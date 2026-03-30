No Kings protests on Saturday estimated to be the second largest protest in US history

It was a beautiful day for a walk on Saturday, which several million patriotic Americans did (including yours truly!) for the third No Kings protest of the second Trump
term sentence. And just as expected, more people showed up than at the major 2025 rallies: Hands Off saw 3-5 million, the first No Kings saw 6 million, and the second No Kings saw 7 million. But this time, amid a war in Iran no one wants, ICE agents murdering US citizens, and the ongoing saga of the Epstein Files, a whopping 8 MILLION people united in joyful yet rageful opposition to the worst president our country has ever seen. And we made history in the process, making Saturday’s No Kings protest the largest single-day demonstration in US history since 20 million celebrated the very first Earth Day in 1970.
Dogs marched too!! “A divine entanglement of democracy,” Sarah Elizabeth Greer, 56, called it as she marched in Manhattan, pushing her two tiny dogs in a cart festooned with a pair of handwritten signs: “NO barKING” and “BITE the Power!”
WH spox’s lame pre-response: “Trump derangement therapy sessions,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson called them beforehand, of interest only to “the reporters who are paid to cover them.” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella called them “hate America rallies.”
The largest US demonstration since the first Earth Day in 1970: The organizers’ crowd count, not verified by independent analysts, put the total at 8 million people, topping the 7 million estimated at the previous No Kings day, in October. This time, there were more events scheduled — 3,300 versus 2,700 — and larger crowds were reported in some places, boosted in part by opposition to the war in Iran. The only larger single-day protest ever held in the United States was the first Earth Day in 1970, when an estimated 20 million participated in environmental rallies and teach-ins.
More impressive numbers: In a nation with a population approaching 349 million, the participation of 8 million people means that more than 1 of every 50 U.S. residents joined a No Kings rally. Organizers said two-thirds of participants who signed up live in suburban, small town or rural areas. That’s a 40% increase over last time in protesters from outside big cities. … But the fact that the rallies were in local plazas and the marchers headed down hometown streets also, presumably, makes it more difficult for critics to dismiss the protests as the province of radical liberals from the East and West coasts.
Soooo much to protest: Protesters’ signs opposed the war in Iran, decried the cost of housing and health care, supported Ukraine in its war with Russia and raised the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Some of them called for Trump’s impeachment. “Arrest Them!” demanded a banner at one of the marches in Washington, DC, listing the names of Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and others. At some rallies, there were signs to “Abolish ICE.” A Palestinian flag waved among the crowd at one of the marches in Washington, DC.
Beyond the Democratic Party: The No Kings movement hasn’t depended on the Democratic Party to organize its protests; it’s built its own infrastructure using social media and digital resources. The coalition of labor unions, progressive activists, civil rights groups and others who sponsor it include established organizations such as Public Citizen, MoveOn and the Human Rights Campaign and newer groups such as Indivisible and 50501. They have appealed to progressives who find the Democratic Party too moderate as well as to the tide of independent voters, some of them centrists, who have been disenchanted by both major parties. “Eggs are Expensive BC All the Chickens Are In Congress,” read a woman’s sign in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Damn, that “Eggs are Expensive BC All the Chickens Are In Congress” line is eggsellent! I always love the creativity on display in the signs. The top three I saw marching down 7th Avenue in NYC: “You can take the Ayatollah out of Iran, but you can’t take Trump out of the Epstein Files,” “Know Your Parasites: Deer Tick, Dog Tick, Luna Tick,” (complete with appropriate pictures), and, my absolute favorite, “Terminate Unwanted Presidency.” Really, there’s such a clusterf–k of catastrophes, the hardest part was picking which single issue to address in your poster. The cynics and naysayers will say these protests don’t mean anything, but I respectfully disagree. With this president in particular — for whom so many of his adulthood problems stem from an unhinged need to be liked by others — I think it matters a great deal to show him just how bigly he isn’t liked. And as my friends and I palpably felt the increased crowd size in NYC, it warmed my heart to know his hometown was sending him the undeniable message that we despise him.
🇺🇸 MASSIVE Anti-Trump Protests Across America for No Kings Day pic.twitter.com/C02WhMn8ei
— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) March 28, 2026
My Favorite sign of all time at a No Kings Protest.
So F–king True! pic.twitter.com/YgoD6NreP3
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 29, 2026
Photos credit: Andrew Thomas/CNP/INSTARimages, Getty Images
I’m in NC and last July I moved from Wake County which is pretty blue to Harnett County which is red and very rural. When I move here to this neighborhood I found a great group of ladies that are of the liberal minded. We had a march in one of the very red towns on Saturday and we had 205 people show up in this very red town. We got lots of good car horn beeps. We did have a few that were not so happy. We also had some counter protesters show up in the last 30 minutes who were walking through our area looking for a fight. Cops were called and they were told to leave because unlike us they had no permit. It didn’t sit well and one man put hands on the cop and was arrested. He resisted and was put on ground and his nose was bleeding. These six people are now trying to get the police officer fired for doing his job. We were all just happy for the large ,for us, turn out and the people who were with us but there is always a jackass willing to fight for their cult leader and in the process get hurt.
Saturday was my 2nd No Kings protest. It was energizing and uplifting and made me feel less alone.
I woke up this morning and… this king is still sitting on the throne occupying the white house and destroying the whole world.
In this moment I am proud that Americans are making their voices heard. It’s very interesting that liberals on social media are minimizing it as a glorified parade and that demonstrations don’t do anything. People are talking about metrics and action items. I directed them to indivisible to show how and where they can mobilize. Critical thinking is gone. (Did we ever have it?) It blows my mind. Do people not know our first amendment rights to peaceful assembly? Regardless, if you would like to get involved, check out the MANY resources and paths for mobilization at https://indivisible.org/
Even if it accomplished nothing else, people mobilizing and helping one another feel less helpless, or even empowered, matters. But actually it also sends a message to representatives, especially when people are marching in red districts. So many republicans needs to be reminded that they have constituents beyond MAGA. It makes a difference. Never stop marching!
I saw that on the news and my heart was there.
I sincerely hope you will get rid of the orange deranged lunatic and his courtier well before November, the situation is really scaring, and it seems that NO ONE has a grain of common sense in the US Congress
Fingers crossed from Europe.
There are some good ones, like Jamie Raskin and Massie (re Trump at least). We’re hoping to turn Congress in November.
November is too late 😟
Maybe on the other side seems fair, but here? For what I can see they are all ready to create chaos or nuclear chaos like it’s the real goal.
I am usually optimistic, but this situation is mind-blowing.
Also: I have Iranian friends who still have families there.
Now I really regret not taking my dog. Next march she comes along, and I hope the “No BarKING” person doesn’t mind if I steal their poster!
Attended the early rally in my town before hopping on the very crowded T into Boston to join the thousands on the Common, finished the day attending a performance of SUFFS
KEEP MARCHING!
Loved that musical!!
And Saturday was glorious.
I was part of the Henderson NV protest!! Lots of cars driving by and honking in support of us. Many were doing u-turns and making multiple passes by!
Saw a sign posted : Ikea cabinets have more intelligence than Trump’s cabinet.
My favorite was “The Constitution isn’t young enough for so many Republicans to want to fuck it.”
Okay, that’s a good one!
My sign was reversible and said NO PEDOS on one side and LOCK HIM UP on the other.
My favorite sign in my very gay neighborhood: “NO KINGS! (YASSSS QUEENS!!!)”
I went to two different No Kings protests on Saturday, my neighborhood one and the big one downtown. It was incredible!! The energy was amazing! I saw so many clever signs. My two favorites were: “Sorry if I’m being weird, this is my first dictatorship.” The other was: “It’s so bad even the introverts are here.”
I highly recommend going!! I rang my bell and made some good trouble!! https://goodtroublemakesnoise.com/
I love to see this. I was gutted I couldn’t go b/c of a family emergency but I saw two that day and I was so excited (one on an overpass and one at a busy airport).
It helps seeing we’re not alone in knowing this is completely fucked up. Looking forward to the next one (sign slogans are hard; there’s so much) and contacting my members of Congress in the interim.
I forgot to say what my sign said, it was simple. Painted words over the American flag: “We deserve better.”
Simple but true.
I think my favorite sign was a woman in Portland – “Orange is the New Nazi”.
What a day! Jane Fonda, Joan Baez and Springsteen in MN. Jane reading the statement from Renee Good’s wife.
It was a fantastic turnout. Thousands turned out in a purple suburb in CA, by a mall. Costumes, music, speakers,……it was great! Nothing negative encountered while I was there. Lots of enthusiastic drivers and honkers as well, a lot more than usual.
I’ve gone to every Women’s March and No Kings / 50501 March. Usually in my home city of NYC. This Saturday I was in Vermont, so went to the protest in Stowe. There were probably 150 people there, in a small town in very rural northern Vermont. And most of the people there were doing a rolling protest, driving to other towns and meeting up at the big protest in the state capitol, Montpelier. We are not alone. Don’t lose hope. This is going to be a hard year, but we can make it. Reach out now to organizations that protect elections and voting rights to see how you can help. Give money to the ACLU. Because the Epstein class is going to do all they can to rig our next election.
Was at a protest with my mom, husband and niece. Word is there were 400-500 people at ours. My mom signed up, but husband, niece and myself did not sign up. I’d bet there were more than 8 million people who participated on Saturday.
There was a lady standing next to me who said her son in law really wanted to be at a rally but was scared to show up and if anyone recognized him, he would get fired from his place of work. I wonder how many other ppl who wanted to participate were afraid of the same thing.
“There was a lady standing next to me who said her son in law really wanted to be at a rally but was scared to show up and if anyone recognized him, he would get fired from his place of work. I wonder how many other ppl who wanted to participate were afraid of the same thing.”
Oh absolutely, tons and tons of people are too afraid to show up who wish they could be there. The people who actually DO show up at these protests is a small fraction of the people who feel this way. We are the majority.
We noticed a complete lack of minorities, and I’m sure it is at least partly due to their fear of ICE. That’s why the non-minorities need to show up for them and chant twice as loud.
Here’s a concert link. Great intro by Gov. Walz and Bruce performance. Kinda makes you cry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1EppPc2c4A&t=10s
Oklahoma City and Wichita came out on Saturday! My favorite sign in OKC was “Torpedoes are the only pedos Congress is willing to fire.”
I’d be more impressed or feel hopeful if it wasn’t all so pointless. Right now, I guess the point is for people to make themselves feel better deep down, or to do literally anything to make themselves feel better. Because none of this is working. Washington doesn’t care. Congress doesn’t care. The fascist regime doesn’t care. The MAGAs, don’t care. Nothing is working, and nothing can be done except praying the midterms will be a miraculous help. But I’m not set on them even taking place. And if it does, the game is rigged. So 🤷🏻♀️ whatever people gotta do I guess.