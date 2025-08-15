“Cardi B has a music video for her new song ‘Imaginary Playerz'” links
  • August 15, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cardi B’s new single is “Imaginary Playerz.” The music video is below – it’s a fashion bonanza, but the lyrics are NSFW. [Just Jared]
More about Taylor Swift on New Heights. [LaineyGossip]
I meant to watch Dexter: Resurrection, but they’re already on the seventh episode? Where has this summer gone?? [Pajiba]
Aubrey Plaza mixed her plaids. [Go Fug Yourself]
Renee Rapp appeared on a podcast. [OMG Blog]
Margaret Qualley wore Chanel. [RCFA]
The Traitors is coming to NBC. [Seriously OMG]
A new season of Seeking Sister Wife is coming. [Starcasm]
Getting to know Gavin Casalegno. [Hollywood Life]
Kim Davis deserves this hate and more. [Buzzfeed]
Instahottie: Julian Larach. [Socialite Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Cardi B has a music video for her new song ‘Imaginary Playerz'” links”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    August 15, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    Cardi reminding me WHY I ✨️❤️✨️ Lil Kim back in the day…High Fashion & a 🔥🔥🔥 attitude…I LOVE IT❣️

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    August 15, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    Kim Davis is wretched. How are her arguments going to hold up in court? She’s the least example of “the sanctity of marriage.” She’s just a plain old bigot.

    Reply
  3. DeeSea says:
    August 15, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    Dexter: Resurrection is soooooo good! I never finished the original run of Dexter, and I never watched the other spin-offs, but I was able to jump right into D:R with no problem. I’m thoroughly enjoying it and I think it might even be my favorite show of the summer.

    Reply
  4. Truthiness says:
    August 15, 2025 at 3:54 pm

    Love Cardi B’s fashion and sass.

    Taylor wasn’t concise on New Heights the way she is on Graham Norton or Seth Meyers. It was a sidetrack for the guys too. She’s still at the crying phase over her masters, trying to get over daily intrusive thoughts and she made light of a lot of things of the last 2 years where she doesn’t have a voice and people monetize her presence every day. The news is horrifying, we need some palate cleansers with our dystopia.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    August 15, 2025 at 7:48 pm

    Cardi B brings it, as always. Her fashion and provocative lyrics are a joy to see and hear.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment