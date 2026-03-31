Prince William & Kate have ‘no intention’ of seeing the Sussexes if they visit the UK

I actually don’t have one big explanatory theory for this weekend’s storyline about “Prince Harry wants his father to extend an invitation to Sandringham this summer.” I’ve known for months that as the calendar crept closer to July, we would get more gossip about Harry’s visit for the One Year To Go Invictus Games events in Birmingham. I also knew that the British press would spend months creating convoluted arguments for why Meghan Must Show Up, and conversely, Why Meghan Isn’t Welcome In the UK. Additionally, we’ve known for years that Harry wants his father to spend more time with Archie and Lili. So where does that leave us? Trying to figure out who is briefing what to which royal reporter, basically. It seems reasonable to think that Harry’s side put the Sandringham-invite story out there as a trial balloon. It also seems reasonable to think that King Charles and Prince William’s offices often brief against Harry by pretending to be Team Sussex. So I don’t know.

A few things I’d like to note though. One, in the Times story, a source close to Harry was quoted as saying: “He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there.” Yes, it would depend on who was there, because whenever Harry is in the UK, his brother runs away, rage-shrieking the entire time. Hilariously, in the Daily Mail’s version of the same story, Becky English wrote: “Notably the Prince and Princess of Wales – from whom he remains firmly estranged – also spend much of their holidays at Sandringham, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall.” As in, Harry can’t come to Sandringham in July, William and Kate spend months doing nothing at Anmer Hall every summer!! Harry better not force William to flee his sixth forever home, someone call the waaaambulance. Well, enjoy this story, which will be repeatedly endlessly for the next three months:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have no intention of seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they return to the UK this summer, royal sources have said. Prince Harry hopes to be invited by the King to spend some “family time”, with his wife and two young children, in Norfolk this summer, according to reports. The Duchess of Sussex has not visited Britain since September 2022, when the couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and Archie and Lilibet have not been to the UK since the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June that year. Sources close to Harry said he would welcome an invitation to Sandringham, the King’s estate in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales also have their country home, Anmer Hall. But sources close to the Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed their personal stance on the Sussexes “has not changed”. The source added: “If the King was to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him, that is a matter for His Majesty alone. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s position has not changed and they would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“…They would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement….” Meaning what, exactly? What kind of official public engagement would William and Kate NOT run away from if Harry and Meghan were there? It sounds like Will and Kate are paranoid as hell that Charles might actually invite the Sussexes to do something in public? I’ll give the Waleses a little treat – the Sussexes don’t give a sh-t about the all-white balcony or anything else. Anyway, you get the idea, and if you don’t, you will be force-fed the same quotes for the next three months. William refuses to see his brother! Kate refuses to see Meghan! William and Kate are mad, mad, mad. And childish, and dumb and arrogant. And incandescent with rage!