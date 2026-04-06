Prince William has a ‘ruthless streak,’ especially with Prince Harry’s friends

For years, Prince William’s allies and sycophants have told us about William’s ruthlessness. It’s the ruthlessness of a tantrum-prone child, in my opinion. It’s not like William is a careful, thoughtful person who weighs private and public accountability for himself or anyone else. His version of “ruthlessness” is cutting off a would-be political ally because that person was friendly with Prince Harry. William’s version of ruthlessness is “looking sullen and grumpy around his cousins” and “furiously briefing lies about his brother whenever Harry gets attention.” As always, even the people on William’s side make him sound like a complete a–hole and a hypocrite. Hilariously, those same people will turn around and say that he’s a man of “quiet faith” who secretly believes in the tenets of Christianity, when he’s not dying of embarrassment at every religious ceremony. They might as well just make William’s coronation an email, because he hates everyone and he hates being in church. Anyway, Bill’s ruthlessness is being discussed ad nauseum by the Mail yet again:

When Prince William recently declared his commitment to the Church of England and spoke of his ‘quiet faith’, it may have been something of a sting for the former archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Sarah Mullally was last month installed as the 106th spiritual head of the Church of England, with William and the Princess of Wales attending her enthronement ceremony. But according to royal experts, the Prince of Wales, 43, was disengaged from the Church during her predecessor’s tenure, due to his close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking on Times Radio, Roya Nikkhah, said: ‘Justin and his team, for many years at Lambeth Palace, did try very hard to get meetings with William and there was just a wall of silence that came down… William is someone who does hold a grudge, he does choose sides. If someone picks the other side, he remembers that.’

Harry and Meghan, Nikkah explained, went to Welby for guidance and confided in him – and in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview the Duchess claimed that he married them in private a few days prior to their 2018 wedding.

And according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Welby isn’t the only one to feel the chill after displeasing the heir to the throne. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: ‘William is our future king. Thank goodness he has a ruthless streak, as this is needed in today’s world, especially with the monarchy among its most closely watched institutions. He is clearly an excellent judge of character and has deservedly won praise for his diplomatic skills. An example of his perspicacity has been the way he handled contacts with Lambeth Palace during the tenure of Justin Welby as archbishop of Canterbury. Welby became close to Harry and Meghan during the run-up to their marriage in 2018. However, Meghan claimed on Oprah that he had married them first in a secret ceremony in their ‘backyard’.’

‘He chose an interview with the Italian paper La Repubblica to deny this, considering it less explosive than a British one. Welby had to resign after failing to report the appalling John Smyth, the Church’s most prolific abuser, to the police.His bizarre resignation speech in the House of Lords was condemned as ‘frivolous’ and ‘disgusting’, and he had to apologise.’

Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘William was absolutely right to keep him at arm’s length, ensuring his contacts are with his successor, Sarah Mullally, who may one day crown him. William’s ‘quiet faith’ will resonate with contemporary Britain.’

After working closely with Meghan and Harry, journalist Tom Bradby suffered a similar fate, explained the royal expert. William once appeared close to the former royal correspondent and political editor for ITV, granting him the first interview alongside Kate following the couple’s engagement in 2010. Tensions flared, however, after Bradby interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for ITV coverage of their tour of southern Africa in 2019.

Mr Fitzwilliams explained: ‘The journalist Tom Bradby was once a close friend of William’s.

‘However, in his documentary made during Harry and Meghan’s tour of South Africa, where they represented the Queen, he chronicled their first publicly expressed dissatisfaction with royal life, which went viral, telling the world the brothers were on ‘different paths’. Bradby, who had been given an exclusive interview by William and Catherine when they were engaged and attended their wedding, was regarded by William as having betrayed him. He has reportedly cut off all contact for obvious reasons.’

It’s not just the public that William has cut off, but also family members, including Meghan and Harry, his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, plus Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.