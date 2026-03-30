Times: Prince Harry wants his father to invite the Sussex family to Sandringham

Just last week, photographers documented new trailers being brought into the Sandringham estate. The trailers will be used by Prince Andrew’s royal protection, especially when renovations are completed on Marsh Farm. King Charles is paying for the extensive renovations and security upgrades to Marsh Farm, just as Charles has reportedly been paying for Andrew’s security this whole time, not to mention paying for the provisions for his security, like those new trailers. Keep that in mind at all times when you listen to the way these f–king people talk about Prince Harry wanting his children to spend time with Charles this summer. Harry is due to visit London and Birmingham in July as part of the “One Year To Go” Invictus events. For months, we’ve heard that Harry would love nothing more than to bring Meghan and their children over for these events, and that he would love for Charles to see Archie and Lili for the first time since 2022. There have even been stories about Charles extending an invitation to the Sussexes to stay at Highgrove. Well, Harry has also said something pretty obvious: that Meghan and the children’s travels to the UK would be contingent on the security arrangements. Well, now Harry’s completely justified security concerns are being called a “bargaining tool.”

The Duke of Sussex, who has seen his father only twice in two years, hopes to be invited by the King to spend some “family time”, with his wife and two young children, in Norfolk this summer. It will be more than four years since Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, saw their grandfather. The Duchess of Sussex has not visited since September 2022, when the couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and Archie and Lili have not been to the UK since the late Queen’s platinum jubilee in June that year. Those close to Harry said he would welcome an invitation to Sandringham, the King’s estate in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales also have their country home, Anmer Hall. Harry, 41, is waiting for a decision on his security in the UK and has repeatedly said he does not feel it is safe to bring his family home unless he is reinstated with armed police protection. The Sussexes lost it after stepping down from royal duties and moving to America in 2020. But he believes an invitation from the King to spend time with the monarch would enable him to bring Meghan, Archie and Lili with him. A friend of Harry’s said: “If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the King was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that.” After their meeting in September, a source close to Harry said: “He always loves seeing his father and would love to see him as much as possible.” The duke will return to the UK for around a week in July, for engagements marking one year until the Invictus Games are held in Birmingham, and to support the WellChild charity of which he is patron. Charles traditionally spends his summer break with the royal family at Balmoral, from August to September, but often spends time at Sandringham in July. The friend of Harry’s said: “There is not a world in which he brings the kids back unless there is an enhanced security package around them. If the King wants to see the kids, all he needs to do is invite them over and it can happen. It is up to the King, unless Ravec do the right thing independently of the King and decide he requires an enhanced package of security, so he can stay as long as he wants whenever he wants, and see his father with the children. There are lots of scenarios to make it work, but it’s all out of Harry’s hands. No father would want to put their kids at any risk.” A source familiar with the Ravec process said: “As part of the review being undertaken, the government is consulting a wide range of stakeholders, including the duke, and will reach a fair and appropriate decision on that basis. But everyone, presumably including the parents, must be horrified by any suggestion of using the King’s grandchildren as a form of bargaining tool in that process.”

[From The Times]

…It’s not a bargaining tool, it’s just reality. The only reason why Archie and Lili were able to go to the UK in 2022 (for the Jubbly) was because QEII invited them and ensured that they would have police protection. The security arrangements Harry and QEII made in 2021 and 2022 are the reason why Harry knows that the monarch has a lot of power in security conversations. As in, it would take Charles inviting the Sussexes and ordering the royal protection unit to look after the Sussexes for this security work-around to happen. It also highlights once again that Charles’s habit of screaming “of course I’d love to see my grandchildren, but horrible Harry is keeping me from them” is all bullsh-t. Charles could have invited the Sussexes to visit (with full security) at any point since 2022. Charles has not done that because he doesn’t give a sh-t.

Some other things to ponder: clearly, Prince William and Kate would have complete nervous breakdowns if the whole Sussex family visits in July, especially if Meghan joins Harry at the One Year To Go events. Would Charles be willing to use the Sussexes to put Will & Kate in their place? You also have to understand that if Meghan even considers visiting the UK, Kensington Palace will launch the most unhinged, racist, illiterate smear campaign anyone has ever seen.