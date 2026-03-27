“Theo James vs. Aaron Taylor Johnson: who would you rather?” links
  • March 27, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Theo James & Aaron Taylor Johnson: who would you rather? They’re promoting their film Fuze, which is some kind of heist-drama. I’m usually not into Theo James but he looks amazing in these photos. Aaron, not so much. [Socialite Life]
Jack Harlow has new music and an identity crisis. [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Frankie Paul is a symbol of reality TV’s bigger problems. [Pajiba]
Alex Skarsgard’s hair looks really good here. [Just Jared]
Megan Thee Stallion + Nickelback for Cheetos. [OMG Blog]
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas’s awards-season style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Zendaya’s other look in Rome. [RCFA]
Trailer for Running Point’s Season 2. [Seriously OMG]
Of course this Brazilian mom is innocent! [Starcasm]
Taylor Lautner & his wife Taylor are expecting their first child. [Hollywood Life]
Andrew Garfield is in burn-it-all-down mode. [Buzzfeed]

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29 Responses to ““Theo James vs. Aaron Taylor Johnson: who would you rather?” links”

  1. Normades says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    Theo. Aaron has never done it for me.

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    Theo – EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

    The cougar can keep Aaron.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    I’m somewhat indifferent to both of them, but given a choice, Theo.

    Reply
  4. Shirurusu says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Theo, it’s not even a competition haha. Aaron is not hot and also not a good actor and I hope he doesn’t actually become the next Bond! Henry Cavill for the win there

    Reply
  5. Keekey says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Theo won me over in the TV show THE GENTLEMEN. I’d be okay with him as the next James Bond although I don’t expect that would ever happen.

    Reply
  6. Kelci says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:16 pm

    There are 4 people named Taylor in these linked websites 🤣

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    Poor Mr Pamuk, of course!

    Reply
  8. Bop says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Theo all day.

    Reply
  9. Denise says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Theo would actually be a be a great Bond

    Reply
  10. Jamie42 says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    Theo James. The commercial where he drives a hot car onto the terrace of a great estate to bring back the dog’s ball. That’s when I saw what it was about him. He would make a great Bond. Not ATJ.

    Reply
  11. WeirdDarbie says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    I wish there was a poll option here so we could all see that 0% chose Aaron. He’s boring, not cute and makes the most ridiculous, smarmy smirking douche faces ever.

    Reply
  12. MsDarcy says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    Theo hands down, every time. ATJ has never done anything for me and his RL relationship is such a huge turn off for me that I just cannot wiith him

    Reply
  13. Traveller says:
    March 27, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    Theo!
    No contest.

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    March 27, 2026 at 2:54 pm

    Fuze was the name of one of those sugary Sobe-like drinks of the early 00s and that is all I shall think of if I hear about this movie again.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    March 27, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Overwhelming consensus on Theo. Fully agree. Especially in comparison to ATJ. And I don’t mind Theo. He’s a hottie. But please for the love of god give me something other than white men to talk about. Love me some white men don’t get me wrong. But give me some diversified hotties. Istg they’re out there.

    Reply
    • Tuesday says:
      March 27, 2026 at 3:47 pm

      Yeah. What is Dev Patel up to these days??? 😍

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 27, 2026 at 3:58 pm

        I’m so tired lately. Like real tired. These men are hot. Sure. But I can give you a long list of non-white men we could talk about too. Happy to talk about the white ones as long as I’m not only talking about the white ones. Then I feel ick. Idk, the freaking consolidation of everything within entertainment has me feeling even harder about this lately. But what do I know, maybe whiteness just gets the clicks. And that’s without even getting into the women.

      • Mightymolly says:
        March 27, 2026 at 4:17 pm

        Yup, Dev Patel, now we’re talking!

    • Christine says:
      March 27, 2026 at 9:12 pm

      THIS. I am so bored with white men, and I’m a white woman.

      Reply
  16. Mightymolly says:
    March 27, 2026 at 3:45 pm

    Theo’s always been too obviously good looking for my tastes, and I have trouble separating him from his White Lotus character. But if these are my only two choices, it’s Theo all day long.

    Reply
  17. Grandma Susan says:
    March 27, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    Theo, every day and twice on Sunday. He’s WAY too young for me, but he sure is easy to look at.

    Reply
  18. Betty says:
    March 27, 2026 at 6:47 pm

    Theo by a mile…

    Reply
  19. Snarkle says:
    March 27, 2026 at 7:36 pm

    The 70s porn star professor look on Theo is really doing it for me. Schwing!

    Reply
  20. Lau says:
    March 27, 2026 at 8:05 pm

    The obvious answer would be ATJ just so that his groomer of a wife would let go.

    Reply
  21. Christina says:
    March 27, 2026 at 8:41 pm

    Theo for the win. He’s a good actor, fun to watch, and hotter than Hades.

    Dev is a cutie, but Theo smolders.

    Reply

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