‘Fans’ are upset about Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on ‘With Love, Meghan’

In the first trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Season 2, we got quick glimpses of many of the Duchess of Sussex’s guests for the season. Guests including: Tan France, Jose Andrés, Daniel Martin, Jamie Kern Lima, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Heather Dorak. As I wrote, I was disappointed to see Chrissy Teigen as a guest as well. She’s in the trailer and Netflix included a photo of Chrissy in their promotional images too. I have a major hate-on for Chrissy, so I’m too biased to really judge how bad this is in a larger sense. The feeling I’m getting from people who actually like and support Meghan is that they either don’t care one way or the other about Teigen, or they’re just sort of disappointed, but they’ll still watch the series. Obviously, Meghan’s “critics” are making a meal out of Teigen’s appearance in the show. These critics are being called “Meghan Markle fans.” They are not.

They’re royally pissed. Meghan Markle fans are outraged over “bully” Chrissy Teigen’s appearance in Season 2 of the actress’s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan.” After the model was shown in the trailer of the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle series Tuesday, several users took to social media to share their disdain with Teigen being in the clip. “Netflix releases the trailer for Meghan Markle’s Second Season ‘With Love, Meghan’ to air on August 26th. My take away, no celebrities except bully Chrissy Tiegen [sic]! No Serena, Oprah, Beyonce or even Astronaut Gayle King,” claimed one user on X. “Meghan Markle and @Netflix in MAJOR PROBLEM WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN and Teigen’s #cyberbullying, causing a child to want to leave her body,” another person tweeted, referring to Teigen’s 2011 tweet, in which the TV host wrote that it was her “dream” for then-teen Courtney Stodden to take a “dirt nap.” “Meghan Markle hanging out with Chrissy Teigen makes absolute sense to me,” tweeted a third. “How can Meghan Markle associate with Chrissy Teigan [sic], a self confessed online bully and troll when she purports to support the Parents Network who are campaigning against this very thing?” said a fourth netizen. Page Six has reached out to Teigen’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back. Markle’s reps declined to comment.

Again, those comments did not come from “fans.” And those comments were cherry-picked by Page Six and the Daily Mail for a reason, to attack Meghan. Just as they attacked her last year when she sent a jam-basket to Chrissy. It’s clear that Chrissy and Meghan are friends/friendly in real life, and so be it. Chrissy seems like the kind of person who purposefully curates certain friendships. As I said… I’m too biased against Teigen to judge this properly. I think she’s fake, awful, and she really deserved to be “canceled” for the Courtney Stodden situation. If there’s one legitimate criticism in here, it’s that it looks weird/bad for Meghan to associate with such a well-documented cyberbully when Meghan and Harry founded the Parents Network.