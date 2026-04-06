Princess Kate repeated a cream Self Portrait suit for 2026 Easter Sunday

Some members of the British royal family attended their annual Easter church service in Windsor on Sunday. Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not attend, despite attending in previous years. Reportedly, Beatrice and Eugenie were “invited” but declined King Charles’s invitation, and after that announcement, Prince William tried to take credit for banning them and/or throwing a tantrum and threatening not to come if his cousins were invited. So who all was there? Princess Anne and Tim Laurence came out (they’re regulars at Easter services), and they brought Peter Phillips and his fiancee Harriet Sperling. Harriet brought her daughter from her first marriage as well. Interestingly, Prince Edward and his son James were there, but Sophie and Lady Louise were not?? It feels very… divorced-parents splitting up the major holidays. Hello Mag said that Sophie was scheduled to appear but she was “under the weather.” Hmm. And obviously, King Charles and Camilla were there. Between the struggling numbers for Easter and the empty barricades on Commonwealth Day, it’s certainly giving “irrelevant royals.”
Prince William and Kate were in attendance for the first time since 2023, and they brought all three kids, as you can see. This is only the second time Kate has been seen since March 18th, the Nigerian state dinner. The only other time she was out was for the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury on March 25th. It’s likely that this Easter appearance will be the only public event on her schedule for like four weeks or something.
For a second, I thought Kate’s cream suit was new, but then I remembered that (ugly) pineapple applique – she wore this Self Portrait ensemble before, about four years ago. She paired the old suit with a new hat from Juliette Botterill, who has become Kate’s new favorite milliner. I actually love the hat? It’s sharp and it’s my favorite part of Kate’s ensemble. Kate also wore the famous Bahrain pearl drop earrings (from the Royal Collection) and a new pair of Ralph Lauren pumps. She carried a bag from DeMellier. Princess Charlotte also repeated a look – that’s the same coat Charlotte wore last Christmas. It’s probably her favorite coat. I can only imagine the conspiracies the derangers would come up with if another royal girl wore the same coat in two public appearances though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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(R-L) – Catherine – Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Anne – The Princess Royal and Prince Edward – The Duke of Edinburgh arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789866, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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(L-R) – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Catherine – Princess of Wales arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789883, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088789901, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Charlotte, from left, Prince Louis, William, Prince George, and the Prince of Wales, Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804678, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Charlotte, from left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804689, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Briytain’s Prince Willieam awaits the arrival of Britain’s King Charles III and Queens Camilla to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804708, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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Britain’s Princess Anne, from left, Princess Charlotte, Kate the Princess of Wales, TTimothy Laurence, Prince Louis, Prince George and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088804716, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales with Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and William – The Prince of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine – Princess of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – Princess of Wales depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088832537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 5, 2026.,Image: 1088843233, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
The ladies were the same sort of clothes as the rest of us who are old enough wore in the 1950s
I came on to say something similar. It doesn’t matter which designer it is – many names I recognize – their clothes always look so dowdy and dated. I am over 50 and no matter what the occasion, I couldn’t bring myself to wear anything they typically wear.
Why are they wearing Hats to church who does that ? I don’t get it, is it a Church of England thing? I mean my Granny always wore a hat to mass well in to get 80s ….so dated performative at best and really just looks pretentious, Kate suit is fine, something my aunt would wear, fits well ,v her
James reminds me of Philip, handsome lad, it’s funny you mentioned these two.Sophie and Eddie, there was a article today about them both looking at each other in a sweet way , hmmmmmm
@Kit … Regarding the hats in church for the royal ladies. You’re obviously not a Black Southern Baptist. 🙂 Something that seems to never change whenever I go home for visits (Birmingham or Atlanta)–church on Sunday means a hat, a fan, and a handkerchief in your purse.
@Kaiser always warns us and yet I never think it’s going to be as bad as it always is. When will I learn?!?
What in the pineapple heck ….
Between the pineapple boobs and the piecrust hat, maybe Kate is angling to get on some cooking shows.
I actually like her hat too but the skirt is too long and again she is withering away. Whatever Botox or facial procedure she had some time ago, the partial paralysis comes out on and off. I don’t know any other way to describe it.
Her teeth are a nice shade of white unlike her husband’s.
Their babies are cute tho.
Most children are cute … these ones have the best of everything and expensive clothing. They are clearly having royal “training”, it’s very obvious now.
Keen is looking daggers at someone. I notice Charles is more tactile with the Wales kids. Maybe he wants to try to improve his image yet he still has nothing to do with the Sussex kids
I notice that two divorced people peter and Harriet Are getting ready for their wedding. And only Meghan gets criticized by bots and derangers for being divorced
I bet they read the he is the worst grandfather ever tweets. So touching a grandchild it is. Convincing… Not.
I guess his advisers urged him to pay attention to the Wales kids. The media commented how he patted the kids on the shoulder. There seems no warmth though
He merely put his finger on Charlotte’s coat. It’s hardly affectionate! My standards must be very high, ha, ha.
Where do you see looking daggers? All I really notice is the space between her and William. The kids are always in the middle and there’s no eye contact. Unlike Harriet and Peter who left the church holding hands.
Maybe it’s the arched eyebrow.but the first two pictures. It’s more pronounced in the first one where she stands next to George and Charles is facing them.
Actually, taking a closer look, she may have been crying? Her eyes are puffy.
Only one thing … she looks rough and this is so boring my gosh! No wonder the daily fail tries to link this to the Sussexes. There is nothing even worth talking about here… 30s of my time I will never get back
She is certainly aging like milk and William has been nothing to look at since his teen years. No wonder they are constantly seething about the effortlessly glam Meghan.
They are just boring, even with the children in attendance they just radiate “Blah”….
I see the public who watches them still gives them flowers. Annoying.
Needs some spring colors. Very drab. Very boring.
The Ralph Lauren shoes are not new. Kate started wearing them during the pandemic and after Meghan wore a khaki suede version of those shoes when she was a working royal. So we know when Kate found out about that Ralph Lauren also made shoes. As for her outfit, weren’t we told that royal women only wore bright colours? Looks like Kate was trying to blend in yesterday. I also think that Peter was told by the Palace that he had to bring Harriet to the Easter Service.
I’d imagine the palace and the press were happy to have him, Harriet and their three teenage daughters there to provide interest and distraction.
Oh, most definitely.
And I’d assume the directive came from the king. I wonder how the Wales felt about their inclusion as they seem to prefer that just about everyone else is excluded.
Peter doesn’t look happy. But it’s rather silly that he’s in the news. He is not royal, though he is a member of the family. The announcements about his engagement and wedding are really over the top. Is he a private citizen or not?
It’s pretty clear that his wedding is going to be turned into a distraction narrative by both the palace and the press. Don’t think he has a choice over that, but also like his sister and all the cousins, their proximity to the RF has always been a way to also make money in whatever endeavor they’re currently engaged in. For what it’s worth, I thought he seemed fine?
I didn’t think of the distraction angle!
Agree, they all get an advantage by the royal connection. Peter was flogging milk in China, wasn’t he? And he got that easy deal for one of QEII’s jubilees. Then there was the first wedding disaster where they got a grand deal from Hello IIRC.
I haven’t looked closely at the photos, but he just looked slightly downcast. I read there was booing, so it could have been just that. He also could be unhappy by being forced to be there!
They were booed? Huh. That’s wild. I would’ve thought they were safe at the Easter walk.
Peter Phillips is royal. He is a grandson of Elizabeth III and a nephew of Charles III. He is in the line of succession behind Princess Anne. Being royal depends on blood connection. It doesn’t depend on titles.
George is getting tall
Kate is washing away
Oh look at the non believer evil demon walking to church with his unhappy family. Wonder what it took for him to agree to this little PR walk.
Suit is much baggier than it was in 2022, Kate.
Yes, the difference is stark!
She was so often tailored to within an inch of her life, as tidy as a doll. Her coat dress looks were retro and she was strikingly thin even then but she looked immaculate.
Now she’s swamped by clothes that we’ve seen her look better fitted in.
She looks fine and put together. I wish the hat was maybe a different color though just so it wasn’t all that one monochrome. And maybe a pair of black heels instead of brown. But fine.
It’s Easter, not a fashion show. I think everyone looks fine. I like Kate’s hat.
Guessing you’re not from the South.
Kate’s hat is nice, but it would have been even nicer if her hair had been up, like it was for her last 2-3 outings.
I would have liked that Self Portrait outfit better without the lacy things tacked onto the bodice. Sometimes I just don’t get Self Portrait, and I say that as someone who has bought some of their stuff at 80% discounts in online second-hand shops. Even better would have been an Easter pastel, and this time I’d forgive the royals for doing QEII palettes. But I guess it’s her comfort zone, structured with the very high belted waist to make her legs look longer, so it’s fine.
Except for the royals it most definitely is a fashion show. It’s most of the content around these pap strolls other than who has been banned
Ummm. It is also kind of a fashion show. That’s part of the royal schtick.
Hmmm, do you follow the royals? It’s one of the biggest events in their calendar for the public – the Easter walk to church.
Everyone looks nice for the Easter Sunday service.
In all the photos you can see the physical and emotional distance between W&K. There is definitely something going on. There is no interaction between them at all. It’s quite striking.
W looks deeply unhappy, Kate is hamming it up for the cameras, as usual. Kate grabbed Charlotte’s hand so that she wouldn’t be left walking alone.
I actually thought Kate was hamming less than usual. I didn’t really see her super hamming it up for the cameras, less than usual anyways, or may I just didn’t notice. But agree with everything else you said. Especially the distance and lack of any interaction whatsoever. Having Peter and Harriet there didn’t help due to the juxtaposition. Same as it was with Harry and Meghan whenever they were near the Wales. A couple that makes eyes contact, smiles at each other and even holds hands is such a stark contrast that it’s hard not to notice.
Oh, to be clear, I agree with you. I was a bit lazy with my post … true, she’s not hamming it up as much as she usually does. But she is smiling and W isn’t even making an effort. Does that make sense?
True. But that’s kind of their usual. She’s smiling and making an effort while he is giving nothing. But I do agree that they felt even less enthused than usual to be there. It was the first time in a while and Easter is smack in the middle of their school holiday which must mess with their holiday plans. And yeah the interactions between them was nil, not even a festive glance to be found from what I can tell.
Thanks, forgot about their holidays. Charlotte at least looks happy to be there.
If they are this moody and resentful to disrupt their 3rd or 4th holiday for the year – I’d argue that their entire life is one big holiday – then there are going to be strong headwinds when W is crowned King.
How childish and ungrateful are they? They can’t even put on a show for the public that pay for their lavish lifestyles and go without to fund the monarchy generally.
Lol. They showed up. They walked. They fulfilled their duty. No, William wasn’t beaming but he rarely does. He did say small r.
The bar is really low then. They should show some gratitude for the life they live, which is unearned.
Why is Anne husband looking at Kate like he thinks she is pitiful. Also for someone who doesn’t work and has been on vacation and has a full staff, Kate looks rough.
I wonder if she does have staff anymore. There has been a marked decline in her grooming at public appearances. Wiglet gopher is definitely gone if the state of her hair is any indication.
Lack of nutrients and toxic marriage.
That applique on Kate’s suit is hideous. And I can’t help but to associate pineapple motifs now with swingers lol.
Cream does not suit her. She just looks washed out. She clearly needs some Mustique sun.
I agree, I don’t like the outfit at all. It looks cheap.
I like Anne’s coat and fedora hat especially the color of them.
I bet if Kate wasn’t wearing heels, she and George are most likely the same height. He’s going to be quite tall and he’s only 12.