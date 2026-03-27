“Theo James vs. Aaron Taylor Johnson: who would you rather?” links

Theo James & Aaron Taylor Johnson: who would you rather? They’re promoting their film Fuze, which is some kind of heist-drama. I’m usually not into Theo James but he looks amazing in these photos. Aaron, not so much. [Socialite Life]
Jack Harlow has new music and an identity crisis. [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Frankie Paul is a symbol of reality TV’s bigger problems. [Pajiba]
Alex Skarsgard’s hair looks really good here. [Just Jared]
Megan Thee Stallion + Nickelback for Cheetos. [OMG Blog]
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas’s awards-season style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Zendaya’s other look in Rome. [RCFA]
Trailer for Running Point’s Season 2. [Seriously OMG]
Of course this Brazilian mom is innocent! [Starcasm]
Taylor Lautner & his wife Taylor are expecting their first child. [Hollywood Life]
Andrew Garfield is in burn-it-all-down mode. [Buzzfeed]
Theo. Aaron has never done it for me.
Theo – EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
The cougar can keep Aaron.
I’m somewhat indifferent to both of them, but given a choice, Theo.
Theo, it’s not even a competition haha. Aaron is not hot and also not a good actor and I hope he doesn’t actually become the next Bond! Henry Cavill for the win there
Theo won me over in the TV show THE GENTLEMEN. I’d be okay with him as the next James Bond although I don’t expect that would ever happen.
There are 4 people named Taylor in these linked websites 🤣
🤣
lol
Poor Mr Pamuk, of course!
Omg 😂 how did I not know this! Good one!
LOL! Swoonworthy Theo by a mile. But clean shaven.
Theo all day.
Theo would actually be a be a great Bond
Theo James. The commercial where he drives a hot car onto the terrace of a great estate to bring back the dog’s ball. That’s when I saw what it was about him. He would make a great Bond. Not ATJ.
I wish there was a poll option here so we could all see that 0% chose Aaron. He’s boring, not cute and makes the most ridiculous, smarmy smirking douche faces ever.
Theo hands down, every time. ATJ has never done anything for me and his RL relationship is such a huge turn off for me that I just cannot wiith him
Theo!
No contest.
Fuze was the name of one of those sugary Sobe-like drinks of the early 00s and that is all I shall think of if I hear about this movie again.
Overwhelming consensus on Theo. Fully agree. Especially in comparison to ATJ. And I don’t mind Theo. He’s a hottie. But please for the love of god give me something other than white men to talk about. Love me some white men don’t get me wrong. But give me some diversified hotties. Istg they’re out there.
Yeah. What is Dev Patel up to these days??? 😍
I’m so tired lately. Like real tired. These men are hot. Sure. But I can give you a long list of non-white men we could talk about too. Happy to talk about the white ones as long as I’m not only talking about the white ones. Then I feel ick. Idk, the freaking consolidation of everything within entertainment has me feeling even harder about this lately. But what do I know, maybe whiteness just gets the clicks. And that’s without even getting into the women.
Yup, Dev Patel, now we’re talking!
THIS. I am so bored with white men, and I’m a white woman.
Theo’s always been too obviously good looking for my tastes, and I have trouble separating him from his White Lotus character. But if these are my only two choices, it’s Theo all day long.
Theo, every day and twice on Sunday. He’s WAY too young for me, but he sure is easy to look at.
Theo by a mile…
The 70s porn star professor look on Theo is really doing it for me. Schwing!
The obvious answer would be ATJ just so that his groomer of a wife would let go.
Theo for the win. He’s a good actor, fun to watch, and hotter than Hades.
Dev is a cutie, but Theo smolders.