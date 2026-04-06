Duchess Meghan posted videos of Archie & Lili’s 2026 Easter egg hunt

The Duchess of Sussex published this amazing Instagram carousel of her family’s Easter celebrations on Sunday. Per usual, Meghan and Harry had an Easter egg hunt at their Montecito home. They do this every year – in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, they are seen organizing the Easter egg hunt for Archie. Meghan was pregnant with Lili at the time! Now, five years later, Lili and Archie look for Easter eggs together. So sweet. Doria was there too, in 2021 and this year – and I suspect Doria is there every Easter, and for every major holiday.
Per usual, whenever Meghan gives people a glimpse of family life, the usual suspects immediately begin screaming, crying and throwing up. The Daily Mail kept changing their headline and story to reflect more and more outrage that Meghan would DARE to post lovely images of her family’s Easter celebration the very same day that King Charles deigned to look upon Prince William’s children. Keep in mind, yesterday was the first time Charles even saw his Wales grandkids on Easter Sunday in three years. He’s never seen his Sussex grandkids on any major Christian holiday.
Additionally, Tom Sykes at the Royalist woke up bright and early to have a huge meltdown over Meghan’s “hypocrisy” by posting videos of her children to “build her brand.” When you’re full of bile and hate, that’s all you see, even when it’s just a mom who is voluntarily giving fans a glimpse of her family holiday. Imagine being that f–king furious over kids looking for Easter eggs.
Photos and screengrabs courtesy of Instagram.
What a great time they had. Looks like a lot more fun that the Windsor easter.
All that gorgeous sunshine. Lmao that estate is just a gut punch to the haters. There’s nothing they can do about the fact that the Sussexes own a slice of heaven. And, as a former coastal Californian myself, I can practically smell these videos. And yes, it’s even more paradisiacal than even these images could ever convey.
Love the videos! Lili with her teddies, Archie concentrating painting his egg, them racing for the eggs… Those kids look so happy & free and they would have never gotten that in the UK*
Also it looks like Lili might be warm easily like her dad(bare shoulders & feet) whilst Archie might be more Californian like his mom with shoes, jacket&longsleeved shirt
*)you just know that Lili would always be compared to Charlotte whilst Archie would be used as a scapesgoat if Louis acted up
Wait. Is Lili almost as tall as Archie??
He is running at an angle with bent knees, so it makes him look shorter in the one photo… they are two years apart so to me their height difference looks pretty normal but I think they both will be on the taller side.
Plus Lili wearing bunny ears LOL.
I think that Meghan and Harry have done a remarkable job at giving us a glimpse of the kids, but never allowing us to actually see what they really look like. Archie and Lili could walk past me down the street, and I wouldn’t know it.
Agree! I’d be fine with not seeing them for their privacy and protection, but I love seeing these glimpses.
Such gorgeous vids and pics. Happy, loved and free.
Seeing how Archie and Lilli were running towards the eggs i can see both kids being pretty athletic. Cute videos!
Of course the deranged are throwing up and having fits because this is what a real happy family looks like and they can’t handle a very happy family!! Looks like they had a great time! The best revenge is living your best life and having fun and ignoring all the noise!!
It’s so disturbing how those types of haters can’t stand seeing people happy or having fun. If only they had fun and affection in their own lives… Being so fixated on insults and negativity is such a sad utilization of one’s life.
Somehow over the weekend I accidentally landed on a video by Megyn Kelly, basically losing her mind over Duchess Meghan. The vitriol flowing from that blond witch was absolutely poisonous. I honestly think it was the nastiest, most hateful commentary I’ve ever seen. All I could think was what a very unhappy, deeply disturbed and jealous woman she must be. She is truly horrible.
These are cute, and brought back a lot of memories as a kid of running across the grass to be the first towards the eggs. We were a little more aggressive in my family though lol. Archie and Lili are very sweet towards each other.
And of course the usual suspects are upset. They’re upset about the interest and lack of control. They don’t give a damn about Meghan sharing this, as long as the sharing was filtered through them. They look at the numbers for her posts and the numbers on their articles and videos and compare.
She’s literally not allowed to have control over her children’s image in their minds. And they have had a full weekend of new content that they had to play catch up on, that most people had already seen by the time their articles were ready.
The Sussex’s kids are so extra adorable. I’m so glad their parents are giving them a normal life (at much as possible). Lilli’s feet are long – looks like she’ll be wearing Meghan’s shoes in a few years, lol. Archie was laser focused on painting his egg – I love the passion they put into everything.
Enjoy seeing snippets of the Sussexes family life. It is usually the simple things that bring children the most joy.
Is the outrage from Tom Sykes and others because they don’t have access to the children and can’t get to see them on-demand or is the anger because showing their children undermines the press narrative that Harry and Meghan wanted privacy and refused to show their children to the British press? Anyway I think Tom Sykes is more obsessed and unhinged about Meghan than Richard Eden. It was nice of Meghan to give snippets of their Easter. It looked like they had a very nice day.
No one is putting Lili in a corner guessing, she is learning of ski also.
It is normal for younger siblings to try and keep up with their older siblings.
This is exactly what I thought. Lilli seems very competitive, she was running as fast as she could 🤩
The royalists are angry with the Sussex videos because the contrast with the Wales’s is so marked. Archie and Lili are adorable while enjoying their childhoods with joyful abandonment. The Wales kids look constrained and miserable in their outdated suits and fussy clothes.
Exactly. Seeing both family’s Easter celebrations, I know where I’d like to spend my Sunday. No matter how much the press says that the Sussexes are missing out, you can’t see them and then the Wales’ and think I’d much rather be trotted on some Easter walk. H&M’s family always looks happy and relaxed. I think the press also outraged because there is far more engagement with Meghan’s post on instagram than the pap walk with the royals.
These videos destroy the narrative that the family is unhappy, broke and dying to come back to the UK. That’s why people like Skye’s are mad. The video is full of joy and reminds a lot of people of their own childhoods. Also their garden is idyllic.
Super cute. Archie was very meticulous with his egg painting. Their whole montecito space just looks like paradise. Truly. I wana live there.
Unfortunately YouTube’s algorithms ALWAYS send me BS regarding H&M because I am Sussex Squad…generally I ignore that BS & TRY to block it…but SOMETIMES…ONLY SOMETIMES…some of them get me to click on them…and…MY G-D 😱 in an HUMANE society…those creators would face legal consequences…that kind of pure evil hate being allowed to foster…hate based on BLATANT LIES…is a PERFECT mirror to how 🤬 the 🌎 is…because between the ⛷️ video & this one…Haters are TRULY LOSING IT!
The Wales kids were dragged out for the Easter church pap walk to help deflect from the Epstein scandal IMO. The Sussex kids are enjoying the secular American side of the holiday with an Easter egg hunt (love Lili’s bunny ears). Does the UK have Easter egg hunts?
Lovely children. Archie looks very diligent and quiet, Lili more outgoing.
I must say that their colouring seems to be all Harry. I’m mixed race, as is my sibling, so I find it a bit unusual because our colouring favours the darker eyes/hair side. Neither one of us got the Anglo/English blue eyes. Red hair and blue eyes are recessive.
My niece is mixed race with one black haired, dark brown eyed parent and she got her mother’s blue eyes, plus a gorgeous caramel complexion and dark hair. Genes are weird. My parents had black hair and I was bright red. Seemed to have jumped several generations.
True; we have a few strange ones as well, lol. How startling for your parents for you to have red hair, which is gorgeous. Your niece must be stunning!
Our children are a mixed bag. One blonde/blue-eyed and two brown haired and brown eyes. Then there have been a couple with blue eyes, though both parents are brown eyed. So, yes, it happens.
It’s just a little odd that both children are so fair, especially Lili. Though, we haven’t really seen them properly. I’m not starting anything, it’s just an observation.
I love that Lili is in bare feet. She and Archie are literally running free.
Meanwhile, the Wales kids are dressed up like little Lords and Lady Fauntleroy.