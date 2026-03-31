There are ‘growing concerns’ about Prince William’s immaturity & toxicity

King Charles was the most consequential and well-traveled Prince of Wales in history. From his twenties to his early 70s, Charles was always willing and eager to travel on state business and form relationships with heads of state, diplomats and royal houses. His heir, Prince William, does not feel like traveling nor does William want to learn how to be diplomatic. We’ve known that for years – William can’t or won’t read his briefing papers, William can’t or won’t travel for longer than a day or two, William can’t or won’t form lasting relationships internationally. William’s version of “being a future king” is having his staff tell everyone that he’s a big-boy global statesman who took a meeting across the street from the UN building! Well, it looks like Charles finally noticed that his heir is an idiot, and Charles wants William to basically take diplomacy lessons. All of this comes from bottom-barrel tabloids, but I do believe that Charles has noticed that William is extremely lacking across the board.

King Charles III reportedly wants to take a more hands-on approach in preparing Prince William for the throne, as concerns grow within royal circles about his readiness for the diplomatic demands of kingship. According to insiders, King Charles has urged Prince William to refine his approach to leadership and focus on strengthening his diplomatic instincts. The King reportedly believes his heir must evolve into a “true diplomat,” especially as tensions within the royal family continue to shape public perception. Sources told “Radar Online” that William has been encouraged to seek guidance and structured support to better prepare for the complexities of the role he will eventually inherit. The emphasis, insiders claim, lies in helping him navigate high-pressure situations, manage responses, and engage with global leaders more strategically. A royal insider shared, “The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy’s future.” The situation reportedly ties closely to William’s ongoing estrangement from his brother Prince Harry, which insiders say remains a point of concern for King Charles. The King allegedly sees unity within the family as essential to maintaining stability within the monarchy. Another source added that King Charles no longer believes the situation will resolve itself naturally. Instead, he has made it clear that William must prioritize the institution over personal feelings and adopt a broader, more measured perspective. Palace aides suggest that the focus now centers on long-term preparation, ensuring William can represent the monarchy with composure and strategic clarity on the global stage. While he shares his father’s passion for issues like climate change, King Charles reportedly wants him to express those views in ways that foster cooperation rather than conflict. Ultimately, insiders say the King’s stance reflects a desire to equip his successor with the discipline and adaptability required to lead in an increasingly complex world.

[From Reality Tea]

As I said, while the sourcing on this is questionable, the actual story is completely believable. As in, I 100% believe that Charles is extremely concerned about William’s lack of preparedness, William’s toxic immaturity, and William’s inability to go anywhere without tripping over his d–k. These kinds of lessons should have been a huge part of William’s heir training for the past two decades. But Charles probably did think “it will sort itself out.” Instead, the soon-to-be 44-year-old heir to the throne is obsessed with screaming, crying and throwing up about his brother, to the point where William can’t even function as an empty suit who just shows up to the events he needs to attend. I’m still stuck on the fact that William and Kate didn’t even bother to show up for the 80th anniversary of V-J Day last year.