Harris-Walz ticket. So, obviously, Kennedy is going to do what the Republican operatives tell him to do, which is drop out and endorse Donald Trump.
A source close to the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign told ABC News on Wednesday that they “will not confirm or deny” rumors that he intends to drop out and endorse former President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona on Friday. The Daily Beast reached out to both the Kennedy Jr. and Trump campaigns for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.
Amid the rumors, Kennedy Jr. announced on Wednesday that he will “address the nation” from a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday—the same day and some 30 minutes out from where Trump will hold a rally in Glendale. A potential plan is for Kennedy Jr. to come out with Trump during his Phoenix rally, reported ABC News.
Amaryllis Fox, Kennedy Jr.’s campaign manager, sent a staff-wide email on Wednesday thanking them and writing, “There are a couple potential paths forward, not only two, and I can bear witness to the care, examination that Bobby has invested in the consideration of each,” according to a source familiar with the situation.
A press release for Kennedy Jr.’s address was thin, reading “Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward.”
The event will start at 2 p.m. while Trump’s address to the Turning Points PAC will start two hours later at 4 p.m.
Kennedy Jr’s veep, Nicole Shanahan, seemed to confirm that there were ready to suspend their campaign on Tuesday when she told the Impact Theory podcast: “We run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump.” She added that they could “walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump.”
Shanahan’s comments “absolutely killed fundraising,” according to Kennedy booster Jeff Hays, and have cornered the struggling campaign into dropping out, according to Politico. During Shanahan’s appearance on the podcast, she said that Trump’s “Achilles’ heel” during his presidency was “big Pharma,” adding, “What we’re hearing from the Trump camp (now) is very positive.”
While this whole thing is actually disgusting and an indictment of modern American politics, I do find some humor in the situation. Kennedy was never in it to win. He wasn’t even in it to “raise important issues” or move one party in a certain direction. His lunatic issue portfolio is basically “here are twenty bonkers conspiracies about why vaccines are bad.” His whole deal was just ratf–king and trying to hurt Democrats. And he couldn’t even do that, so now he’s going to take his antivaxxer toys home and endorse Donald Trump. Fingers crossed that Trump dumps JD Vance as his running mate and announces Kennedy as his new VP pick. There’s a certain ring to Trump/Brain-Worm ‘24. In all honesty, Kennedy and Trump are birds of a feather, especially with how they treated their (now dead) ex-wives.
BREAKING on @MSNBC:
RFK Jr. plans to end his 2024 presidential bid and endorse Trump.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2024
My thought is he wants a position in Drumpf’s cabinet if, God forbid, he wins, cause he likes the power and Drumpf would love to give a big F to the Kennedy’s.
Same, DaveW.
Totally. Didn’t he just put out feelers about a cabinet position with Kamala Harris, and her campaign was like (crickets)?
I agree. I think the nail in the coffin for his campaign was Joe Rogan’s endorsement. I’m sure the Trump team are making a big payment to get him out of the race with an endorsement. RFK Jr and his brainworm tried to negotiate a deal with the dems and couldn’t even get a meeting. So corrupt! Just one more reason to vote Harris/Walz unless you want this dangerous idiot in charge of the CDC in a Trump cabinet.
Jokes on him then, trump never pays his bills.
He tried for a cabinet position in both Democrat and Republican presidencies the past few weeks. I think this (rather than running) was what he really wanted. Plus, he was unable to get on the ballot of all the States. Good riddance.
I read he went to Harris-Walz camp first and they said no. So Trump is taking what the Dems consider trash. Trash does attract trash.
He went to Trump first, before Kamala was running. After the Harris/Walz campaign picked up steam, he attempted to get a meeting and was denied. The Republicans can add this fucking wormy weirdo to their collection.
His son took and published a video of him talking to Trump and acknowledging that he wanted a position in Trump’s cabinet. I hope this is the end of his political career and he goes away. He has no ideas or platforms other than “vaccines bad” and “dead bear cubs are hilarious.” I have always thought he looks like an evil ham, and he hasn’t proven me wrong yet.
He does look like an evil, sweaty ham! Ha!
Worm Brain can’t even get on the ballot in several states, including several prominent swing states. So I think it’s a mix of his hitting a wall, his GOP overlords, and the fact that Dems won’t even give him the time of day. He’s just as bad if not worse of a narcissist than Trump. At least Trump hasn’t driven any of his ex wives to unaliving themselves.
We don’t know what *actually* happened to Ivana though, do we 🧐
Rob and Donald are turds in a toilet. The same person, selfish, dumb, evil narcissist. I’m sick of seeing his awful face and hearing his voice. He can take DT with him.
Even Rogan walked it back though and said that he didn’t *formally* endorse him because I don’t think even he wants to be tied to this turd.
Early signs of the effect of his dropout is that it ends up splitting the vote. I think he had the support of a lot of double haters, some independents and swing voters and I’m betting that a lot of those same people will just stay home…we’ll see.
I heard some reporting this AM that Cheryl Hines is not happy but her silence is quite deafening TBH.
Joe Rogan didn’t walk it back because he realized how bat-shit crazy Worm Brain is, he walked it back because it was affecting his wallet. Rogan’s followers and MAGAts are an interlocking circle. He couldn’t piss them off by not endorsing their orange deity.
Eh. Rogan has always been very vocal about the fact that he’s not gonna vote for Trump and it really hasn’t made a dent in his following. My husband’s family is in Iowa and they all LOVE Rogan–they’re not Trumpers but Double Haters.
People tend to mischaracterize Rogan fans as the same folks who watch Hannity. They’re not Trump flag-waving Boomers, they’re gamers/crypto/incel bros that mostly see themselves as apolitical.
I was telling my husband this morning that I’m super annoyed to share my alma mater with Cheryl Hines AND Matt Gaetz.
Does he have any supporters who’d vote for him? How much clout does he (not his name) have?
When even the devil won’t make a deal with you then you should really just go away and hang you head in shame.
He pulled from DonOld – so the billionaires backing him – their plan back fired.
Were his supporters ever a factor? Are they counting them in the election numbers now? I know they aren’t. I mean, the anti-vax people are already with MAGA.
At least he’s doing it on a Friday when the news cycle is short.
I guarantee he would be in a 45 Cabinet – but 45 is going to lose.
He’s doing it Friday to in an attempt to pull coverage of Kamala’s DNC speech.
The money dried up some time ago, probably when his Republican handlers realized he was hurting Trump. Between that and failure to get on the ballot in NY state, this was inevitable. The question now is, did Trump bribe him with something? Another indictment would be nice. Trump can never have too many indictments. And Kennedy plans to address the nation? As if the nation has been hanging on his every move. What a deluded creep this guy is. Thankfully, his father is not here to see this train wreck.
Sorry, I’m stuck on this – what exactly does his campaign manager think “a couple” means?