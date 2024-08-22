Robert Kennedy Jr. plans to drop out & endorse Donald Trump on Friday

I’ve believed since the beginning of Robert Kennedy Jr’s “presidential campaign” that the whole thing was a Republican operation. Kennedy was pursued and persuaded to run for president by Republican political operatives. He’s been given tons of free media from right-wing outlets AND mainstream outlets. The whole point was to act as a Ralph Nader-esque spoiler for the Democrats. But as I wrote last week, something’s shifted in recent months and no, I’m not talking about the worm in Kennedy’s brain. I’m also not talking about the dead bear cub which was transported to Central Park by Kennedy in 2014 (presumably at the behest of the brain-worm). What’s shifted is that Kennedy is actually peeling off Republican-leaning swing voters and thus, he’s “hurting” Donald Trump more than the Harris-Walz ticket. So, obviously, Kennedy is going to do what the Republican operatives tell him to do, which is drop out and endorse Donald Trump.

A source close to the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign told ABC News on Wednesday that they “will not confirm or deny” rumors that he intends to drop out and endorse former President Donald Trump at a rally in Arizona on Friday. The Daily Beast reached out to both the Kennedy Jr. and Trump campaigns for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing. Amid the rumors, Kennedy Jr. announced on Wednesday that he will “address the nation” from a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday—the same day and some 30 minutes out from where Trump will hold a rally in Glendale. A potential plan is for Kennedy Jr. to come out with Trump during his Phoenix rally, reported ABC News. Amaryllis Fox, Kennedy Jr.’s campaign manager, sent a staff-wide email on Wednesday thanking them and writing, “There are a couple potential paths forward, not only two, and I can bear witness to the care, examination that Bobby has invested in the consideration of each,” according to a source familiar with the situation. A press release for Kennedy Jr.’s address was thin, reading “Independent Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward.” The event will start at 2 p.m. while Trump’s address to the Turning Points PAC will start two hours later at 4 p.m. Kennedy Jr’s veep, Nicole Shanahan, seemed to confirm that there were ready to suspend their campaign on Tuesday when she told the Impact Theory podcast: “We run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump.” She added that they could “walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump.” Shanahan’s comments “absolutely killed fundraising,” according to Kennedy booster Jeff Hays, and have cornered the struggling campaign into dropping out, according to Politico. During Shanahan’s appearance on the podcast, she said that Trump’s “Achilles’ heel” during his presidency was “big Pharma,” adding, “What we’re hearing from the Trump camp (now) is very positive.”

[From The Daily Beast]

While this whole thing is actually disgusting and an indictment of modern American politics, I do find some humor in the situation. Kennedy was never in it to win. He wasn’t even in it to “raise important issues” or move one party in a certain direction. His lunatic issue portfolio is basically “here are twenty bonkers conspiracies about why vaccines are bad.” His whole deal was just ratf–king and trying to hurt Democrats. And he couldn’t even do that, so now he’s going to take his antivaxxer toys home and endorse Donald Trump. Fingers crossed that Trump dumps JD Vance as his running mate and announces Kennedy as his new VP pick. There’s a certain ring to Trump/Brain-Worm ‘24. In all honesty, Kennedy and Trump are birds of a feather, especially with how they treated their (now dead) ex-wives.

BREAKING on @MSNBC: RFK Jr. plans to end his 2024 presidential bid and endorse Trump. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2024