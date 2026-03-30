‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #192: The Sussexes’ new spokesperson is excellent



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:45

This awards season was long due to the Winter Olympics. We enjoyed it other than the BAFTAs. We’re so glad Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor but are bummed that Sinners didn’t win Best Picture. This awards season had a good vibe and the Oscars were entertaining. You can listen below, on YouTube and on most major platforms.

Chappell Roan: Minutes 6:45 to 24:00

The big story this week was about Chappell Roan’s bodyguard harassing an 11-year-old girl and her mother at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Ada Law is Jude Law’s fifth child. Her mother, Catherine Harding, and stepfather, football star Jorginho, are also famous. We reported it when Ada was born. We also remember when Jude his fourth child with a one night stand, Samantha Burke. Brazilian soccer star Jorginho posted that one of Chappell Roan’s bodyguards approached his wife Catherine Harding and daughter Ada at their hotel after Ada smiled at Chappell during breakfast. Ada was in Sao Paulo to see Lollapalooza Brazil for her birthday, where Chappel was performing. All Ada did according to Jorginho and his wife was walk past Chappell’s table and smile at her. The bodyguard then went up to Ada and her mom’s table and told Catherine that she should teach her daughter not to harass other people. Catherine tried telling him that Ada was just a child and he continued berating them. I play an excerpt from Catherine’s video explaining what happened.

After Jorginho posted about this, but before Catherine’s video came out, Chappell recorded a very low effort video where she’s in bed half denying the story. She said the security guard was “not my personal security” and that she didn’t see the girl. She also apologized at the end, but it was like it was an afterthought. Chappell’s rep issued a statement basically reiterating what she said and claiming it was a third party security guard. The hotel issued a statement making it clear this was not their security guard.

The bodyguard was IDed as a Pascal Duvier. He used to work for Kim Kardashian and got fired after she was robbed in Paris. Duvier issued a statement saying he wasn’t part of Chappell’s security team and that his interaction with the mother was due to an increased security threat or something. Here’s a link to the video I mentioned of Chappell pointing out someone filming her at the airport. She has a reputation of being rude to fans, unlike other pop stars like Taylor Swift. I play a clip from Zoom where Lisa talked about this.

Here’s a link to the tweet from the mayor of Rio saying that Chappell Roan isn’t welcome at Todo Mundo no Rio. We remember when Chappell was both sides-ing politics during the last election.

Royals: Minutes 24:00 to 33:15

Last week Variety came out with an unhinged hit piece on Harry and Meghan with vague complaints about Meghan. Netflix and the Sussexes denied many of the false assertions in the story point by point. We wonder if the Sussexes should have issued a separate statement because their denials got buried.

This week, Deadline got an exclusive that the Sussexes are producing a scripted polo series for Netflix. They’re also working with other streaming platforms. We wish they would do more promotion for their shows, like the Polo documentary series.

Harry and Meghan are going to visit Australia in mid April. Harry is going to be a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne, which is April 15-16. Meghan is going to make an appearance at a women’s retreat conference in Sydney whichis on April 17-19. After that news came out there were predictable hit pieces about their trip. They’re not doing this for money because they’re taking nominal appearance fees. There’s been a narrative that they’re broke, but that’s not true. There was a Change.org petition claiming that Australian taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for their security. Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson hit back at that, saying “The trip is being funded privately, so I’m not sure what this petition hopes to achieve.”

Comments of the Week 33:15 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from YankeeDoodles on the post about William not bowing to wokery.

My comments of the week are from B Overland and Andrea on Kismet’s post about Minute Maid discontinuing their frozen juices.

Thanks for listening bitches!

This is the woman we referred to who had Jude Law’s fourth baby. This Hello! cover is from September, 2009.

