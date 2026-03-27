Slumlord Prince William is being heavily criticized for selling off duchy farms

Since 2022, Prince William has been in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, a vast and feudal real estate empire which profits from what are effectively poorly-managed slums and farms with narrow-to-no profit margins. The duchy also profits heavily from “renting” property to the National Health Service for things like “parking lots for ambulances.” And don’t forget about the poorly maintained prisons on duchy land, and the duchy-owned seabeds. William hasn’t really done much to transform the duchy since he’s taken charge. There are reports that he basically just gets text updates from the duchy team and those texts (which he arguably never reads because he can’t) count as “duchy stewardship.” Well, someone at the duchy got the bright idea to sell off some duchy farms to enrich William. And those farmers are appalled.
The Prince of Wales has been urged not to put “profits before people” when he sells land on a historic country estate as part of a shake-up of his private property portfolio. The Duchy of Cornwall, which belongs to Prince William, insists that the sale of ten farms on land it owns in Devon is a move to focus on other areas where there is greater “social and environmental need”.
However, the surprise announcement has left farmers and communities with connections to the Bradninch estate, which has been part of the heir’s private landed estate since its formation in 1337, fearing for their future. One tenant farmer said he would not be able to buy his farm without saddling his family with “generations of debt”.
“Having a landlord [in Prince William] who is supposedly that focused on mental health, the amount of stress and anxiety amongst the farmers and tenants is through the roof,” he said.
The town council said it was a “worrying time for many” and left residents questioning the future of duchy-owned community assets such as the wetlands, allotments and the football field. William has been criticised for failing to reveal the amount of tax he pays on profits from the £1 billion duchy estate, which spans 52,000 hectares in 19 counties. The duchy said the sale was part of a plan to be “more active in shaping the portfolio towards areas where we see the most significant social and environmental need, and therefore opportunity for impact, rather than just land ownership”. It said tenant farmers would be given first refusal to buy their farms at a “healthy discount to market rates”.
John Palmer, a retired surgeon who lives in Bradninch and beats for the farmers’ shoot, said the duchy had a “long history of conservation and good stewardship which will be lost if it is sold piecemeal to the highest bidders… The royal family are probably financially resilient enough to be able to make decisions in the round and not purely for financial gain, so one would hope that the current royal landlord is able to prioritise people over profit.”
Palmer, who helped establish the plastic and reconstructive surgery department at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, said: “This is enormously stressful for tenants and employees of the duchy estate. It is said that the tenants will have the first option of buying their farms, some of which have been in the same family for generations, but it will be difficult or impossible for duchy tenants to raise the necessary capital in these financially challenging times for British farmers.”
One tenant farmer said: “The duchy was always thought of as a responsible landlord, so this has come as such a shock. I think the old Prince of Wales [King Charles] was better, unfortunately the new one doesn’t have his father’s view of agriculture and everything else.”
The farmer said they were told last Thursday that the farms were for sale “and that was it”.
“About three weeks ago the duchy had one of its annual tenant meetings where they described the duchy and tenants as a family and said what a good position the duchy is in, with lots of money to invest,” he said. “Three weeks later and this news came as such a shock.”
Residential duchy tenants living in the small town of Bradninch said they had not been contacted about their futures and only learnt about the sale of the farmland from farmers. One residential tenant said: “I am distraught, the way they have behaved is appalling and yet Prince William is supposed to be concerned about homeless people and mental health. He has been causing sleepless nights since we heard about this. It’s not the duchy I knew when we first came to live here decades ago.”
“I think the old Prince of Wales [King Charles] was better, unfortunately the new one doesn’t have his father’s view of agriculture and everything else…” Ouch. It’s true though – Charles spent tons of time learning about agriculture and farming, and he was close to many farmers on duchy land. William… does not do any of that. William can’t even read his briefing memos. It’s really gross to just spring this on these farmers without duchy representatives going to this village and really talking to farmers individually. It’s the lack of care and respect, once again, from someone who tries to promote himself as a mental health advocate. A high-handed slumlord who is too much of a lazy coward to meet his feudal tenant farmers face-to-face to tell them that he’s selling their farms unless they go into crazy debt to “buy” them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The evil bald demon strikes again. He couldn’t care less about the people he is supposed to rule over he only cares about himself and how little work he can get away with so that he cans spend his time on day drinking, football forums and taking vacations!!
First of all, William does NOT own the Duchy of Cornwall. Jesus. How many times does this have to be spelled out, Times reporters?
Also, if William pays more attention to Duchy management than reading a few WhatsApp messages and checking his bank balance, I’ll eat my hat
💯. Former MP and privy councilor Norman Baker has two excellent books explaining that William doesn’t own the duchies. In fact, as Baker explains, not owning the duchies is the reason William will use for not paying capital gains taxes on the sale of these farmers’ farms (or for paying inheritance taxes when he “inherited” them from Charles). Willy and Charles really milk the having-it-both-ways thing.
Then, how he can sell it and pocket the money? Sorry but I don’t understand how the system works.
Cornwall (the largest piece of the Duchy of Cornwall) is only part of the Duchy.
NINETEEN counties have swathes of properties that also count as the Duchy including, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Wales, London, to name but a few. Shocking, shocking, shocking that so much is owned by a few greedy, grasping medieval dinosaurs.
Land ownership in the UK is about 800 years out of date. A referendum is needed to finally end the feudal system.
Families who have worked these farms for generations should be declared the owners free and clear. Instead, they have a greedy landlord forcing them to buy what is, in effect, their own land at outrageous prices. The next King of England is not a good king, let alone a good man.
I feel awful for these farmers. I get that Prince William has lived a life of completely unearned privilege, but can no one explain to this man that you can’t just yell, “Surprise! I’m selling your farms, but YOU GET THE CHANCE TO BUY THEM FIRST! Everyone knows farmers are DRIPPING in disposable income!!!!!!”
William is utterly despicable.
It really puts into perspective any duchy events William has done. He shows up in his farmer cosplay, very Jeremy Clarkson -style, and talks about MH among farmers. And then he gets back on his helicopter and flies away to any one of his properties. And then he sells the farms. The royals and the duchys are not fit for purpose. Or maybe they are as cruel landlords are who they really are. They just don’t like the public to know it.
William is just letting his feudal flag fly at this point. He would have been right at home in the Middle Ages.
He would have preferred it that way. William the Terrible, indeed.
The Duchy of Cornwall should be returned to the State.
Prince Willy Nilly, the pure embodiment of “How To make Friends and Influence People” and pure greed! How can I alienate thee, let me count the ways… At this rate, he will be the UKs’ most hated POW and eventual king. Indifference and apathy by the populace towards a future monarch is one thing. Despising and hating the future monarch is another. And people who have been wronged have long memories. Whoever is advising him is either truly an idiot without an ounce of business or common sense, or an opp trying to destroy the monarchy from the inside.
Land held by the Monarch even before the first Plague hit Devon? As an American, it’s hard to wrap my head around those numbers but it does emphasize how William, as Prince of Wales, doesn’t, and is likely the first to not, view the Duchy as land to be stewarded for the next generations. He is just interested in profits.
At times like this I really wonder if William is just banking as much money as possible in the anticipation of the demise or a huge shake up of the Monarchy.
Also, where is Camilla’s farmer friend Jeremy clarkson? Shouldn’t he be making a stink about this? Or, does he only cast aspersions and hate toward Meghan?
I have to quote the great Bill Bryson, a fellow Yank expat, and one whose humour has consoled me in my island journey: it’s a touchy duchy.
🙂 I really enjoyed his Notes from a Small Island.
How are they even allowed to sell??? That should be controlled by parliament and the sum has to go to the exchequer. I really don’t understand this.
I’m with you, I was under the impression that the duchy is run by some sort of governing board, and William gets some percentage of profits every year. The idea that he can just sell any of it, at his whim, flies in the face of everything they have said about the duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster. If this article is to be believed, Charles and William actually have significant control over them. Raise your hand if you are surprised that the monarchy has, once again, completely lied to the British public.
So. To reply to @Blubb, I ponder the same ownership structures that you cite. AFAIK, the Duchy is not a territorial entity in pure form. It is more like a real estate consortium, like a holding company. It owns the freehold to the farms on which tenants live and till the soil, presumably in exchange for a peppercorn rent, or a lower-than-market rent. It sets the rates at its discretion. There is a huge dispute in the UK about the nature of freehold vs leasehold property. Sometimes this makes sense, potentially, for farming; sometimes it’s a hideous loophole prone to exploitation, as in flats in urban areas. What the farmers have, presumably, are leases. These can be 99 years long. So it’s like ownership, as you can spend your whole life in a place you don’t own. The trick is, we now live in an age of inflation. If, in 1337 — to cite the article — your grandfather obtained the leasehold on a farm, and, 92 years later, the Crown wanted you to buy the freehold outright, after three generations’ harvests had established your family as upstanding members of the farming community, so to speak, reliable tenants, the right to own the freehold was a reward. But in the meantime, the absence of inflation would have allowed your family to accumulate gold coins in stacks high enough to buy the freehold. That isn’t true anymore. In fact, just the opposite: the value of money depreciates in real time, whilst the value of fixed assets, like land, appreciates in inversely linked proportions. In fact, money depreciates at a gentler rate, in contrast to the value of land, which appreciates at a radically accelerated rate, now. That wasn’t always the case.
“Having a landlord [in Prince William] who is supposedly that focused on mental health, the amount of stress and anxiety amongst the farmers and tenants is through the roof,” one tenant farmer said.
I’m very glad he said this. He makes an excellent point. Unfortunately, William only cares about his own mental health.