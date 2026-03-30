Tiger Woods never hired a driver because he doesn’t want anyone to ‘watch over him’

Last Friday, Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida. His arrest came after he caused yet another car crash, and yet another rollover crash. Tiger is 50 years old with a well-documented problem with pills and a history of serious injuries and multiple surgical interventions. My point is that it’s past time for Tiger to have a dedicated driver. After four major car crashes (that we know of) and two rehab stints, some people hope that the DUI arrest is finally Tiger’s rock bottom. It doesn’t sound like Tiger feels it’s his rock bottom though.

Tiger Woods’ desire for privacy is stopping him from hiring a driver, a source tells PEOPLE. Following his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) near Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, a local source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the professional golfer has opted not to hire a driver for himself — despite previously being involved in other car accidents. Woods, 50, “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing,” the source says. “And he thinks he is fine to drive.” The athlete was charged with DUI with property damage, as well as refusal to submit to a lawful test, after he was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. The source adds that Woods prefers to keep his life private and dislikes negative attention. “He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games,” the source says. “He despises public scrutiny.” A representative for Woods did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Woods shares two teenage children, daughter Sam, 18, and son Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. He is now dating Vanessa Trump, and the source tells PEOPLE that Vanessa, 48, seemingly fits easily into his world. “Vanessa has settled right into their dating life due to the similarities in their current situations with kids, great weather out their door, golf in their lives, and school projects for their kids,” the source says.

[From People]

You can despise public scrutiny AND hire a driver? For the love of God, I get that Tiger is one of the biggest secret squirrels in America, but the way to deal with the “public scrutiny” of crashing your f–king car yet again is simply hiring a driver and making the driver sign an intense NDA. This reeks of “I’m not going to change my behavior until I really hurt someone.”

Meanwhile, People Magazine also had a bizarre exclusive about Tiger’s relationship with Vanessa Trump, aka Don Trump Jr’s ex-wife. Vanessa and Tiger have dated for more than a year and a source describes them as “in love” and connected through golf. Tiger’s kids play golf, and Vanessa’s kids do as well. Sources also emphasize that Vanessa isn’t around all the time, which makes it sound like they’re not super-serious about each other and she just lets him do whatever he wants.