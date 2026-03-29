Princess Beatrice & Edo Mozzi are considering a permanent move to America

For much of the past month, the royal knives have been out for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. I believe many of the knives are being wielded by the Prince and Princess of Wales, but it’s also clear that the entire royal institution is totally fine with B&E being scapegoated every single day now. While I think the princesses could and should answer questions about what they knew about their parents’ ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and their crimes, it’s a bit insane to me that B&E are getting more heat than their parents at the moment. Anyway, in the past week in particular, many segments of the British press have been given the greenlight to go after Beatrice’s marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They’re truly the weakest link – Beatrice married a user, and of course Edo jetted off to Florida during his wife’s biggest crisis. The Daily Mail ran yet another story about Edo not wanting anything to do with his in-laws’ crisis, and he’s trying to convince Beatrice to cut her ties as well:

While the well-heeled couple appear determined to put a brave face on things, a royal source exclusively told the Daily Mail this week that tensions in their relationship took root over the past year amid the catastrophic fall from grace of Beatrice’s once royal parents. Put bluntly, Edo, as he is known to family and friends, is said to be sick and tired of the ongoing House of York drama and its overarching impact on their lives – and his business. Meanwhile, says the source, tearful ‘daddy’s girl’ Beatrice is finding it hard to walk away from her shamed parents, and having previously been ‘hyper-dependent’ on her mother, is feeling ­‘isolated’. Edo, it is said, is determined to distance himself from his toxic in-laws and ensure his own international interior design business interests and reputation are untainted by this unmitigated scandal. ‘Behind the scenes, Edo has been working hard on keeping Bea distant from her parents,’ says the source. ‘He is convinced she needs to make her own life. He has also been trying to keep her from the Royal Family more generally because he thinks the Epstein “contagion” and, more generally, what Andrew was up to when running Pitch@Palace could leave all of them ­facing a lot of awkward questions.’ Beatrice, explains the source, ‘is finding all that hard to square with her beliefs’. ‘She was brought up to believe in dynasty and blue blood. She has yet to come to terms with it all and keeps ­bursting into tears, which he finds concerning.’ The Daily Mail can also reveal that Bea is in regular touch with Andrew, 66, and has also made a top-secret visit to see him at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where he is holed up at the King’s expense, while his future home, Marsh Farm, is being refurbished. ‘Whether or not Edo knew about it is not clear,’ says the royal source.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s true that Beatrice has always been more of a “daddy’s girl” and she’s always been more tied to her parents’ bullsh-t. While I don’t think much of Edo, if this is the advice he’s giving to her, then I agree with him. She’s 37 years old and the mother of two. Time to cut the cord and figure out her life far away from Andrew and Sarah. Speaking of, the Mail had another story wherein Edo is trying to convince Beatrice to move out of the UK completely:

Beatrice is said to be ‘mortified’ by the Epstein scandal and ‘desperate to hold things together’ in the face of adversity. Meanwhile, her husband, who is known as Edo, appeared to be more concerned about promoting his property business after he jetted off on trips to Miami and Los Angeles in recent weeks – leaving his wife behind to apparently face the music alone. Now the Daily Mail can reveal Edo, 42, may have had other matters on his mind aimed at preserving his six-year marriage and the couple’s future happiness. Insiders told how the couple are mulling over plans to escape the furore back home, once and for all, by starting a new life abroad. A royal source said it is most likely the couple would relocate to the United States – following in the footsteps of Beatrice’s cousin Prince Harry. Beatrice is also said to have taken on board how well a move away from the UK has worked for Eugenie after she established a home in Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank back in 2022. The source told the Daily Mail: ‘Her sister Eugenie has lived abroad for many years now and that set the precedent. It would have been unthinkable a few years ago but now times are very different. Moving abroad, most likely to the United States, would be a fresh start for Beatrice and Edo and it would also mean they could give their marriage a kick start and get it back on track.’ The source added: ‘The feeling is that if they stay in the UK they will just be sitting ducks because, let’s face it, the Andrew and Sarah problem isn’t going to go away. There is the police investigation which will last several months and if Andrew is charged then there will be a trial and that’s just more attention they can do without. A move to the United States would certainly seem obvious for them. Edo spends a lot of time there so I can easily see them moving there. Both sisters are in touch with their cousin Harry, and he has been offering them advice and there was talk of them staying in California for a while.’

[From The Daily Mail]

A month ago, I said the same thing. That’s when I saw the writing on the wall for Beatrice and Eugenie – they were being targeted and the palace-approved campaign wouldn’t stop until they were driven out of the UK. That being said, this campaign won’t stop if Edo and Beatrice move to the US, it will just take another form as the same press obsesses over Beatrice and Edo from afar. It will be a version of what happened (and what is still happening) to Prince Harry and Meghan. That being said, Beatrice should still do it. Start afresh, move on, cut her ties with her garbage parents.