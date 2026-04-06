Princess Kate repeated a cream Self Portrait suit for 2026 Easter Sunday

Some members of the British royal family attended their annual Easter church service in Windsor on Sunday. Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not attend, despite attending in previous years. Reportedly, Beatrice and Eugenie were “invited” but declined King Charles’s invitation, and after that announcement, Prince William tried to take credit for banning them and/or throwing a tantrum and threatening not to come if his cousins were invited. So who all was there? Princess Anne and Tim Laurence came out (they’re regulars at Easter services), and they brought Peter Phillips and his fiancee Harriet Sperling. Harriet brought her daughter from her first marriage as well. Interestingly, Prince Edward and his son James were there, but Sophie and Lady Louise were not?? It feels very… divorced-parents splitting up the major holidays. Hello Mag said that Sophie was scheduled to appear but she was “under the weather.” Hmm. And obviously, King Charles and Camilla were there. Between the struggling numbers for Easter and the empty barricades on Commonwealth Day, it’s certainly giving “irrelevant royals.”

Prince William and Kate were in attendance for the first time since 2023, and they brought all three kids, as you can see. This is only the second time Kate has been seen since March 18th, the Nigerian state dinner. The only other time she was out was for the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury on March 25th. It’s likely that this Easter appearance will be the only public event on her schedule for like four weeks or something.

For a second, I thought Kate’s cream suit was new, but then I remembered that (ugly) pineapple applique – she wore this Self Portrait ensemble before, about four years ago. She paired the old suit with a new hat from Juliette Botterill, who has become Kate’s new favorite milliner. I actually love the hat? It’s sharp and it’s my favorite part of Kate’s ensemble. Kate also wore the famous Bahrain pearl drop earrings (from the Royal Collection) and a new pair of Ralph Lauren pumps. She carried a bag from DeMellier. Princess Charlotte also repeated a look – that’s the same coat Charlotte wore last Christmas. It’s probably her favorite coat. I can only imagine the conspiracies the derangers would come up with if another royal girl wore the same coat in two public appearances though.