Shiloh Jolie looks so much like her mom in Dayoung’s new music video

Two years ago, on her 18th birthday, Shiloh Jolie’s lawyer filed the paperwork to drop “Pitt” from her legal name. I’m pretty sure all of Angelina Jolie’s kids absolutely loathe Brad Pitt, but Shiloh remains the only one to legally drop his surname. Since she turned 18, Shiloh has lived in LA. She reportedly moved out of her mother’s house and I think she lives with a girlfriend or friends. Angelina has said many times that Shiloh wants to be as private as possible, which is why Shiloh hasn’t been nepotized into Hollywood. That being said, she’s a dancer and choreographer, and she’s already getting a lot of attention for her dance moves all over the place. Well, funny story. Shiloh went into an opening audition for Dayoung’s new music video, and Shiloh got cast as a dancer/MV actress without anyone knowing who she is. She just popped up in Dayoung’s MV teaser.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has an emerging dance career. The 19-year-old, who now goes by Shiloh Jolie, shocked fans when she appeared in a teaser video for Dayoung’s single “What’s a Girl to Do.” In the clip, Shiloh appears with her hair slicked back, wearing a lacy brown top and hoop earrings. She also appeared in a dance sequence in the teaser for the video, which is out on April 7. “We held an open audition in the United States of America (US) to cast performers for Dayoung’s music video. Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called ‘Culture,'” a representative from Starship Entertainment told Maeil Business Newspaper Star Today. “Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung’s music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently,” the representative continued.

[From People]

I wonder if Shiloh has more curiosity about the industry and being on-camera talent these days. Her whole deal right now reminds me so much of Angelina when she was that age too – full of piss and vinegar, unsure if she really wanted to be an actress or a celebrity, determined to do it her own way and in her own time. Anyway, Shiloh is beautiful and she got her mother’s whole face. We knew that Shiloh got her mom’s mouth, but my god!! So pretty.





