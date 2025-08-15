‘Fans’ are upset about Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on ‘With Love, Meghan’

In the first trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Season 2, we got quick glimpses of many of the Duchess of Sussex’s guests for the season. Guests including: Tan France, Jose Andrés, Daniel Martin, Jamie Kern Lima, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Heather Dorak. As I wrote, I was disappointed to see Chrissy Teigen as a guest as well. She’s in the trailer and Netflix included a photo of Chrissy in their promotional images too. I have a major hate-on for Chrissy, so I’m too biased to really judge how bad this is in a larger sense. The feeling I’m getting from people who actually like and support Meghan is that they either don’t care one way or the other about Teigen, or they’re just sort of disappointed, but they’ll still watch the series. Obviously, Meghan’s “critics” are making a meal out of Teigen’s appearance in the show. These critics are being called “Meghan Markle fans.” They are not.
They’re royally pissed. Meghan Markle fans are outraged over “bully” Chrissy Teigen’s appearance in Season 2 of the actress’s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan.” After the model was shown in the trailer of the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle series Tuesday, several users took to social media to share their disdain with Teigen being in the clip.
“Netflix releases the trailer for Meghan Markle’s Second Season ‘With Love, Meghan’ to air on August 26th. My take away, no celebrities except bully Chrissy Tiegen [sic]! No Serena, Oprah, Beyonce or even Astronaut Gayle King,” claimed one user on X.
“Meghan Markle and @Netflix in MAJOR PROBLEM WITH CHRISSY TEIGEN and Teigen’s #cyberbullying, causing a child to want to leave her body,” another person tweeted, referring to Teigen’s 2011 tweet, in which the TV host wrote that it was her “dream” for then-teen Courtney Stodden to take a “dirt nap.”
“Meghan Markle hanging out with Chrissy Teigen makes absolute sense to me,” tweeted a third.
“How can Meghan Markle associate with Chrissy Teigan [sic], a self confessed online bully and troll when she purports to support the Parents Network who are campaigning against this very thing?” said a fourth netizen.
Page Six has reached out to Teigen’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back. Markle’s reps declined to comment.
Again, those comments did not come from “fans.” And those comments were cherry-picked by Page Six and the Daily Mail for a reason, to attack Meghan. Just as they attacked her last year when she sent a jam-basket to Chrissy. It’s clear that Chrissy and Meghan are friends/friendly in real life, and so be it. Chrissy seems like the kind of person who purposefully curates certain friendships. As I said… I’m too biased against Teigen to judge this properly. I think she’s fake, awful, and she really deserved to be “canceled” for the Courtney Stodden situation. If there’s one legitimate criticism in here, it’s that it looks weird/bad for Meghan to associate with such a well-documented cyberbully when Meghan and Harry founded the Parents Network.
No those are not fans but I don’t really like the fact that she has her on WLM. Yes Chrissy did cyber bully so it’s really not a good look to have her on.
Has it occurred to anyone the reason Meghan has Crissy on is BECAUSE she cyber-bullied a teenager???? It was what, more than 10 years ago? And if I recall, she admitted she was a troll, and apologized. Maybe she is now, as a more mature person and a mother, part of the battle against cyber-bullying?
Bullying tells us more about the bully than the person being bullied. Maybe, having learnt that lesson, Chrissie reached out to Meghan and said “how can I help” and maybe Meghan said, come onto WLM and we’ll talk, WE DON’T KNOW. I’m going to continue to trust Meghan, and wait to see what’s up before condemning M for her guest list.
What you suggest may happen i.e Teigen talking about her bullying ways.Even then, is the cooking show even the right forum for that?
It remains a poor look for Meghan. The things Chrissy said were so completely awful, I just don’t get it. She even came after a 9 year old actor calling her ‘cocky’. The fact that it was 10 years ago doesn’t negate the harm which will only be resurfaced now for everyone to go through again.
Meghan should have had Chrissy participate in something to do with that Parent Network and not the lifestyle show. I don’t find Chrissy believable, but I don’t know her, Meghan does so I will wait and see and in the meantime trust her judgment.
She never apologized to Courtney. Courtney has gone on record saying Chrissy never reached out and apologized to her.
She didn’t apologize to Courtney Stodden. She made a non-apology post on Twitter while having Stodden blocked. Did she apologize to Quvenzhané Wallis, a literal child she bullied? Don’t remember any reports of such an apology.
Agree with this. I would add: I do think that aside from the bullying and other problematic behavior, Teigen makes sense as a guest. She’s a legit foodie and cookbook author. So I get why they chose her, but I still think it was a bad choice.
I won’t watch that episode with Chrissy…it’s as simple as that…
That’s it. And I’m sure Netflix will be seeing and comparing the viewing figures with each episode.
I have a feeling though that Chrissy’s episode won’t be the lowest rated one – the rats will be watching that episode over and over again so they can generate 100 articles.
🎯 I agree, it won’t be the lowest rated episode. Too many people (including myself) are looking forward to watching the interaction between the two foodies. “cancel culture is so exhausting”. 😒
But according to these right wing wipe rags, Meghan doesn’t have ‘fans’???🤔🤔🤔
The right’s outrage over Chrissy Teigan’s treatment of Courtney Stodden is hypocrisy at its finest, since they often lead the charge when it comes to slut-shaming and victim-blaming teenage girls. I remember how they treated Courtney, and it was ugly. They just don’t like Chrissy because she’s anti-Trump and want to use this to attack Meghan. Not that everyone who’s anti-Trump is a good person,
Chrissy held her own with Trump that caused Trump to shut is mouth. Anyone that can get Trump to shut his mouth gets my vote. I will always be a fan of Duchess Meghan. Can’t wait for season 2.
Meghan, I am out of short bread cookie and crepe mix. Need for you to restock.
That part…and I will give it to Chrissy.. she has been transparent about her drinking & doing the work to be a better person…Still won’t watch that episode but I no longer think she’s 🤬
Exactly @HeatherS. I am glad that she cyberbullied Trump, and I will watch it too! People say things every day on the internet. Start calling them out, but until then… She apologized, and I forgave her. SMH at some people.
As we don’t know chrissy we can only go by public.
And that old bullying of trafficked teen Courtney Stodden was horrific.
Of course, as a society, we all failed Courtney Stodden.
Also, her parents should be in jail.
I hope Chrissy has changed in her sobriety.
And i will watch the episode. Chrissy is funny.
I hope season 2 has that same balance of 2 kinds of episodes- episodes where someone comes on and teaches Meghan something, and the episodes where Meghan teaches her guest simple things anyone can do without a big budget or expertise. Whether they be cooking, crafting, hosting,
I just love this show.
It is a peaceful, calm delightful place to take your mind.
And the music is WONDERFUL.
The rats would know all about cyberbullying but would have little self-reflection over it.
I won’t watch that episode.
Did Tiegen ever apologize to Stoddard for the online bullying? She should have if she didn’t. If I knew she went back and apologized and was trying to make amends by being better then that would be one thing. I just don’t actually know if that’s happened.
I don’t think Chrissy ever did apologize to Courtney directly other than a mealy mouth “sorry I was an a-hole” public post on Twitter, where she had Courtney blocked.
Some people are such hypocrites about that time…No one was ever concerned about anything that was said about that young woman…because I recall that young woman was not acting like a young woman and (if I recall what was been said) is that her mother seems to have been going right along with it…I am not saying that the words of Christy was right, but she was not the only one saying things and in Retrospect was mean and unworthy, but in those moments, A LOT OF PEOPLE were not concerned
Courtney looked gross and awful and Doug her husband appalling… but Courtney was only 16, for heaven’s sake. Who the hell texts a 16 year old to take a dirt nap?
She hasn’t and he husband also made sh!tty comments about Chrissy’s career imploding.
I don’t support his music anymore and I don’t suppirt any aspect of Chrissy’s “career.”
Nope. She has not.
This is all about the BM living up to their roles as Royal Sh*t-Stirrers-in-Chief. Trying to sew dissension in the Sussex Squad ranks.
Full stop.
The BM are not the ones that booked Chrissy for the show.
I’m not going to comment on Chrissy Teigen as a person, but I think this is one of those things where people may think something is a bigger deal to a target audience then it actually will be. Not that I’m saying that cyberbullying is ever okay, but I think you had to be online a lot at a certain point to even really know about this.
And, honestly a lot of people just aren’t in that way. All this stuff with Chrissy Teigen was what five to six years ago right? And her Twitter hey day was like 2011-2017 right? Maybe these news stories will make people who weren’t aware of all the controversy aware of it, but I don’t know that it will be a big enough deal for them to care by not watching the show now. I think this is just the British media hoping that they can create controversy and tank the viewership numbers.
I think this is why Netflix isn’t sweating this episode too much, only terminally online people who’ve been terminally online for a long time are aware of this (as horrible as the bullying by Chrissy was) and they’re going to wait and see. Worst comes to worst they can pull the episode, but I don’t think that’ll happen.
Are you really saying that it wasn’t that big a deal because it was a long time ago and only terminally online people knew about it? That’s a slippery slope of hypocrisy when certain celebrities are constantly rebuked for things they did or said “long ago”.
Nope. I didn’t say it wasn’t a big deal. I said people may think this would have a larger impact than it actually would because unless you were following along on Twitter with Chrissy’s every escapade you probably would have missed it.
I then said those people who weren’t online to witness it, maybe made aware of it because of these new stories but that there was no guarantee that this sort of thing would be a deal breaker enough for them to not watch.
I then pointed out that rightly or wrongly this just reflected the British media’s need to find some reason to get people to not watch Meghan’s show because of their own desires, not because of any actual concern or consideration about cyberbullying.
Not really sure how you got cyberbullying isn’t a big deal and the only people that cared are terminally online from what I said. Unless your comment was to the reply to my comment and not me.
Full Disclosure: I only know her because she’s married to John Legend. I can remember a funny clip where John was telling her she had the better husband as opposed to Meghan marrying Harry (a prince). To which she repeatedly says “Do I?” to every argument he puts forward. Then I saw her jam video which I thoroughly enjoyed so, I only knew good things about her.
The cyberbullying and alcoholism has come as a complete shock. I just hope she’s got her act together. I went onto X to find the tweets but, it looks as if she no longer has an account – which is probably wise. I’ll still watch her episode on WLM but, knowing how awful she’s been in the past will take some of the sheen off it for me. 🙁
Her jam video is why she was booked to do an episode. So many folks went out and bought the ingredients to make her sandwich. Delicious and I look forward to seeing what she will cook with Meghan.
why on earth did Meghan select such a controversial figure knowing fully well that her critics would bash her for anything.
Also there was no need to announce the Christmas special so early in the day. Better to catch Kate and the royals as well as the tabloids by surprise instead of giving them a lead time to up their criticisms and to polish up their Christmas carols to compete with Meghan.
Netflix announced the Christmas special. They don’t care about the royals’ timeline. Holiday specials start at the beginning of December and I’m sure As Ever would like some lead time for viewers to buy whatever it is that Meghan presents.
Them having lead time or not will not stop their criticism, so why plan your life and business around what they may say or do? Also marketing and exposure is a huge part of driving interest, she can’t keep everything secret because the British media may have something nasty to say about it. And given the history of their output I’m sure Meghan’s not too concerned about them having all the time in the world to polish up their output.
If Kate is going to have another Christmas concert, the planning should have started already. But this “competition” between Meghan and Kate is so idiotic. With all of Meghan’s projects, there’s no time for her to think about Kate. And with all of Kate’s vacations, there’s no time for her to compete at anything, even if she wanted to, which I don’t think she does. All these half-assed attempts are coming out of KP.
Not sure if a lot of people know this, but Meghan’s known Chrissy since they were on “deal or no deal”. I don’t know if they’re close but it makes sense that she’s on the show since she’s a known foodie with multiple cookbooks. Now as for the things Chrissy did, you really have to be online to know those things, and if you’ve followed Meghan for a while she doesn’t read things about herself or people she knows irl.
(I’m not defending Chrissy I’m just explaining)
Regarding announcing the Christmas special…it’s not early from a production sense…or even a retail sense as I’m ALREADY seeing Christmas stuff now…also if she’s tying in merch to this special…it’s better to let folks know NOW so they can make the financial adjustments
On the Reddit Food Network sub, there was a post about them filming their Beat Bobby Flay holiday specials since he usually has Thanksgiving and Christmas specials. Post production on those shows aren’t long, but the network would want them in the can long before it airs.
I don’t know why, but I have some grace for Chrissy. I saw someone with a social media addiction, severe anxiety and, as she recently admitted, a drinking problem. She’s working on herself.
I don’t care for Chrissy but her food company Cravings makes a lot of money and her mother Pepper also released a cookbook. Businesswise it makes sense for her to appear. I probably won’t watch that episode is all, but I’m sure it’ll be cute for those who like her.
We are allowed to not be fans of everyone Meghan associates with. I personally never liked Jessica Mulroney. I didn’t know what it was but in all her pics with Meghan Jessica looks like she’s smirking. And then that whole thing with Sasha Exeter exploded and I was like huh, I knew I was right about her.
And I’m not a fan that she’s friendly with the Kardashians or Chrissy Teigen. I know Chrissy mentioned that Meghan reached out to her after Chrissy had a miscarriage. I think Chrissy had hers after Meghan but I don’t feel like looking up that timeline. So I think they bonded over losing a baby which is fine. But it’s okay to admit that some of the people Meghan associates with are problematic. I also don’t think she’s BFF with all these people, it’s all about networking and Meghan is really good at that. Both the Kardashians and Chrissy are in the lifestyle space and it would make sense for Meghan to want to cultivate relationships with people in that area. But I do wish she was a little more discerning about who she reaches out to.
Agreed. Meghan knows some truly amazing humans but she also associated professionally with some people who are questionable or have done disgusting things. That isn’t entirely surprising as many people associate with people who are ‘nice to them’ despite their behaviours to others. It is very human. But the company you keep does reflect on you to a certain extent, especially when you choose to platform those people. That is a choice.
It’s ok to skip the episode if Chrissy isn’t your cup of tea. I’ll be skipping that one but fortunately there are plenty of other awesome guests lined up for season 2.
I don’t know much about Chrissey, but cyberbullying, is a no go. However, I think the ones calling Chrissy out, are the ones that bully Meghan continously in the tabloids and social media. The media takes no responsibility for their own bullying that has taken people’s lives. Caroline Flak being a key example
Yes, Caroline Flak is a key example. And the ones calling Chrissy out are currently still doing the same cyber-bullying to other women as we speak. I don’t excuse Chrissy for her past cyber-bullying. Imagine if Courtney had listened and shared a similar fate to Caroline. If I look at the landscape now though, Chrissy has not done that for years that I know of while others are still doing it to this day. So who has possibly learned lessons while others haven’t?
Apparently Jay Shetty is pretty problematic as well
Chrissy deserved to be canceled over the Quvenzhané Wallis situation but it is often overlooked since her attacks were against a Black child. That mess has also made me side-eye TF out of John Legend to this day.
Yes!
This. Regardless of how she bonded with people, or even whether it’s networking, Meghan has some problematic friends. Chrissy, Ellen, the Kardashian/Jenners. Not great. It’s perfectly fine to be rooting for and supportive of Meghan and still side-eye this – ESPECIALLY in today’s climate with what’s happening throughout the country. Ellen and Chrissy are well-known bullies. It’s disappointing. And we call out associations other celebs have with problematic people. There shouldn’t be a double standard because it’s Meghan.
I’m looking forward to the season but will definitely be skipping that episode.
I mean I don’t care for Chrissy or Ellen either but it’s not Meghan’s fault they are famous and profitable enough to be in the circles she’s in. Plenty of other people are responsible for that and for giving them money.
TBH I do not know anything about Chrissy Teigen and what she did and her friendship with Meghan.
But when I read this article the first think coming into my mind was Meghan cannot win. Meghan. Meghan was criticized by the same papers when she ended her friendship with Jessica Mulroney after her appalling behaviour. Now Meghan is again criticized because she sticks to her friendship with Chrissy Teigen. She is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t, I believe that Meghan has her reasons for her friendship with Chrissy Teigen.
That’s very fair assessment. There was similar angst and panic around Meghan being on the Ellen show. There is this attitude that Meghan has to be the pinnacle of respectability and perfection, or she’ll confirm the worst of what’s said about her. Let her have that messy woman on her show. They can cook and chat, and we can pick it apart afterwards.
Fair enough!
I’m one of those people who aren’t that into Teigen being there but I’m still watching. In all fairness I definitely sided with her during that Alison Roman situation when she came after her and Marie Kondo, and also how she held her own when Trump singled her out. I think she and Meghan probably became friendly because they reached out to each other because they both had miscarriages. She definitely can cook, people like her husband and she’s been upfront about her alcohol struggles. However she said some nasty sh*t , partly for likes and just ignorance and she only gave weak apologies for. Anyway will see how it goes.
I take Chrissy’s behavior very seriously and dislike her for it, but I’ve also gotten used to the fact that people we admire are going to have some associates who are problematic as fuck. Meghan is not perfect, and I don’t really expect her to be an exception to that rule. Associating with someone isn’t always an endorsement of everything that they’ve done- you can be friendly with people while having problems with some of their past behavior. But this also seems like an issue that we play favorites with- if we like someone, we’re reasonable about it, but if we don’t, it’s taken as proof that their allyship is fake.
I believe she misled people by insinuating she’s been sober for the last few years when she has not been. She’s been vocal about following the book Quit Like A Woman.
Certainly not as damaging as bullying a vulnerable teen but fits the pattern of a lack of character.
I really don’t care about this and I will watch the episode. The derangers would be in a major meltdown if Oprah or Gayle were on the show.
Let’s not forget that the derangers also spend most of their time cyberbullying Meghan and her family. Two wrongs don’t make a right but it can’t be the derangers talking about this. We’ve seen the death threats and the stalking.
I ignore the derangers and her haters because as usual they throw in the less likely to happen as gage as to her success. Similar to how the media and haters lost their minds when Harry and Meghan didn’t go to Obama’s birthday party even though her birthday falls on the exact same day and it would have been very unlikely she would ignore her own birthday (and one of her best friends) to celebrate someone else’s that she doesn’t know that well besides as an acquaintance. Being cordial to people to her haters means that she must be best friends with someone and should spend all of her time with them. That isn’t how things work.
I don’t think that it was Meghan “fans” but the usual trolls who always have to find something to use against Meghan. I hadn’t heard about the Chrissy thing and I’ll admit that if it actually happened as it has been described, I don’t agree with the bullying but I also know that as a woman who in ten years has become a mother and has grown she has likely learned from her behavior and is a better person. I was impressed with how she had handled the online abuse she was faced with, especially around her losing her child, so as someone who has also experienced such a loss, I was impressed and proud of her. I think that loss is probably how they both connected and that is something that isn’t easily shared with others who haven’t experienced it themselves. She has admitted to having issues with drinking among other problems so I will take it as it is as Meghan judging people by who they are now among other factors. As a mother that is exactly how I move forward in the world. I will be watching her episode like I planned to watch all of the others and hopefully Chrissy sees this and makes amends for anything she may have done in the past.
Because of Chrissey’s bullying I was not a fan. She has confessed to being a mean girl and has apologized and vowed to be a better person. It looks like she is doing that based on the tone of her recent conversations. I wouldn’t be surprised if she saw herself like the BF attacking Meghan. l ike her recipes and see her differently now. Looking forward to their interaction.
I also am not a fan of Teigen because of her online activities, but I grew to respect her more during the last election when she was very vocal (along with her husband) about the importance of preserving abortion access to women across America.
There was a big media push to get her heartbreaking story out there in order to covey the unfortunate need for abortion access in wanted pregnancies to preserve the life of the mother.
I wonder if she and Meghan bonded over this, as I believe Meghan experienced a loss around the same time as Teigen,
I also refuse to be a fan but Chrissy is a foodie and she is really going to care about flavor. It’ll be fine.
I confess I had a hate on for Chrissie too, because of Courtney Stodden (hope she is doing well). And she just wouldn’t go away. But she did take some sort of accountability, and apparently has been working on herself (No, not talking about the plastic surgery) I too was shocked about her being on the show. I’ve got enough going on in my life, I’m just going to let the Duchess take care of it. I do wonder if this is help in Chrissie’s image rehabilitation? I don’t know. I am going to have to bow out, ’cause I am going to have to call a plumber. That trumps Chrissie. No pun intended. She does have some powerful backing, though. If she didn’t have her husband and money, I don’t know if she would have been able to weather what she did.
Never cared for chrissy before the bullying scandal came out. I only watched one “With Love” episode, its not my type of show. I am soooo happy that she has a season 2, that netflix renewed contracts with her and the haters can lick salty tears. Its amazing to see the hate in real time that lady gets.
I watched an episode yesterday again, and it is so motivating. I want to garden and throw a salad together. Everything looks so fresh and healthy. I love the idea of sending your friends homemade presents. It is so much fun.