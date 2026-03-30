Nick Cannon: ‘People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK’

Years ago, I simply stopped caring about Nick Cannon entirely. After he and Mariah Carey divorced, Nick simply… lost his mind, in a way. Like, he’s not a full-on Kanye, but he’s not well. He now has twelve children with six women, and for years now, he’s basically only made news for having babies and saying crazy sh-t. Well, we’re currently living through a national – if not global – hostage situation where the worst and dumbest and most vile f–king people are in charge of the American government. Well, Nick Cannon is all about it. He apparently loves Donald Trump and everything Trump is doing. Cannon declared that the Democrats are “the party of the KKK.”

Nick Cannon let his politics be known on a recent episode of his web talk show “Big Drive” (via TMZ), during which he called the Democratic Party “the party of the KKK.” After his guest, model Amber Rose, said that Democrats “don’t care about people of color and the Republicans do,” Cannon replied, “I agree with you 100%. People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both of you and I have some conservative views. You’re just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.” When discussing Donald Trump’s second term, Cannon enthusiastically said “motherf–ker’s cleaning house” and is “doing what he said he was gonna do.” “We got the Gulf of America now,” Cannon added. “He’s like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country.” While factions of the Democratic Party were responsible for the rise of the KKK right after the Civil War, it’s not widely believed that the entirety of the party endorsed the formation of the white supremacist group. Cannon was partially right about the history of the Republicans. The party was founded in the early 50’s by anti-slavery activists. In 1861, Abraham Lincoln, a member of the Republican Party, signed the Emancipation Proclamation and freed all slaves living in non-Union states. However, it wasn’t until the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment in 1865, which was later ratified by a state majority, that slavery was abolished in the United States.

[From Variety]

It’s like when people study AP American History and they stop at Reconstruction. Y’all should definitely keep reading and find out what happened in the middle of the 20th century, it will blow your mind! It’s definitely crazy to learn that Lyndon Johnson parlayed his support after John F. Kennedy’s assassination and bullied Congress into voting for the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act, thus upending the previous century’s political and party alliances. It’s so weird that all of those KKK voters have voted solidly for Republicans ever since! Anyway, this is all such a perfect microcosm of the Trump era. Ignorance, stupidity, vacuous morons saying some of the dumbest sh-t you’ve ever heard in your f–king life, and paying off Black celebrities for their support. Maybe Nick is more like Kanye.