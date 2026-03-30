Why is Prince William liquidating the Duchy of Cornwall’s real estate assets?

Five years ago, then-Prince Charles was trying to get some of the worst stories out before he became king. For like a full year, there were bimonthly exclusives in the Telegraph and Times of London, all about some of the shadiest sh-t you can imagine. There were stories about Charles taking money from the Bin Laden family, Charles accepting suitcases full of cash, Charles handing out knighthoods to despotic petrobillionaires who donated money to his foundation, and on and on. Once he became king, all of those stories disappeared, which was Charles’s plan all along. Not that there was a huge outcry as the stories percolated in real time. I said repeatedly back then that Charles was lucky that his post-Diana scandals were such dry financial crimes and improprieties. So it is with Prince William as well – people are always going to be more interested in the gossip about his sex life, his marriage and his violent temper, to the point where people aren’t even paying attention to William’s financial shenanigans.
Late last week, we learned something sort of bizarre. William has control of the Duchy of Cornwall, a vast real estate network of farms, slums and property which should be owned by the government and not work-shy Willy. Well, we learned that William is selling off ten duchy-owned farms in the Devon area. He’s giving farmers the chance to “buy” their farms at a discount, but those farmers would likely have to go heavily into debt to purchase even at a discounted rate. The farmers are absolutely furious and they’re talking to the press. But some people are baffled by the whole scheme in the first place – why in the world would William decide to liquidate ten duchy-owned farms to turn a profit? Those are the questions being asked by Norman Baker (who loves whacking the Windsors) and by various Labour MPs.
Prince William’s private property empire should be subjected to a full financial review, critics have said, after the proposed sale of land on a historic country estate showed it had become “mercenary”. The Duchy of Cornwall, which brought the Prince of Wales £22.9 million of private income last year, has been criticised over a decision to sell ten farms at the Bradninch estate in Devon. Tenant farmers affected by the sale said they had been appalled by the actions of the prince’s commercial body, which said it was orientating its portfolio towards areas of “significant social and environmental need”.
The farmers also criticised William, who champions mental health, for “causing sleepless nights” only weeks after they were reassured about the portfolio’s financial wellbeing. Royal finance experts said that the situation bolstered the case for more public scrutiny of the duchy after controversy in recent years about the £1 billion estate. William, the 25th Duke of Cornwall, assumed control of the duchy when his father became King.
However, Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister who has written extensively about the royal family, said that the duchy had become more “mercenary” under William’s control.
“Charles was pretty hands-on and he was certainly interested in making money for the duchy, but I think William is doing that with bells on,” he said. Since becoming heir to the throne, Baker said, William had prioritised money for himself and the duchy, which he had been “micromanaging”. “That’s where his priorities are, maximising the Duchy of Cornwall profit,” he said. Baker said the duchy’s claim that the proceeds of the sale of land in Devon would be focused on areas of social and environmental need should be taken with a “Siberian mine full of salt”. He said: “Will there be a couple of nice bits and pieces which they can point to? Yes, I’m sure there will — but that’s not what this is about. This is about maximising money.”
The duchy came under fire in 2024 when a Sunday Times investigation revealed that it was making large tax-free profits by charging charities, the NHS, schools and councils. The estate holds special status under an agreement with the Treasury, meaning that William can operate as a commercial landlord but is exempted from paying corporation tax on profits.
Baker said that an urgent review of the royals’ finances, including the Duchy of Cornwall, was needed to increase Buckingham Palace’s accountability during a time of growing public scrutiny. He called for the duchies to be abolished and wrapped into the Crown Estate, which manages royal assets on behalf of the taxpayer.
Baroness Hodge of Barking echoed the call for “much greater transparency” in how the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster were run. The Labour peer said that the duchies should not be seen as private entities owned by the royals and that the public had a clear stake going back to their creation in the 14th century. “These are not private assets,” she said. “They are assets that they have because they are the royal family, and they were granted to them to fund their duties.” Hodge chaired the Commons public accounts committee in 2013 when it called for a full Treasury investigation into duchy business deals to scrutinise whether their special tax status gave them an unfair competitive advantage.
Residents of Bradninch said they felt “insulted” that William was divesting himself of his estate while keeping the title of Baron of Bradninch. The title has been held by dukes of Cornwall since the duchy was established in 1337. Philip Chambers, 77, a town councillor, said: “This has really shaken up the community. Some of us feel rather insulted at the idea that the baron of Bradninch would divest himself of his Bradninch properties, but mostly we are concerned for the farmers.”
LOL, I didn’t know that a barony title was tied to the land as well. Given that a town in the County of Sussex had a petition against referring to Harry and Meghan by their Sussex titles, it does seem fair that William should give up his Baron of Bradninch title too, especially since he has no interest in holding on to the Bradninch farms for future dukes of Cornwall. It does feel like there should be more oversight, especially government oversight, if a high-handed Duke of Cornwall decides to liquidate duchy assets for no apparent reason. The claim that the profits from the sale of the farms will be folded back into the duchy doesn’t make any sense either – William is already getting £22.9 million annually from the duchy, why not reinvest some of those profits into the duchy?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
When you think of that story of William wanting to make sure ALL his children are well financed…this is one of those things that makes you go…hmm🤔
William sees the “handwriting on the subways walls” for the future of the Royal Family.
William wants to maximize Duchy profits in the short term so we can get get a larger annual payout which is deposited in his private account.
This looks like a scenario of Peggington “packing his bags” so he can leave with a two-day notice.
💯💯💯, @lala, @baytampa
I agree with both of you, this is to make sure that charlotte and Louis live posh comfortable lives and never have to work a day of it . Just like their parents because willy knows things aren’t looking good for all of them. He is probably also supporting those grifting Middleton in-laws of his
William intends to be the last king. He is liquidating assets for his kids’ trust funds.
Could it be that even monumentally stupid Willie sees the writing on the wall for the demise of the monarchy, and is “cashing out”? Putting all that money in off shore accounts to count, £ by £ (à la Scrooge McDuck) over and over??
No doubt he has a financial advisor (or several) who told him to do this before the feudal grift ends with the monarchy.
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. Pocketing the money offshore so it cannot be scrutinized.
This.
Philip and QEII did it. They scraped all they could from taxpayers and moved them into offshore accounts. It’s all there in black and white in the Panama Papers. So why shouldn’t William take a leaf out of the same book?
And don’t think Charles hasn’t been doing the same; didn’t he oversee the wind farms bonanza that will net the Royal Family an enormous increase in (taxpayer funded) their official income in the coming years? That was huge news last year IIRC but as Kaiser said, financial shenanigans aren’t nearly as interesting or simple as “William and Harry!” or “Meghan something something!”
THE ROYAL FAMILY DOES NOT OWN THE DUCHY OF CORNWALL OR THE DUCHY OF LANCASTER. They have access to the income from them. They are not supposed to be able to personally benefit from the actual capital assets. Period, full stop. However, in practice, the committees that formally manage the Duchies probably wouldn’t go against the monarch or the Prince of Wales when they want to do something. Can you imagine being the courtier tasked with telling William “no, you can’t sell that” or “no, you shouldn’t charge rent for that”?
“didn’t he oversee the wind farms bonanza that will net the Royal Family an enormous increase in”
Well, at least this is a “Green Investment” that will aid in decreasing fossil fuel dependency which is much better than Peggington selling farms out-from-under farmers that cannot afford to buy their “discounted” farms.
@BayTampaBay ifthe RF is going to net (checks notes) hundreds of millions from the “sale” or “rental” of those windfarms….then I believe we have what Wall Street would call a golden goose in terms of investment.
Meaning: it’s funny money, as with everything with the RF. Is that worth it to the British taxpayer? Green investment against all they get in return? That’s something only they can decide
I can see Willy selling off the duchy piece by piece until there is virtually nothing left to hand over.. I think he is greedy and lazy enough that he wants the money just not the bother of having to deal with it. He also knows nothing will happen to him even if the money all ends up in Willy’s private bank accounts.
I tend to agree with you. William is so lazy that he will want all the money that comes from the Duchy without having any of the responsibilities that come with it. If there’s a lazy option to take, that will be the approach he will use.
Sketch. William is not exactly endearing himself to the public is he? But why should he care. He’s got the money and who’s gonna check him.
It would be nice if everyone demanding “transparency” would stop normalizing this feudalism bull sh*t. As I commented last week, these farmers’ families have purchased their farms over many generations with rent and sweat equity. The monarchy is on its last legs. Abolish the feudalism too.
Totally agree, Brassy Rebel.
Those families already have earned those farms. And now they’re getting the chance to buy them at a discount?? What a grift.
Greed. That what you get with Peg. Pure unadulterated greed.
Is William trying to compete with the Duke of Westminster for who can be the richest landlord? As I’ve said before the Duchies should be owned by the State not the Royal Family.
The royal Duchies are not owned by the Royal Family. They are owned, on paper at least by the UK people, the taxpayers. Republic’s website has all the details…
…and the RF, as rich as they are have a long way to go before they’re as rich as the Duke of Westminster (north of 8 billion pounds). The RF according to the Guardian (source: Panama Papers) is worth somewhere around 1-2 billion pounds max
Then I wonder if there is a way the taxpayers can sue the duchy or William personally (haha) for their share after the sale? I hope so.
We have no idea how much accumulated wealth the royal family has, because they have ensured that they never have to disclose a single thing, and they get to decide how much they pay in taxes. It’s outrageous.
Highly recommend David Mitchell’s book, Unruly, for a very digestible and well researched book about English kings for his analysis about English identity and the creation of the monarchy. David Mitchell is a comic and writer, very smart, and this book serves as an excellent overview of the creation of the monarchy and its decline. In his intro, he even writes about the country feeling compelled to take a side between Sussex and Windsor camps because of the absolute bore the monarchy has become.
Highly rec this book for people interested in the English monarchy but not ready for a drier, less comic, view of history! There’s some good bits in it such as the haziness of primogeniture in practice and the continental roots of the monarchy including the pre-conquest Danes that, for me, gave a very rich historical context for the current royal family.
According to Wikipedia, William can’t sell the land for profit; it has to go back into the Cornwall estate. This may be funding his apartment buildings or whatever it is he is building. I would be surprised to hear that William is devoting that much effort to the Cornwall duchy- I don’t think he has a history at working that hard at anything.
I do believe that Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles have been investing private wealth outside the country for quite some time- likely since the 1950’s after the demise of so many other monarchies in Europe.
The problem is that due to the lack of accountability and published accounts (unlike other royal families which are publicly financed), the public has no way of knowing what William will be doing with the money. William could create a shedload of “expenses” to withdraw against the proceeds of this sale (“consultancy fees”, anyone?) then claim that there were no profits.
If you refer back to the reports of WIlliam being obsessed with knowing “How much money did we make?” even from charities(!) then you can guess that every penny from that sale will be going into William’s pockets. Like a smash and grab. Unless he is being blackmailed and needs a lot of money very fast? Wasn’t one of his side pieces said to be Russian at one point?
Didn’t Willy hire/appoint two old buddies, William van Cutsem and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, to help manage the duchy? I’m sure these aristos with finance/business jobs are all about transparency, and that they’ll have the tenant farmers’ best interests at heart, lol.
On a separate note, long live Norman Baker and Baroness Hodge.
What did Baker and Hodge do? I’m not up on British history
@Isabella, Norman Baker is a former MP and privy councilor (so he’s very smart and well-informed) who has written two books about royal finances. Including detailed arguments about how the royals don’t and never “owned” the duchies. But also good stuff about other royal financial scams, like royal warrants, stolen jewelry, and holiday grifts.
Baroness Hodge is currently in Parliament and leads (led?) a committee where she called for an investigation into royal finances.
So he can steal all the money? It’s not rocket science. It’s greed. Gluttony, really.
Andrewgate is giving leverage to the sound argument that public money, duchy oversight and PoW’s lack of work output need to closely scrutinised. The deflection story about Harry and holiday with dad is designed to grab the headlines. Certainly both King and PoWs and other working royals need to be accountable both financially and personally on parr with the rigorous scrutiny of Cabinet minister.
I was just wondering why, for a whole dozen hours, a huge half-page article about Harry and Meghan has been on the front page.
The point is that it’s a completely pointless article, abouth nothing. In such a situation, you always know they’re trying to hide something.
Now we know, covering by William’s land sale.
I would add that it’s not his land, but the duchy, and although as the “ruler” of the duchy he can sell it, the money belongs to the duchy, not his. He can use it, but he can’t deposit it into his own account, which seems to be his intention.
The Duchy of Cornwall is an independent entity, outside the crown. You could say it’s a separate “private” estate, but it doesn’t belong to William; it belongs to the duchy and the current Duke of Cornwall, as long as he remains one, because the estate remains with the duchy and the next Duke of Cornwall. Because no one in the BRF accounts for their income, pays taxes, and there ist no financial control, taking the money from the land sale into a private pocket is possible, albeit illegal. William needs cash outside of control, so he’s laundered the money. Could it be for a divorce settlement for Middleton? It’s clear that these greedy stalkers won’t go away quietly without bags of cash. Or maybe, as usual, it’s all about Harry and showing that Will also has “his” millions. Stolen, not earned, but they’re there.
George is going to inherit the Duchy before he’s 18. He’s going to be sitting on $30 million/year at 15 or 16, with minimal staff and very little overhead. That’s when there will be a call for transparency. Why can’t we see the teenagers’ books?
I think William and company are getting ahead of a larger problem.
He’s planning to crash the whole thing! 😄
But I don’t quite understand why the farmers are angry. Do they really want to pay their rent to William, as opposed to someone else? I assume these parcels are zoned for agriculture and not something else.
They’re angry for a combination of reasons. As these parcels have been owned by the duchy for hundreds of years and leased out, the current farmers (many who have been there for generations) have poured their own money into improvements thinking that this would continue. The economy is in terrible shape for the farmers to be able to buy their land. Their new landlords may raise their rents or kick them out. And the farms have been collectively managed when it comes to conservation planning, but that will be more difficult if they’re own by different businesses with different priorities. Plus, the Duchy also owns residential properties in the town and no one knows if they’re about to be evicted too. None of this was mentioned at the annual Duchy meetings three weeks ago.
William can steal all the money he wants. It won’t make him happy and it won’t make him Harry either.
So as a long-suffering British property tenant (not owner!) who originally came to the UK to work for the local office of a non-British bank, I would say: the beneficial “owner” of the Duchy is notional, insofar as it is presumably the British public. There is no actual owner who is identifiable, or, as a lawyer would put it, discoverable. Some beneficiaries of financial trusts are legally anonymous or just private or confidentially known only to the trustees who manage the capital or assets on their behalf, but in this case, there is no one who can be identified in that role except William. But William only has access to the income from the Duchy. He doesn’t “own” it. No one does, except the notional British public. Which renders the question of who ultimately benefits from it, abstract, and therefore fungible. As another commentator suggested, if William wanted to hire a squad of in-laws or minions and pay them handsomely from Duchy funds, he can do it, provided the board of trustees signs off. So it’s merely a question of his relationship with the Board. And since the Board is also presumably paid from Duchy income, there is a clear conflict of interest, and that is the kink in the rope. The income from the Duchy — think of it as a commercial real-estate trust — goes to people who may or may not be discoverable or identifiable. Nothing stops them setting up their own shell companies to receive income, except William’s relationship with the Board. But — this is key — there is apparently no statute or precedent that requires the Duchy property holdings to remain unalienable. They can be bought and sold. Which makes the Duchy itself a bit of a work in progress — it is whatever you say it is. For a point of contrast, the White House — since Jacqueline Kennedy’s restoration — is the exhibition space for and the beneficiary of a vast collection of art, furniture, and collectors’ items, historical memorabilia, etc., none of which can be bought or sold. All donations are publicly registered. No one can use the building as a source of income, which is why renting out the Lincoln bedroom is not just tacky but a violation of the building’s legal character. The trust manages the building on behalf of the American people. But the board of trustees is accountable and discoverable and all their financial records are public. Moreover, none of the trustees — AFAIK — has any financial interest in the building or the income it generates, which goes straight back into building maintenance, in a closed circle. She made sure to appoint people rich enough to decline any reward, but honour, as they spell it. I presume the East Wing had a different legal status, hence the wrecking ball.
Will-not is not fit to be king and knows it. He is lining his pockets while he can. The public should be outraged, he should be slammed in the media and the sales should be immediately stopped.
Yes, while the full list of the Prince’s Council members have not been, and do not need to be (?), divulged, those two friends of William are known to be Council members.
Knowing nothing about the intricacies of the Prince’s Council I did a deep dive and, it was very interesting. Not only does the Prince of Wales not own the Duchy property, only advise the Council, not profit personally from the Duchy transactions but as well, any transactions greater than the amount of 500,000 pounds needs to be approved by the Treasury.
I could see William saying that each of the transactions amounts to less than that amount but the spirit of that rule, to me, would indicate that the wholesale sale of property should be taken, value-wise, as a whole and the Treasury informed and consent sought. Has this been done? Or, is William going to say that each of the farms is worth less than 500,000 pounds and then sell them for much more later on?
https://thecrownchronicles.co.uk/explanation/tell-duchy-cornwall/Property
Edit: oops, this comment is in response to a query above about whether Williams friends Aubrey Fletcher and van Cutsem were appointed to the prince’s Council.
I’m getting the vibe that King Snubby does not have a long life ahead of him. I think Billy Idle is maximizing his take from this Duchy, because once he’s King those profits go to George. I don’t know if George will be able to access any of that money until he’s 18. I suspect not.
It sounds like just another grift.
I wonder if the funds will be used to “financially support” Charlotte and Louis when they’re older?
I have another theory: the money isn’t for the kids, it’s for Kate and her mum. I think they would be willing to accept a certain sum to go quietly, but the price is too high for the public or the Crown to stomach, hence, Bill is having to play ball, begrudgingly, till he can wriggle his way out. No woman with a healthy sense of self-respect who cared about the example she set her children would put up with Bill, at this point. And she clearly doesn’t care about monogamy, otherwise, she would have bailed long ago. This is a fight about money, I think, at bottom, hence his desperation to squeeze every last cent out of his holdings. The British public and the monarchy were forced to cough up Diana’s divorce settlement because it was seen as no more than she was due, but Kate has not generated Diana’s track record in terms of work — sheer numbers of engagements, patronages, foreign tours, good works, etc. — to say nothing of Diana’s immense, organic popularity. Kate’s holding out for cash.
Great theory but every time I think they are going to finally divorce, I am thrown for another loop and it just continues…..
Maybe but it could be as well that someone else requires “a certain sum to go away”! A fellow dogger who took pictures? A Russian ex- girlfriend to whom he divulged State secrets? His old flame with the two kids who may soon be entering an expensive secondary School themselves?
I am only partly joking, here. William has led the sort of protected louche, lazy life that would be a blackmailer’s dream.