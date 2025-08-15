Buckingham Palace bizarrely claimed that Princess Anne’s husband has two secret kids

Today is Princess Anne’s 75th birthday. She apparently requested that Buckingham Palace not make any kind of fuss, but they still organized a handful of briefings and complimentary coverage of the monarchy’s longtime “workhorse.” BP’s communications office also decided to make a listicle of “75 Facts About Princess Anne on her 75th birthday.” They published the list on Thursday, one day before Anne’s birthday, only no one in the office bothered to proofread it? Or they used AI? Or maybe they’re soft-launching some interesting biographical information about Anne and her husband Tim Laurence. Because the actual royal.uk site claimed that Tim Laurence has two children and Anne is their stepmother.
Buckingham Palace has been left red-faced after a birthday tribute to Princess Anne didn’t go according to plan. The Palace had released a list of 75 facts about the Princess Royal in honour of her upcoming 75th birthday on tomorrow. However, one so-called fact caused quite a stir among Royal enthusiasts, leading to the entire post being removed.
The contentious point was number fourteen on the list, which claimed that Anne, King Charles’ sister, had two stepchildren from her second marriage to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. The Palace even named these supposed stepchildren as Tom and Amy Laurence.
This information was quickly debunked by eagle-eyed fans who pointed out that Sir Tim, a retired Royal Navy officer, had not been previously married before tying the knot with Princess Anne in December 1992. Furthermore, there has never been any mention of him having children from a previous relationship.
Anne herself has two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips. Despite the Palace removing the page from its website, it still appears on Google, and the tweet has also been deleted, reports the Express
One user who noticed the mistake commented: “#14 Tom and Amy Laurence? Either I’ve gone crazy or Sir Tim Laurence has secret children.” They added: “Pretty sure this is an error, but how did that happen? I can’t think of any Tom & Amy siblings in the extended royal family.”
Another chimed in with: “That would be the best hidden royal secret ever.” A third person disputed: “This is not true. Sir Tim does not have children from a previous relationship.”
A fourth individual queried: “That is so odd? Could it be an AI mistake? Someone at BP made that list with chatgpt but didn’t check it? Otherwise that would be one heck of a plot twist.”
I don’t even know what conspiracy to spin here. It’s left me questioning whether Tim really does have two children and someone in the palace let the cat out of the bag. It’s possible this was a bizarre AI mixup, but A) why would Buckingham Palace use AI for “facts about Anne” and B) why and how would AI spit out such an outlandish, never-before-heard conspiracy about Tim’s secret children AND THEIR NAMES???
Eh at the end of the day all anyone knows is that William had a massive freakout about the rose rumors and overcompensated by trading negative stories about the sussexes to cover up the rumors.
