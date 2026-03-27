Prince William wants Charlotte & Louis to be ‘well-prepared & well-financed’

Since Prince Harry’s Spare came out in 2023, there’s been a weird undercurrent as royalists try to acknowledge the inherent pitfalls and generational trauma that comes with being a “spare” royal, all while never giving Harry credit for speaking about the exact same generational trauma. In recent years, that means periodic stories about how Princess Charlotte will “break the spare cycle” of abuse, neglect and dysfunction because… Prince William and Kate are amazing parents, or something. William’s biographer Robert Hardman spoke about this “spare” issue regarding Charlotte and Prince Louis late last year, and he claimed that William is committed to raising Prince George’s spares so that they don’t “resent” George. No details were given about exactly what that means or how they will encourage Charlotte and Louis to NOT resent George when everything about their family is geared towards William and George’s wants and needs as the future kings. Well, Tina Brown chimed in about this subject in her latest Fresh Hell Substack column. After an odious promotion for Tom Bower’s spiteful book about the Sussexes, Tina Brown added this:

I am told that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is preoccupied with the built-in risk of primogeniture’s cruelty. He is determined that his second- and third-born children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are well-prepared and well-financed for independent lives and will not fall into the same cycle of thwarted freedom. But what about his traitorous brother? The rupture with Harry is bigger than a sibling feud. Before the Sussexes crash and burn, the House of Windsor needs to put aside schadenfreude and grip the problem. Give Harry and Meghan a limited international role. Cough up a turnkey pied-à-terre for them in Buckingham Palace, where none of the rest of the family wants to live anyway. Pay their damn UK security bill. (It won’t be a good look if Harry, a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan, is taken out by a nutjob). In return, the Sussexes must put a sock in it.

[From Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell]

William “preoccupied” by the fate of George’s spares? Doubtful. I know I’m not one to give William credit for anything, but I think he cares about all three children and he wants them to live peaceful lives in general. If anything, I think he would actually prefer for Charlotte and Louis to not be working royals whatsoever. Does that mean he’s actually formulating a plan in which Charlotte and Louis have trust funds and private homes and the right to abundant privacy? No. He’s not making those plans. Come on. The guy can’t even read his briefing papers .

As for what ‘Ol Tina says about Harry and Meghan… she’s been banging that drum for years, it vexes her terribly that Harry simply won’t return to the UK to be his family’s doormat and punching bag! That’s why she’s doing too much to promote Bower’s book, it’s part of her wishful-thinking framework that, any f–king day now, Harry and Meghan will run out of money and then Harry will HAVE to return to the UK. Enough.