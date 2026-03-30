Princess Margaret’s reaction to Diana’s death: ‘Well, that sorts it out, then.’

I wondered if Hugo Vickers’ new biography of Queen Elizabeth II was going to end up being almost entirely about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Judging from the first round of excerpts, Vickers understands that stories about Harry & Meghan are the most “newsworthy” and should be released first (something all royal biographers have learned in the past seven years). But Vickers did include a sh-t ton of reimagined royal history about King Charles, Camilla and Diana as well. In a newly-released excerpt, Vickers argues that Diana cheated on Charles before he cheated on her (my god), and he basically blames Diana for everything that went wrong from 1980 through 1997. I wanted to pull this section about what happened after Diana died in Paris in 1997:
In August 1997, Diana had further holidays with Dodi in Sardinia and finally Paris, where she died in a car crash. Back home, there was an unleashing of grief – like a frenzied scene from the film Zorba the Greek.
While the media clamoured for the Queen to return to London, she sensibly prolonged her stay in Balmoral to give comfort and strength to her grandchildren.
Princess Margaret seemed to suggest Harry had bottled everything up. She told me later: ‘We tried to get him to break down but he just wouldn’t.’
For years afterwards, there were conspiracy theories about Diana’s death, the worst being Fayed’s claim that she had been murdered, possibly on the orders of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a far-ranging conversation with Prince Philip in Hampshire in the summer of 2000, he told me that he considered Mohamed Fayed ‘a creep’.
As the Royal Family tried to come to terms with Diana’s death, it was to some extent business as usual. The Queen had horses due to race that week. When Sir Michael Oswald, her National Hunt racing adviser, rang her to say that he did not think it appropriate to run them, she said: ‘Oh, do you think so?’ (In fact, he had already withdrawn them.)
Patrick Mitchell, Dean of Windsor, went up to Balmoral. He said: ‘There were barbecues and long walks and Prince Harry particularly liked driving the Discovery.’
At Birkhall, the Queen Mother refused to allow the television to be on the whole week. Anyone who wanted to see the news had to sneak down to the servants’ quarters.
Speaking of Diana’s death, Princess Margaret was heard to comment: ‘Well, that sorts it out, then.’ Concerted efforts were made to ensure she did not go out and express that view more widely.
Intense media pressure forced the Queen to come down to London a day earlier than planned. As the plane touched down, Princess Margaret was in tears. ‘I can’t bear Lilibet having to go through this,’ she said.
‘We were a day late,’ Lord Charteris conceded. My conversation with him proved interesting. I said of the Princess of Wales: ‘She had a good heart.’
‘Really?’ he replied. ‘You surprise me.’ His verdict was: ‘She wanted to destroy the monarchy and she damn nearly succeeded.’
Diana’s funeral in Westminster Abbey had contributions from Elton John, and a well-crafted, though ultimately divisive, address from Lord Spencer. The crowds outside clapped the speech. As one in the Abbey put it, it was like Robespierre riding up the aisle on his horse.
[From The Daily Mail]
“A well-crafted, though ultimately divisive, address from Lord Spencer…” The Earl of Spencer’s tribute to his sister was only seen as “divisive” by the Windsors. Literally everyone else cheered for him and agreed with him. “Princess Margaret was heard to comment: ‘Well, that sorts it out, then.’” Gee, I wonder why there’s been a 29-year conspiracy about the Windsors ordering Diana’s death? I guarantee that Vickers believes that he’s framing Diana’s death as ultimately her own fault and that the Windsors’ biggest crime was bungling their reaction to it. But that’s not how it comes across at all.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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HRH PRINCESS MARGARET
(At the unveiling in Bond Street, London of a statue depicting Sir Winston Churchill and President Franklin D Roosevelt)
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo URM 009434/B-18
02.05.1995,Image: 502659782, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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Diana, Princess of Wales,Image: 514932301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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H.R.H Princess Margaret
( Margaret Rose )
Credit All Uses,Image: 524918703, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: ©ÊScott Frith / RetnaUK / Avalon
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PRINCESS DIANA OF WALES, LADY DI.
1996 WASHINGTON DC
PHOTO WAS ON THE COVER OF US NEWS MAGAZINE AND WAS THE BEST SELLING ISSUE IN 70 YEARS. .
LADY DI .
PORTRAIT.
RETRATO.
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Diana, Princess of Wales
Arriving at a British Sports Association reception, 13 Grosvenor Crescent, London,Image: 552324786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Princess Diana looks on as her husband Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in observance of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 11, 1985. Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP – NO WIRE SERVICE- Photo: Arnie Sachs/Consolidated News Photos/Arnie Sachs – CNP
Where: Arlington, Virginia, United States
When: 11 Nov 1985
Credit: Arnie Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images
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FILE PICTURE FROM 1996 SHOWING:
December 2, 1996: Diana, Princess of Wales, at a Centrepoint event in London, UK. Prince William, who is now patron of the organisation visited a shelter today (December 21, 2011) with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Mandatory Credit: Zak Hussein/INFevents.com Ref: infuklo-108|sp|
Featuring: Princess DIana, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Dec 1996
Credit: Zak Hussein/INFevents.com
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North America, Australia and New Zealand Rights Only – Saint-Tropez, France – 8/22/97
File photo of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, with boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed spending their summer holiday in Saint-Tropez, south of France, on August 22, 1997. Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 after suffering fatal injures in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris. Her companion Dodi Fayed and driver and security guard Henri Paul were also killed in the crash.
-PICTURED: Princess Diana
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Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: Saint-Tropez, France, France
When: 22 Aug 1997
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America, Australia and New Zealand Rights Only**
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USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -19960501-Diana, Princess of Wales at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, where she attended the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Dinner Dance for charity.
-PICTURED: Princess Diana
-PHOTO by: John Stillwell/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: Sydney, Australia, Australia
When: 01 May 1996
Credit: John Stillwell/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
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Princess Diana at the Tate Gallery for a Gala Show on Her 36th Birthday, London
Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 1997
Credit: Cover Images
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Princess Diana And Her Butler Paul Burrell Visiting Sarajevo
Featuring: Princess Diana, Paul Burrell
Where: Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
When: 15 Aug 1997
Credit: Cover Images
It was well known that, after decades of misery and boredom, Margaret was an inveterate a**hole.
Yep, thoroughly conceited and nasty. Also treated staff like hell.
She was a lifelong beeee-yotch. She could not be trusted to do events more strenous than ribbon cutting.
Vanessa Kirby played her well in The Crown, then. She was so arrogant, mean and unlikeable. I mean that as a credit to Vanessa’s acting.
@ Yup, Nah, she was always an AH I believe, but her days and nights spent drinking and possibly a few tranquilizers made her an even bigger AH and loosened her tongue. Boredom and substances are not a good mix.
I’ve always believed they were behind Princess Diana’s death even more so after everything they have done to protect AMW literally sacrificing the entire Sussex family to protect and keep the Prince who sold out the entire country to 🍇trafficked women and children.. this family is insanely evil.
I was convinced that they were behind it from the moment I first heard the news in 1996. Over the years I got a lot of grief for saying so! Even here.
The NYC Sussex car chase really proved it.
Not many people dispute it now.
Harry is right to be worried for the safety of his family. He knows what happens to problematic royals, probably more than he’s saying publicly.
Yeah, I don’t know who this Margaret person is but if I knew the Sussexes personally, I would just tell them, “You in danger, girl.”
OT: Is that the dame people are always praising for doing the most ribbon-cuttings per year?
No, this is the Queen’s sister who died in 2002.
She had a fairly sad life, starting with a teenage ‘romance’ with one of her father’s married equerries (today we’d call it obvious grooming of a vulnerable teenager by an adult) and it all going downhill from there.
However, she dealt with her issues by way of drink, parties and unsuitable younger men plus being as nasty as possible to everyone she saw as lesser, which basically meant everyone other than the Queen.
No Debbie, most ribbon cutting was Anne.
This Margeret and she is long dead.
Margaret was QEII’s little sister. But the ribbon cutting workhorse you are thinking of is Princess Anne. (Margaret did a decent share but there were a lot more people sharing the work load in those days)
Charles cheated first. No surprises Vickers accuses Diana of it. Margaret was a fair weather friend of Diana. She turned on Diana. And sided with Charles.
@Tessa
ITA! Chucky Sausage Fingers even managed (allegedly) to get messily busy with Madame Seabiscuit, the night before Diana walked into Windsor Hell, like a lamb to the slaughter. 😾
I’m curious what Margaret thought was being sorted out.
The way I read it she was referring to the Diana problem being sorted out – the royal family couldn’t control her. The need to do so, from their POV I guess, ended with her death. But who knows, are there other theories about this?
That’s the way I interpreted it too. All I can say is that, apparently, they greeted Diana “with open arms” too.
@paintybox
Everything fits if you assume Diana’s pregnancy was a fact.
Margaret’s words fit perfectly, because Diana’s death “settled the matter” of the pregnancy, and the long ambulance ride, the rapid embalming of her body, even before the coroner’s examination…, and others. So it’s no wonder they told Margaret to shut up and kept her away from the microphones.
And also the Mohammed Al-Fayed problem.
@Lianne
I’d be careful with these accusations against Al-Fayed. The guy wasn’t exactly slacking off, he hired the best investigators, gathered evidence for murder, and confirmed Diana’s pregnancy. He was a bone in the royal family’s throat, and their goal was to discredit him. Accusations of sexual harassment are the easiest, because no one checks, everyone passes judgment, and no one looks for evidence. Let me remind you how the media acquires “witnesses”—remember Meghan’s friend from the film set, whom the Mail offered 70,000 pounds or dollars to say he slept with Meghan while she was dating Harry. He refused, even though he needed the money, and publicized the matter; others have no scruples.
It means Margaret was a bitter, angry, lonely narcissist who was tired of hearing about the “Diana problem.”
It’s a very dismissive and ultimately wrong comment, isn’t it? But Margaret’s comment fits in perfectly with the attitude of the Windsors towards Diana – they truly seemed to have thought that her death was the end of a chapter, that her absence would solve all of the troubling questions about the monarchy and everything would go back to the status quo. How wrong they were! Far from being the end of a chapter, Diana’s death was the beginning of even bigger public discontent and revelations about the royal family. It was, I believe, the prologue to the endgame for the British royals. But I can both understand and believe that neither Margaret nor her sister saw it that way.
These people are just terrible. I’m sure Princess Margaret’s comments about Diana’s death were shared by the Queen and the rest of the family. Plus the story about Margaret saying that they tried to get Harry to breakdown is just weird and doesn’t hold up when Harry says in his book that he had very little interaction with her.
Margaret didn’t need to be in contact with Harry to know about the conspiracy behind his back. I wouldn’t dismiss her statements because she drank heavily, but quite the opposite. Because she was often intoxicated, it was difficult to control her and her inhibitions were more likely to slip, which is why she often made uncomfortable comments. I consider what she said important and more credible than those official, self-proclaimed statements.
Well, congrats to Vickers. He is truly making the royals out to be disgusting assholes.
That is my main take away. Do they not realize they are showing the royals to be awful, toxic people? Or are they so far gone on the toxic train they think this all makes sense? Bringing up how the queen handled Diana’s death is a pretty solid reminder that she wasn’t always a kind person.
Really, it makes me wonder if Vickers has some kind of beef with the RF. No one human could possible think this makes the RF look good.
I actually know Hugo somewhat—very superficially—but I can tell you he is a royalist down to his marrow. The problem is he’s so convinced that their actions are always correct that he has blinkers on that that “correct” behavior is actually crappy. If they do it it *must* be the right thing. And he has terrible viewpoints on the Sussexes because they said that behavior was, in fact, *not* correct. And was actually harmful. He will never, ever give them any grace about it. He’d rather double down. It’s a shame because he’s very knowledgeable about a lot, has really good contacts and has written some very good articles and books. But like other royal authors he’s seriously damaging/has damaged his reputation over his tunnel vision.
@Bqm – thanks for this perspective. It must be a difficult thing for both royalists and the RF to have one family be the moral center of the nation – especially now in this world of public exposure that reveals them to be only human.
Yikes – “Concerted efforts were made to ensure she did not go out and express that view more widely.” I’ll bet. And Margaret weeping over what poor Lilibet had to endure, never mind Diana’s children and family. What a bunch of cold-hearted creeps.
They can try to paint a different picture of Diana, but she’s already enshrined and beloved.
That part really takes the cake. Two children lost the only loving parent they had, and Margaret was worried about QEII? Yeah, that tracks.
If the point of these Royal biographers in the last 10 years is to prove how the royal family is irredeemable, they’re doing a good job at it. They have removed any sort of mystique and exposed them all as a bunch of conniving, intellectually incurious, petty, emotionally distant, vindictive, bigoted assholes. Who excuse sexual assault and are apparently if not capable of murder, incredibly blase regarding tragic deaths.
I’m not sure how they see these books as a net positive, even if they are within a bubble. These books aren’t selling well, they’re getting fact checked live, and they negate any sort of PR coming from the Royal family.
Damn, that bitch was ice cold.
Which one? Lilibet doesn’t come off to great either. Also, this BS about staying at Sandringham to provide comfort and strength for the boys doesn’t really fly after reading Spare. Lilibet didn’t want to cut her holiday short and she wanted to run her horses. Period.
You would think that with what Margaret had to endure as the spare, she’d be more sympathetic.
Something is dreadful wrong with that family.
She endured very little as the spare. The king doted on her and she was still a teenager when Elizabeth became a mother. She wouldn’t even have had to be Regent as the queen had Philip appointed to that role by letters patent. The queen also reached an agreement with PM Eden to allow Margaret to marry Townsend if she relinquished her place in the succession—not her title of Princess or rank of HRH—and she could not marry in church. This was all revealed in 2004 when the official documents were unsealed. Margaret was the architect of most of her unhappiness.
The Windsors replicated the same playbook they used with Diana to maintain plausible denial ability while painting the Sussexes with the same bullseye. 1. Deny appropriate security. 2. Stoke public scorn and interest with constant leaks through the invisible contract. 3. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. It is horrifying to go back and read the coverage Diana got through the 90s and compare it to the coverage the Sussexes have received for the last 10 years. We tend to forget that Diana was crucified in the press during her last years. It is weird seeing the rota regurgitate all this stale tea. Margaret was overly indulged to a toxic extreme and grew into a mean-spirited and bitter person who bounced from addictive behavior to addictive behavior. The rota seem to be laying groundwork to criticize the left behinds by reporting negative stories about the deceased previous generation of royals who are no longer around to leak right back.
I didn’t believe it for a second. English media is macabre and grotesque.
This isn’t going to diminish the rumors that the RF wanted Diana dead.
As for QEII, how was she possibly this dense and emotionally inept?
“As the Royal Family tried to come to terms with Diana’s death, it was to some extent business as usual. The Queen had horses due to race that week. When Sir Michael Oswald, her National Hunt racing adviser, rang her to say that he did not think it appropriate to run them, she said: ‘Oh, do you think so?’ (In fact, he had already withdrawn them.)”
No wonder Harry held it all in. It wasn’t safe for him to express his feelings.
In SPARE, Harry talks about how he believed for years that his mother was still alive. I think he was mostly in shock and traumatized rather than grieving.
Heartbreaking.
The picture of Diana in the car with the seatbelt is a choice for sure.
Going out of his way to paint Diana as a monarchy destroyer and emphasize how the queen shouldn’t have changed her travel plans over her death is a choice. Not a word how William handled it, just what they tried on Harry. Trash trash trash.
The 🇬🇧Royal Family….HEADED BY QUEEN ELIZABETH 😡 pulled her security which FED Princess Diana to the WOLVES! They ARE behind Diana’s death & are a despicable DEPLORABLE cabal of jealous hating ass Trogloydytes!😡
This is all recycled hearsay and pointless gossip. I don’t believe anything this biographer has to say, whether it’s about H&M or the fifth Earl of Bath.
So. As far as collective denial is concerned, I have a personal analogy: I went to a boarding school at which sexual abuse was rife and those of us who were not directly affected knew it was rife. And that it was normalised. Not that it was normal — no one would have ever claimed it was — but it was treated as if it were normal. And everything depended on maintaining the veneer, to quote Succession. Diana threw the equivalent of a hammer through their plate glass window. Behind which they posed; she broke the fourth wall. Hence the public felt it had a direct relationship to her, and in many ways they did. The test of every royal or political or commercial or cultural dynasty, is whether it can assimilate new blood. Whether it can shepherd new recruits, take them under a wing, supervise an apprenticeship. I tend to think that the late Queen was very protective of Diana until the Bashir interview. After that it really was like she was dead, or might as well have been. Which is why the hindsight version of her story always cites that piece of footage as pivotal, because it was as if she had delivered an ultimatum: it’s them or me. Or, us vs them. She could have been the queen of a republic. But ultimately — really — that says more about the Windsors than it does about her. Cause — thirty years later — nothing has changed. They’re still fusty, musty, bitter, brittle, spiteful, petty and paranoid.
Well we know the part about Margaret trying to sort Harry out is BS because in Spare Harry talked about how even though he was intrigued by Margaret’s fiery personality and longed to speak to her and get advice about being the spare, he barely knew her. And then she died a few years after Diana when he was still a teenager
I don’t know who Lord Charteris is, but he definitely doesn’t help quell the conspiracy theory.
The queen’s private secretary until his retirement in 1977. He’d been in service since 1950. I don’t think he thought much of most people including the royals. He gave an interview to The Spectator in 1995, where he described fergie as “vulgar”, Charles as “whiny”, and the Queen Mum as “a bit of an ostrich”, who “doesn’t look at” what she “doesn’t want to see”.
On a side note the Charteris family and Martin’s own extended relations are quite fascinating if anyone wants to google them. When dozens have their own wiki pages and biographies you know there’s some interesting stuff there. He was massively connected.
I think this comment is actually taken out of context and she was referring to the funeral plans b/c those were pretty bungled for a few days.
HOWEVER I think they did that because what she DID say was 10 fold worse.
Jfc, those people are completely soulless. I am so glad Harry got his wife and children away from that clan . A bunch of cold hearted b-tches
Fergie herself said no woman leaves the royal family alive. I’m surprised no one has made more of her statement, considering she has gone totally missing herself. It seems like for all of her faults, she completely understands that she married into a mafia family. I’m more and more convinced that the royals had some, if not complete, culpability in her death. Face it, Diana alive was an embarrassment to them. The only thing I hope is that the royals don’t think they can have the Sussexes “disposed of” in similar fashion. We know they’ve already made half-hearted attempts through the car chase and the leaking their Canadian home to tabloids. (I personally think Diana’s demise was the same kind of thing–a “suggestion” that actually succeeded due to circumstance)
Evertthing lined up: Diana without Royal security, conveniently out of the country, chased by paparazzi through a tunnel…etc. Oh, yeah, the RF (i.e. Charles) and gov had a hand in it, imv.
If Margaret did say that, it definitely adds to the conspiracy theories regarding Diana’s death. From all accounts, Margaret was known as a mean drunk so that has to be taken into consideration. Vickers isn’t doing the RF any favors. It makes QE2 sound heartless.
That bitch Margaret. I’m glad she couldn’t marry her first choice. And it was the prime minister at the time that convinced Queen ELizabeth 2nd to fly flags at half mast. I also believe that British Secret Service would obey ANY and ALL instructions given to them by the royals. I can’t stress that enough. And yes, Charles did have Diana killed. No repercussions. Maybe that’s why he said it wouldn’t be a big deal if Harry died. Despicable, unnatural family.