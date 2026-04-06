Princess Kate repeated a cream Self Portrait suit for 2026 Easter Sunday

Some members of the British royal family attended their annual Easter church service in Windsor on Sunday. Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not attend, despite attending in previous years. Reportedly, Beatrice and Eugenie were “invited” but declined King Charles’s invitation, and after that announcement, Prince William tried to take credit for banning them and/or throwing a tantrum and threatening not to come if his cousins were invited. So who all was there? Princess Anne and Tim Laurence came out (they’re regulars at Easter services), and they brought Peter Phillips and his fiancee Harriet Sperling. Harriet brought her daughter from her first marriage as well. Interestingly, Prince Edward and his son James were there, but Sophie and Lady Louise were not?? It feels very… divorced-parents splitting up the major holidays. Hello Mag said that Sophie was scheduled to appear but she was “under the weather.” Hmm. And obviously, King Charles and Camilla were there. Between the struggling numbers for Easter and the empty barricades on Commonwealth Day, it’s certainly giving “irrelevant royals.”

Prince William and Kate were in attendance for the first time since 2023, and they brought all three kids, as you can see. This is only the second time Kate has been seen since March 18th, the Nigerian state dinner. The only other time she was out was for the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury on March 25th. It’s likely that this Easter appearance will be the only public event on her schedule for like four weeks or something.

For a second, I thought Kate’s cream suit was new, but then I remembered that (ugly) pineapple applique – she wore this Self Portrait ensemble before, about four years ago. She paired the old suit with a new hat from Juliette Botterill, who has become Kate’s new favorite milliner. I actually love the hat? It’s sharp and it’s my favorite part of Kate’s ensemble. Kate also wore the famous Bahrain pearl drop earrings (from the Royal Collection) and a new pair of Ralph Lauren pumps. She carried a bag from DeMellier. Princess Charlotte also repeated a look – that’s the same coat Charlotte wore last Christmas. It’s probably her favorite coat. I can only imagine the conspiracies the derangers would come up with if another royal girl wore the same coat in two public appearances though.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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55 Responses to “Princess Kate repeated a cream Self Portrait suit for 2026 Easter Sunday”

  1. sunniside up says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:36 am

    The ladies were the same sort of clothes as the rest of us who are old enough wore in the 1950s

    Reply
    • Caitliin says:
      April 6, 2026 at 7:42 am

      I came on to say something similar. It doesn’t matter which designer it is – many names I recognize – their clothes always look so dowdy and dated. I am over 50 and no matter what the occasion, I couldn’t bring myself to wear anything they typically wear.

      Reply
      • Kit says:
        April 6, 2026 at 8:35 am

        Why are they wearing Hats to church who does that ? I don’t get it, is it a Church of England thing? I mean my Granny always wore a hat to mass well in to get 80s ….so dated performative at best and really just looks pretentious, Kate suit is fine, something my aunt would wear, fits well ,v her

        James reminds me of Philip, handsome lad, it’s funny you mentioned these two.Sophie and Eddie, there was a article today about them both looking at each other in a sweet way , hmmmmmm

      • Yvette says:
        April 6, 2026 at 8:54 am

        @Kit … Regarding the hats in church for the royal ladies. You’re obviously not a Black Southern Baptist. 🙂 Something that seems to never change whenever I go home for visits (Birmingham or Atlanta)–church on Sunday means a hat, a fan, and a handkerchief in your purse.

    • Starry Owl says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:04 am

      @Kaiser always warns us and yet I never think it’s going to be as bad as it always is. When will I learn?!?

      What in the pineapple heck ….

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:50 am

        Between the pineapple boobs and the piecrust hat, maybe Kate is angling to get on some cooking shows.

  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:36 am

    I actually like her hat too but the skirt is too long and again she is withering away. Whatever Botox or facial procedure she had some time ago, the partial paralysis comes out on and off. I don’t know any other way to describe it.

    Her teeth are a nice shade of white unlike her husband’s.

    Their babies are cute tho.

    Reply
    • convict says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:06 am

      Most children are cute … these ones have the best of everything and expensive clothing. They are clearly having royal “training”, it’s very obvious now.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:41 am

    Keen is looking daggers at someone. I notice Charles is more tactile with the Wales kids. Maybe he wants to try to improve his image yet he still has nothing to do with the Sussex kids
    I notice that two divorced people peter and Harriet Are getting ready for their wedding. And only Meghan gets criticized by bots and derangers for being divorced

    Reply
    • Blubb says:
      April 6, 2026 at 7:49 am

      I bet they read the he is the worst grandfather ever tweets. So touching a grandchild it is. Convincing… Not.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        April 6, 2026 at 7:54 am

        I guess his advisers urged him to pay attention to the Wales kids. The media commented how he patted the kids on the shoulder. There seems no warmth though

      • convict says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:22 am

        He merely put his finger on Charlotte’s coat. It’s hardly affectionate! My standards must be very high, ha, ha.

    • jais says:
      April 6, 2026 at 8:21 am

      Where do you see looking daggers? All I really notice is the space between her and William. The kids are always in the middle and there’s no eye contact. Unlike Harriet and Peter who left the church holding hands.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        April 6, 2026 at 8:26 am

        Maybe it’s the arched eyebrow.but the first two pictures. It’s more pronounced in the first one where she stands next to George and Charles is facing them.

      • convict says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:24 am

        Actually, taking a closer look, she may have been crying? Her eyes are puffy.

  4. vs says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:44 am

    Only one thing … she looks rough and this is so boring my gosh! No wonder the daily fail tries to link this to the Sussexes. There is nothing even worth talking about here… 30s of my time I will never get back

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:15 am

      She is certainly aging like milk and William has been nothing to look at since his teen years. No wonder they are constantly seething about the effortlessly glam Meghan.

      Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:51 am

    They are just boring, even with the children in attendance they just radiate “Blah”….

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:52 am

    I see the public who watches them still gives them flowers. Annoying.

    Reply
  7. Eliza says:
    April 6, 2026 at 7:53 am

    Needs some spring colors. Very drab. Very boring.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:05 am

    The Ralph Lauren shoes are not new. Kate started wearing them during the pandemic and after Meghan wore a khaki suede version of those shoes when she was a working royal. So we know when Kate found out about that Ralph Lauren also made shoes. As for her outfit, weren’t we told that royal women only wore bright colours? Looks like Kate was trying to blend in yesterday. I also think that Peter was told by the Palace that he had to bring Harriet to the Easter Service.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      April 6, 2026 at 8:25 am

      I’d imagine the palace and the press were happy to have him, Harriet and their three teenage daughters there to provide interest and distraction.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        April 6, 2026 at 8:37 am

        Oh, most definitely.

      • jais says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:13 am

        And I’d assume the directive came from the king. I wonder how the Wales felt about their inclusion as they seem to prefer that just about everyone else is excluded.

    • convict says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:04 am

      Peter doesn’t look happy. But it’s rather silly that he’s in the news. He is not royal, though he is a member of the family. The announcements about his engagement and wedding are really over the top. Is he a private citizen or not?

      Reply
      • jais says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:31 am

        It’s pretty clear that his wedding is going to be turned into a distraction narrative by both the palace and the press. Don’t think he has a choice over that, but also like his sister and all the cousins, their proximity to the RF has always been a way to also make money in whatever endeavor they’re currently engaged in. For what it’s worth, I thought he seemed fine?

      • convict says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:40 am

        I didn’t think of the distraction angle!

        Agree, they all get an advantage by the royal connection. Peter was flogging milk in China, wasn’t he? And he got that easy deal for one of QEII’s jubilees. Then there was the first wedding disaster where they got a grand deal from Hello IIRC.

        I haven’t looked closely at the photos, but he just looked slightly downcast. I read there was booing, so it could have been just that. He also could be unhappy by being forced to be there!

      • jais says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:45 am

        They were booed? Huh. That’s wild. I would’ve thought they were safe at the Easter walk.

      • anotherlily says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:45 am

        Peter Phillips is royal. He is a grandson of Elizabeth III and a nephew of Charles III. He is in the line of succession behind Princess Anne. Being royal depends on blood connection. It doesn’t depend on titles.

  9. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:08 am

    George is getting tall
    Kate is washing away

    Reply
  10. Susan Collins says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:10 am

    Oh look at the non believer evil demon walking to church with his unhappy family. Wonder what it took for him to agree to this little PR walk.

    Reply
  11. Tuesday says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:16 am

    Suit is much baggier than it was in 2022, Kate.

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:35 am

      Yes, the difference is stark!
      She was so often tailored to within an inch of her life, as tidy as a doll. Her coat dress looks were retro and she was strikingly thin even then but she looked immaculate.

      Now she’s swamped by clothes that we’ve seen her look better fitted in.

      Reply
  12. jais says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:23 am

    She looks fine and put together. I wish the hat was maybe a different color though just so it wasn’t all that one monochrome. And maybe a pair of black heels instead of brown. But fine.

    Reply
  13. ICorrine says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:42 am

    It’s Easter, not a fashion show. I think everyone looks fine. I like Kate’s hat.

    Reply
    • ArtFossil says:
      April 6, 2026 at 8:44 am

      Guessing you’re not from the South.

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      April 6, 2026 at 8:56 am

      Kate’s hat is nice, but it would have been even nicer if her hair had been up, like it was for her last 2-3 outings.

      I would have liked that Self Portrait outfit better without the lacy things tacked onto the bodice. Sometimes I just don’t get Self Portrait, and I say that as someone who has bought some of their stuff at 80% discounts in online second-hand shops. Even better would have been an Easter pastel, and this time I’d forgive the royals for doing QEII palettes. But I guess it’s her comfort zone, structured with the very high belted waist to make her legs look longer, so it’s fine.

      Reply
    • Lamb Chop says:
      April 6, 2026 at 8:57 am

      Except for the royals it most definitely is a fashion show. It’s most of the content around these pap strolls other than who has been banned

      Reply
    • jais says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:06 am

      Ummm. It is also kind of a fashion show. That’s part of the royal schtick.

      Reply
    • convict says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:26 am

      Hmmm, do you follow the royals? It’s one of the biggest events in their calendar for the public – the Easter walk to church.

      Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    April 6, 2026 at 8:58 am

    Everyone looks nice for the Easter Sunday service.

    Reply
  15. convict says:
    April 6, 2026 at 9:02 am

    In all the photos you can see the physical and emotional distance between W&K. There is definitely something going on. There is no interaction between them at all. It’s quite striking.

    W looks deeply unhappy, Kate is hamming it up for the cameras, as usual. Kate grabbed Charlotte’s hand so that she wouldn’t be left walking alone.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:11 am

      I actually thought Kate was hamming less than usual. I didn’t really see her super hamming it up for the cameras, less than usual anyways, or may I just didn’t notice. But agree with everything else you said. Especially the distance and lack of any interaction whatsoever. Having Peter and Harriet there didn’t help due to the juxtaposition. Same as it was with Harry and Meghan whenever they were near the Wales. A couple that makes eyes contact, smiles at each other and even holds hands is such a stark contrast that it’s hard not to notice.

      Reply
      • convict says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:15 am

        Oh, to be clear, I agree with you. I was a bit lazy with my post … true, she’s not hamming it up as much as she usually does. But she is smiling and W isn’t even making an effort. Does that make sense?

      • jais says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:26 am

        True. But that’s kind of their usual. She’s smiling and making an effort while he is giving nothing. But I do agree that they felt even less enthused than usual to be there. It was the first time in a while and Easter is smack in the middle of their school holiday which must mess with their holiday plans. And yeah the interactions between them was nil, not even a festive glance to be found from what I can tell.

      • convict says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:29 am

        Thanks, forgot about their holidays. Charlotte at least looks happy to be there.

        If they are this moody and resentful to disrupt their 3rd or 4th holiday for the year – I’d argue that their entire life is one big holiday – then there are going to be strong headwinds when W is crowned King.

        How childish and ungrateful are they? They can’t even put on a show for the public that pay for their lavish lifestyles and go without to fund the monarchy generally.

      • jais says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:35 am

        Lol. They showed up. They walked. They fulfilled their duty. No, William wasn’t beaming but he rarely does. He did say small r.

      • convict says:
        April 6, 2026 at 9:41 am

        The bar is really low then. They should show some gratitude for the life they live, which is unearned.

  16. Over it says:
    April 6, 2026 at 9:33 am

    Why is Anne husband looking at Kate like he thinks she is pitiful. Also for someone who doesn’t work and has been on vacation and has a full staff, Kate looks rough.

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:41 am

      I wonder if she does have staff anymore. There has been a marked decline in her grooming at public appearances. Wiglet gopher is definitely gone if the state of her hair is any indication.

      Reply
    • convict says:
      April 6, 2026 at 9:42 am

      Lack of nutrients and toxic marriage.

      Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    April 6, 2026 at 9:36 am

    That applique on Kate’s suit is hideous. And I can’t help but to associate pineapple motifs now with swingers lol.

    Cream does not suit her. She just looks washed out. She clearly needs some Mustique sun.

    Reply
  18. Little Red says:
    April 6, 2026 at 9:45 am

    I like Anne’s coat and fedora hat especially the color of them.

    Reply
  19. Sharon says:
    April 6, 2026 at 9:57 am

    I bet if Kate wasn’t wearing heels, she and George are most likely the same height. He’s going to be quite tall and he’s only 12.

    Reply

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