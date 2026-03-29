In recent years, the only time I’ve seen or heard about Tiger Woods is when he goes to the US Open to watch tennis. He’s a big tennis fan, and he’s friends with several tennis players, including Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams. He has also been in the gossip columns every so often in the past few years because he’s dating Vanessa Trump, Don Jr’s ex-wife. Oh, and last year, Tiger bizarrely went to the Trump White House for Black History Month and Baby Fists gave him a shiny award. All in all, Tiger makes news these days for anything other than golf. Well, some more terrible news. Tiger was arrested on Friday after he caused yet another car accident while under the influence.

Tiger Woods was arrested and jailed on a charge of driving under the influence after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon that resulted in his Land Rover rolling onto its side.

When officers reached the scene of the crash on Jupiter Island, Fla., where Woods has a home, the golfer showed “signs of impairment,” Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek said at a news conference. A breathalyzer test did not detect any alcohol in his system, but Woods refused a urinalysis. That led to his arrest and his being taken to Martin County Jail, where he had to remain for at least eight hours. Woods was later seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle leaving the jail.

He was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Budensiek said the crash occurred when Woods, driving a Land Rover, tried to overtake a truck that was hauling a pressure cleaner trailer while headed northbound on South Beach Road. The truck’s driver was attempting to turn left on a two-lane road, saw the Land Rover coming from behind and tried to move off the road, but had nowhere to go. The Land Rover clipped the truck and rolled onto its side.

Budensiek said that Woods climbed out through the passenger’s side of his vehicle, and that neither driver was injured.

“Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek said. “They did several tests on him. He did explain the injuries and surgeries he had; we did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was taken under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail.”

Woods, 50, has been involved in four incidents involving automobiles since 2009, causing personal and professional harm. Asked if Woods would receive special treatment in jail, Budensiek said he would make sure Woods was safe.

“We’re the sheriff’s office,” he said. “We know we arrested a high-profile figure. I’m not trying to dramatize it. But it doesn’t matter who you are; if you break the law, we’re going to follow the law. It’s a really easy path to take. As far as being in the jail, we’re going to make sure he’s safe. We’re not going to put him in general population. He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did. He’ll pay the price, but he won’t pay the price by being punished in jail.”