Prince William has a ‘ruthless streak,’ especially with Prince Harry’s friends

For years, Prince William’s allies and sycophants have told us about William’s ruthlessness. It’s the ruthlessness of a tantrum-prone child, in my opinion. It’s not like William is a careful, thoughtful person who weighs private and public accountability for himself or anyone else. His version of “ruthlessness” is cutting off a would-be political ally because that person was friendly with Prince Harry. William’s version of ruthlessness is “looking sullen and grumpy around his cousins” and “furiously briefing lies about his brother whenever Harry gets attention.” As always, even the people on William’s side make him sound like a complete a–hole and a hypocrite. Hilariously, those same people will turn around and say that he’s a man of “quiet faith” who secretly believes in the tenets of Christianity, when he’s not dying of embarrassment at every religious ceremony. They might as well just make William’s coronation an email, because he hates everyone and he hates being in church. Anyway, Bill’s ruthlessness is being discussed ad nauseum by the Mail yet again:
When Prince William recently declared his commitment to the Church of England and spoke of his ‘quiet faith’, it may have been something of a sting for the former archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Sarah Mullally was last month installed as the 106th spiritual head of the Church of England, with William and the Princess of Wales attending her enthronement ceremony. But according to royal experts, the Prince of Wales, 43, was disengaged from the Church during her predecessor’s tenure, due to his close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Speaking on Times Radio, Roya Nikkhah, said: ‘Justin and his team, for many years at Lambeth Palace, did try very hard to get meetings with William and there was just a wall of silence that came down… William is someone who does hold a grudge, he does choose sides. If someone picks the other side, he remembers that.’
Harry and Meghan, Nikkah explained, went to Welby for guidance and confided in him – and in their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview the Duchess claimed that he married them in private a few days prior to their 2018 wedding.
And according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Welby isn’t the only one to feel the chill after displeasing the heir to the throne. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: ‘William is our future king. Thank goodness he has a ruthless streak, as this is needed in today’s world, especially with the monarchy among its most closely watched institutions. He is clearly an excellent judge of character and has deservedly won praise for his diplomatic skills. An example of his perspicacity has been the way he handled contacts with Lambeth Palace during the tenure of Justin Welby as archbishop of Canterbury. Welby became close to Harry and Meghan during the run-up to their marriage in 2018. However, Meghan claimed on Oprah that he had married them first in a secret ceremony in their ‘backyard’.’
‘He chose an interview with the Italian paper La Repubblica to deny this, considering it less explosive than a British one. Welby had to resign after failing to report the appalling John Smyth, the Church’s most prolific abuser, to the police.His bizarre resignation speech in the House of Lords was condemned as ‘frivolous’ and ‘disgusting’, and he had to apologise.’
Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘William was absolutely right to keep him at arm’s length, ensuring his contacts are with his successor, Sarah Mullally, who may one day crown him. William’s ‘quiet faith’ will resonate with contemporary Britain.’
After working closely with Meghan and Harry, journalist Tom Bradby suffered a similar fate, explained the royal expert. William once appeared close to the former royal correspondent and political editor for ITV, granting him the first interview alongside Kate following the couple’s engagement in 2010. Tensions flared, however, after Bradby interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for ITV coverage of their tour of southern Africa in 2019.
Mr Fitzwilliams explained: ‘The journalist Tom Bradby was once a close friend of William’s.
‘However, in his documentary made during Harry and Meghan’s tour of South Africa, where they represented the Queen, he chronicled their first publicly expressed dissatisfaction with royal life, which went viral, telling the world the brothers were on ‘different paths’. Bradby, who had been given an exclusive interview by William and Catherine when they were engaged and attended their wedding, was regarded by William as having betrayed him. He has reportedly cut off all contact for obvious reasons.’
It’s not just the public that William has cut off, but also family members, including Meghan and Harry, his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, plus Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
“Thank goodness he has a ruthless streak, as this is needed in today’s world… He is clearly an excellent judge of character.” All of William’s Epstein associates would beg to differ. And how can anyone say with a straight face that William’s ruthlessness is needed, and then cite Justin Welby and Tom Bradby as examples? William cut off contact with Justin Welby, by everyone’s description, in 2018, when Welby was merely giving premarital counseling to Harry and Meghan. That’s it. That’s the great betrayal which triggered William’s ruthless streak – he was mad that the Archbishop of Canterbury did his job and was friendly towards Harry and Meghan. And the Tom Bradby thing getting another mention here is equally bizarre – Bully Bill was mad, mad, mad that Bradby… made a documentary with the Sussexes in 2019, in which Bradby asked Harry and Meghan separately how they were doing, given the months and months of abuse and torment they had been subjected to. That was Ruthless Bill’s breaking point, he had to cut off Tom Bradby!
I actually believe that these kinds of pieces are in reaction to the growing sense that William is profoundly lacking in general, and specifically lacking the kinds of leadership and diplomatic skills necessary to be king. There was a tabloid story in recent weeks (which we sort of covered) where sources claimed that King Charles wanted to force William into therapy, and he wanted William to f–king grow up and understand that his “ruthless” streak is immature and pitiful.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The balding demon want people to kiss his brass ring, he is not that pleasant to be around, so no big loss, if he cuts people off.
Harry has charisma and he lacks it, the bitterness is, why he is aging so poorly.
It’s wild. Tom Bradby is a journalist and was following a story. But apparently the future king disapproved. I can imagine there’s an even longer list of people William has cut off that we just don’t know about.
I imagine that William has cut off quite a few people previously in his inner and wider circles. I remember that big to do after he and Kate were married and they attended some event along with a bunch of their friends in the stands with them (at least a dozen?), E.g., Holly Branson and then Isabella Callthorpe. You might see or hear of only a couple of them that are still close to William.
Wiliam ruthlessly cut off two people for *checks notes* doing their jobs.
A journalist asked questions. An archbishop counseled a couple before marriage.
William’s supposed sense of “responsibility” and “duty” – which are always spoken of but never seen – didn’t appear to apply to anyone else’s work or lives. Delightful.
Also. William has had plenty of opportunities to be “ruthless” in a way that would actually benefit the world, by refusing to rub shoulders with leaders who murder journalists for example.
William didn’t even release a statement in support of Epstein’s victims or speaking out against his uncle’s connection to the man.
William saves all of his public ruthlessness for Harry.
I don’t think “ruthless” is the correct term here. Perhaps “immature?”
He’s a grown man that acts (or reacts) like a child. It’s very unbecoming and it literally is showing on his face.
It sounds more like he just ghosted people, hiding in his palace and letting his staff refuse to meet with the Archbishop. Not exactly a portrait of leadership.
Sounds like teenage temper tantrums. He needs to grow up.
The evil bald demon is nothing more than a spoiled brat who was jealous of his brother from the minute Harry was born! He is not ruthless he is extremely jealous to the nth degree and as such will hold his jealousy against anyone who has or still likes his brother! Jealousy knows no bounds with the evil demon!!!
Ruthless? lol no. Just endlessly petty and eaten up with jealousy of his brother.
Willy is a perfect example of a malignant narcissist… and we are watching just how dangerous that type of person truly is right now on the world stage. Personally I believe Willy is the biggest danger and security threat the Sussex’s have. He’s never going to end his need for revenge or not be incandescent with rage when it comes to the Sussex family this isn’t normal and after all these years it should trouble a lot more people.
As for ruthless, I would say more underhanded and slimy than ruthless.
Bingo. The only thing going in the Sussex’s favor with regards to that is that William is too lazy to actually do anything other than bitch and moan. He may try to take their titles, but then he is going to have to take Pedo’s titles away (actually take it away…not just symbolically like Chuck did) away too. He will keep going until eventually it will end up where he is the only person in the monarchy left.
Also….imagine being married to this powder keg. I mean, she chased it…but it surely isn’t magical sunshine and rainbows behind closed doors.
Given Kate didn’t know he quit drinking coffee six weeks ago? Who says they’re living together?
Richard Fitzwilliams is deluded and a sycophant. It’s interesting that William is being praised for cutting off family members and friends but Meghan gets bashed for cutting off her father. I think it’s likely that William is going to have difficult relationships with his children when they get older.
Ruthless isn’t the correct term, it’s childish and insecure. To cut off a member of the clergy, for providing marital counseling is ridiculous. To cut off a journalist for acknowledging that a couple had fairly unrelenting press intrusion and harassment is also silly. Unless, you are upset that that couple got married, and upset that someone acknowledged a campaign that you engineered in the media.
These people are trying to make all of his poor attributes seem like a good thing, because this is what they’re left with they don’t have any other choice. They’re hardly going to say that he is an intellectually incurious, boorish, petty, cruel, unfaithful asshole and we have to give this man millions upon millions per year and show deference to him.
This is just a new twist on the embiggening that has occurred for the past 10 years for them. It’s also why sending tweets and emails is service, wearing clothes is diplomacy, and cutting people off is leadership.
Actually, Dee, I think W is very ruthless, amongst other things. He has power/influence now and he isn’t afraid to use it. The deference toward the monarchy by those who have a vested interest still exists. Who calls him out? Very few, and if they do, it’s forgotten the next day and there are no consequences. Until there are consequences, he will continue his reign of terror.
@Dee(2) very well said, childish and insecure.
You can add immature and vicious when caught out, impatient and condescending.
Most of those present at ystdy’s Easter Day service will be only too well aware of W’s shameful behaviour February/March 2024 around the time of Thomas Kingston’s death. For me, that’s dictated W’s path ever since.
William had nothing to do with Kingston’s death.
“William had nothing to do with Kingston’s death.”
Which is precisely why bailing from his participation in King Constantine’s memorial was ridiculous.
If he had met the bare minimum of his responsibilities that day, the Kingston incident wouldn’t have been connected to William at all.
If William had nothing to do with Kingston’s death then why did he have bruises on his neck? And why was he drunk at an investiture shortly afterwards? And of course cancelling giving his eulogy for King Constantine and not attending his memorial service where Constantine was his godfather. He also lost a ton of weight afterwards too.
@Dee(2) “Unless, you are upset that that couple got married, and upset that someone acknowledged a campaign that you engineered in the media.”
Oop. This is absolutely the entire thing. Those refusing to hate the people he hates are shunned and he’s furious when he can’t arrange actual reality to suit his whims instead. Absolutely insane. And you’re right; they’re trying to spin it positively because they don’t have anything (or anyone) else.
Hmm, someone thinks of himself as “ruthless” when in fact he’s just a weak and small man who hides away rather than telling people anything to their faces. Someone who professes to value loyalty but doesn’t show it to anyone. Someone who remembers every slight and pettily takes revenge. Someone who takes obvious pride in the minutiae of his appearance and surrounds himself with sycophants that insist that he looks great. If he starts making up stories about grown men coming up to him with tears in their eyes, I wouldn’t be surprised.
Strong men! Big men! With tears in their eyes! They called me “sir”!
They’re equating ruthless with dispassionate. But William’s ruthlessness isn’t about making hard decisions, it comes from ego and vengeance.
LOL his diplomatic skills are so praise-worthy that he’s relegated to airport chauffeur during state visits and literally kept outside the tent by his own father.
The reality is that he’s awkward and petulant.
Sheesh, when *Charles* can see that you need therapy, you *really* need therapy.
Though for the record I am beginning to think that William probably needs commitment to somewhere quiet, safe and secure.
I mean. The man has no real power. This is the abject predicament of royals in the modern age: they have nothing to do, really. I mean. I do a fair amount of volunteering and I love it, when you can actually get stuck in & help. But unless you create your own organisation from scratch with a dedicated team — which Harry did, with Invictus and Sentebale — it’s not a substitute for a career. It can be a beautiful complement to the vocation of a full-time parent. And, seriously, I think I log more hours in any given year, in unpaid labour, than WanK. Not that that would be a difficult feat.
So is that ‘bulletproof sunshine’ person actually working for KP or not?
It’s been a dreadful extinction burst of all KP’s previous toxic and tone deaf press recently and a fresh round of snarling and sniping at the Sussexes, everything that wasn’t working and continually puts WanK in a bad light.
What’s going on?
“Ruthless”???
Hehehe… Only a ruthless fool and a coward who boasts about watching superhero movies and imagines himself in their shoes, but his ass is shaking with fear. All he can do is take credit for other people’s words, ideas, and actions.
Then he jumps up and screams, “IT’S ME, IT’S MINE…”
The growing rage at Harry, and even envy, stems from the fact that Harry, fighting in war, in court for his mother’s honor, fighting for his family’s safety, against a powerful institution, is precisely the kind of hero William will never be. This asshole would never give up free money and a privileged life because he can’t do anything, has no character, determination, diligence, or intellect. He wants credit and praise for the mere fact of existing, and tries to achieve “greatness” with propaganda straight out of North Korea.
A truly awful character.
Empathy, kindness, understanding, generosity and forgiveness are character strengths. Bullying, excluding, vindictiveness, cruelty and being unyielding are character flaws that cause a lot of pain to others and isolate the perpetrator who drives people away. No wonder even Charles has finally realised Will needs intensive therapy to help him cope better with life.
Ruthlessness is what’s times like these need? With power hungry warmongers, 3 wars, a genocide going on, the world needs a ruthless future king? Are they off their meds? That’s the last thing anyone needs and we can be grateful this manchild doesn’t have any real power. Or ambition. He can throw his tantrums behind closed doors without bothering anyone outside the RF and their staff.
Diplomatic skills? When? Where?
It’s not only Huevo who needs therapy, these “royal experts” can join him. Give them all nice padded cells and cut them off the internet.
The arrogant audacity of Billy Idle snubbing & ignoring the ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY for having a meeting with the Sussexes. What next, snubbing Harry’s old GP for taking his temperature?
I do wonder if he has gone down some far-right YouTube manosphere hole.
Right? Imagine refusing to meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury merely because he married your brother? And didn’t conspire to send your sister in law to the Tower.
What a vile nutjob. And they keep talking about it, like people would be impressed?!
It is near impossible to shift a reputation earned in the mind of the general public.
William is known for anger and disliking his inherited position’s ‘work’ requirements.
Each ‘royal’ news cycle reaffirms it.
William’s ruthlessness sounds and looks very Trumpian, holding on to grudges, throwing temper tantrums and being vindictive. No wonder that William gets along so well with Trump.
lol
He’s making it sound like the monarchy of old with all its power needing someone decisive in charge. They cut ribbons at the opening of Tesco’s and kindly ask won’t someone think of the environment and footballers who face racism?
The whole point of the current monarchy is it has no actual political power beyond gladhanding people – why on earth would you need someone ruthless to stand in a tent and pose for some pictures? As always it just emphasises how badly suited he is for the current job. Get him on a PIP stat.
I associate the word “ruthless” with gangsters, a category in which William, the privileged bully, does not belong. William speaks through surrogates, who willingly bow before him with hopes of getting crumbs from his table. Other than his close associates, Knauf, Jones, Wooten, and Case, whom does he favor? Fitzwilliams accepted $300 to talk about the Oprah interview before it happened. The British media is slowly but surely eroding the royal family’s credibility. Their precious Queen is adulterous, two-faced, and somewhat ruthless. Phillip had a younger and more attractive mistress for years. Charles association with prolific pedophiles reinforces the saying, “birds of a feather …” It’s only a matter of time before William steps on the wrong toes and his secret is no longer a secret. Harry knows William’s dark side, but he vowed not to reveal it, and that is why he hates the Sussexes, because William knows Harry has shared it all with Meghan😎. The hatred is a facade; it’s fear.
For the life of me, I don’t understand the mindset behind these little articles. Is it supposed to make him look no nonsense and King like? He looks like an immature, controlling toddler who throws tantrums when he can’t bully people or get his way. This is not the flex they think it is…..
“Ruthless diplomat” isn’t a thing. And it’s vile they want to celebrate it.
The initial attempt to blame H&M for why W didn’t attend church didn’t work because he’d hated church a lot longer than 2018. So now they’ve pivoted to blaming H&M plus bragging that he shunned the Archbishop of Canterbury for not conspiring with W to send his brother and sister in law to the Tower. He’s insane.
“You must adore me and only me and also hate everyone I hate and hate them the exact way I want you to. Praise for me only, for I am the bestest future king.” What an absolute nightmare.
But it’s also what the palace is doing every time H&M step outside — attack who they’re working with, attack their supporters, tell countries not to give them security. Attack, attack, always attack. Punish and isolate them every chance they get so no one will want to bother with them. They only know one approach.