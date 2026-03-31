Prince William & Kate have ‘no intention’ of seeing the Sussexes if they visit the UK

I actually don’t have one big explanatory theory for this weekend’s storyline about “Prince Harry wants his father to extend an invitation to Sandringham this summer.” I’ve known for months that as the calendar crept closer to July, we would get more gossip about Harry’s visit for the One Year To Go Invictus Games events in Birmingham. I also knew that the British press would spend months creating convoluted arguments for why Meghan Must Show Up, and conversely, Why Meghan Isn’t Welcome In the UK. Additionally, we’ve known for years that Harry wants his father to spend more time with Archie and Lili. So where does that leave us? Trying to figure out who is briefing what to which royal reporter, basically. It seems reasonable to think that Harry’s side put the Sandringham-invite story out there as a trial balloon. It also seems reasonable to think that King Charles and Prince William’s offices often brief against Harry by pretending to be Team Sussex. So I don’t know.
A few things I’d like to note though. One, in the Times story, a source close to Harry was quoted as saying: “He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there.” Yes, it would depend on who was there, because whenever Harry is in the UK, his brother runs away, rage-shrieking the entire time. Hilariously, in the Daily Mail’s version of the same story, Becky English wrote: “Notably the Prince and Princess of Wales – from whom he remains firmly estranged – also spend much of their holidays at Sandringham, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall.” As in, Harry can’t come to Sandringham in July, William and Kate spend months doing nothing at Anmer Hall every summer!! Harry better not force William to flee his sixth forever home, someone call the waaaambulance. Well, enjoy this story, which will be repeatedly endlessly for the next three months:
The Prince and Princess of Wales have no intention of seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they return to the UK this summer, royal sources have said. Prince Harry hopes to be invited by the King to spend some “family time”, with his wife and two young children, in Norfolk this summer, according to reports.
The Duchess of Sussex has not visited Britain since September 2022, when the couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and Archie and Lilibet have not been to the UK since the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June that year. Sources close to Harry said he would welcome an invitation to Sandringham, the King’s estate in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales also have their country home, Anmer Hall.
But sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed their personal stance on the Sussexes “has not changed”. The source added: “If the King was to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him, that is a matter for His Majesty alone. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s position has not changed and they would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement.”
“…They would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement….” Meaning what, exactly? What kind of official public engagement would William and Kate NOT run away from if Harry and Meghan were there? It sounds like Will and Kate are paranoid as hell that Charles might actually invite the Sussexes to do something in public? I’ll give the Waleses a little treat – the Sussexes don’t give a sh-t about the all-white balcony or anything else. Anyway, you get the idea, and if you don’t, you will be force-fed the same quotes for the next three months. William refuses to see his brother! Kate refuses to see Meghan! William and Kate are mad, mad, mad. And childish, and dumb and arrogant. And incandescent with rage!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well, see u at the funeral then.
I’ve always believed willy nilly will either ban Harry or put him up the back. He’s mentally a child, low iq, narcissistic, thinks everything is about him. More importantly he’d remove security. In which case, I suspect Harry may not attend
Please. All this does is make William and Kate look pathetic and childish.
It makes them sound like unpleasant people. To put it mildly
Sandringham is Charles’ home in Norfolk yeah? And then the wales are at anmer hall? How close are two houses really? As close as houghton hall is to anmer hall! I guess I just don’t see the big deal. Aren’t these places big enough that they wouldn’t run into each other?
Yes except the notion of this visit is still fiction, as it’s been for 2x weeks. Harry ain’t asking at all. Its totally made up. . It’s filler garbage for the rota. Easter will be so boring. I love this for them
Why do they feel the need to tell people this? The only people that would get a jolly out of seeing the four of them together is the media for clicks. No Sussex fan wants Harry, Meghan, or their children close to the Wales’, and the Wales ” fans” are terrified of any close comparison of body language, fashion, and charisma.
They’re going to treat this just like the coronation. Weeks of speculation, and when they get confirmation, weeks of recrimination regardless of what decision is made. And then during the actual event, if Meghan is there they’ll spend all their time trying to get close to her and be hypercritical of anything she says or does. And if she’s not there, they will pretend that she abandoned Harry.
I totally agree that the rota will treat this just like the coronation and the jubbly before it, with endless speculation about when/if/how the Sussexes should be banned or invited. I can’t really blame the rota for it, though – it’s hard to get clicks for the rest of the family, so they need Harry and Meghan’s star power more than ever.
Frankly, I put a lot of the blame on Charles and his terrible leadership. I’ve had managers like this who won’t make decisions because they just want to be liked by everyone and it means hard things get put off, or implemented half-assed, or things are left ambiguous. But at least those managers could eventually be fired!
Charles’ office could say “Of course I want to see my son when he’s here for the event for the Invictus games.” or “Unfortunately, I will be elsewhere during the Invictus games. Go team GB!” Or whatever. It wouldn’t end all of the speculation (the rota’s got to eat) but it would provide some clarity and also put William in his place.
Why are there always stories about William and Charles refusing to see Harry? We already know this and no one including Harry cares.
Why would the sussexes want to see the petty keens
The last time we had pictures of them all together was the funeral. At the time there was so much commentary about Meghan being the oldest one in the photo and yet looking 10 year younger. So yeah i bet the wales are terrified of having to do another public event with them. I just don’t see it happening though unless it’s for another funeral.
I believe it’s the press pretending that Harry is briefing the press for several reasons. They hope to get a reaction from Harry. This only worked when the Sun put out the story about the meeting with Charles last September. They want a reaction from Charles and William which they got through the DM and the Mirror. The press wants the public to believe that they still have access to Harry and to start the narrative about Harry visiting in July. It’s not known that Harry have any affinity for Sandringham so it’s feel weird for him to say that he would love to go there but he will only go there depending on who was there. I mean Harry do you want to see your father or not? I think the only thing true about the story is what Harry said in the BBC interview which is the only time he will get security is if Charles invites him.
Well thank god because if this visit happens, I guarantee fake cancer kkkate and dumb willy are not on their list either.
So media, you can go back to the multi billion dollar rf grift with these duchys! Surprise, it doesn’t go away. We know what you’re hiding, because it’s been on the stories for weeks except you’re doing opposite day. No, duchies aren’t privately owned as you’ve said about 10 times. Willy is stealing money from the people. That’s what all this palaver is about.
Well, since I expect that the Wales will be somewhere on a beach or a yacht the entire summer, they won’t have to worry about being somehow forced to do an official event with Harry. There, problem solved!
It’s embarrassing that they seem to be demanding/whining that Harry can’t come anywhere near Sandringham just in case they are at Anmer. It’s not like they might somehow bump into him at Norfolk’s only grocery store. No, this is a pathetic attempt to influence the king.
The entire narrative around the 1 year to go Invictus event reeks of desperation on the part of the gutter rats. Their hopes and dreams for seeing Meghan and the couples children is beyond sad.
The Sussexes have better things to do than visit any of them!!!
The UK and papa belong exclusively to the eldest son, the heir and FK don’t cha know so Harry isn’t allowed to spend any time with his elderly dad, so there!!
Well, at least they gave up on the “Kate the Peacemaker” story line.
Could that loophole for “outside of potentially attending an official public engagement” be just in case there’s an Invictus event that William would look absolutely terrible for not attending? “Please don’t make me, please don’t make me…oh ffs, I really gotta go, or everyone will hate me.”
Oh, and also, William has been doom-briefing about Charles’ death since the cancer announcement. And Charles’ funeral plans include Harry and Meghan. And we know Willy is hoping the funeral will be soon.