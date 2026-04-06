Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi won’t inherit the Italian palazzo or the noble title!

Perhaps it’s wrong, but I’m enjoying the Daily Mail’s attempted takedown of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Edo had given me “sleazy grifter” vibes from the start, and his relationship with Princess Beatrice seemed like a modern-day arranged marriage from the beginning. Previously, the Mail gasped in horror at the idea of Edo using his marriage to a princess for profit, to help his business and elevate his status in elite circles. The Mail has also been on the “Edo and Beatrice’s marriage is in shambles” bandwagon for months. Well, would you believe that Edo’s backstory is not what it seems? It’s almost as if the British tabloids collectively decided to hype Edo as “wealthy Italian aristocracy” for years just to tear down the image they built. Some highlights from the Mail’s latest takedown piece:
It was all lies!! When Princess Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi it was said that she was marrying into one of the most eminent aristocratic families in Italy – and that her new husband stood to inherit a title, a fortune and a historic palazzo. Much was made of his Italian heritage. His father was a fabulously wealthy Count, the family seat was the opulent 18th-century neo-classical Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Lombardy – and it would all one day come to ‘Edo’. However, as the couple approach the sixth anniversary of their Windsor wedding – with rumours swirling that their relationship is no longer as harmonious as it once was – a rather different picture of Edo’s wealth and status has emerged.
The palazzo is unsellable! The Daily Mail can reveal the Mapelli Mozzi family’s ancestral home, a once-fabulous but now crumbling edifice, needs so much work that it’s considered practically unsellable. Given its condition, even if a buyer could be found it would struggle to fetch much more than £2.5million – small beer for a palace. In any case, as we can reveal, a sale wouldn’t benefit Edo financially – his side of the family are a junior branch of the Mapelli Mozzi line and as such have no legal claim over it.
Edo’s biological father: Indeed, far from having bottomless pockets as a member of Italy’s aristocracy, Edo’s three-times-married father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, is living in a small property in the South of France and eking out a modest income derived from renting out small holiday lets. Mr Mapelli Mozzi senior is not a Count either. The title is only vestigial, with no legal status since Italy became a republic in 1946. And even if it were recognised again, cousins would have greater claim to its use.
Edo isn’t rich: Certainly, 42-year-old Edo, who was born in London and went to public school Radley College before graduating from Edinburgh University, is not awash with funds in the style of a scion of the Euro super wealthy. When he bought his comfortable Cotswolds family house with Beatrice he did not pay cash, but took out a mortgage just like anyone else, the Daily Mail has learned. Edo and Beatrice purchased the six-bedroom £3.5million house in June 2021, a year after they married, with a mortgage from a private bank, according to publicly available Land Registry records.
Edo’s father barely knows his son: Far from a palace, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi lives in a £250,000 home in a sleepy hamlet near Draguignan in Provence, southern France. ‘I have plenty of opinions, but I am not going to talk about them,’ Mr Mozzi, 74, said. ‘It’s not my affair, you should go and talk to my son about it.’ Locals told us that Alessandro and his Spanish partner Marie Helene Viegas, 64, had lived in the village for several years. One said: ‘They run a holiday letting company from their home. We see them out and about walking their dogs. Everyone knows his son is married to a member of the Royal Family and lives in London. He’s mentioned it, but we have never seen them here.’
Edo will never inherit the palazzo: As for the future of Villa Mapelli Mozzi, the Daily Mail has spoken to Alessandro’s cousin Dario Mapelli Mozzi, 75, who along with a sister and another cousin, is the current joint owner. Dario Mapelli Mozzi said: ‘It would be impossible for Edo or his sister to inherit the villa, they have no share in it and there are other more legitimate heirs. I know who Edo is but I’ve never met him.’ Dario Mapelli Mozzi also revealed that the family had tried and failed to sell the decaying building two years ago. The villa had been put up for sale with a price of €3million, but a deal fell through after internal family squabbles. A subsequent proposal to turn it into a care home also failed to materialise.
Edo’s broken engagement to Dara Huang: ‘When they first got together, Edo wasn’t nearly so successful,’ said a former associate. ‘Being adjacent to royalty was transformative.’ Prior to that, the company Edo started aged 23 had enjoyed only moderate success.
This sentence is INSANE: Edo has never spoken publicly of his father but instead heaped praise on his stepfather, Nikki’s second husband the late Christopher Shale, who died aged just 56 in unusual circumstances – at Glastonbury Festival in 2011 while in a portable lavatory.
The connection between the Yorks & Shales: In fact, Sarah Ferguson had worked for Mr Shale as a secretary before her marriage, remaining friends, and so Beatrice had known Edo for much of their childhoods. Mr Shale, a close friend of former PM David Cameron, who paid a glowing tribute to him when he died, evidently also thought of Edo like his own son. He acknowledged this in his will: Edo inherited from his stepfather, although it was a sum in the region of £650,000 rather than millions. Edo was also left his stepfather’s emerald cufflinks, half his collections of watches and Hermes ties, a 12-bore shotgun, ivory hairbrushes, a gold Dupont lighter and a marble chessboard.
Edo is not even Italian: Finally, on the question of Edo’s Italianness or otherwise, we return to his cousin Dario Mapelli Mozzi at the stately home in Lombardy that Edo was supposedly one day to inherit. ‘There was talk of Edo coming to stay a few years ago when he was on holiday in Tuscany, but he never arrived,’ Mr Mapelli Mozzi told us. ‘He has certainly never been here to see the house. I don’t think he can even speak Italian.’
Whenever they referred to Edo as “Italian,” I was always like… oh, he must still have a family home in Italy, or perhaps he was born in Italy and raised in the UK. But no – he doesn’t speak Italian, he’s probably never visited Italy, he was born in the UK and he has no claim to any overthrown Italian noble title, and no claim to the family palazzo. It’s almost as if the British press absolutely refused to do any research on Edo in 2019/2020 because they were so singularly devoted to having conniptions over Meghan and Harry doing or saying anything. That’s my question – where were all of these family interviews in 2019/20? I actually don’t even believe that Edo was hyping himself as an “Italian aristocrat who will eventually inherit a palazzo.” Surely, he would have known well enough that the truth would eventually come out, so the question is… who lied and why did the British press stick with those lies for years?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
In all fairness, the tabloids created this fiction, I don’t recall hearing Edo’s voice or seeing an interview with him. We only heard from the mother of his child.
Even the Royal Family trees don’t give him a title.
It’s interesting (from an H&M perspective) that the tabloids actively play the long game with these made up stories.
Man. They’re really coming after this guy. After the Eugenie and Jack story about not wanting Fergie to live with them, I haven’t seen anything else. They seem to feel like this guy is open season. Is it because they feel like Beatrice’s marriage has more cracks in it, that she knows more dirt that they can bully her into sharing, or are they yanking their chain because they used to be sources and now they’ve stopped?
In any case, it just goes to show there’s no loyalty for you in the British media, so you shouldn’t even get involved to begin with.
As for why none of this stuff was important 6 years ago, I think we all know the answer to that. I feel like most of this stuff was lightweight known. The weird overlap of the end of his engagement and him and Beatrice getting together. The tenuous ” Italian Count” stuff. The interior design business that no one had heard of. It’s just now Harry and Meghan are clearly not coming back, and their reputations haven’t been ruined. The royal family is getting booed at any announced event, and more than half the people that show up are there specifically for that purpose. And their articles aren’t getting a ton of hits, even the ones about Harry and Meghan, and their books regurgitating the same 15 stories don’t sell.
This is desperation for engagement. And it’ll get worse before it gets better for a lot of members of that family. Which should worry them.
If the DM’s readers are dumb enough to believe that Edo was really part of the “Italian aristocracy”, that certainly speaks to their credulity. But they didn’t get there on their own – the tabloids hyped him up, and I am sure that the palace egged them on with stories of a family estate. Can’t have a York Princess marrying trade! It’s not that different from how they made a huge deal of Prince Philip’s royal connections even though he would never inherit the Greek throne ( and didn’t speak the language, either). Because Elizabeth was going to marry him and they couldn’t have a York Princess marrying a sailor.
I find it hilarious that this article says with a straight face “Much was made of his Italian heritage…” YOU! THAT WAS YOU THAT MADE MUCH OF IT! But the DM giveth and then they taketh away, I suppose – something has evidently turned behind the scenes, and now the knives are out for Edo.
Unfortunately, it’s Bea’s turn to pay her dues as the family scapegoat – the Sussexes are far away from the Windsor mess, and they need something to distract. Good luck – I’m not sure that reminding people that titles are silly, arbitrary made-up things and that they can sometimes be used to embiggen undeserving people is the route I would take, personally.
Titles are no longer recognized in Italy. The queen never gave him any title like She did with Snowdon. And now the Andrew scandal. The worst though was his leaving his fiancee to date beatrice.
They’re not recognized, but I’ve known several Italian nobles and, well, try telling THEM that. Most of them seem to front like they’re prominent and wealthy when they’re actually neither, and no one would give a shit even if they were. It’s funny and more than a little sad.
The British press knew all of this in 2019. They decided that it was more important to keep quiet about Edo’s background and to focus on smearing Meghan and Harry. I have no doubt that the Palace told the press to lay off Edo in exchange for bashing Meghan. Now Beatrice and Eugenie are now the new scapegoats the press has the all clear to go after them and their husbands.
💯
I’d be very surprised if he’s never visited Italy. It’s a very very common weekend or holiday destination for Brits, I’d assume most Brits who are middle class or above have been to Italy. Since Italy is just a short £20 flight away. I’ve been to Italy like 10 times just for random weekends and stuff and I don’t even like Italy (I much prefer France or Germany).
Dang. Knives out. It’s been such a turnaround from how they built him up. I genuinely wonder what was the signal. Did a courtier tell the press okay you now have permission to release the flood gates. Bc there had to be some sort of a signal.
I think “release the floodgates” is perfect here. The royal family collects kompramat on all of their members, and Edo is both a married-in and unluckily chose a member of the York branch in a disfavourable time. Bad luck to him, I guess.
I find it interesting that the focus is very much on Edo and not on Beatrice or her grifter family, who did a lot to build up his status/ credentials in the press. They aren’t going nearly as hard on her. If I had to guess which of the royals sent out the bat signal, I would say this has more of a Camilla/Charles whiff about it. It’s so snobby! And it’s an attempt at distraction and humiliation that doesn’t actively go after a princess of the blood. I could be wrong, but William’s sources have a tendency to centre himself, and this story doesn’t mention him or his own middle class marriage, and how he always knew Edo was a bad egg but he’s going to get rid of the York titles anyhow. Plus, er, I doubt he wants to throw stones from his particular glass house of a marriage, you know?
I am speechless. What a take-down. I think even Meghan hasn’t been given such a tough ride all in one article!
I wonder if they had been keeping all this ammo under wraps for years while they dined out on bashing Meghan and Harry, and now that’s stale old news, and Paedy-Andy and Grasping Fergie have been outed, it’s time for target practice on the remaining Yorks?
I have to admit it’s quite an entertaining take, the fake Italian nobleman who’s parents are just ordinary Joes and whose supposed aristocratic palace is a crumbling ruin which he won’t inherit anyway.
It’s quite emblematic of the entire York charade, a bunch of trailer-trash child abusers, paedo-enablers and shameless grifters masquerading as aristocrats.
They’re such vultures. They’re the ones who built up Edo. As far as I know, he never said he was going to inherit the castle or a title? And they need to leave his father alone, ffs. Ghouls.
Yep, none of this was a secret exactly. But the Mail wanted to portray him as Eurotrash / “dodgy foreigner on the make” because that is their currency. So now they’re “exposing” him as if he was some kind of fraud. Who knows, maybe he did make too much of his Italian heritage – but that would be quite difficult to keep up in practice since he would have been around plenty of people who speak Italian or are Italian in his work and socially. What I don’t really get is why they’re going in so hard on him now – it feels like a distraction, considering the royal family has more important things in their plate.
p.s. his step-father who died at Glastonbury – that was quite a famous story at the time, it was all over the press, I hadn’t realised it was his step-father.
I’m not exactly an Edo fan, it’s well documented he left his fiancée Dara Huang and mother to his first kid in the lurch and coupled up suddenly with Beatrice. It does seem Dara was caught offguard. And maybe he did think being with Beatrice would give him access snd connections and help his company find prestige.
As far as I know, he’s never spoken to the press about his personal life except maybe to promote his company. He’s posted very few personal photos of Beatrice on his Instagram. He’s never talked about the royal family (unlike Zara’s husband who talks about them every chance he gets). Edo has never spoken about his Italian ancestry and never pretended like he was entitled to inherit anything in Italy. So for the press to go after him after so many years, clearly William gave them the okay to do that. He doesn’t want the York girls around and is willing to feed them to the wolves just like he did with Meghan and Harry.
What is unfair is neither of these people have committed actual crimes. The only one who did was Prince Andrew. Eugenie and Beatrice need to take a page from Meghan and Harry’s book. They are now persona non grata just like Meghan and Harry.
Like Kaiser saids , the daily mail give and then it takes . They are the ones that created this whole story and now they want to tear him down. So why stop at Edi, let’s do Carole and where she gets all the Money from to buy Berkins and a house in mystique . And why if she has so much money why has she not paid those people she stole from , because remember she was supposed to be broke but I guess she must have found that piggy bank in the back of her closet
Um, @Overit… don’t you mean CarolE found a PEGGY bank?