Times: Prince Harry wants his father to invite the Sussex family to Sandringham

Just last week, photographers documented new trailers being brought into the Sandringham estate. The trailers will be used by Prince Andrew’s royal protection, especially when renovations are completed on Marsh Farm. King Charles is paying for the extensive renovations and security upgrades to Marsh Farm, just as Charles has reportedly been paying for Andrew’s security this whole time, not to mention paying for the provisions for his security, like those new trailers. Keep that in mind at all times when you listen to the way these f–king people talk about Prince Harry wanting his children to spend time with Charles this summer. Harry is due to visit London and Birmingham in July as part of the “One Year To Go” Invictus events. For months, we’ve heard that Harry would love nothing more than to bring Meghan and their children over for these events, and that he would love for Charles to see Archie and Lili for the first time since 2022. There have even been stories about Charles extending an invitation to the Sussexes to stay at Highgrove. Well, Harry has also said something pretty obvious: that Meghan and the children’s travels to the UK would be contingent on the security arrangements. Well, now Harry’s completely justified security concerns are being called a “bargaining tool.”
The Duke of Sussex, who has seen his father only twice in two years, hopes to be invited by the King to spend some “family time”, with his wife and two young children, in Norfolk this summer. It will be more than four years since Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, saw their grandfather. The Duchess of Sussex has not visited since September 2022, when the couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and Archie and Lili have not been to the UK since the late Queen’s platinum jubilee in June that year.
Those close to Harry said he would welcome an invitation to Sandringham, the King’s estate in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales also have their country home, Anmer Hall. Harry, 41, is waiting for a decision on his security in the UK and has repeatedly said he does not feel it is safe to bring his family home unless he is reinstated with armed police protection. The Sussexes lost it after stepping down from royal duties and moving to America in 2020. But he believes an invitation from the King to spend time with the monarch would enable him to bring Meghan, Archie and Lili with him.
A friend of Harry’s said: “If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the King was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that.” After their meeting in September, a source close to Harry said: “He always loves seeing his father and would love to see him as much as possible.”
The duke will return to the UK for around a week in July, for engagements marking one year until the Invictus Games are held in Birmingham, and to support the WellChild charity of which he is patron. Charles traditionally spends his summer break with the royal family at Balmoral, from August to September, but often spends time at Sandringham in July.
The friend of Harry’s said: “There is not a world in which he brings the kids back unless there is an enhanced security package around them. If the King wants to see the kids, all he needs to do is invite them over and it can happen. It is up to the King, unless Ravec do the right thing independently of the King and decide he requires an enhanced package of security, so he can stay as long as he wants whenever he wants, and see his father with the children. There are lots of scenarios to make it work, but it’s all out of Harry’s hands. No father would want to put their kids at any risk.”
A source familiar with the Ravec process said: “As part of the review being undertaken, the government is consulting a wide range of stakeholders, including the duke, and will reach a fair and appropriate decision on that basis. But everyone, presumably including the parents, must be horrified by any suggestion of using the King’s grandchildren as a form of bargaining tool in that process.”
…It’s not a bargaining tool, it’s just reality. The only reason why Archie and Lili were able to go to the UK in 2022 (for the Jubbly) was because QEII invited them and ensured that they would have police protection. The security arrangements Harry and QEII made in 2021 and 2022 are the reason why Harry knows that the monarch has a lot of power in security conversations. As in, it would take Charles inviting the Sussexes and ordering the royal protection unit to look after the Sussexes for this security work-around to happen. It also highlights once again that Charles’s habit of screaming “of course I’d love to see my grandchildren, but horrible Harry is keeping me from them” is all bullsh-t. Charles could have invited the Sussexes to visit (with full security) at any point since 2022. Charles has not done that because he doesn’t give a sh-t.
Some other things to ponder: clearly, Prince William and Kate would have complete nervous breakdowns if the whole Sussex family visits in July, especially if Meghan joins Harry at the One Year To Go events. Would Charles be willing to use the Sussexes to put Will & Kate in their place? You also have to understand that if Meghan even considers visiting the UK, Kensington Palace will launch the most unhinged, racist, illiterate smear campaign anyone has ever seen.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever’s Instagram and Misan Harriman for the Sussexes.
Won’t the Wales just be on a yacht somewhere in July? They can have a meltdown there. Boo hoo. So Andrew can be made safe easy peasy meanwhile the Sussex kids are bargaining chip when their safety is brought up. Nope. They can all GTFOH. The media, the royal reporters who aren’t saying a word about this and just reporting the palace line and the entire RF. Hope they are all heckled loudly forevermore.
I thought we had finally left these are they going to come for the summer or Christmas at Sandringham and Balmoral stories behind after last year.
And I doubt it’s Harry’s deepest desire to spend time at Sandringham. It’s likely the media’s deepest desire that the entire family comes over for the one year to go event. They’ve seen how well they’ve gone in other countries, and they are obsessed with the fact that Meghan has paid them dust. They want her back on their turf, they want those kids in the UK so that they can write a million stories about what they could potentially be doing, what they were doing, and what they didn’t do after they left.
Also, you can’t use something as a bargaining chip unless the other person feels that it has value. So pretending that Harry is using his children as a bargaining chip automatically doesn’t work, because Charles has shown a zero inclination that he cares about those kids. He removed their parents security, he evicted them for their home, and he has done nothing to try to see them in literal years. It’s like using a BLT as a bargaining chip for me.
Would a friend of Harry’s go to the media. I doubt it. Charles could have visited them.
Security or no security, Harry and Meg would be insane to bring their kids to the UK this summer, or anytime soon.
I personally don’t think Meghan should come either, as it’s only the 1-yr to go Invictus event, not the actual Games, and for that it’s just not worth the stress from the guaranteed obsessive media hounding and criticism. The media don’t deserve Harry and Meghan giving them millions of clicks. And the royal palaces shouldn’t be given such an easy way out with their Andrew-the-Paedo cover-up.
And with only Harry attending the 1-yr to go Invictus event, the palaces and their media apparatchiks will be denied another of their made-up attack lines, that Meghan is a distraction from Invictus.
Stay away from salt Isle, Meg and Sussex kids!
I completely agree. I wouldn’t trust Chuckles or any royal protection for one second.
If the family stayed on any royal property, there would be story after story about how poorly Meghan treated the staff or how the kids were spoiled brats. Leak after leak from “palace sources” or “a source close to the situation.” And for what? So Chuckles could get some good press? He doesn’t care about any of the Sussexes (Harry included).
And I wouldn’t trust any royal protection, especially if they’re “forced” to offer protection. Look what happened with Archie and the nursery fire during the South Africa trip. And that was before all of the relationships fell apart. Before Chuckles made that comment about the public response being manageable if something were to happen to Harry.
I don’t think this story is true anyway, but if it were me, I would never want Meghan or the kids to step foot in that country again.
Charles is so cold hearted. Bad father and grandfather. He could always pick up the phone and arrange a trip to see the sussexes.
As long as AMW is being sheltered by Chuck on Sandringham Estate I can’t see the Sussex’s ever bringing their children anywhere near there.. as a parent myself there is absolutely no way ever especially because the BRF will do anything to protect AMW and has never done one thing to protect Meghan or the children.
Let’s brave ourselves for a lot more of this, all the way up to and including this Invictus event. The British media won’t get many clicks from the leftbehinds, so they are reduced to scrounging and speculating endlessly about Harry. However, as Kaiser mentioned, they now run the risk of having people notice the double standards with Andrew.
Also, from the “Harry” source: “There are lots of scenarios to make it work, but it’s all out of Harry’s hands. No father would want to put their kids at any risk.”
I think Charles would dispute that – he’s perfectly fine paying for security for Andrew so he can live in luxury while he tries to avoid arrest, but his son? Nah. Some fathers dgaf.
Roya Nikkhah is the journalist who wrote that William told a friend that he can no longer put his arm around Harry anymore. The “friend” turned out to be a Sunday Times editor. So let’s bear that in mind when reading this story. I’ve seen derangers upset that Harry is briefing the press but it’s clear to me that this story was written without corroboration from Harry. He said in his BBC interview that they only way he will get security is if Charles invites him so this is Roya Nikkhah attempting to move on from her article about William’s “quiet faith” and setting up the narrative for the summer.
THIS. Very much this. (But I thought it was Valentine Low who had written that story about the brothers? Haven’t checked though.). Roya Nikkah is deflecting by lying, as usual. But Harry does not joke re this security issue and I feel that he’ll shut her down sooner or later.
No it was Roya Nikkhah. Valentine Low wrote the story about William bullying Harry and Meghan out of the family to which KP responded to by falsely attaching Harry’s name to a statement denying the story.
Ah yes! Thanks @Amy Bee. 🙂
Bingo Amy Bee! This isn’t a story from Harry or his team. This is the rota setting up their chaotic narratives in the build up to invictus one year to go event. Roya just used some comments that Harry said on the record in his bbc interview about with current security arrangements only being able to safely visit with his family on an invite from Charles, to make it seem like he was briefing her.
The tell that this is a rota and likely KP driven story was how quickly william sycophant Tom Sykes had an article out about Harry emotionally blackmailing Charles with the kids within minutes of Roya’s article about it & I see William’s main cheerleader Rebecca English has an article out first thing this morning with ‘Charles sources’ saying how Harry should keep things out of the media if he wants reconciliation. Another tell is I thought balmoral is where they go during the summer so why did experienced royal journalist Roya mention sandringham? At first I thought it was lazy recycling of the annual Christmas snub story, maybe because the rota will likely be denied USA trip snub stories because of the Australia trip maybe being around same time as Charles USA trip. But then I saw Roya mention Kate & William being on holiday at amner hall during the summer & so KP being connected to this story made sense.
Yeah, this feels like a KP story and KP likes people to believe that Harry’s friends are regularly talking to the press. They are not talking to Roya for this story.
Does anyone actually believe there is a ‘friend’ if Harry’s briefing? These stories are always inventions, they’resourcesbeingthe voicesin their head. . I do tend to believe friend of William stories (most of the time, though not always) because they’re consistent with kp messaging.
This is a KP story to distract from those two being on holiday again.
Harry wants security for his kids. That’s a normal thing to want especially when they are targets, probably with far more security threats directed toward them than the Wales kids.
I read BS like this & think of H&M in their lovely home surrounded by family & friends who love them..and I 😊
I don’t know why even with the tightest security arrangements Harry would want to visit these people, including his father. The recent developments around Uncle Andrew are one more reason to stay away. It’s unfortunate that the IG are being held in Birmingham next year.
As I posted on the other thread to do with PoW and the duchy: I believe this story is pure deflection as William has been getting both barrels over his laziness which extends to not attending church regularly, in addition to hardly working to justify his position as heir and loads of chicanery over financials.
This story is just CHURNALISM: security? reconciliation with pa? hysterical reaction from the INCANDESCENT BALD ONE BLWING HIS OP AGAIN? I
Yes I am sure Meghan dreams about giving up her peace for days and weeks of abuse from those vile people. She sits there and says , you know what,I need abuse so let’s all
Go visit your family. These children seem to happy, let’s take them to be traumatized for a week or so and then we can all go for intense therapy to cope with it .last time I checked Meghan was no one’s fool. She doesn’t even talk about those people so I am sure she ain’t packing any bags to be around them voluntarily. Harry can go see his dog shit father if he wants although I will never understand why he wants to and Meghan and her beautiful happy children can enjoy California sun . Didn’t we just read yesterday how that family didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan, well then why should she or her children go anywhere near their racist asses . And Harry should do his invictus stuff and bail back to his wife children and start accepting that chuck will always suck
Suddenly we are back to ” friends of Harry “, ” sources close to Harry “.
We know there are no leaks in Montecito, no friends of Harry or Meghan is running to talk these media trolls.
“No father would want to put their kids at any risk.”
I can think of one father who puts his kid at risk: King Charles.
Why would Harry want to spend some family time in Sandringham? i cannot remember that Harry and Meghan spend any quality time in Sandringham when they were still working royals beside of one Christmas (I think it was 2017). Why would Harry and Meghan want to spend time in Sandringham now especially with Andy and Willi around? Sandringham is 2.5 hours away from Birmingham where the IG will be held. Why would Harry base himself in Sandringham to travel to IG one year to go events in Birmingham. A few months ago the BM reported that allegedly Charles would offer Royal Lodge in Windsor Park to Harry as a base in UK and as a good will gesture which itself is ridiculous.
This all does not make sense.
That is my thought as well. Sandringham doesn’t seem like a great location considering its proximity to Birmingham and why Harry will be in the UK to begin with. His purpose in the UK is to kick off the One Year to Go event for IG, which even if Meghan might attend, his children would never be forced into such an event so where exactly do these people think their children will stay during the events? They definitely won’t be staying in some place in Birmingham without adequate security and protection from racists threats and intrusive photographers. They definitely won’t be staying 2.5 hours away at Sandringham with the racist POS grandfather and his pedo brother who don’t care about them or their safety. So where do people who believe this think the Sussexes are going to leave their children in order to attend the IG events? I say there is no Harry friend talking to the media and this is all lies.