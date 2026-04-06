Duchess Meghan posted videos of Archie & Lili’s 2026 Easter egg hunt

The Duchess of Sussex published this amazing Instagram carousel of her family’s Easter celebrations on Sunday. Per usual, Meghan and Harry had an Easter egg hunt at their Montecito home. They do this every year – in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, they are seen organizing the Easter egg hunt for Archie. Meghan was pregnant with Lili at the time! Now, five years later, Lili and Archie look for Easter eggs together. So sweet. Doria was there too, in 2021 and this year – and I suspect Doria is there every Easter, and for every major holiday.

Per usual, whenever Meghan gives people a glimpse of family life, the usual suspects immediately begin screaming, crying and throwing up. The Daily Mail kept changing their headline and story to reflect more and more outrage that Meghan would DARE to post lovely images of her family’s Easter celebration the very same day that King Charles deigned to look upon Prince William’s children. Keep in mind, yesterday was the first time Charles even saw his Wales grandkids on Easter Sunday in three years. He’s never seen his Sussex grandkids on any major Christian holiday.

Additionally, Tom Sykes at the Royalist woke up bright and early to have a huge meltdown over Meghan’s “hypocrisy” by posting videos of her children to “build her brand.” When you’re full of bile and hate, that’s all you see, even when it’s just a mom who is voluntarily giving fans a glimpse of her family holiday. Imagine being that f–king furious over kids looking for Easter eggs.