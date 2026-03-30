Kim Novak doesn’t approve of Sydney Sweeney playing her in ‘Scandalous’

One of the reasons why I love watching old movies is for sociological reasons, and to really analyze what people found interesting and beautiful decades ago. When you see Grace Kelly or Ingrid Bergman or Rita Hayworth in an old movie, you can go “yes, of course everyone found them beautiful, because they would be considered beautiful at any point in history.” For me, Kim Novak has always been more “of her era.” Lana Turner as well – maybe that’s a controversial opinion, but I stand by it! While they’re attractive women, they both felt more particular to their era. Well, Kim Novak is still around – she’s 93 – and they’re making a movie about her iconic and controversial love affair with Sammy Davis Jr. In an odd move, Sydney Sweeney has been cast as Kim Novak. In truth, Sydney cast herself – she is the one who put this project together and she wants to play Novak. Well, Kim Novak does not approve.
Kim Novak is voicing her concerns about Scandalous! In a recent interview with The Times of London, Novak slammed Sydney Sweeney‘s casting as her in the upcoming film, following the Vertigo actress’ relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. in the 1950s. Colman Domingo is set to direct, marking his directorial debut. David Jonsson will portray Davis.
“I would never have approved,” Novak said of Sweeney portraying her, adding that the Euphoria actress “sticks out so much above the waist.”
The publication noted that Novak’s criticism stems from her concern that the film will focus on the sexual side of their relationship rather than the fact that they had “so much in common.”
“There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time,” Novak continued. “She was totally wrong to play me.”
Reps for Sweeney did not respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment at the time of publication.
Last year, Sweeney spoke with THR’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, on his Awards Chatter podcast about bringing Domingo on board. The pair previously co-starred on Euphoria, and Sweeney also serves as a producer on Scandalous!
“When I was putting the package together, we were circling different directors. There was one previously attached and I just felt like the story really needed to have a different voice,” she said. “The entire time I was like the only person who would really be able to tell this story and to the degree that it needs to be beautifully told is Colman Domingo.”
The Anyone but You star continued, “So I called him up and I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you even want to direct, but there’s a script that I’d really love to send you. And if you like it, it’s yours. If not, I won’t be offended,’” she said. “He read it within like a few hours and he called me back and he was like, ‘This is exactly what I’ve been telling my team I want to find.’ We’ve been putting it together and raising financing — it’s been a labor of love.”
What’s a little bit funny to me is that I think Sweeney is “of her era” as well, just in a completely different way than Kim Novak. But they look nothing alike, and Kim has every right to feel however she wants about this. Her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. was complicated by politics, race, the studio system, their careers and everything else. I’m not sure Sydney has the talent to pull off such a complicated story, in general, and I think Novak is justifiably concerned that this film will go heavy on the sexual relationship and not all of the other factors. But I guess there’s nothing Kim Novak can really do about it? And when you really consider her words, she’s actually not even going that hard after Sydney.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I 💚 your viewpoint of timeless vs era beauty…I remember seeing Ingrid’s first films set in Sweden…and even then I felt she had a contemporary air…one that almost felt out of place…felt that way about Marlena too…thank you for that spin that will provide me with HOURS of thought! Lana & Kim…ESPECIALLY Lana who had a much longer onscreen career than Kim…were very much set in Amber regarding their looks…Joan Crawford fit that Amber mold too & both Lana & Josn purposefully worked their whole lives to keep their looks/style circa 1945…
Sydney being racist AF 😡(I said what I said & meant it)…and handling subject matter that was tragic & steeped in White Supremacy which ALSO helped propel Kim out of Hollywood…is rancid as HELL to me & another reason why I 🤬 this timeline!
Kim Novak was especially great in hitchcock s vertigo. As far as lana turner she was of her era and at her peak in screen melodramas in the fifties and sixties like the bad and the beautiful. Peyton place. Madam x. And imitation of life.
No one did creepy-yet-magnetic better than Kim Novak in “Bell , Book, and Candle”. The gold standard for a witch.
I mean, she more than held her own in that film against Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemon, and Elsa Lancaster. Sweeney could never.
They’re both blonde. There the resemblance ends.
The bigger problem is that Sydney can’t act for shit
@ M says:
Couldn’t agree with you more.
They probably could go with an unknown for this role. Or Jennifer Lawrence? (based on acting ability, not physical resemblance).
Sydney Sweeney has too much of a well-known persona (which divides people haha) to play another famous person successfully (even if you give her acting lessons).
For me, she’s known for bad acting and showing off her boobs. That’s about it.
That’s the persona I was thinking of but I was trying to be diplomatic haha.
I never got Grace Kelly. She’s so … basic (to use today’s vernacular) … and her voice. She sounds affected.
Unpopular opinion and I’ve only seen her in one thing (“Eden”): I thought she was pretty good. Maybe she can pull off Kim Novak. No, they don’t look alike but the actor doesn’t have to look like the real person for an effective performance.
I would never feel comfortable making a movie about a living person if the individual did not like the casting or the way their story was told. It is her d-mn life. If you don’t want her input, you should wait until she is deceased or tell another story. Or try fiction.
🤣 SHOCKER. Sydney Sweeney gets called out for her MAGA bigot dog whistle commercial, refuses to apologize for it, then her Feminist bait film tanks and then suddenly she’s doing an Interracial romance bait film.
We see you, girl. And, nope.
Ugh, a MAGA weirdo shouldn’t have anything to do with this story. Everyone else involved seems fine but she’s not good (as an actress or personal beliefs). I liked Anyone But You b/c 1) I had no idea who she was and 2) I’m a sucker for Much Ado retellings. Her acting didn’t impress me.
Novak always seemed a bit more modern to me from her comedies, I think, but it had to be hard to be the new Hitchcock blonde replacement who’s not quite as stunning as Grace Kelly. I can see how she has a certain era/look though. I’ve never put that together before. I also agree that Sweeney is of this time and doesn’t have a timeless look (like Matt Damon; that face has seen an iPhone).
I think the studio’s whole idea of this project is just wrong. Naming it “Scandalous” in the first place is a sure-fire way to get people to focus on the sexual aspect, when in fact, there’s just so much sadness in the story, and other emotions that I doubt SS can portray well. I think it’s a story worth telling, for sure, but they aren’t serving it well at all.