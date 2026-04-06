Shiloh Jolie looks so much like her mom in Dayoung’s new music video

Two years ago, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie’s lawyer filed the paperwork to drop “Pitt” from her legal name. I’m pretty sure all of Angelina Jolie’s kids absolutely loathe Brad Pitt, but Shiloh remains the only one to legally drop his surname. Since she turned 18, Shiloh has lived in LA. She reportedly moved out of her mother’s house and I think she lives with a girlfriend or friends. Angelina has said many times that Shiloh wants to be as private as possible, which is why Shiloh hasn’t been nepotized into Hollywood. That being said, she’s a dancer and choreographer, and she’s already getting a lot of attention for her dance moves all over the place. Well, funny story. Shiloh went into an opening audition for Dayoung’s new music video, and Shiloh got cast as a dancer/MV actress without anyone knowing who she is. She just popped up in Dayoung’s MV teaser.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has an emerging dance career. The 19-year-old, who now goes by Shiloh Jolie, shocked fans when she appeared in a teaser video for Dayoung’s single “What’s a Girl to Do.” In the clip, Shiloh appears with her hair slicked back, wearing a lacy brown top and hoop earrings. She also appeared in a dance sequence in the teaser for the video, which is out on April 7.
“We held an open audition in the United States of America (US) to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video. Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture,'” a representative from Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today.
“Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently,” the representative continued.
I wonder if Shiloh has more curiosity about the industry and being on-camera talent these days. Her whole deal right now reminds me so much of Angelina when she was that age too – full of piss and vinegar, unsure if she really wanted to be an actress or a celebrity, determined to do it her own way and in her own time. Anyway, Shiloh is beautiful and she got her mother’s whole face. We knew that Shiloh got her mom’s mouth, but my god!! So pretty.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Angelina Jolie is seen attending The Eternals – UK film premiere afterparty at Maison Estelle in London, England.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
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Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie – Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
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Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie – Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
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Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
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Paris, FRANCE Shiloh Jolie, the 19-year-old daughter of American actress Angelina Jolie, makes a surprise appearance in the teaser for the official music video of K-pop star Dayoung’s upcoming single “What’s a girl to do,” drawing comparisons to her mother.
Pictured: Shiloh Jolie
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Paris, FRANCE Shiloh Jolie, the 19-year-old daughter of American actress Angelina Jolie, makes a surprise appearance in the teaser for the official music video of K-pop star Dayoung’s upcoming single “What’s a girl to do,” drawing comparisons to her mother.
Pictured: Shiloh Jolie
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211027-UK Gala Screening of Marvel`s Eternals
-PICTURED: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
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Featuring: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 27 Oct 2021
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No way no one knew whom she was… she is a copy paste of her mom and is just as stunning as Angelina is. Genes are fascinating, I wonder what feature of her Brad she has…. She looks so much like her mother!
Its hard to believe they didn’t know who she is. People gossip. Shilo has mom’s lips and teeth, but her eyes are completely brad. She’s lucky to have 2 incredible good looking and rich parents. She absolutely won the birth lottery.
Is it ‘winning the birth lottery’ when your dad turns out to be a piece of sh*t?
Yeah, have to throw down the B.S. flag on this one. 😏
Dayoung is South Korean. If the audition was done by a South Korean company it’s highly likely they didn’t know who Shiloh was.
Please, someone knew who she was.
Came here to say the same. You’d have to be pretty stupid not see it. Or recognize her name. Duh.
The last pic is Angelina with Viv not Shiloh.
All seem like great kids with a good head on their shoulders thanks to their mom.
Shiloh is a great dancer I can’t wait to see her in this
Thank you, we know that’s Viv. That’s the mailing list signup and is about all the kids.
thank you did not realise that
I see a perfect combo of both parents…if I saw her on the street I would think she looked gorjus ✨️💚✨️ but I don’t necessarily see a carbon copy of AJ…who seems like she’s a GLORIOUS Mama with cool loving talented children ❣️
She’s beautiful. I’d seen a few years back that she was at a famous dance studio in L.A. doing a routine with other dancers. I didn’t know that she was a choreographer as well. She and her siblings really seem to be doing well and I do hope that they are happy and well adjusted despite their trashy, abusive deadbeat dad.
Shiloh looks exactly like Angelina.
Shiloh has Angie’s face but Brad’s eyes. She’s a really pretty mix of both of them. I’m on the fence about whether or not they knew who her parents were when she was cast. I wouldn’t expect them to get it off of her looks but definitely off her name.
He is a Korean artist. I doubt that they are as up on American gossip as people who regularly indulge. However – it does make for a heck of a story so that makes me take it with a grain of salt.
Honestly – when I look at her looking for Angelina- I see it. But when I just look at her, I don’t. Maybe because her coloring is so different? Or maybe because I know who she is so my brain already has that filter on.
I will say that I don’t think I can tell her apart from her little sister, Vivian. I had no idea one of the pics wasn’t her 😂
Starship (Dayoung’s music company) is a medium sized fish in Korea’s K-pop industry. The decision makers who picked her were likely all Koreans who are not going to know who she is. They might recognize Angelina, but not her. And was she was working as part of the group of dancers, that’s how she would be viewed. Hollywood isn’t the center of everyone’s universe.
Dance auditions happen in groups. You pin a number on your leotard and 10 or 20 of you go out at a time to learn and perform the combinations. You get called by your number the whole time. They’re watching your body move, not your face. They’re hiring tons of dancers for these videos and you can get all the way to casting without anyone ever saying your name.