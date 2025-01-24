Slumlord Prince William will receive ‘millions of pounds’ from a now-closed prison

Last November, certain segments of the British media got off their asses and actually did some investigative journalism on the Windsors. Specifically, Channel 4’s Dispatches, along with the Mirror, did a series of exposés on the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall. Lancaster is the “private income” of the monarch, and Cornwall is the “private income” of the Prince of Wales. The investigations revealed just how thoroughly Charles and William loot taxpayer money for sh-t like “garage space for ambulances” and “seabeds used by the Navy.” Alongside that, we learned that the Windsors are full-on slumlords who trap desperate, broke people in cold, moldy rentals. The duchies are under no legal obligation to maintain these rentals either. Speaking of, the Duchy of Cornwall owns the land underneath Dartmoor Prison, and taxpayers have to foot the £1.5 million annual bill to “lease” that land. Except Dartmoor was recently shut down, yet they’re still expected to pay Peggy.
The Prince of Wales is due to receive millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money from a vacant prison that may never reopen. The Duchy of Cornwall, the estate which provides a private income for Prince William, owns HMP Dartmoor and leases it to the Ministry of Justice for £1.5 million a year. But the category-C prison has been empty since July after high levels of toxic gas were recorded in prisoners’ accommodation earlier this year. Its 682 inmates, many of whom are sex offenders serving long sentences, were moved to other jails as the government grappled with the prison overcrowding crisis.
Under the terms of the lease, the Duchy is not responsible for the upkeep of the prison and even has a “dilapidations clause”, which requires the taxpayer to spend up to £68 million to repair the building, despite the fact that it is not owned by the state and was built with taxpayers’ money. This means that the taxpayer is effectively liable for any repairs that are required at Dartmoor.
A report published last month shows that the prison has fallen into further disrepair since staff were ordered to leave. There have been infestations of rats, birds, bats and insects since windows were left open to increase ventilation. The report by the independent monitoring board at HMP Dartmoor, calling for an “urgent decision” on its future, suggests that the prison may never reopen, or 2026 at the earliest. It reveals that unsafe levels of radon — a colourless, odourless radioactive gas which has been linked to lung cancer under prolonged exposure — had already been detected in the prison when the lease was signed.
Some staff have been permanently reassigned to other prisons. The report notes that the “lease requirements would have to be met at, potentially, some considerable cost” if Dartmoor is closed for good.
The 25-year lease, which was struck when the King was Prince of Wales and head of the Duchy, was renewed by the government in March 2022 and commenced in December 2023. The Duchy has increased the cost of the lease by more than double the amount paid in the 1980s, even after taking into account rises for inflation and the terms dictate that the taxpayer would still be required to pay at least £13.5 million more, even if the Ministry of Justice were to end the contract now. A Tory source familiar with the details of the lease renewal said that the MoJ felt it had no alternative but to sign or lose vital prison spaces.
The prison was revealed as the most lucrative taxpayer-funded source of income for the Duchy of Cornwall after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed the assets owned by the royal property empires for the first time.
“This means that the taxpayer is effectively liable for any repairs that are required at Dartmoor.” Here’s the thing – if this was a state-owned prison, the taxpayer would be liable to make repairs too. But it’s blowing my mind that William’s slumlording extends to refusing to account for upkeep on a prison he OWNS and leases to the government. Not only that, the Duchy is clearly demanding that the government continue to pay the lease, even though Dartmoor is likely to be permanently closed. When I read these stories, it’s unbelievable to me that more people aren’t throwing eggs at Charles and William every time they go outside.
Wow and their only worried about Harry paying taxes on his settlement they could care less about the slumlord who doesn’t even have to pay for upkeep and repairs for this prison but the taxpayers do.
Would love to see ‘Slumlord Willionaire’ trending….😂
😳🤭
Just confirms that the trash way the BRF treated Meghan wasn’t the ONLY reason why Harry wanted to get the HELL OUTTA DODGE!
This is a typical Windsor move, that’s what they do take, take, take 😡 They are so angry that Harry is making his own money 💰
It is galling the way Will gets away with everything; being lazy, unkempt, and yet coining it in whilst the new Labour government is currently working out how to cut down on the benefits system. Instead of punishing the poor and vulnerable and disabled why doesn’t the Government scrutinise and cut out all this wasteful RF expenditure. Republican website told them to target the richest pensioner KC instead of robbing OAPs of their Winter fuel allowance.
I don’t understand how there is no outrage and egg throwing. Angry mobs were quick to rush the streets when they protested against immigrants after Southport. Where are they now? I don’t condone violance, just some gentle egg throwing!!
Because of who control media platforms. The world’s richest Roman centurion wanna-be like Musk happily leads the raging the mob on twitter/X to target asylum seekers with violence. With great success. UK got blood on the streets.
Nor are there bold UK press willing to be honest about the incestuous and intertwined relationships among media, monarchy and government. How many columnists for these rags went to elite schools with the politically well connected, blue blood and royal blood. How many end up working inside palaces, Whitehall, parliament, and the Torygraph/DM/NGN/The Guardian?
So the public get only the occasional reports about the outrageousness of the royals eating public money while schools, NHS, social services, major infrastructures are going without. Does it need to be said why the UK press must daily smear H&M— the convenient scapegoats? It’s the same modus operandi for every autocratic regime that needs convenient scapegoats— be they individuals like M&H or groups like religious minorities, women, “foreigners”, the poor, ethnic minorities, and the already vanquished.
The Windsors are at an all time low. Finally their shenanigans are coming out into the light. I’m thinking this is the Long game towards their eventual demise.
Certainly William is not fit to be King ~ of anything.
Exactly Wolfmamma Windsor matriarch died 3 years ago, KC is having cancer treatment and Will is crumbling at the prospect of showing up more now, nevermind actually carrying out his constitional duties on a regular basis as King. Labour need to balance the books and FK is NOT earning his keep.
People would be throwing eggs if there were articles about this every day, the way there are about H&M. But, if there’s an article only a couple of times a year, then people forget.
Yep. How can they throw eggs when they’re too busy screaming, crying and shaming Meghan for breathing. All bc she did….something? Oh right, she whisper-shouted…
Norman Baker has an excellent book called “… And What Do YOU Do?” where he explains how the. monarch and POW have always treated the duchies like private property when it comes to things like profits, but like public property when it suits them. This prison thing is just one of many wheezes Baker describes. They don’t pay capital gains taxes on profits, Charles charges the lifeguard services for using his docks and, famously, NHS ambulances for using his garages, and so much more.
This article is a perfect example of how the Windsors operate. Robbing the governmen and robbing the hard-working taxpayers without repercussions. They try to dress it up by visiting a few charities a year and wearing stolen jewels, but the reality is they are greedy wealth hoarders and they don’t give a crap about their subjects.
Nailed it @Mslove and yet Will could derail all of this hallelujah we got the Royals BS, by not even doing the basics when he’s king. Last year gave an unwelcome taste of him in non action when needed, front and centre, to cover for an indisposed King. He was blindsided and “desperately needed at home by cancer stricken wife and 3 young children” according to The Times on 2024. Kate finished treatment in September and is on the mend. They remain very much married. He has had the entire year to adjust to the new reality of becoming King much sooner than he expected to. Recently he didn’t attend the Carter funeral and cancelled an RAF meeting in preference to free drinks in a pub with 8 Aston Villa season ticket holders. Will looks like he kips in a bin and continues to be lazy and unconvincing with zero conviction and gravitas. Once the BM stops covering for him then it is all over for Will.
When I read these stories, it’s unbelievable to me that more people aren’t throwing eggs at Charles and William every time they go outside”.
More than that……they continue to focus on Harry and taxes and Meghan’s show and a Vanity Fair Article from 2017?
This is why Charles and William were so upset about Harry’s case.
They depend on the tabloid media to distract and not scrutinize the family.
They don’t want that symbiotic relationship disturbed.