There are ‘growing concerns’ about Prince William’s immaturity & toxicity

King Charles was the most consequential and well-traveled Prince of Wales in history. From his twenties to his early 70s, Charles was always willing and eager to travel on state business and form relationships with heads of state, diplomats and royal houses. His heir, Prince William, does not feel like traveling nor does William want to learn how to be diplomatic. We’ve known that for years – William can’t or won’t read his briefing papers, William can’t or won’t travel for longer than a day or two, William can’t or won’t form lasting relationships internationally. William’s version of “being a future king” is having his staff tell everyone that he’s a big-boy global statesman who took a meeting across the street from the UN building! Well, it looks like Charles finally noticed that his heir is an idiot, and Charles wants William to basically take diplomacy lessons. All of this comes from bottom-barrel tabloids, but I do believe that Charles has noticed that William is extremely lacking across the board.
King Charles III reportedly wants to take a more hands-on approach in preparing Prince William for the throne, as concerns grow within royal circles about his readiness for the diplomatic demands of kingship.
According to insiders, King Charles has urged Prince William to refine his approach to leadership and focus on strengthening his diplomatic instincts. The King reportedly believes his heir must evolve into a “true diplomat,” especially as tensions within the royal family continue to shape public perception.
Sources told “Radar Online” that William has been encouraged to seek guidance and structured support to better prepare for the complexities of the role he will eventually inherit. The emphasis, insiders claim, lies in helping him navigate high-pressure situations, manage responses, and engage with global leaders more strategically.
A royal insider shared, “The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy’s future.”
The situation reportedly ties closely to William’s ongoing estrangement from his brother Prince Harry, which insiders say remains a point of concern for King Charles. The King allegedly sees unity within the family as essential to maintaining stability within the monarchy.
Another source added that King Charles no longer believes the situation will resolve itself naturally. Instead, he has made it clear that William must prioritize the institution over personal feelings and adopt a broader, more measured perspective.
Palace aides suggest that the focus now centers on long-term preparation, ensuring William can represent the monarchy with composure and strategic clarity on the global stage. While he shares his father’s passion for issues like climate change, King Charles reportedly wants him to express those views in ways that foster cooperation rather than conflict. Ultimately, insiders say the King’s stance reflects a desire to equip his successor with the discipline and adaptability required to lead in an increasingly complex world.
[From Reality Tea]
As I said, while the sourcing on this is questionable, the actual story is completely believable. As in, I 100% believe that Charles is extremely concerned about William’s lack of preparedness, William’s toxic immaturity, and William’s inability to go anywhere without tripping over his d–k. These kinds of lessons should have been a huge part of William’s heir training for the past two decades. But Charles probably did think “it will sort itself out.” Instead, the soon-to-be 44-year-old heir to the throne is obsessed with screaming, crying and throwing up about his brother, to the point where William can’t even function as an empty suit who just shows up to the events he needs to attend. I’m still stuck on the fact that William and Kate didn’t even bother to show up for the 80th anniversary of V-J Day last year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing — the first by Germany’s official head of state in 27 years.,Image: 1056322236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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09/02/2026. Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif. The Prince received a private tour of the historical site, led by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness last met the Crown Prince on his inward visit to London in 2018.,Image: 1073489311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales viewing military hardware with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, during a visit to the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force base, in Rzeszow, Poland, that has been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rzeszow, Poland
When: 22 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales arrives to meet Estonian troops at Tapa Camp and thank them for their support they have provided to the British army in Estonia on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment attends a handover ceremony between the Royal Dragoon Guards and the Mercian Regiment to highlight a transfer of authority at Tapa Camp. on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (AAC), during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wattisham, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales (left) poses for a photograph with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a tour of the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif Diriyah in Diriyah, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, His Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, MBS
Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
When: 09 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales speaks with students during a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, on day two of his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
When: 10 Feb 2026
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment, (right) meets with soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment and family members following their six-month deployment to Estonia, during a visit to Bulford Camp, Wiltshire.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales – Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Mar 2026
Credit: Justin Tallis/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
That photo with mbs is just weird. Both look like they would rather be anywhere else. Yikes
Idk man, if Charles is just now noticing this….that doesn’t speak well of Charles. Yeah he thought it would sort itself out…but that was a massive assumption to make. And it’s pretty late in the fucking game to be doing something about it now but hey best of luck in that.
My thoughts exactly.. but is is about time that Willy’s is held accountable in the press even if it’s these types of publications because it’s all obvious to outsiders.
Charles is a petty and vain man. He didn’t want to be outshined by his heir so he put him on the back bench and now that has come back to haunt him. Charles is as much at fault as William.
I mean even with questionable sourcing, this is all obviously true but also too late. The time to take this seriously and to buckle down with William and Kate was 10 to 12 years ago. Instead of letting them ” settle in”, they should have been forcing him to go on all the trips that Sophie and Edward do and they made Harry do as the spare, when they still had financial control over him ( I know that sounds terrible but it is what it is).
I know that the issue back then, was that William would threaten to quit, and hindsight is 20/20, but so what? It had to be clear and apparent to the people that had either worked with him, worked for him, or were related to him at that point that if he had to earn his own living he would have sunk immediately. Same thing with his never having had a job wife. They should have called their bluff. It’s too late now though, he’s the heir, his father has cancer which may or may not be terminal, and he’s getting millions of dollars per year, and squirreling away millions more with shady dealings.
William was never going to quit. He’s been lusting after the duchy money since he first found out how the system works.
Nor would he ever quit and give the money, power, and position to Harry. He wanted the power and money to control his younger brother forever.
He doesn’t want the work that goes with the job, but he loves the power, control, and money. He’d never give that up.
William is toxic, selfish, lazy, and clueless. The BRF has known it since he was a toddler but they’re all ostriches.
The fact that Philip was diagnosed with something serious in 2013 and still didn’t retire until 4 years later because William backed out on taking on full time duties was the biggest mistake.
KP was given to them for the express purpose of working full time. William had finished his time with the RAF and the plan was to have a London base with room for future kids for the engagements. Instead he finds the part time chopper job and kate is pregnant with George and they hide out until Philip forces their hand in 2017 and just announces he’s retiring at 95.
The Queen and Charles placated William way too much. How many Easter services and commonwealth services were skipped by William because of nonsense reasons. William only stepped up a tiny bit when Harry and Meghan got very popular during the Oceania tour. And even the. Most of what he has done is brief against them. With help from Kate.
I looked up dates.
Early 2014 was the estate management training at Cambridge that he never completed.
Also in 2014, a year of helo training for EAAA co-pilot gig. He’s never had complete training or qualified for full pilot.
2015-2017 pretending to work for EAAA. Getting called out for claiming he couldn’t work more either for EAAA or for Royals.
7+ million spent on apartment 1A. They demanded an occupied space that wasnt offered and refused smaller spaces that were offered. Millions spent on anmer hall, excuse being EAAA gig. Except he was closer to the base at KP than anmer.
And of course the ongoing affair with rose, during most of the time at anmer.
Thanks, @irisrose. Those are eye-opening.
The heir is unprepared and unwilling. Sounds like a great reason to abolish the monarchy. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Frankly I don’t think Charles is a good diplomat either, so none of this is surprising. I don’t think anyone in the commonwealth feels loyalty to Chuck or Wills in the way they felt loyalty to the Queen. If it wasn’t going to require such a massive rebuilding of the UK’s constitution (which I believe is mostly unwritten?) I think having a royal head of state could be abolished under either one’s reign.
As a poster wrote on another thread, they could start immediately with the funding. Remove all funding for security for their lavish holidays.
Remove the duchies from Windsor control. Rip open the funding, get everything back from offshore, and put them on a strict budget like the other European monarchies.
Most of what the windsors claim belongs to them is stolen taxpayer wealth. Do thorough historical investigation and prove it.
Ex. sandringham and balmoral were purchased with taxpayer funds. Sell them. Or have govt take them over and run them for the benefit of taxpayers.
The Windsors can fulfill their role from one apartment per ‘working royal’ in Buck House. If they refuse the deal? They can go earn enough to pay for their own home purchases and ALL of their own security.
The wrong brother and the wrong woman are in line for the throne and everyone knows it. It isn’t subtle. The contrast between WanK and Meghan and Harry is INSANE. Living in the US, if I could vote for Harry and Meghan for president I would. I can’t imagine being in the UK and having this breath of fresh air, charity, warmth, and intelligence *so close* to the throne but getting a deranged man-child and empty vessel instead. (oh wait….I *can* relate….it happend here in 2024 when we didn’t elect the most qualified person to ever run for president and instead got what we got…..excuse me while I run off to sob and throw up)
Charles should have been dealing with preparing scooter 20 years ago
QEII met with Bill weekly for decades. She’s not blameless here.
Yes, those “teas” he had with her. he paid no attention to what she said, and she did not “test” him on the lessons.
You’re way way too late Chuckles to try to teach your dimwit incompetent heir anything!! The heir thinks he is smarter than everyone else!!
Anyone who pays attention knows this William fellow is a dimwit, has zero charisma, zero empathy and is a rage aholic. Just another entitled prick.
I noticed a lot of throne heirs get ready for their crowns as soon as they come out of diapers. The twin prince and princess of Monaco was at the official papal visit with Pope Leo XIV this past weekend in Monaco. They received the popenat the princely palace. The twins did the required bow and courtesy and received did the required bow and they are 11. William had 25 years and counting to prepare to sit in the coronation throne and he squandered it. And it looks like George is not being prepared either.
If any of this is true (the parts about William absolutely are, that’s been clear as a sunny day for years, but the Charles caring part) it is, at most, lip service. The ‘hey I tried’ when William causes everything to crash and burn because, let’s face it, Charles won’t be around to deal with any of the aftermath. There is no way Charles is abdicating so the only way William gets the job is when his father shuffles off this mortal coil.
Yeah, this is too little, too late.
The cake is baked for William and it’s rancid. He’s a fully formed adult. Have fun with your next king, England!
Or vote to change the laws and end the monarchy with Charles. Before william can inherit anything including the stolen wealth.
Obviously RO is not a reliable source but I do think there probably is a lot of concern amongst the men in grey suits and others who benefit from the continuation of the monarchy. William is going to do the absolute bare minimum and no one will be able to change that. George is going to inherit the duchy money at a very young age and I don’t see how anyone will be able to make him do anything he doesn’t want to. I think William’s recent financial moves are to ensure that Charlotte and Louis have their own independent wealth. Anne won’t be around forever. Even with Sophie and Edward there is no guaranteed decades of good health. The future is pretty grim.
This is to @Downfall Watcher, you made me laugh out loud!!!! Quite an accomplishment, these days. Oy vey.
I am very glad to do so! 🙂 We need all the laughter we can get!
If they would face facts they would acknowledge that their future king is a rancid mess and incapable of ruling for the British people. If they faced facts they would realize they need to find a legal way to bypass him as heir. If they don’t face facts they will get the disaster they tried to ignore.
These concerns should’ve been growing for decades now. He’s an incompetent, dull, arrogant goof.
{ Another source added that King Charles no longer believes the situation will resolve itself naturally.}
Yeah, we know they were banking on it ‘resolving’ by Harry and Meghan splitting up and him coming home alone. That’s what the institution had been so sure of. That’s why they gave that one year window and used the press to ratchet up pressure. But it’s been 6 years and it hasn’t worked and Charles is on borrowed time to sort it out.
Wilbur really is the ultimate make over project isn’t he? Middle-aged, crumpled, slovenly and unprepared, maybe even unwashed and somewhat whiffy? Everything needs working on really, I mean how long have we realistically got because dude needs a total reboot? Has he even got the basics: willing to wash, shave show up sober and be polite to other people!? Is there any kind facility for unwilling princes who need transformation from dim clod to adept diplomat?
I mean I think the courtiers are still holding out hope that Harry comes to his senses and leaves his family for a return to royal life. That’s why nothing has been done to better prepare William. Harry was supposed to be there to support William as King aka do the royal tours and the royal engagements while William works on his red boxes. They always knew that William was incompetent and a lightweight. Harry was supposed to cover up those failings.
It’s quite something that in that photo of William with MBS, Mr. Bonesaw looks relatively authoritative and William looks like… he’s the concierge and someone has left him to sort out a very important guest.
The comments about William’s relationship to the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of England should rightly have scared the pants off Charles and the palace, if not the entire British government. If William is comfortable letting it out that he will outright reject any person or institution that has anything to do with Harry, he will detonate the British monarchy. Charles’s legacy will be that he preceded le deluge. No one will remember him for anything good.
The BRF have a problem of their own making. Charles encouraged the laziness for years because it prevented W&K from overshadowing him and getting all the positive press (which he was upset with Diana about), and he didn’t parent the boy or the man so the bad habits and attitude have been allowed to grow unchecked from single digits into his 40s…
Yeah it was never going to resolve itself. And the reason it’s such a problem now is because it’s even more glaringly obvious when the other son is such a natural and the press gets their clickbait by always flagging up a comparison with H&M. Let the comeuppance continue!!!
How bad are things behind the scenes? Wilbur has been announced for Easter service attendance so no hiding behind the sofa this year. Has someone seen the light that Wilbur can’t treat his people like Chappelle Roan’s body guard ill treated that 11 year old girl? I suspect they’re been panicking that Wilbur ‘s chronic ineptitude is going to rock the gravy boat for everyone at the Firm.
Didnt he throw a tantrum about being sent to the pope’s funeral because he had to miss an Aston Villa game?
Andwhen he did turnup he wore blue not black?!
I’m still stuck on William not even taking a sip of the coffee Kate made during a public outing to be polite.
What the hell will he do when a foreign leader offers him food, drink, of clothing he does not care for? Reject it?
He’d be following keens lead. Kate refused unicef peanut paste on an early trip to Denmark. Deliberately setting off false pregnancy rumors.
Kate not knowing he doesn’t drink coffee anymore. Telling.
Seriously, has anyone ever investigated whether William is dyslexic or has some other learning disability that makes reading difficult? From everything I’ve heard about him I wouldn’t be surprised if he never addressed it (if his teachers even noticed or cared) because it would mean admitting vulnerability.
@kaiser not thread jacking. Will you do another post about the new rumors of william being forced into therapy?
William doesn’t have to change, he will be king no matter what. That’s how monarchies work, and that why they’re a stupid institution.