Prince William & Kate posted a VJ Day message instead of showing up

As promised, the Prince and Princess of Wales are skipping the commemoration events for 80th anniversary of VJ Day today. William and Kate were too lazy to even come up with an excuse for why they wouldn’t show up for the Greatest Generation. Buckingham Palace simply left their names off all of the scheduled VJ Day appearances, and GB News quietly confirmed this week that William and Kate did not plan to pause their summer vacation. I still wondered if William (at least) would turn up somewhere and make a “surprise” appearance. But it’s not happening. Instead, William and Kate “authored” a special VJ Day message and posted it on Twitter:
Why show up for WWII veterans when you can just tweet about it? “We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much” – an enduring debt, but not a half day to properly commemorate their sacrifices. Just my opinion, but this is going to end up being a controversy in the days/weeks to come, that William and Kate couldn’t be bothered to turn up for THIS anniversary. It’s like when William was too lazy to go to the Women’s World Cup final when the Lionesses played the Spanish team. It was only weeks/months later when William’s office acknowledged that they f–ked up and he should have flown to the final. In a few months, they’ll probably say “actually, William should have gone to the VJ Day events.” They’ve pretty much built that into the system for William now – “yes, we justified his laziness at the time, but now he has regrets about it, but no he will not apply that regret towards future work events which he will definitely miss.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
They really did it… 🙄
There is no low that they cannot go. The disrespect is the death knell for their taxpayer funded gravy train
Don’t bother about his hat party – if he gets one – people should be too busy washing their hair that day.
All the fawning over keen is not going to stop inevitable backlash. Hopefully c and c will release some items to the media about keens. Also calling keen the perfect princess of Wales is in a way slamming Camilla who had the title of princess of Wales but did not use it. How long will c and c put up with the keens laziness and arrogance
Sadly, the UK media have not uttered a word about William and Catherine staying on holiday instead of honouring VJ Day. There is barely any press about the events at all, which is a poor show. There are more distraction articles about Harry than any criticism of the Wales duo.
If Harry was still working with that family, there is not a single chance he would stay on holiday instead of honouring veterans and their families.
Y’all are really overestimating their relevance to the British public. No one’s gonna care cause the public for the most part ignores them too.
Plus all it takes is Kate showing up at rugby next week and all will be well for the royalists.
Hope I’m wrong but I’ve but doubt it,
I don’t doubt at all what you say about the English but what about others in the UK, like the Scottish? The Welsh, etc.
I agree that nobody is paying attention to him because the press will cover for him and there are other senior royals to take his place when this kind of event happens.
But I have a feeling this will be less so once William becomes King. Nobody can ignore it then.
They are probably taking separate vacations with keen and the children vacationing with the middletons. Someone in the media should call out the two lazy ones. That video does not make up for the shirking by keen and husband
I really thought they’d show up at the last minute to garner attention. It’s pathetic they can’t even bother to show up. The bar is so low for them and still they manage to trip over it.
Those who expect little shall not be disappointed. Where have they gone this time.
Could it be that KCIII did NOT want Peggington & Wiglet at any of the commemorative ceremonies for VJ Day??????
I cannot think of any other reason why Baldy would not be there as the VJ ceremonies are a big deal.
Laziness. This is not the first time pegs skipped important events
Bc it’s their summer vacation. And they do not work during their summer vacation. Period. Truly, that’s all it is imo.
Scenario: WW3 breaks out.
“We need the king to sign papers.”
“Sorry Prime Minister, but he is on holiday and cannot be disturbed.”
How dare anyone declare VJ in August?! Didn’t they know that 80 years later William and Kate would be on vacation?
William has done what he’s wanted since he got the PoW title. This is about laziness.
Not just laziness, blatant disrespect and entitlement.
William could care less what his father wants or thinks. Had he or Kate wanted to go they would have been there. They are just too boneheaded & bone-idle.
He probably had staff write the tweet. “Trevor, hop to it and ask ChatGTP to write something for a VJ Day tweet. The last tweet you wrote was cr@p so do better this time.”
Another example of what the court of a King William will be. No physical presence required…just tweet, zoom or video taped .
Disgraceful. Just absolutely, stunningly disgraceful. That’s all I’ve got.
They say “we owe an enduring debt to a generation who showed up”. Why yes Peg you do owe a debt and it would have been really nice IF YOU HAD SHOWED UP TO HONOR THE DEBT!!!!
And they wrap it up with “Lest we forget.” Sure, we couldn’t even be bothered to take our Uber-helicopter for a few hours away from our seventh (? losing count here) vacation of the year.
They are both useless lazy grifters and a disgrace to their country
Loved the bit about showing up.
England 🇬🇧 has the Royal Family it deserves 😒 (My SINCERE apologies to those who DESERVE better…I KNOW how you feel😡)
Pathetic, really.
I mean this is what you are going to get from their reign, so they may as well get used to it. Videos released by the Queen that she doesn’t appear in, highlighting incredibly basic things. And tweets and retweets saying thanks to people that actually did work or made sacrifices. And honestly at this point, why shouldn’t they? I mean if they were decent human beings it wouldn’t even be a consideration, but we know that’s not true.
So, why shouldn’t they do stuff like this? What real consequence have they experienced for their bigotry, bullying, pettiness, thievery, self-centeredness, anger issues, or laziness? The media still covers for them, The Establishment still covers for them, the family still covers for them. Until they’ve experience any real lasting consequences to their actions why would they do anything differently?
That’s why their funding needs to be tied to actual work and service.
Exactly what I tried to convey earlier. You hit it on the nail!
They’re covered….all they care about is winning a non existent competition against Harry and Meghan.
Exactly. Get used to it. They have been telegraphing that this is how it will be so the press will have to deal and have fun covering up for the king and queen while they zoom in videos and tweets.
This is exactly why William is so angry at Prince Harry. Prince Harry would have gone to this event while covering for William. The coverage would have been all about Prince Harry rather than the absence of the heir and his wife. Get ready UK your heir is showing you now who he is and how he plans to lead as the head of your military and country.
I hope Harry turns up in Pearl Harbour or somewhere appropriate.
@Maxine Branch – and what’s more Harry would have been proud to do so. Which is why I still get angry at William and KCIII stripping Harry of his military patronages. Spiteful barstewards.
AS IF anyone really thought they’d show up.
Comment of the week!
Sure, if you want to send a message to people who are almost 100 years old, best to do it with a tweet. Really, this is performative in the laziest way possible.
No wonder the veterans have let it be known that you’ll never hear a bad word about Harry from them
Today’s MIA should be the death knell for any IG takeover rumours by KP. Your principals don’t do the work! Simple!
It won’t stop the BM, When William becomes King he will be titular head of the armed forces, I wonder how much real power he will have, non, I hope for the safety of Invictus. We don’t want it wrecked as Sentebale was.
Can you imagine if William had managed to get hold of the IGS? He would have tweeted those injured vets a message at the opening ceremony and considered it a job well done. The man smacks of arrogance and entitlement. Imagine being so out of touch that he (and his awful wife) truly believes that the “peasants” will be grateful for a tweet from the FK. SMH
I feel sorry for the surviving WWII veterans who served in the Pacific Theater and their families. They served for King and country and that monarch’s great grandson, who is one heartbeat away from the Crown himself, couldn’t break from his upteenth vacation to honor them. As the future commander in chief of UK’s armed forces, this is William’s JOB to honor those who served and not put out a performative tweet. He and Kate are going to be absolute jokes when it’s his turn on the throne.
They already are a joke.
yes. no need for the army and navy to be present at william’s coronation, they only need to tweet their support.
The veterans who are still alive for this event are all late 90s or 100. For them to make the effort to attend is a big deal. These two lazy slugs can’t even bother.
His grandfather (Phillip) even served in the Pacific and still he can’t be bothered. Disgraceful doesn’t even begin to cover not actually honoring those who served, especially the few surviving members we have left.
My uncle was a Prisoner of War and was in the Railway of Death, where a man died for every sleeper laid. One small bowl of rice a day. Dysentry and malaria took so many. He was 6ft 2 inches and weighed 91 pounds when liberated. He (and the others that survived) were so weak that they had to be supervised for months afterwards in medical wards, because normal sized meals would kill them.
WandK can’t even be bothered to show up and pay their respects? Shame on them.
They know they can get away with anything ,they will always be protected .
Absolutely shameful .
This is the small r royalty he has promised. This is “modernizing the monarchy.” And of course, Incandescent & Incapable can’t possibly be expected to leave their very small children who are receiving a very middle class childhood, especially when kKkAtHeRiNe is focusing on her recovery from fake cancer and this event would not bring her joy. The Twitter statement (written and posted by someone else) will get duly logged as a work event for each in the court calendar. Have i forgotten anything?
Yep. This is the small r as promised. If only his whole coronation could be a tweet.
Maybe Lazy can just produce a video of it. Saves all the fuss, money and time.
Oh there will be a video production of the family getting ready in the house and then an expensive ceremony and all that jazz. But it should really just be a tweet and no more than a tweet to truly keep that small r going.
It feels like a scheduled email someone wrote before they left on summer vacation. You know the ones where you enter a time and date on when you want it sent out. That’s what this message feels like to me.
I was hoping that Will would attend a VJ day event today and show some respect for service and the ultimate sacrifice that millions made during WW2 for freedom. This pathetic playboy might like to consider that without the Allied victory in 1945 there would be no British monarchy and he would be not born into wealth and endless privilege. This is a very poor decision from William and it was clearly his decision to tweet and stay on holiday rather than take a day to attend and commemorate VJ day in person. He really has gone downhill with his inability to attend national events and show respect and appreciation for the sacrifice of others is inexcusable.
William is the future commander in chief for the armed services and did his bespoke military service but can’t be arsed to honour the veterans who permit his position to even exist. It is disgusting.
What is their endgame? Chuck is not going to have a long reign like his mother so eventually these two lazies will have to step up. The H&M hit pieces are not hitting the same anymore and they definitely won’t when Peg becomes King. Sooner or later the media will have to hold them accountable.
@Z prior to 2023 I would have agreed that W and K ” have to step up as actual King and Queen Consort.” However, they have both gone downhill to such an event that I am doubtful about them ever being reliable and responsible to work full time. Tweeting and pre recorded videos and Wimbledon and football finals attendance but that’s your lot!
They never stepped up and always were lazy.
It could be Charles who is playing the endgame. Charles could have banned William and Kate from the events. Their presence, especially Kate’s, at any part of it would have trivialised the whole day. This is what the Wales’s have achieved.
A pro monarch observer is worried about PoWs no show without any proper explanation: those of us who have observed the monarchy’s evolution over decades recognise warning signs when we see them. The gradual withdrawal from public duties, the selective appearances, the increasing reliance on health concerns as explanations – these are patterns that, left unchecked, risk undermining the very relevance of the institution.
I’m sure Edward VIII wasn’t as bad as this one even as POW. Did he ever miss a commemoration of the Great War?
Edward was a very popular Prince of Wales. Not lazy like the current POW. And he did show up at events and did not “phone them in.”
Also pro monarchy observer concluded that “he irony is not lost that as we commemorate the service of those who answered duty’s call eight decades ago, we find ourselves questioning whether that same spirit of obligation still animates those who have inherited the crown’s responsibilities. Princess Anne, in her quiet, unflagging way, continues to provide the answer. As for the rest, one can only hope that recent absences represent temporary adjustments rather than permanent retreat.
The monarchy’s strength has always resided not in its grandeur but in its reliability – the knowledge that, whatever the circumstances, the crown will be there when it matters most. That assurance, built over generations, can be squandered more quickly than one might imagine. One trusts that those who bear the heaviest responsibilities understand this fundamental truth.
This concludes the genteel reminder for William about the importance of being physically leading events rather than getting a minion to tweet about them on his behalf.
“ one can only hope that recent absences represent temporary adjustments rather than permanent retreat”
Hope is powerful but evidence is more compelling. That hope is verging on delusion.
The queen was consistent in her support of veterans her entire reign. Charles, as much as his personal life is a mess, has done the same.
William is really disgraceful here and not taking a brief time to meet with veterans who helped preserve the title and riches he has and who may not be alive next year, really shows how selfish he is.
George, Charlotte and Louis can handle a few hours without William and Kate. Or they could even attend themselves.
@Nic919 I agree that not only Will should have been in attendance but also both the two eldest children as well. If both can attend sports finals then they can also attend VJ Commemoration as well.
Dang, that’s a callout. If the kids can attend sports finals then they can attend a commemoration as well. I mean….
William is clearly signalling that he does not give a shit about the people and the nation that is is to head – and that is a very dangerous attitude to have because that kind of self-indulgent isolation and dereliction of duty constitutes a kind of flirting with disaster for the institution – especially in a context of austerity and general hardship for an ever larger amount of people. All the royals are out of touch but William and his wife are spectacularly out of touch. THe monarchy is not likely to be completely abolished but it could easily be defunded to a significant degree if they continue to ignore their rather light duties in order to live an indle life of extreme luxury.
They want to live like harry and Meghan’s as if they’re not working royals. They must be so jealous of H&Ms freedom.
“We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much” from 2 people who have sooo much yet do so little.
“Lest we forget”??
You lazy SOBs clearly have forgotten.
They never knew. Neither one learned a danged thing in their fancy schools or churches they’ve attended. I, me, mine is all they know.
What a pathetic couple! How dare you! Enjoy your vacation. Thank you King and Queen for showing up for the veterans.
If Jason is reading the immediate responses to the PoW tweet underneath Fail article now then he’s getting a reality check from hacked off Brits who are totally unimpressed. Fail is right wing and monarchy supporting tabloid and these replies are making identical points to Cbers: 5 luxury holidays already, not enough work, why can’t kids be left with grandparents and nanny for the day, Will not doing his duty as air, total lack of respect for a generation who laid down their lives for King and country., Fail readers are RF’s chief supporters and this response is like one of those mini polls they love to quote. It’s a heatwave and yet 100 year olds made the effort to salute fallen colleagues. Will ‘s dad is elderly having maintenance chemo and yet he turned up to make a graceful tribute. Fail negative comments are proof that their core audience view Will negatively for his total lack of effort and respect..
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be attending a VJ Day commemoration service at Norwich Cathedral in Norfolk today. If W&K are at Amner Hall, why aren’t they representing the BRF instead? Rhetorical question. They are most likely abroad.
I imagine Kate and the children are in Mustique with the Middletons and William is away somewhere else.
Or St. Barth’s. I find it very hard to believe the Wales have never made it to Pippa’s in-laws’ massive resort and hotel before. I know Pippa is papped there, but I wonder if there’s private spaces within it, or villas they can arrange.
It’s even worse when there was a memorial service at the Norwich Cathedral that they could have gone to as William and Kate are in Norfolk. At least a message is better than nothing.
Has the rota said or implied that they’re in Norfolk? I’ve just assumed they’re out of the country on a vacay somewhere. But if they’re truly just in Norfolk but not wanting to interupt their hallow summer time with the kids that’s pretty bad.
The rota hasn’t implied they are in Norfolk or Balmoral. I think if they were at either William would have been heavy pressure to show and it would have been reported. Wherever they are, it appears their spokespeople do not think it’s defensible.
It should also be noted that the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester who attended the service at Norwich Cathedral on behalf of the Royal Family are elderly. He is 80 and she is 79. If W&K are at Amner Hall, this makes it even more shocking that they could not make time to go to Norwich Cathedral and represent the Royals but I suspect they are out of the country. It seems not only Princess Anne but also Camilla is fed up with Billy Idle’s machinations as there have been several articles in the press about her complaining to KCIII over the past week. Judging by the negative comments in the Fail over W&K’s non-attendance at the VJ Day commemorations, let’s hope the press keeps up the heat. The public is getting sick of them.
Call me Mystic Digby but I suspect Camzilla will ensure their current location is leaked to the media and there will be a front page and spread on How They Spent Their Summer Vacation inside. Will has been disrespectful of the King and country today and has been having another BRAT summer after much leeway over the past 18 months. No one has ever asked Will to fight in trenches for 4 years or go over the top and face machine guns at the blow of a whistle. He’s never been asked to donate a kidney or work down a mine or do 24 hours on an intensive care ward or find a cure for cancer. All he’s required is to be pleasant and diplomatic and thank OTHERS for their hard work. He’s on a cushy deal and he’s just too lacking to take for granted public and press support. It serves him right if the press turns on him for his lack of effort with insider details supplied by his enemies like his step mum.
lol Mystic Digby, we shall see if that will pass.
They should have moved the VJ commemorations so they didn’t coincide with the Lazies holiday period. It’s very inconsiderate of the organisers 🤣
I really wish the media would spill all the tea on these two.
HA yes, very inconsiderate and how dare Trump schedule his state visit for September when they didn’t want to return until October.
Tea-spilling could be on the horizon. ISTM that Kensington Palace is out of the loop with planning and information.
My take? William doesn’t *want* to be king. He wants nothing to do with this sh*tshow — the tabloids, the family trauma, the fishbowl, the ceremonial cosplay, the daily bureaucratic grind, the responsibilities, the men in grey — all of it. The whole kit & caboodle. Heave ho. He really was planning to deputise Harry as king stunt double & emotional support animal for life. And Harry lived up to his end of the bargain. He did all the work, he brought all the joy & genuine commitment, he gave all the love & the hard graft, & he was even kind to Kate when her husband was an ass. Like reminding William to hold his umbrella over his wife when they were all on the barge on the Thames for one of the Queen’s jubilees just after WanK married. Then came Meghan. And suddenly Harry was getting credit for his work & good attitude & many contributions. All that love & social capital he’d accumulated in the bank of public opinion, started to pay dividends. And the cheques were all addressed to Harry & Meghan. I swear, it’s like a fairy tale. For real. SMH. It’s not that deep, it’s actually pretty shallow.
@ParkRun Mum LOL Harry as FK’s emotional support animal for life is too true. I think you have hit the nail on the head. Will genuinely believes he owns his brother. Okay, maybe it hasn’t helped being brought up by the Palace to believe you are the Lord’s anointed King and as such, everybody else is less than and they OWE you service ! Will is a weak reed who needs others to do his bidding. He owns a wife and children. He owns Jason. They are not relationships where people are equal, have equal rights and have choices, wishes and interests of their own. Controller Number One aka Will is just a one way street and it is all about him and his whims and needs. Totally exhausting to be around.
What a pity keen was not nice to Meghan . Harry was polite to Meghan so she caused trouble for Meghan in her wedding planning
Edit harry was,polite to Kate
People Magazine made a big deal about the “message” sent.
What a way to instill respect for the royal family, tradition, and the WWII sacrifices than to show your kids that it’s totally okay to skip important events because you’re on vacation. Super impressed with the values they are raising their children with!
Appearing at patriotic events is mandatory for ‘working’ royals not ‘vacationing’ royals on their seventh or eighth this year but who’s counting…
And they couldn’t even bother a proper closing & signature, but ‘signed’ it with their initials?????????????
So, I empathize with Willy just a teensy bit: he probably resents the hell out of his father and grandparents for putting “duty” over being good parents. He’s lashing out publicly against all of that, plus Harry, with his behavior.
However, their dumbass vacations and terrible public image are absolute proof of their tone-deafness and aloof nature. End of the line, monarchists!
How could the Prince and Princess of Wales not be at a Welsh service of remembrance today? They have only been to Wales twice in the nearly last two years. October 23 and February 25.