Mail: Sources close to King Charles are furious about Team Sussex’s latest briefings

Over the weekend, The Times’ Roya Nikkhah had a big exclusive about Prince Harry’s planned trip to the UK in July. We don’t know much about Harry’s trip because I think most of the plans are still up in the air, given the still unsettled issues of security. Nikkhah claimed to have sources close to Harry who suggested that Harry absolutely wants to bring Meghan and their children to the UK in July, and he also would like King Charles to invite the Sussex family to stay in Sandringham for a nice visit. Sources also said that if Charles extends an invitation to the family, that would likely mean that the security issues could be bypassed, because Charles would arguably order royal protection for the Sussexes. The palace is furious about all of this, and their minions have been screaming about “emotional blackmail” ever since. Ah, yes, the emotional blackmail of a son pointing out that his dogsh-t father refuses to see or protect his grandchildren. Well, the Mail’s Becky English was furious that Nikkhah got the exclusive, so English wrote up her own exclusive about this:
Friends of Prince Harry yesterday claimed that he wants the King to invite his family to stay in Norfolk this summer so he can see his grandchildren. They say the Duke of Sussex wants to repair the family rift by spending time with his father on his private Sandringham estate this July.
But sources close to the monarch told the Daily Mail last night that ‘low trust and bitter experience’ over a string of leaks and media briefings from ‘Team Sussex’ in recent years were a significant difficulty in making any progress in restoring family harmony.
A friend of the King said: ‘If Harry truly wishes to see his father, he would do well to encourage his supporters to allow such matters to be discussed privately, since low trust and bitter experience in this regard remains one of the principal barriers to progress.’
Harry, 41, has seen his father only twice in two years following his acrimonious departure from the UK, amid a string of attacks on his family, including tell-all interviews and his memoir, Spare. However Harry apparently hopes he, Meghan and their children will be invited to spend ‘some family time’ at Sandringham in July, when he is set to return to the UK. It is nearly four years since Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, six and four, saw their grandfather, when they travelled to Britain from their home in California for the last Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meghan last visited later in 2022, when the late Queen died.
Now the Sunday Times reports ‘those close to Harry’ say he ‘would welcome an invitation to Sandringham’ this summer when he flies to Britain to attend events connected with his Invictus Games.
Notably the Prince and Princess of Wales – from whom he remains firmly estranged – also spend much of their holidays at Sandringham, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall.
Those with knowledge of the situation have questioned the clearly well-sourced quotes from ‘Team Sussex’ issued at the weekend given that the security review is currently under way. Sources close to the King have also long made clear that he will not intervene in the internal debate over his son’s security because it would be constitutionally inappropriate.
A source familiar with the Ravec process commented: ‘As part of the review being undertaken, the Government is consulting a wide range of stakeholders, including the duke, and will reach a fair and appropriate decision on that basis.’
It’s always funny when palace courtiers huff and puff about “how dare Team Sussex sources brief to the media”… while those courtiers are briefing the media as unnamed “sources close to the monarch.” Besides which, this is completely false: “a string of leaks and media briefings from ‘Team Sussex’ in recent years were a significant difficulty in making any progress in restoring family harmony.” It was only when Harry exerted public pressure – especially by giving a big BBC interview last year – that Charles agreed to see Harry. Harry has learned that he needs to air some sh-t out publicly to get his father to do anything. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, that the Times story really did come from Team Sussex. What Harry is doing is letting Buckingham Palace know that he’s not going to deal with the issues around his upcoming trip quietly. He’s not just going to slink off if he doesn’t get security. He’s going to continue to pressure the palace and make Charles look like a horrible father and horrible grandfather.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
“Sources close to the King have also long made clear that he will not intervene in the internal debate over his son’s security because it would be constitutionally inappropriate.”
BUT FOR ANDREW…TOTALLY FINE FOR CHARLES TO INTERVENE!
Yeah – and i guess it’s constitutionally appropriate to intervene to make sure you don’t hav to follow the same tax and estate rules as the common slob, huh, chuck?
For argument sake, if the Sussexes leak to the press, it won’t be the tabloids, but to a more credible press like BBC. However, I don’t believe they leak to the press and I’m pretty sure their plans are already made and kept under wrap. If the king wants to see Harry and his family, he can visit them in California or the Sussexes can travel to DC. Even with protection, I doubt Harry and Meghan would want to bring them to the UK to protect their privacy.
I think Sandringham was included in the original story to trigger William. Anyway as Kaiser said Charles can’t be complaining about Harry “briefing” the press when that’s all he ever does a lot of times at Harry’s expense. Roya Nikkhah is in William’s back pocket, there’s no way that Harry’s team is going to be briefing anything to her or any other member of the royal rota for that matter. If Harry has anything to say he will issue a statement.
Yeah that’s my thing here. If Harry was going to leak to the press, I doubt it would be with Roya. I just don’t think this is true. But it now seems to be driving a wedge bw Charles and Harry. Convenient for William/KP. So who is this supposed friend of Harry’s that’s talking to Roya. And are we sure it’s not really a friend of William’s? And why would BP/charles even think that Harry’s friend is talking to roya? This all feels so contrived.
Most times the “friend” or “well placed source” is another member of the media.
“But it now seems to be driving a wedge bw Charles and Harry. Convenient for William/KP.”
William is the WEDGE. I think KCIII is afraid of doing anything that would upset Peggington as KCIII knows there is no limit to what Peggington would do or would leak.
William is the wedge. For sure. But if Charles sis that afraid, he may as well pack it in, jeez. Although, now I’m wondering about Becky’s source, this friend of the king. Is it possible this response is coming more from the courtiers than Charles? Idk but who is out there really thinking that Harry is briefing roya, like come on.
I feel like some in the press have been saying that Charles & Harry speak now since the September meeting so if there’s any prospect of Harry’s family visiting the Uk I imagine he’s probably in the position to discuss it directly rather than through the press.
so I don’t think Harry would be briefing William & Murdoch gal Roya of all people on this sensitive family issue. And I’m sure it’s a coincidence Roya has this story after her big faith exclusive for William last weekend & that William sycophants in the press have picked it up pretty quickly. William’s pr are probably having a one person conversation with the press. Maybe this is trying to cause trust issues etc with the fragile truce between Charles & Harry
Agreed. It’s been obvious he’s talking to his father and I honestly don’t think it’s anyone’s business there. He lost a mother, he wants a relationship with his father, it seems his father does too. The rest is noise (William and Camilla).
If KC wanted reconciliation, he wouldn’t have acted this way. No one can stop him, If he wanted reconciliation. he simply doesn’t care about Harry. Charles’s greatest concerns have always been himself and Camilla.
So, I find it hard to believe that the Sussexes are briefing the ” once respected Times”. This is media wish casting with them hiding their hands so they can say ” oh, this isn’t us! We’re just quoting the Sussexes!” , so that they can continue getting BRF exclusives. And because the BRF traffic’s in nothing but media leaks, they believe is true because they can’t imagine just being forthcoming and saying things on the record.
Also, why do they keep trying to present this as some private family matter that Harry won’t stop talking about? This is literally about his government mandated security. He should be transparent and speaking about it on the record. So that people understand the financial component, and also what goes into the process to determine whether or not he’s justifiably receives it.
This is what happens when you intermingle family and governmental business as the same thing, and when you have good reason to want both sides hidden. You treat anyone being forthcoming as violating your privacy instead of acknowledging that maybe you shouldn’t be so secretive.
Dee, I’m with you 100% with the chronic moving of goalposts. Private & public are just labels they peel off & stick on things like a kid who’s discovered how to cheat a solution to the Rubix Cube.
So the press is publicly discussing the palaces’ accusing Harry of publicly discussing? What an evil clown show the Windsors and the BM have become.
A friend of the King said: ‘If Harry truly wishes to see his father, he would do well to encourage his supporters to allow such matters to be discussed privately, since low trust and bitter experience in this regard remains one of the principal barriers to progress.’
So a friend of the king is allowed to speak to the media, as are countless, unnamed palace sources … but supporters of Harry should zip it. That’s hilarious, especially as Harry’s side generally doesn’t spill to the rota.
The “principal barriers to progress” are all in England, not Montecito.
The Sussexes have said repeatedly they will not used unnamed sources to speak for them. So this whole story is just space filler for the tabloids as far as I’m concerned.
Harry doesn’t leak by unnamed or friends of the family sources. Either he or their spokesperson goes on record. He wouldn’t go to the royal reporters. Plus, I don’t think Harry would this soon bring his family to the UK. Unless, security was straighten out & tested. It’s all hogwash.
Absolutely NO-ONE from “Team Sussex” is talking to Roya Nikkah about anything. This is the palace doing what they have been doing over the years: leak something, create some narrative which pretends to be sympathetic to Harry, then publicly clutch their pearls and wail via their favourite stenographers that “Team Sussex” is leaking. Every accusation is a projection. The giveaway is that despite Harry repeatedly saying “no reconciliation without accountability”, and spelling out what accountability looks like (apologies and acknowledgement of wrongdoing, especially to Meghan), these reporters keep claiming that Harry is desperate to “reconcile”… by doing the palace’s bidding and begging to be “included” wherever the royals happen to be. As if. 😀
As to the newspapers, they WISH that Team Sussex were leaking, because it would give them something solid to write about.
The palace is always furious when it comes to the Sussex’s I think anger is about the only emotion that they have any more.
Roya Nikkah isn’t she royal pet that stated she partied with Harry and met him in Ibiza which was proven to be a lie.
So Harry friends are speaking to his enemies about their friend Harry. these papers publish lies without suffering any fear of consequences.
BP and KP are mad the Sussexes will fight back. This story from Roya is BS; name your snitch or admit this is a lie.
Did Charles see Archie&Lilibet when they came to the UK? I know they met the queen but I thought the rest was suddenly too busy?