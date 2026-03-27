Prince William wants Charlotte & Louis to be ‘well-prepared & well-financed’

Since Prince Harry’s Spare came out in 2023, there’s been a weird undercurrent as royalists try to acknowledge the inherent pitfalls and generational trauma that comes with being a “spare” royal, all while never giving Harry credit for speaking about the exact same generational trauma. In recent years, that means periodic stories about how Princess Charlotte will “break the spare cycle” of abuse, neglect and dysfunction because… Prince William and Kate are amazing parents, or something. William’s biographer Robert Hardman spoke about this “spare” issue regarding Charlotte and Prince Louis late last year, and he claimed that William is committed to raising Prince George’s spares so that they don’t “resent” George. No details were given about exactly what that means or how they will encourage Charlotte and Louis to NOT resent George when everything about their family is geared towards William and George’s wants and needs as the future kings. Well, Tina Brown chimed in about this subject in her latest Fresh Hell Substack column. After an odious promotion for Tom Bower’s spiteful book about the Sussexes, Tina Brown added this:
I am told that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is preoccupied with the built-in risk of primogeniture’s cruelty. He is determined that his second- and third-born children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are well-prepared and well-financed for independent lives and will not fall into the same cycle of thwarted freedom.
But what about his traitorous brother? The rupture with Harry is bigger than a sibling feud. Before the Sussexes crash and burn, the House of Windsor needs to put aside schadenfreude and grip the problem. Give Harry and Meghan a limited international role. Cough up a turnkey pied-à-terre for them in Buckingham Palace, where none of the rest of the family wants to live anyway. Pay their damn UK security bill. (It won’t be a good look if Harry, a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan, is taken out by a nutjob). In return, the Sussexes must put a sock in it.
[From Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell]
William “preoccupied” by the fate of George’s spares? Doubtful. I know I’m not one to give William credit for anything, but I think he cares about all three children and he wants them to live peaceful lives in general. If anything, I think he would actually prefer for Charlotte and Louis to not be working royals whatsoever. Does that mean he’s actually formulating a plan in which Charlotte and Louis have trust funds and private homes and the right to abundant privacy? No. He’s not making those plans. Come on. The guy can’t even read
his briefing papers.
As for what ‘Ol Tina says about Harry and Meghan… she’s been banging that drum for years, it vexes her terribly that Harry simply won’t return to the UK to be his family’s doormat and punching bag! That’s why she’s doing too much to promote Bower’s book, it’s part of her wishful-thinking framework that, any f–king day now, Harry and Meghan will run out of money and then Harry will HAVE to return to the UK. Enough.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
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Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis seen near the Queen Victoria Memorial to view the VE80 Celebration Parade on Monday 5 May 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. . Picture,Image: 995388352, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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(L-R) – Prince William – The Prince Of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine – The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte stand at the balcony to watch the VE Day 80th Anniversary Flypast at Buckingham Palace in London, England, UK on Monday 5 May, 2025.,Image: 995453591, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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(L-R) – King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine – The Princess of Wales watch the flypast on the balcony as part of The King’s Birthday Parade Celebration also known as ‘Trooping The Colour’ at Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Saturday 14 June, 2025.,Image: 1010940254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince George and Prince Louis of Wales seen during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King. Over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.. Picture,Image: 1011197214, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773252, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales depart from the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056827963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales depart from the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056827994, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart from the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056827998, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.,Image: 1056828207, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Royal family christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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When biggot brown finally gets hit by the karma bus I’ll be thrilled. The nastiness in this piece is vile. Dripping venom. Just put the sussexes in a shit box tiny apartment away from everyone else, and make them work like slave labour. F### you tina.
TINA ALREADY HAS HER KARMA. SHE IS SO ANGRY THAT MEGHAN AND HARRY ARE THE ONES PUTTING FOOD ON HER TABLE. SHE COULDN’T SELL HER SUBSTACK FOR PENNIES IF SHE DOESN’T MENTION THEM 😎
Tina was nasty to Diana and her Book the Diana Chronicles was totally biased.
Nah, that’s not enough karma. She’s got money, just not a lot of influence. Significant karma 🤣🤣
Not to mention the unmitigated gall of ripping off Dorothy Parker. The best sentence Brown ever writes will be half as good as the worst sentence Parker ever wrote.
I dont know why Charles gave Harry the bare minimum when his own mother the Queen showed a way to make the Heir important Yes but also secure a respectable future and assets for the Spares. William will make sure Charlotte and Louis live great lives if only to stick it to Harry and make a point that his kids are true Royalty and not California Kids.
As we’ve seen, C-Rex didn’t learn anything positive from QEII and was spoiled rotten by the Queen Mother and Wills hasn’t learned anything positive from his parents nor his grandparents. He’s definitely mastered many of their negative attributes though… But you’re right, considering her own father was a spare, you would think that they would have treated Harry better.
Charlotte & Louis will definitely NOT be well prepared. But I’m sure Willy Nilly will find a way to ensure that his children and only his children are well financed. Hoarding more and more money seems to be a lesson these monarchs and their heirs have learned all to well.
Carole might be thinking of a “great match” to a European Prince for Charlotte.
Maybe the selling of the farms in his duchy is the start of his ‘preparation’. Building those big bank accounts for Charlotte & Louis.
Oh absolutely they will be taken care of as long as they marry straight white proper pedigreed people that are WanK approved. Their character and moral compass won’t matter even if they are like AMW who is still under the Royal bubble of financial and security protection.. they just have to be white enough for Willy and his wife.
Too busy spending it on Camilla’s family. I bet they are set up nicely. That man doesn’t care a hoot about his Harry or his grandchildren. He’s going to die not knowing his son’s children. Harry and Meghan won’t allow their sweet children to be subjected to the vile people in Harry’s family looking down on them.
I remember Prince Charles being disappointed that (a) Harry was male and (b) had red hair. Though the rumours of him being some other guy’s kid have been soundly disproven, his absolutely cavalier attitude to H is kind of making me wonder…..then again, when H was doing everything C wanted, he was a ‘darling boy’. Huh.
This sounds like concern for the royal family rather than concern for the children involved. “How do we keep Charlotte and Louis from escaping?”
I believe this, both William and Kate seem like people who care about their children, but only their children. They seem to not be able to care about anyone outside their family unit and definitely don’t care about Harry’s children.
Charlotte is the official spare. Next in line.
Yes, it is interesting how the British Press (and Royal family?) can’t seem to wrap their head around the fact that a girl is the Spare.
Ah, but so far Louis is being treated more like the spare than Charlotte. I think that Louis’s inclusion in any “spare” talk is just the way they see it, it’s a preview of things to come, and not an innocent mistake.
🤔
I didn’t realize Brown was promoting Bower’s book. Gross. That tracks though. They both sound like racist and misogynistic dinosaurs that are supremely out of touch. They don’t exactly have their pulse on what resonates with the youth. She is very preoccupied with the idea of the Sussexes coming back. To which I say, let it go. It’s not happening.
So Willy will be giving Charlotte and Louis tax payers money to live on even though they won’t work . How about all these parasites go get a regular job and stop defrauding the public
Exactly. Notice how it doesn’t say, “well employed” or “prepared to work.” They will be prepared to do do nothing jobs like the Middletons had until they marry and can stop pretending to work regularly.
Haha, as if.
They couldn’t last a week trying to survive in the real world. I mean, even the kids are being raised to expect four to five pricey vacations a year.
That said, they should have to try. #Abolishthemonarchy
Willy is mentally ill and his sense of entitlement runs so deep that he will turn on all his children in one way or another eventually. He certainly isn’t a loyal son or grandson. He has been such a treacherous leech he will automatically assume his kids will behave the way he has and repeat the patterns he has shown with his father, grandmother, extended family, “friends” and Harry. What he has done to his brother isn’t just scapegoating or deflection from his own indiscretions. He has literally attempted to repeat what happened to their mother by denying the Sussexes adequate protection, leaking their location and keeping public interest high with constant leaks, smears and bot armies. He knows what his shared childhood was like and knows what their lives were like in the aftermath of Diana’s death. Anyone who is capable of treating his brother the way Will-not has treated Harry is evil and capable of anything. Will-not isn’t empathetic or self-aware enough to end patterns of generational trauma.
Very well put, and you are completely right imo.
Your analysis was spot on.
All of this happened before Oprah, Spare and the Netflix documentary.
Agreed. Charlotte and Louis are completely screwed if they trust either of their parents. Neither William or Kate is capable of thinking beyond their own egos.
He wants Charlotte and Louis to be “well-financed for independent lives “. Is that why he sells dutchy land? To finance the spare, no matter the consequences to other people?
Yep, probably hard at work moving as much money as possible into offshore accounts the British government can’t check, assuming the gov ever gets around to auditing the BRF finances
I made a comment on the Duchy sale of land article that William appears to be banking money. I assume this is for the benefit of himself and his heirs when the Monarchy is either dissolved or altered significantly to limit its funding. Which would be crazy because he already has a significant amount of money coming in.
I don’t think this is coming from William’s camp, rather I think this is coming from the Rota trying to tell William what he needs to do to keep Charlotte and Louis in line.
Financially, the Queen treated her children abominably, and not equally. Her means of controlling her children was to ensconce them in Royal properties that to keep (and have access to jewels!), necessitating their keeping in line with her wishes. They then would receive a certain amount of limited funding from her to operate their offices. Most are not in a financial position to pick up and move into a private home.
Of their four children, Charles was taking care of as the future king. But only Anne and Andrew were given private ownership of homes. And, ultimately, Andrew was pushed out of his later home “gifted” to him by the Queen. Edward and Sophie were not given their own private home. And of the homes initially given to Andrew and Anne, Anne’s was the only estate large enough to be able to produce income therefrom and more easily be passed on to her heirs.
The Queen was also the first Monarch, of which I am aware, to not give a significant jewelry collection to her non-heir children. Leaving them largely dependent upon her good graces to loan out tiaras and other jewelry for white tie events; events they were required to attend. The Queen cared only about controlling her children and not ensuring their, or their heirs’, financial stability.
I have said here previously that the only way to help solve the Spare issue was to ensure that each Royal Duke and daughter has their own private home and funds so that they do not resent being controlled by the Monarch. But I don’t think that William would have figured this out. So I really think this is the Press trying to tell him what he needs to do.
Also, if he wants to avoid resentment in Charlotte and Louis, as against George, then maybe William should consider actually treating them equally. Which he does not. When is the last time that William took Charlotte to a sporting event? When has he ever taken Louis to a sporting event? Why did he allow Attenborough to visit and gift just George, and only George, with a fossil. Leaving the other two kids to gaze and drool at the gift? A gift in which George seemed little interested.
The Waleses have already set in motion the idea in their children’s heads that George is separate from and more special than the other Wales children.
Am not convinced that Lizzie left everything to Chucky for control reasons. Rather just as likely she left it all to Chucky to avoid estate taxes, assuming Charles would have them all on a reasonable payroll. Best solution is to eliminate the tax exemption for the sovereign. That is why the queen Mother left trusts for her great. grandchildren as she didn’t trust Lizzie and the courtiers to do the right thing.
I agree with your point about these types of articles being warnings. Unfortunately, the Wails’ aren’t bright enough to care or make any changes. They don’t seem to be preparing them for much other than a life of endless vacations and very little work.
Andrew wasn’t pushed out of Sunninghill, he and Fergie lost it. And it wasn’t a “gift” it was a wedding gift like Gatcombe. It would’ve been self sustaining. Edward paid for Andrew and Charles’s pr sins in the early 90s. No big wedding at Westminster abbey like Andrew, no HRH for the kids, no private estate bought by the Queen.
All the royal women, except Kate, have significant jewelry. Anne has 2-3 tiaras, brooches, necklaces that are hers. Sophie has two tiaras. Camilla had jewelry bought for her by Charles as well as gifting her a lot of the Queen Mum’s including the ring that’s her engagement ring.
The Queen tried to let Edward and Sophie have a half in-half out and they blew it. It’s likely a large part of why it was rejected for the Sussexes.
@GMHQ The queen mother did not leave trusts to her great-grandchildren. Firstly, when she died, she was millions of pounds in debt. Secondly, Prince Harry has stated on the record that he did not inherit anything from the queen mother. All he had was the money his mother left him, the the palace vipers would have done their best to get their hands on his money, or at least divert it to William, had his Spencer uncle not been the executor (or one of them). I could see the queen mother leaving something to William, who she clearly favoured, and to none of the others, and people assuming that she also left something to Harry, but even this is doubtful.
Tina Brown is an odious BRF fangirl. And she must be ashamed to promote Bower’s steaming pile of garbage, even though she does anyway.
That said, at least she doesn’t adopt the wide-spread line about Harry returning without Meghan or his kids. “Give Harry and Meghan a limited international role. Cough up a turnkey pied-à-terre for them…”
How old is Tina Brown??? She sounds so antiquated 😏
just had an insight about this (forgive if obvious). clearly queen elizabeth tried to correct for some of the issues with her and Margaret (or maybe her father and his brother) by treating her spares better in some ways than her heir. This lead to the nightmare that is Andrew, though Anne and Edward seem relatively OK. Charles felt neglected and since we know he is thin-skinned he couldn’t handle anyone being treated better than him, so neglected both kids (and treated his wife terribly). Also seeing Andrew probably didn’t make him think more coddling for Harry would lead to any good. This led to William only seeing the heir look out for the heir (self) and total neglect for Harry – which for William made all sorts of natural sense. In some ways for Louis and Charlotte this may be moot because I think William will send everything down the drain before their time anyway. I guess now we get to wonder what lessons George is learning. Suffice to say it doesn’t bode well for his potential partners though.
But as the queen was 25 when ascending the throne, her heir was always Duke of Cornwall and had his own income as soon he was 18. Financially the queen didn’t need to care for him.
While Charles had to finance himself (he isn’t cheap), Williams family and not to forget the whole of Cammies family from the Duchies income – it was the easiest to throw Harry and later Meghan under the bus.
Charles’ income started as soon as his grandfather died. He was sitting on managed piles of cash even as a minor.
Sounds like he cut Kate’s wardrobe bc he’s busy putting Duchy money into trusts for Charlotte and Louis before it’s George’s Money and he can’t do what he wants with it anymore.
I genuinely hope he’s setting up trust funds and will buy them both homes outside the Royal properties. It’s absolutely screws over every single member of that family that they don’t have their own income.
One day someone will publicly call out Charles for not buying Harry a house or setting him up with a trust. He bought Camilla a house AND the neighbouring property and her kids have trusts, but he couldn’t do it for his own son?
The Queen bought houses for Anne and Andrew and it wouldn’t surprise me either if there were trusts set up for them (Andrew obviously squandered his immediately).
Charles never took care of his kids, and in this regard I think William will be different from him.
,💯. I’ve pointed this out before and also that Meghan to my knowledge was the first non-heir Royal Duchess (like, ever?) that didn’t receive her own tiara as her personal property.. She was expected to beg for scraps to borrow from the Queen’s coffers.
She was probably going to keep using her wedding tiara. It wasn’t identified with any other royal. And it was gorgeous unlike the one gifted to Sophie. When the downsizing of the monarchy they weren’t going to need any of their children to be working royals. There’d be no need for Meghan’s kids to have tiaras. Just like Margaret’s didn’t. All it would mean is additional death duties. The Kent and Gloucester kids are going to have to auction most of the jewels. The royal family is going to lose some major historic pieces unless they buy them. They’re not gifting any anymore. Sarah and Sophie both had ones bought for them. If I was Meghan I’d be happier with the diamond bracelet and pearl earrings Charles and the queen gave her. Those are things she can actually leave to Archie and Lili.
An important part of my point was that the black woman didn’t get a tiara. They also only started talking about seriously streamlining the working royals group AFTER Harry married Meghan. Prior to that point, Harry and his wife were ALWAYS to have been a part of the working royals group.
Meghan should have received a tiara and not just out of precedent (and equal and fair treatment) but because she was to have been a working member of the royals, with the presumed need for a tiara. But no, the “not a racist family” couldn’t cough (or buy) one up.
Whether or not the Sussexes’ heirs, Sophie and Edward’s kids, Ann’s kids, or Andrew’s daughters would need a tiara in the future is beside the point
@Mayp Kate didn’t receive a personal tiara either. Now she has one, the one she wore for the coronation lol.
If you note, I said that Meghan was the first married-in NON-HEIR Royal Duchess to not receive a tiara.
Diana did not receive a tiara as her personal property either but she would have, presumably, as Queen, had access to the huge store of royal jewels available to the Monarch (but admittedly, this was a departure as well, I think because the Queen was so darn cheap).. So a woman marrying an heir to the throne not receiving a tiara is not unusual..
Go back in history. Certainly in the last couple hundred years, I’m pretty darn sure that Meghan was the first ever Royal Duchess, married to a non-heir (male sibling of an heir) to NOT receive a tiara upon her marriage.
The Queen and Charles sent an appalling message with that decision. One that I believe, in good part, is racist.
I think they will both be working royals from a young age, because frankly who else is there? And the concept of them actually getting a proper job is unlikely . If there is any truth in this it is good that William and Kate have learned something from the Sussex debacle, but if that is the case why can they not reach out to his only brother and try and build some kind of relationship.
So…. William is concerned enough to put in guardrails for his two younger children so that they aren’t reliant on the whims and feelings of their elder sibling to be able to have a comfortable livelihood, but his brother is a traitor for wanting the same??
The Sussexes are not crashing and burning. How many CEOs of billion dollar companies have to speak on the record for them to get that?
But let’s entertain this nonsense for a second, I don’t even understand how they expect a half in and half out arrangement to even work 6 years later?
Harry and Meghan have to get all of their commercial deals approved by the courtiers in the palace? The same ones that are currently blocking them from getting security? Yeah that’ll be trustworthy and in their best interest.
Meghan shuts down As Ever? Allows the Palace complete control over auditing her books? Or agrees to donate all proceeds to charity, severely limiting her financial independence? I’m sure she would jump for joy at that idea.
Would they have to bring the rota on limited engagements with them internationally and domestically? As Harry wraps up lawsuits against their current employers???
They would have to agree to bring their kids to limit it public events, even though their kids have never experienced that and it would likely be traumatizing to them? Right that clearly tracks with how Harry and Meghan want their children to be treated.
I just don’t even get this type of nonsense anymore. You had this chance years ago, but you were too arrogant to accept it because you figured that they couldn’t succeed without you. Now not only are they succeeding, you’re failing and you have the audacity to act like this is a good deal for them?
This arrogance really is their downfall whether it comes from the principals or their media sycophants. You have to negotiate and react from the position you’re in, not from the position you were in. They don’t have the juice to make demands like this anymore.
Great points. These people all need to come to terms with the fact that they gave Harry and Meghan no choice but to succeed, and they have, beyond what anyone could have possibly imagined in 2019. There is absolutely nothing they can offer as incentive, and Harry and Meghan have moved so far beyond performative “royal work”, it’s absurd.
Every single bit of this “article” is a threat to their happiness. Rooms at Buckingham Palace, where no one wants to live anyway? What are we doing here, Morons?
It’s hilarious that removing their security was the impetus for them to get extremely serious about their future, and financing it themselves. One might almost think that the royal family asked for exactly this outcome, and in hindsight, no one should be surprised.
Willy is going to squirrel away some of his massive fundage for two younger kids. And he will ensure that his own kids will always have HRH titles and all the perks, because they are so special (because he spawned them) charlotte will always get the second coming of Diana/the queen treatment. It’s Louis who will have to watch his back. Although i wouldn’t put it past Willy to try to go after his brother’s children.
William is stingy. There’s no sugarcoating it. He’s a mean, penny-pinching, perversely stingy man. I’ll be surprised if his children receive any more than a nominal income & a down payment on a country house. I tend to think his refusal to come to the rescue of the Middletons was as big a dealbreaker in his marriage as any other people he might have seen in the meantime. I don’t think he would see other people as dealbreakers to his marriage. Kate might not agree. But for someone as image-conscious as Kate is, leaving her parents to twist in the wind in order to save money, would sting. I know their financial issues pre-dated his access to Duchy money, but he could have introduced them to intermediaries to tide them over until he had control of the income. I always thought that was why they tagged along to the wedding in Jordan: looking for angel investors. That’s likely why he was so fed up with Kate. All along, he imagined they were a safe, middle class, sound little bunch. Carole’s full-body cardboard double in a mall in New Jersey likely put paid to that image. LOL.
Wasn’t even a mall, just bodega-sized convenience store which was part of a failing chain of franchises.
Eh she at least did say pay for their security in that screed. Cause she’s right. If something happens to Harry on UK soil cause they ignored his security issues. That’s a wrap for the monarchy.
If Scooter becomes king before George is of age, he will have control of two duchies worth millions. I am sure he will set the kids up with generous trust funds so even if they don’t become working royals, they’ll just be people of leisure without the need to earn money to enjoy their lives.
This concept of duty the royalists assign to the monarch and the heirs is so baffling to me. It is not duty as a form of selfless act. It is performative in exchange for duchy millions and multiple mansions. Duty is defined differently for Sussexes. Leave your financial freedom and autonomy, work for the royal family in exchange for a pied a terre and some sovereign grant short change.
The conditions under which Tina wants Harry and Meghan to return are not adequate and perhaps she knows that they would never agree to them. I have a hard time believing that William is concerned about Charlotte and Louis’ existence in the royal system when he couldn’t understand why Harry left royal life.
Didn’t Tina associate with Ghislaine Maxwell?
What kills me is the delusion that Harry and Meghan are constantly talking about them or they want something from them. They don’t talk about them at all, it’s the family and the ROTA who can’t keep Harry and Meghan’s name out of their mouths.
Tina Brown is so bitter. She was once the queen of New York media; she’s now a has-been.
The gall of her calling Harry, a combat veteran, “traitorous.”
That p*ssed me off most about her piece. How dare she!!!
This statement is so brazen, arrogant, and demanding that it literally makes my hand itch…!!!
A NORMAL parent who has their child’s best interests at heart wants them to receive a good education and find their own path in life, as shown by other European royal families, where even the first heir does a normal job, see Princess Royal Victoria – several top universities, several languages, work in parliament…
William is already announcing that he wants a large sum of money for the children. He’s not saying he’s saving money for them, he’s not talking about a trust, he’s just saying that they should be well-financed…, as if he were informing society that he expects this.
You can be royal and have passion and purpose in life—see Diana, Harry, and Meghan, as they demonstrated immediately after joining the family. You can be William and Kate, do nothing, spend months in the tropics, and demand more money from the government.
Why does society tolerate this? This isn’t Elizabeth, she’s gone. Now they’re supporting a bunch of entitled, slackers with one shared brain cell, followed by the Middleton swindlers. Who needs that?
Andrew and Edward’s failures really burned a lot of people.
George, Duke of Kent, the present Duke’s father, briefly held posts at the Foreign Office and the Home Office, becoming the first member of the royal family to work as a civil servant. His son, the current Duke, served twenty years in the army. As did his brother Michael. (Unlike the Duke Michael was never a working royal as well.)
Michael and Richard Gloucester were the only second sons in the extended family. Michael had the military and Richard was a architect. Richard’s older brother died though making Richard the heir to their father.
The paths were established. But Andrew, unlike Edward Kent, made a mess of living on a military salary and transitioning to business afterwards. And Edward couldn’t make a go of his chosen field unlike Richard Gloucester.
The Toxic Two will make damn sure that the Sovereign Grant is trippled, thieve as much as they can now, stash it in off shore accounts, set up a dummy Charity, rewrite the rules to suit themselves and make sure all of the offspring know how to get away with it. Taking tips on how to do it from Ma Middleton.
I am just praying for the day that this farce ends before Billy the Basher sets a foot near the throne.
The Wails (Toxic Two) are the best advertisement for abolishing the degenerates that are called the monarchy.
Karma in all her glory will deal to these idiots and she will pick her moment perfectly.