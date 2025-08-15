Telegraph: Princess Kate is ‘the perfect British princess that Meghan could never be’

It’s really something to watch everything that unfolded this week. The Sussexes got a new Netflix contract, and one day after that announcement, the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s Season 2 was released. Kensington Palace, eager to ride Meghan’s coattails specifically, released the Princess of Wales’s second video in her “Mother Nature/Four Seasons” collection. KP has also pushed a storyline that Kate owns Christmas, and that WLM’s holiday special is Meghan trying to steal Kate’s Christmas thunder. Enter the Telegraph’s columnist Judith Woods, who barfed out: “The proof that Kate’s the perfect British princess that Meghan could never be: As the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex release blockbusting sequels on the same day, there can only be one winner.” Not to be nitpicky, but Kate and Meghan didn’t release their videos on the same day – Kate released her idiotic “Summer” video one day after the WLM trailer. Anyway, this Telegraph piece starts out as purely bilious about Meghan, but I think Woods “had” to do that just so she could be shady about Kate. Some highlights:
The bees: Earlier this year, in the first promo for her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan we saw the Duchess of Montecito, 44, stocking up on honey from someone else’s garden (don’t ask) with a view to flogging it at £5,000 (or whatever) for a royal – or at least royal-adjacent – jar. So imagine my surprise that Kate’s only gone and pointedly filmed loads of British bees collecting patriotic pollen in Britain. Uh-oh. I expect Harry’s lawyers are already onto it. That man lives to litigate, bless his huffy heart.
Kate’s video: Kate’s new offering, entitled Summer, on the other hand is far from obvious. In truth, it’s so nuanced, it’s (whisper it) initially hard to see the point, which is really rather lovely – that we should reach out to others and enjoy our beautiful landscape and coastline in the height of summer. “It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature,” she writes at the end. “Here’s to Summer. C.”
Britain’s countryside ambassador: In recent times, the Princess of Wales has become the de facto ambassador of Britain’s countryside and in many ways Summer is the perfect party (un) political broadcast for the Royal family, summing up the quiet yet essential values of continuity and community against a sylvan backdrop that may indeed heal the soul, but doesn’t really exist anymore. But she doesn’t make an appearance, which frankly is a big mistake. Huge. I have the feeling that she didn’t want to make it about her, which is admirable and indeed on brand.
These people want to mock Kate’s Four Seasons videos so badly: Now, cards on the table, I could watch bees all day but I lost interest when it came to the picnicking families and little ballerinas in pale dresses and pumps skipping carefree in the grass. Maybe in Sandringham. Out here in broken Britain, they’d get dog muck on their shoes and a telling-off from the illegal immigrants who live in that tree. This paean to cherishing “the bonds of love and friendship” presents such a soft-focus view of Britain, I was expecting the sound of leather against willow. I can only assume old maids bicycling to Holy Communion through the mists of the autumn mornings will be in the follow-up. But next time can we have Kate gathering windfalls? Treading grapes? Driving a 16-ton combine harvester? Please?
Kate needs to actually show up at some point: Yes, a great deal of Kate’s charisma derives from her instinctive ability to let those about her shine, whether they are charity bosses or little children. Facilitating connection and community is the unique power of the House of Windsor at its best. But we need an intervention by some venerable retainer who can kindly, authoritatively reassure her that her calm, collected presence could never be construed as showboating. By comparison, Meghan is a natural performer who will always be – crave to be – the star. The camera loves her smile but allowing others to have their moment simply isn’t in her skill set. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. But it is a thing.
Meghan was never a team player! This latest foray into film provides further proof she would never have fitted in at The Firm, where team playing is the order of the day. Team playing and not saying nonsensical things like “There are easy ways to show up, lovingly”, while wasting fancy packaging on jammy biscuits so remedial a seven-year-old would roll their eyes.
Kate vs. Meghan: Her late, great Majesty Elizabeth II once sagely observed “we have to be seen to be believed”, an adage that has seen many a working royal through tedious civic engagements or gruelling overseas tours. As a working royal, this embodies Kate’s role – subject, of course, to health considerations. She is, after all, our future Queen. Meghan has never enjoyed playing second fiddle, but if she wants to rehabilitate herself, she would do well to take her cue from the Princess of Wales, who unerringly shows that respect is earned, not through TV specials and triteness, but acts of service and thoughtful contributions to national life.
For years, Kate and her people have always pushed the head-to-head comparison with Meghan because Kate knows the racist, sycophantic, anti-American press in Britain will always find some way to twist every situation into “Kate wins.” This is just another version of that, nevermind that Meghan dipped out of this toxic cycle over five years ago and Kate is the only one clinging to this “competition.” It was actually smart of KP to release Kate’s “Summer” video on the heels of the WLM trailer, because now commentators have to roll their eyes as they pour faux-praise on it. If you look beyond the headlines and if you’re well-versed on Britspeak snark, you can see that they know full well that Kate is dumb as a box of wiglets and her four seasons videos are laughably stupid.
Let me fix it. “Can’t is the perfect WHITE princess that Meg could never be”. Yes she did get her digs in about Can’t but she had to drag Meg in to do it. Meg has rizz and Can’t is worse than watching paint dry. Can’t and Peg wanted the spotlight to themselves and now they have it and it is pointing out how useless and lazy they both are and they are stuck with them. Can’t wait to see the Autumn video. How will copy keen present that one?
Comparing Kate and Meghan is a non existent game because Meghan refuses to play. “They are stuck with them,” as in Meghan is gone and not playing your game.
The only time in the whole of Kate’s existence, that she was ‘interesting’, was that 6 month period in 2024 when she completely disappeared.
They don’t have a superior white duchess; they have an incoherent ghost sporting deranged looking marmot pelts on her head, who spends more time “out” than “in”. There’s not even the illusion of the Waleses being half-in, part time “working” royals anymore. The designation is wholly farcical. The Waleses have dipped after picking the pockets of the British public. They don’t think they have to answer to anyone.
That’s going to be a very big problem for the entire Establishment in the very near future. In the hands of WanK, UK soft power & diplomacy is dead.
“Marmot pelts”. Excellent!
Marmot.
Pelts.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
👍🏻👏🏻❤️
That is it, that is the whole damn thing. the WHITE princess.
Hell, Kate could be in the epstein files, they would still glorify every post her staff puts out, and criticize The Duchess of Sussex for every normal thing she does.
Will forever be grateful to the person at buzzfeed who put the (mostly) daily fail articles side by side where Kate was praised and The Duchess of Sussex condemned for the exact same things. It makes their racist insanity impossible to deny.
Let me correct that Kate is the perfect white princess for the 15th century: no job, nothing to do but procreate, no personality, no opinions, no thoughts, no ideas, no voice, just a prince providing for a life of luxury for heirs.
Princess Meghan is all but that. Modern, smart, articulate, hard working, full of ideas and kindness.
Remember Hilary Mantel’s comment on how the Press perceives Princess Kate? “a shop-window mannequin” whose only purpose was to breed.” This is the monster the Press created. And the word salad the Telegraph’s columnist Judith Woods wrote? Pretty much fits that narrative! LOL! I wonder if she gets paid by the word??!!
These people are INSANE! Meghan was never going to be the queen since her husband is down the line so why compare her to Waity? Second, Meghan would actually be a fantastic hardworking queen and actually do good. Compare Kate to William’s other GFs or Anne or Beatrice or Eugenie or others in the line of succession!
I used to think only the family were insecure about Meghan but it’s the press as well. They did not want an American biracial woman overshadowing their English rose and it seems that they want to punish Meghan for Kate’s weaknesses. They really can’t stand that Kate isn’t a carbon copy of Meghan, no matter how much she cosplays her. They are stuck with a boring princess and they have no idea how to market her. Those boring videos and outfits are not making her into the superstar that Meghan is and so they move the goalpost. Diana was a British princess too and she was dynamic and charismatic. They’ll never admit that Kate is wallpaper. Could you imagine, your entire existence is solely based on the comparisons of people more interesting than you? The press having to jump through hoops to do it? SMH
Yes but she left shouldn’t they be happy and concentrate on the perfect one they have and accept ?
@osty No, they’ll never be happy because Meghan left and is thriving without them. They have no leaks and access to her. To her children, business, friends..nothing. They can’t penetrate her world anymore and it’s pissing them off. Kate is in real time trying to be Meghan and it’s not working for the press because she’s not the real thing. They tried it Sophie and she’s just as boring and ineffective. Meghan was the golden goose who got away from their grasp. They’re traumatized.
Harry didnt choose an English rose like they imagined. It was too much of a catch for lil harry. They expected beautiful and ordinary/bumb or smart with ordinary beauty. lol
The press (and the royals) was jealous that harry found someone really really smart AND attractive unlike their projections. The press (and the royals) was also jealous that meghan had it all, people loved her, and she was gonna pay for being so perfect and so perfect for Harry. They wanted lazy katie to “win”
Diana bolstered the brand and image of the Windsors but they failed her.
The rats have to make to do with this lazy social climber who has no charisma and no work ethic.
Even here, the press and this writer have to blatantly lie and say that Meghan dropped her trailer after Kate released the summer video. Which is not reality bc as usual the reverse happened. Meghan released her trailer and then the next day Kate or KP or whoever released the summer vid as Kaiser said. It was a whole day later. And yet they’re lying about it. Bc they’re so insecure that they want the public to believe that Meghan is paying attention to Kate. As if Kate is interesting enough to pay attention to. They’re so insecure about their “perfect” princess that they are obviously lying about the time frame. That’s kind of sad and pathetic really.
Kate is non-existent at this point, she doesn’t even qualify as boring. She has flat out quit her job and no one is talking about it, it’s so strange.
These haters, they miss Meghan so bad. She’s not coming back weirdo racists! You are stuck with unfashionable, lazy princess.
Well two things, one Meghan isn’t trying to be the perfect British princess which is something that rankles them, and two Kate doesn’t fall back and let other people take the limelight because she’s thoughtful, she does it because she’s intellectually incurious and lazy.
Why are they comparing the two things at all? One is a trailer from a business woman who is using it as marketing to get you to watch her new TV show, which she made as part of her contract that she uses to fulfill her own financial obligations. The other is a video about something, that a woman who is supposed to be completely service focused and ambassador and highlighter of issues and public works as compensation for her publicly funded lifestyle.
The fact that it’s ineffective for one of them doesn’t mean that the other needs to change. But that’s the problem isn’t it? And has always been the problem. It’s not that Meghan craves the limelight, it’s that the limelight follows her and they just don’t know how to deal with that.
I’d argue that Kate actually does NOT let others take the spotlight. But rather she’s constantly trying to steal the spotlight from everyone else – Meghan, by releasing her videos when the WLM trailer dropped. Meghan by trying to copykeen her style and getting praise for things Meghan got attacked for (the one shouldered dress). Chuckles by beating him to the garden show that time. Her husband, constantly (grabbing his ass, letting her dresses fly up to reveal her naked ass, etc). Even the charity workers and attendees at her events when she’s laughing like a maniac and making jazz hands.
She is constantly trying to steal the spotlight at every event and outing, and with every specifically timed drop of a new video.
And Meghan doesn’t steal the spotlight; she brings her own light.
Agree. She doesn’t want to do that much work for the spotlight but when she shows up, which is rarely, she wants it. I’ll never forget that massively tall hat she wore at Meghan’s first trooping and the way she would not move from the center of the balcony. She was on a mission. And then at another trooping William actually had to tell her to move over bc she refused to budge. That is not someone who gives up the limelight for others.
Excellent comment Dee!
Out of ALL THE things Kate has worn since she entered the 🌎 public stage that has INSULTED my sense of fashion….common sense & taste…that green suit above is the WORST offender😱
Personally I think Catherine is trolling US ALL now with this incompetent behavior on EVERY LEVEL…it’s not even ABOUT Meghan anymore…it’s about the FACT that there’s something SERIOUSLY wrong in the House of Windsor & NO ONE is addressing that fact😬 Meanwhile at THIS point…the Royal Rota GNASHING their teeth 😁 at a Woman who CONSISTENTLY delivers & who CONSISTENTLY racks up wins…is tragically pathetic
Seriously, I am starting to think they are keeping her hidden because all she can do is maniacally grin or drool. Something is seriously wrong with Kate. Don’t even get me started on the utter incompetent who is William.
Shoehorning in a complaint about undocumented people shows just how seriously to take this piece/author- not at all!
That was really offensive. WTH?
It was cringe worthy.
Why are they saying an immigrant is living in a tree? Like what was that?
It was ugly, and offers a glimpse into the writer’s soullessness.
So much racism, xenophobia, and cruelty. And these people (British media and rota rats) think Meghan should want to or is dying to come back for more? So delusional. HRH Duchess Meghan is not thinking about you (or Kate). Shes not worrying about the absolute shit you’re writing. She’s not pining to come back for more abuse. She doesn’t care about tiaras or family orders. She isn’t competing with Kate.
Meghan living her life, peaceful under a tree (on a bed of money) with a loving husband and adorable children and supportive friends. She is never coming back. Get over it.
That’s why they’re mad. They know she doesn’t care and is successful without them. They’re mad that she’s modern and strong. They’re mad because she had the strength to walk away and not kiss their behinds. They’re also mad because they have no one to replace that sparkle and their fantasies of the Sussexes divorcing or returning to the fold hasn’t panned out. They’re mad at the family for not getting them back and press also has buyers remorse because they literally chased their golden geese away.
LOL British bees! Patriotic pollen!
Huffy heart! Broken Britain!
We’re full circle!
That was funny bc wasn’t the arly years first called broken Britain or something?
Once again, Sicknote received a sick note from the doctor that prevents her from appearing in her own boring video that doesn’t come close to be as interesting as her sister-in-law. What a failure.
I watched half of Kate’s video and you’re right, it is boring. Where are the baseball games, the local swimming hole, bike rides that take half a day, (but it’s okay) picking berries, tending gardens, the in-your-face colours of summer flowers, litters of kittens, fishing, spending half a day in a tree with a friend? She could have done so much more to promote summer.
Is baseball a thing in England?
Apparently, summer doesn’t include any of those activities nor diversity according to the “perfect” princess. That family and their grey men are ridiculous.
Baseball isn’t really a thing in England, but cricket is and it’s played by diverse teams, not this parade of vanilla pudding splashed onto the screen by whoever produced Kate’s video.
I actually read that article but I have no idea what she was trying to say .
Kate is the perfect princess apparently .
LOL
It’s too bad that if she actually explained it to you, you still wouldn’t understand what she’s trying to say!
I read this piece and I still dont get what she was trying to say. It’s like she threw words together to form sentences without giving much thought into it if it makes sense or not
The whole article reads like xenophobic racism and AI had a baby
The author is trash.
Meghan is a woman with a voice which she uses and agency.She has been using her voice for years publicly starting as a young protester at a school event. Kate is not known for having values, she is known for letting others fill in the blanks of her life and there are many blanks. She is controlled, Meghan is a long time activist with beliefs she shares with her full chest. In addition, she is a doer and a champion for those most in need. There is no comparison to be made between the two women. Meghan is a star in both her words and deeds. Meghan is doing what she enjoys surrounded by people she love.
Kate cannot be ambassador for any countryside. She takes care of health concerns taking 5 lavish vacations. She is lazy and a mean girl. Meghan is not in a contest with keen. It is all one sided with keen trying to prove she’s the bestest.
Their “logic” drives me crazy. If Meghan is only royal-adjacent because she married into the royal family then neither is their perfect British rose, who really can’t be perfect when they point out things she should do better.
What a weird piece, Judith needs help.
If Camilla is annoyed with keen and I think she’ll release photos of her beekeeping which happened before keen took it up.
Diana was never a,lazy layabout like keen. Praising keen as,perfect is an insult to former princesses of Wales like Diana and alexandra.
I dare say Kate is actually the Zoom princess and the rule by video future queen
Meghan is NOT British.
Kate is only “favored” now by the BM not because she is British (though it may be a small part) but because she is white.
She’s still the same boring, lazy, entitled, infantilized woman she’s always been. As much as they puff her up, she will still never meet expectations and will remain as shallow and lazy as ever.
Whereas the BM will have you believe Meghan is everything the British public is not: ambitious, insightful, caring, go-getter, and friendly….so the British public must hate her for that.
The best part…I highly doubt Meghan cares. She’s successful, loved, in demand, and peaceful under a tree, living her best life with her family far away from them. They need to let go.
Agree. Meghan is the best thing to ever happen to Kate. Before Meghan Kate was widely criticized for being lazy and dull and now she gets praised for….nothing. She is white and British and that’s enough for them.
The bit about old maids biking to Holy Communion comes from George Orwell, who was quoted in a speech by John Major. And “the crack of leather on willow” is cricket.
Thanks for the explainer, I had no idea what she was going on about with the leather and willow lol
She’s trying to say in an underhand way that the video was cliched.
Agree with Kaiser that Meghan-bashing is the tax these so-called “journalists” have to pay for anything mildly critical of the royals. Charles comms guy Tobyn Andreae told that WhatsApp group what would happen if an article completely goes against the palace narrative (in that instance, revealing Charles’ new will): the palace will cut off access to the “journalist” AND their media group.
There’s actually lots of great shade buried amidst the racist bashing of Meghan and immigrants:
to point out that
— “In truth, it’s so nuanced, it’s (whisper it) initially hard to see the point….”
— “So imagine my surprise that Kate’s only gone and pointedly filmed loads of British bees collecting patriotic pollen in Britain. Uh oh.”
— “I could watch bees all day but I lost interest when it came to the picnicking families and little ballerinas in pale dresses and pumps skipping carefree in the grass. Maybe in Sandringham.”
–“This paean to cherishing “the bonds of love and friendship” presents such a soft-focus view of Britain, I was expecting the sound of leather against willow. I can only assume old maids bicycling to Holy Communion through the mists of the autumn mornings will be in the follow-up.
— Kate made a “big mistake” not showing up in her video and drive a tractor or something.
And this “journalist” actually chides Kate on the point of showing up in her own videos and, one has to assume, actually working at her job: “Her late, great Majesty Elizabeth II once sagely observed ‘we have to be seen to be believed’, an adage that has seen many a working royal through tedious civic engagements or gruelling overseas tours. As a working royal, this embodies Kate’s role – subject, of course, to health considerations.”
I, too, think there’s a lot of snark in Kate’s “praise” in this article. A bit like “Kate the Great.” Of course, they had to bash Meghan, though I think it was relatively mild. Just a few lies and distortions of some facts, as usual, but I’ve seen worse.
Oh yeah, this was shady but I wish these writers would be bold enough to just say it as it is. Kate is dull and does not show up that much. You could reverse the names of the last sentence really. “Meghan has never enjoyed playing second fiddle, but if she wants to rehabilitate herself, she would do well to take her cue from the Princess of Wales, who unerringly shows that respect is earned, not through TV specials and triteness, but acts of service and thoughtful contributions to national life.” At this point these writers must know that Kate does not like to play second fiddle, which is why she released this pointless video right after Meghan’s trailer. And it has to be be sarcasm to claim that Kate unerringly earns respect through acts of service and thoughtful contributions to national life. Kate just made a summer video that was thoughtless and she’s missing the VJ service after being seen yachting in Greece. So I’m kind of tired of this shady coyness in the writing.
@jais, 100%, I’m tired of the shady coyness too. They just can’t come out and say “Kate’s video stunk like rotten eggs” without somehow blaming Meghan.
What will it take for the rota to defy the threats from Andreae and other palace goons and tell readers the unvarnished truth? Maybe if the entire rota challenged the palaces at the same time? I mean, the palaces need the rota as much as the rota needs the palaces. But for that, Becky English would need to retire.
I think it would have to be a rogue reporter outside of the uk who can’t be bribed or scared off. If it wasn’t for the Greek press, no on would have known about the Wales yachting trip. It’s not gonna be the rota. They will blanket their criticism with flattery to the point that it all comes out in the wash.
There is also shade in the photos the telegraph chose to add in the article. There is a side by side of kate digging flowers looking old and tired and Meghan in a still from the trailer looking fresh and youthful. The editor didn’t pick a photoshopped photo of kate on purpose.
Along with the mention of the camera loving Meghan’s smile.
‘Grueling overseas tours’ my Aunt Fanny. Kate & William treat those as personal holidays. Arrive on plane, greet hosts, journey to accommodations, dinner with hosts. Day off to recuperate from travel (‘recuperate’ by snorkeling, scuba diving, hiking, whatever is available at that locale). Day after that, visit local business for ‘color’. Evening dinner with hosts. Day off. Rinse & repeat.
They really are trying hard to deflect from their VJ MIA.
This line is ominous:
“Her late, great Majesty Elizabeth II once sagely observed “we have to be seen to be believed””
The rats are preparing to sharpen their knives. Hard to defend the indefensible of the Lazies.
Meghan isn’t interested is being a “perfect princess” She knows that there is more to life than that. And calling Kate Middleton a “perfect princess” is laughable. Kate has flashed many people and foreign dignitaries, doesn’t show up for her patronages, tells the people she has HG to get out of work but then right after is seen vacationing on a yacht, etc…. Kate is anything but perfect but she is all they got (which is pathetic)
I doubt Meghan cares. But this is an insult to prior princesses of Wales who did a whole lot better. Camilla the immediate predecessor as princess of Wales though she did not use the title did work more than keen. Maybe c and c have something planned against keens arrogance.
I feel like they should have known that Kate was a dud so much earlier. She doesn’t “let” others shine, she herself just has nothing to offer. Like, at HER OWN WEDDING, she just copied the dress of another royal bride, and people were focused on Pippa’s ass and making jokes about William choosing the wrong sister. If she couldn’t even be the star of an event specifically designed to center her, why did anyone expect it to get better?
People expected she’d have a work ethic after she got the ring? Having the spare and heir in quick succession gave her an excuse but Hilary Mantel’s comment did highlight her lack thereof.
The House of Windsor are team players? The monarchy is an institution based on hierarchy. Nobody is allowed to outshine the Kind or his heir. If they were team players they would have relished Harry and Meghan’s popularity and success and seen it as a win for the Monarchy. Instead the left behind Windsors drove Harry and Meghan out off the royal family, now they are scrambling for relevancy.
Exactly. Kate really is a perfect princess for the Windsors because she can’t outshine any of the blood family. It’s a feature, not a bug. Why else would Charles have preferred Camilla to the effervescent Diana? It’s because Camilla could never outshine even a dull bulb like Charles.
What a laughable article. On the one hand, Kate is the perfect British princess – on the other, here are all the things she’s doing wrong. And she’s the perfect ambassador for the British countryside, except every time she leaves the house it’s to go to another country. But, the biggest hoot is the idea that the RF is a team when in reality it’s the exact opposite of that.
princesses of Wales were from other countries as well. Like princess Alexandra of Denmark . And she is ancestress of current royals. She was danish by birth so she has to be british to be considered for perfection. Catherine of Aragon was selected to be bride of arthur prince of Wales. Alliances were made between kingdoms over the years.
They really don’t pay attention to what they’re writing. They’re just pathetic.
Alexandra outdid Kate and she was not the English rose. The premise of the article is illogical
If Kate loves the English countryside sooooooooo much, why does she keep holidaying abroad?
Let’s remember what Kate is doing with these videos was first done by Meghan. The first one was the video promoting the cookbook. At the time the British press called it slick but the subliminally it was the first sign that Kate and William were signally how much they were threatened by her. The second video that I remember was the one celebrating International Day of the Girl which was posted on Instagram. So as always Meghan’s the blueprint. But the real purpose of this piece was to tell Kate that she needs to be seen more and to not let Meghan overshadow her.
Any time the press mentions how much the camera loves Meghan, here the writer talk about how the camera loves Meghan’s smile, I swear it’s a dig at Kate. Bc they know she hates the reminder.
If they want her so badly, they can choke on her.
Unrequited hate, the most frustrating emotion of all.
, but if she wants to rehabilitate herself, she would do well to take her cue from the Princess of Wales, who unerringly shows that respect is earned, not through TV specials and triteness, but acts of service and thoughtful contributions to national life.
THIS is their problem. They think Meghan wants or should want to rehabilitate or improve her image for those Brits who hate her. They want her to want them so bad. They want her to want their approval. They want her to hang her head and say ‘okay, I’ll go be a good girl now and move back to Britain and play the good servant cutting ribbons in dowdy ugly clothes so I don’t show up the white princess and walk 10 feet behind everyone and I’ll bring back my husband and allow my kids to be tabloid fodder to compare and abuse them against the wales children.
She’s not bothered
Come back to Britain to be racially abused in the gutter press comments. Wow what fun!
Exactly!
Kate had fake cancer and doesn’t work. The End.
I so hope the Wintah video will feature footage of the Lazies skiing in Switzerland 😹
How does waity let the heads of her charities shine. We know nothing about her charities because she doesn’t promote them or visit them or spotlight them in any way. Don’t they even go out of business sometimes?
The wintah video will feature Christmas entertaining cooking and crafting bc…you know.
That they consider someone like Kate to be the “perfect British princess” doesn’t reflect on them the way they think it does — 😂.
“ In truth, it’s so nuanced, it’s (whisper it) initially hard to see the point…” 😂
Oh, they know 😉
The Telegraph is more than 200years old and in the old days pride themselves as being a newspaper of record. Nowadays they cant even set the timeline correct that Meghan released her video one day before Kate’s
The “Quality Press” has joined the Sun and DM in the gutter.
Meghan could never be the princess Kate is because Meghan actually wanted to be active and do things that benefit the people of Britain such as the together cookbook and the smartest collection. Meghan was not able to hang back and do nothing. Sigh. What a failure.
Mother nature ‘Summer’ ironically that lighthouse will soon fall into the sea. Walked past it years ago, the footpath went between the building and the cliff edge, last time I went it went behind the house.
Oh, dear, that is interesting! I wonder what preservation efforts, if any, they’re going to try? It would appear the only thing they could do is move it back, but how far would be necessary?
The “illiegal immigrants who live in that tree,” setting aside the nonsense of tree-dwelling immigrants, its the abject racism that’s so casually tossed off. Wow.
Yeah what WAS that?! It’s not surprising that she’s using this piece to hate on immigrants but the tree part was random.
What is the point of these videos? How has Kate earned the respect of the Brits? Kate and Meghan are so different from each other. Instead of comparing them, can’t the media just write about the heir and the princess? The prince and princess has no desire to serve UK. They want nothing to do with anything except to have a life of leisure. Real story about the couple would be a scoop. How have they served the nation? What the media is scared of?
Well, unlike with Kate, I have never seen a picture of Meghan’s vagina or ass. Based on just that alone Meghan deserves the Best British Princess Award!
A huge round of applause and a thank you and hallelujah for that. That’s why I role my eyes at anyone who tries to say that Kate is inspirational, perfect or has never put a foot wrong.
My word, are you telling me that the writer gets paid for producing such twaddle?
This was so annoying. What is the competition that KP keep trying to push? Meghan has a production company. She is filling the terms of her contract and working on producing content for a streamer. That is the job she is paid for. Yes with Love Meghan is cute and pretty, hence this ridiculous comparison. So if Meghan filmed a documentary in a war zone or polluted waterways, what will Kate put out? This is Meghan’s job. They told her they didn’t want her in the royal sphere so she left. She’s not walking around in tiaras and sashes standing outside some embassy to copy Kate. Meanwhile Kate is shirking her actual royal duties. When was she last at one of her patronages or cut a ribbon? These people need to stop this because there is no competition, Meghan works more in a day than the Wales’ do in a week.
Of course Kate is the perfect British princess that Meghan could never be because to these racists lackluster Kate is the epitome of what a perfect British princess is because she is what they have all been told is the greatest qualifier of the role… WHITE. This Judith is so willing to discredit Meghan’s worth by lying about who Meghan is but even more revealing, lying about who Kate is by attributing Meghan’s qualities onto Kate. Every opportunity Kate has ever gotten has been about her trying to steal the spotlight from others, including the late Queen. Her first engagement with the Queen (her elderly grandmother in law) was when she decided to wear an inappropriately short skirt to steal attention from the Queen. Most people would have been embarrassed to wear such a short skirt while photographed next to HMQ, but not Kate. It was Philip’s memorial that she decided to go against the grain and wear polka dots to grab attention from family who were there out of respect. She wore a big fuschia dress during the Queen’s final balcony at the Jubilee. She went against the rules and wore a craft store tiara to KCIII coronation. She went against what all the other royals on the balcony wore to KCIII first trooping by wearing an ugly bright green dress and wide brimmed hat while everyone else stuck to the theme of wearing red or black. She did a whole photo shoot for her return to Trooping last year then wore a whole pure white Duchess Doolittle costume to stand on the balcony to steal attention. She wore off white to Meghan’s wedding and allowed a lie to be used against her because SHE didn’t like the bridesmaid dresses at another woman’s wedding. She wore red to Archie’s christening because of all colors, red is definitely a color most people think of for christenings. Speaking of that christening, it was during that christening that she wore the earrings that Diana wore to Harry’s christening instead of her doing the decent thing that most people would do of giving them to Meghan to wear because again she wanted to steal attention from the people the real focus should be on. Kate stepped out of a car at a state visit wearing bright red with her dress hiked up to her upper thigh because she needs to be the center of attention. She has refused to wear weights in her dresses because exposing herself is yet another way that she likes to steal attention from others. Judith revealed her racism by lying about who Kate is to attack the biracial princess who will always be better than their white mediocre princess regardless of what titles she holds.
Thank you! Meghan can never be the perfect English princess because she’s not white. It’s pretty obvious that the British culture demands a white princess, no matter how stupid, vacuous, incompetent and lazy she is. Because that’s how white supremacy works: the worst white person is considered innately more worthy and superior to the most capable, educated, wonderful non-white person.
That perfect British princess couldn’t be bothered to show up to commemorate those who fought in the Pacific. Is that really their idea of perfection?
If the royalists actually believed this, they wouldn’t have done all that they did to undermine and discredit Meghan. If they were so confident in Kate’s supposed superiority it would not have mattered what Meghan did or said. Methinks they doth protest too much.
As if being a “perfect British princess” is something to aspire to. I’m embarrassed for anyone who thinks that’s a worthy goal in today’s world. Cringey cringey cringey.
A few years back I read a comment from what seemed to be an out of touch much older guy (Brit). To paraphrase; “Kate is the perfect wife because she has kept her figure after children, only speaks when she is spoken to, and doesn’t offer any opinions on any subject,as not to embarrass her husband or the monarchy. She has no lofty dreams, content to live to keep her husband happy. ” Another unspoken plus, she is white, although the writer would deny any racism, I’m sure. Many up votes he received as I recall. Not exactly a description of Meghan, is it.
OMG I just this MINUTE got that the picture of K & the tree is her version of “peaceful under a tree”. I cannot believe it took me this long to make the connection. How did I miss this? How did I miss all my Celebitches eagle-eyed, excellent, interpretive and skillful comments, which I am sure were made long ago? Ah well, however slow I may be, I got here. There are still folks determined to put one down as the only way to raise the other.
I think the thing K misses is that so many are at least willing to like her. Ideas, suggestions, and advice that is priceless is offered even to those who hold her in low regard. If only she would let the fake persona go and be herself and do good, easy work, she really could be a good princess. I still want to know what accent she uses with her children though. The fake one (I don’t think so cause she’s still working so hard on it) or her real voice, and the kids are being told she has a mum voice and a queen consort voice, or something idiotic like that?
Shorter Judith Woods: I’m a racist and I’m banking on my readers being racist, too. And I think Kate’s useless but I’m not allowed to write that, so I’ll critique Meghan because, again, I’m a racist and my readers are racists.
Y’all, it occurred to me this morning–the girls in their floaty dresses, likely Charlotte’s friends from dance academy? I think that’s Kate’s attempt at copying Lewis Carroll’s imagery. Remember, she wrote her senior thesis on his photos (probably completely missed the creepy relationships with little girls part).
Sh seems obsessed with ”Nature”
This reads to me like “two duchesses put out videos, but the understated genius of our Kate’s is that it was so insipid it made me feel smarter for having not produced it. Kudos our Kate! You have the heart of a servant.”