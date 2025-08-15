Prince William & Kate posted a VJ Day message instead of showing up

As promised, the Prince and Princess of Wales are skipping the commemoration events for 80th anniversary of VJ Day today. William and Kate were too lazy to even come up with an excuse for why they wouldn’t show up for the Greatest Generation. Buckingham Palace simply left their names off all of the scheduled VJ Day appearances, and GB News quietly confirmed this week that William and Kate did not plan to pause their summer vacation. I still wondered if William (at least) would turn up somewhere and make a “surprise” appearance. But it’s not happening. Instead, William and Kate “authored” a special VJ Day message and posted it on Twitter:

Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served. Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific. We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to… — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 15, 2025

Why show up for WWII veterans when you can just tweet about it? “We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much” – an enduring debt, but not a half day to properly commemorate their sacrifices. Just my opinion, but this is going to end up being a controversy in the days/weeks to come, that William and Kate couldn’t be bothered to turn up for THIS anniversary. It’s like when William was too lazy to go to the Women’s World Cup final when the Lionesses played the Spanish team. It was only weeks/months later when William’s office acknowledged that they f–ked up and he should have flown to the final. In a few months, they’ll probably say “actually, William should have gone to the VJ Day events.” They’ve pretty much built that into the system for William now – “yes, we justified his laziness at the time, but now he has regrets about it, but no he will not apply that regret towards future work events which he will definitely miss.”