Timothee Chalamet didn’t see Kylie Jenner on her 28th birthday, but it’s fine!

As the saying goes: the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. There were some whispers and tabloid rumors about the state of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship in recent days. They haven’t been seen together in a while, which isn’t some huge deal, but they didn’t appear to even be in the same city for weeks at a time. Then Timmy missed Kylie’s 28th birthday on August 10th. Like, she had a party in LA and he was nowhere near LA. So there were rumors but they hadn’t reached the tabloid tipping point. Thankfully, Kris Jenner has it handled. Behold, a People Magazine story with the inside scoop on what’s going on with Kyliothee.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are going strong as they navigate their long-distance relationship. When the actor, 29, missed the makeup mogul’s 28th birthday celebration earlier this week, fans began to wonder if they split. However, a source tells PEOPLE the couple is still together, citing their busy schedules for why they’ve been spending more time apart. “They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too,” the source says. “She visited him in July.” “But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours,” the source adds. “She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.” “They’re making it work though,” the insider continues. “They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.” Another source adds that Chalamet’s travels will continue as he prepares to head to Jordan and Abu Dhabi for the next leg of filming.

[From People]

If there’s any consolation for Kylie, I don’t think she has anything to worry about with Timothee on the Dune set. On Dune, Timmy gets to be with his favorite bros, and Zendaya isn’t a threat to their relationship (Zendaya is happily engaged to Tom Holland). I get the feeling that Timmy just hangs out with the guys anyway. Anyway, I actually love Kyliothee and I hope they stick together. It sounds like they’re pretty mature about how they handle the long-distance thing. Plus, I bet Kylie does find some time to fly to Timmy at some point.