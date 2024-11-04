King Charles & Prince William’s duchies charge rent from public services & prisons

The Times of London and Sunday Times have a new series called “The Duchy Files,” where they’re exposing the shocking ways in which King Charles and Prince William exploit businesses, charities, public services and everyday citizens through the Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall. The Duchy of Cornwall is the purview/income of the Prince of Wales. The Duchy of Lancaster “belongs” to the sovereign, who is now King Charles. People know that the duchys are vast real estate networks, but I always assumed that the duchies were mostly commercial property (office buildings & the like) and farms. I didn’t know that the duchies consisted of sh-t like “all of the shoreline and riverbeds on Devon’s coast.” The Times has revealed the first part of their series, and here’s a link to the coverage, which is insane. Some highlights:
In a five-month investigation, we used the royal addresses to uncover their business contracts and discovered how the duchies are making millions of pounds each year by charging government departments, councils, businesses, mining companies and the general public via a series of commercial rents and feudal levies on land largely seized by medieval monarchs. The Duchy Files show the royals charge for the right to cross rivers; offload cargo onto the shore; run cables under their beaches; operate schools and charities; and even dig graves. They earn revenue from toll bridges, ferries, sewage pipes, churches, village halls, pubs, distilleries, gas pipelines, boat moorings, opencast and underground mines, car parks, rental homes and wind turbines.
The royals’ formal duties, palaces and official households are paid for each year by the sovereign grant. This is funded by an agreed percentage of the income that the government-run Crown Estate makes by managing land surrendered by the monarch 260 years ago. Next year the grant will give the royals £132 million. But the King and prince also receive private incomes from the profit generated by their duchies. Last year the Duchy of Lancaster raised £27.4 million for the King and the Duchy of Cornwall raised £23.6 million for William, which they can use as they see fit, for example to fund their private homes, personal income and staff.
Our Insight investigation reveals: All 5,410 landholdings and properties held by the royal duchies[ The NHS will pay the King’s duchy £11m over 15 years to rent a warehouse for ambulances; Ministry of Justice pays William’s duchy £1.5m a year to use Dartmoor prison; The army pays to train on Dartmoor, the navy to moor and refuel its fleet; Charges are levied on Liverpool container port, the Mersey ferry — and a sewage pipe; Charities have paid millions to rent a 1960s office block in central London.
The Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall stretch beyond the counties they are named after to cover 180,000 acres of England and Wales. They are largely made up of land and seashores seized by kings in the centuries immediately after the Norman Conquest. The royals surrendered control of the Crown Estate to the Treasury in the 18th century but the monarch and his heir were allowed to keep their duchies, partly because they did not generate much income. However, their revenues have soared in recent decades and today the duchies are sprawling modern property businesses with assets jointly worth £1.8 billion, according to their annual reports.
The Duchy Files reveal that both the monarch and the prince have contracts with taxpayer-funded public services that pay them millions. The Duchy of Cornwall land extends along large stretches of the seashore and rivers around the southwest of England, including the bed of the Dart estuary, which runs alongside the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, where Britain’s naval officers are trained. But the lease document below shows that over the past 20 years, the duchy has charged the Ministry of Defence a total of at least £900,000 for the right to moor boats on the waters surrounding the college, which are needed to train the recruits on the river.
Thirty miles down the coast at Plymouth, the prince’s duchy owns the shoreline next to Devonport — western Europe’s largest naval base and a refuelling site for Britain’s Trident nuclear submarines. William is commodore-in-chief of the submarine service. In 2017, a 125-year deal was struck that required the navy to pay the duchy £10,000 a year for access to its own oil depot, so it can refuel its warships. At the same base, the navy has been paying the prince a further £3,250 a year to use a jetty. The duchy’s lease specified that the MoD had to spend at least £900,000 on the jetty’s construction, even though its ownership will eventually revert back to the prince when the lease ends. When the navy wanted to deploy navigation beacons on the sea at Plymouth Sound, the duchy charged them £100.
The King is the head of the armed forces and the prince is a lieutenant colonel in the army. Yet William’s duchy, which owns 67,500 acres of Dartmoor, is charging the military for the right to train on the moorland under a 21-year deal struck when Charles was Duke of Cornwall. The duchy describes this as “a private arrangement between landlord and tenant”. When we sought disclosure of the lease under the Freedom of Information Act, the MoD responded with a copy of the lease pictured below, but redacted the amount paid, and even blanked out the prince’s name. Philip Sanders, a local Conservative councillor and a Dartmoor National Park warden, said: “I see no reason why the duchy couldn’t agree to let the MoD use the moor without charge because it’s the training of troops for the defence of our land.”
In the middle of the national park stands HMP Dartmoor. Built by the Admiralty with taxpayers’ money in the 19th century to hold French prisoners in the Napoleonic wars, today it is a category C prison for 640 non-violent inmates. Under its terms, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is required to pay the prince £1.5 million a year — at least £37.5 million over the 25 years of the lease. The annual rent is more than double the amount paid in the 1980s, even after taking into account rises for inflation. Within the contract is a “dilapidations credit” clause that compels the MoJ to spend a minimum of £68 million over the next decade updating the buildings at the prison.
Did you know that William gets £1.5 million a year for Dartmoor prison? Jesus. And charging the military exorbitant rates for the use of what should be federal land. The Times went on from there to detail how Charles and William’s duchies charge charities and public services like “garage space for ambulances” (£829,348 a year) and leasing land for a fire station (£612,000). The duchies are also charging exorbitant rental rates for SCHOOLS, from elementary schools up through a couple of colleges. One MP, Sir Edward Leigh, the MP, suggested that it’s actually really tacky that the royals profit so heavily from public services: “They’ve got to accept they’re not a business. Don’t make a profit from public services like the armed forces and the NHS. This shows the value of scrutiny, because from now on, if they are charging [a public service], they will know it’s going to be scrutinised and people are going to ask why and they’ve got to justify it.” Justify it? How are people not rioting in the streets? Instead of putting public funds into public services, millions of taxpayer dollars are going to “renting” seabeds, coastlines and land from Charles and William, all of it based on lands “seized” just after the Norman Conquest??? This is asinine.
To make it more insane, the prison sits empty due to an excess of dangerous gases and it can’t be used. But apparently the UK government still has to pay the Duchy rent money.
And the UK government has to pay to fix the buildings that are now in disrepair.
I was unaware that the prison is empty. I am completely aware that with royal families, the government (ie, taxpayers) pay for renovations on properties which the monarchs make money on. Royal finances in many countries are kept (incomplete? hazy? Inscrutible?) from the public. It’s been a scam to protect the rich and powerful for centuries.
And yet the Tories complained for more than a decade that all of the prisons were too full.
They are a disgrace and if this doesn’t force a conversation about the monarchy as a whole in Britain then I don’t know what will….
I agree with you but there are those loyal to the monarchy that will say they bring in the tourists which I believe is more malarkey.
Yes, watching the (paid?) troll bots trying to defend the indefensible these past few days especially was funny, not in a ha ha way, but in a tragicomical way.
The way they’re still trying to mention tourism as a positive reason for keeping the monarchy — without being able to provide data or sources, or insisting that the RF is paying taxes on their profits, when everyone knows there are more exemptions than rules for the RF, and no one has ever has ever been able to supply any kind of numbers, much less accurate sums.
The royal people bring in tourists? I would argue it’s the castles, monuments, historical buildings, cathedrals, and museums that bring in tourists. Germany has hundreds of castles, France has the Eiffel tower, Norway has the fjords, no royalty needed. And we went to Britain for Stonehenge.
Yeah, that’s obviously the big talking point in support of the royals, but its not like if the royal family’s funding was reduced Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle would go away.
Maybe events like a royal wedding bring in some additional tourism, but when we visited Windsor Castle a few years ago we weren’t looking around for QEII.
Isn’t Versailles one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world?
They either need to immediately donate back all the rent from these public facilities and stop charging it,
OR they can keep charging rent and they need to immediately come off the public dole and stop being taxpayer funded in any way whatsoever.
Can’t have it both ways.
The thing that horrified me most was the skimming off the top that the Royals are doing to the NHS. That’s a Public Good. They’re raiding and pocketing a Public Good. That is now costing LIVES.
I’m with Kaiser, I don’t understand why people aren’t flooding the streets like the Spanish, throwing rocks and mud and demanding their taxes back.
Is no one running the numbers? England is a horribly impoverished country. How much money could tourism truly be bringing in?
Or is it impossible to run the numbers because it’s impossible to learn how much wealth TRF is sucking out of England?
Let’s be honest, these revelations like so many others before will change absolutely nothing. Charles and William will carry on yelling “look elsewhere !” and it will work like it always does.
I don’t know…… I get why you say that, but after what are quite shocking revelations I wouldn’t be so sure that changes won’t now by forced on them.
This is vile. There never has been and never will be anything fair, legitimate or justified about a monarchy. The monarchy must be abolished. It is a dead weight pulling down every other person in the UK.
Amen Josephine👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽!!
After reading this article, it is clear to me that the English royal family members are robber barons. The only item they don’t charge their English subjects for is air.
That’s only because they haven’t figured out how to charge the peasants for air yet. It’s coming though.
Even the robber barons made some effort to build libraries, museums, or fund organizations to try to improve their image! The Windsors just take with both hands.
They do already charge us for air actually. That is covered in the Sunday Times article as follows:
‘A royal monopoly on the River Mersey
There are thousands of moments a day at Liverpool’s new cargo port, shown below, when a crane lifting a container crosses an imaginary boundary in the air and a virtual counter ticks.
The King earns money each time it happens, thanks to the ancient “right of oversail”. The monarch’s Duchy of Lancaster charges at least 30p for each container transported between the ship and land. And the pennies all add up.’
Wow!
It puts it into a whole new perspective when they open a hospital wing or visit schools to draw attention to this or that issue.
Exactly. Apparently acquiring William or Charles as patron does not help for squat if you rent from them. Charging your patronages market rent is insane to me. Isn’t the point of a patron to help the charity???
So they charge charities rent, and then raise money from OTHER DONORS for their own royal foundation and hand it out as a grant to the same charities to alleviate their financial burdens. As a donor to the royal foundation, I’d be pissed to find out that some of my money was given to charities who then wire it to KC or Will’s private accounts as rent or whatever else. And they expect to be thanked for their service.
I hope these facts become a regular part of royal reporting. Like, the next time TOB visits one of “his” military patronage, the reporter should add that William, interestingly, makes money for himself by charging rent to these armed forces under his command.
@Smart&Messy – Yes it does give a whole new perspective to their ribbon cutting for hospitals and schools that is undertaken primarily for their own PR purposes. Yesterday I was watching Times Radio youtube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvuXAYimmvE) and the investigator said they’d spoken to two former chairs of the Public Accounts Select Committee, conservative Sir Edward Lee and baroness (Lady?) Margaret Hodge, who was actually on the show. Lee said it was “wrong for the royals to be profiting from public services,” and Hodge thought it was wrong the duchies weren’t subject to corporation or capital gains tax. Hodge joins the program ~ 6:30. She’s got a few things to say about Chuck pocketing rent from charities that he’s supposedly the “patron” of.
Oh well, we’ll see how much effect this has on UK public. (Or how much the royals can counter it with their client and paid media.) I’ve been banging on about the duchies in Celebitchy for years, and most people don’t even remotely get it. I’ve referenced the work of Dr Kirkhope in his thesis at Plymouth University and everybody says ‘nothing can be done.’ Good luck with your parasites UK – I suspect they’ve been injecting y’all with feel good juice so they can stay latched on.
Everything makes the silly homeless documentation even more ridiculous… grabbing popcorn
It’s fantastic because this is the main story about them, the day that Earth shot starts in South Africa. Nothing seems to stick to them that should have really driven reform, but I hope the ones two punch of that documentary, this expose, and then South Africa lands. Especially after that Australian tour. I hope enough people who ” don’t pay attention” to what they are doing have a end of year recall about the monarchy and demand changes.
OMG I forgot it’s Earshit time. That stupid vanity event will not do sh!t to distract from this. Even worse, it will just highlight his privilege and hypocrisy. How embarrassing. He should announce a divorce and a new GF right about now if he wants people distracted at all. hahaha popcorn time
If they don’t riot over this or at least force political actions over this, then none of them should ever complain about that family again!
I am fine with people paying rent but that family should then be taxed on their capital gains!
The English royal family does not pay taxes for capital gains? What is this the Gilded Age!
England has at least one more generation before it will have this discussion. A generation of kids raised in grinding poverty with no memory of Elizabeth 2 spells trouble for the monarchy.
It amazes me that they charge public services rents, but to charge for a prison that sits empty because of deadly radon gas what do you even say about that? No one can possibly defend it when they are already paid a vulgar amount of more than a half a billion pounds a year, I want to know just how poor, cold and starving do the subjects need to be before the empty greedy souls of the king and heir are satisfied.
The greed. They’re so greedy for money. When they have so much. The idea of them claiming to do charity and service for their country is a joke. They’re robbing the country blind.
I just watched the show (will read the articles next), and am disgusted.
The Royal Family are just scumbags.
They make Trump definitely look like an amateur. They even make Putin look like an amateur.
Frankly I am quite disgusted at so called environmentalists. The prison is plagued by something called radon gas. As a landlord William should have it cleared up . But no the leases make the government responsible for all repairs and maintenance. The lease was taken out in 2023 and is to last 25years. In fact the lease was taken out shortly afterwards the radon gas was discovered and now the prison sits empty. William and Charles just collect the money and do nothing for tenants. The amount they are charging the ambulances to park was the most disgusting. Yet poor old Angela Levin says they are just running a business , then she is just as crazy as Trump
Businesses pay tax – a lot of tax. If they want to be called just any other business they need to pay ALL the taxes that others would pay including the newly introduced inheritance tax on family transfers of ownership.
charles must realllly hate Harry because you’re raking in these millions yearly and still have the gall to tell your son you can’t afford to provide for his wife and new family. I’m so happy Sussexit happened because you’d have seen them as the face of this even if they don’t get a dime. The British people unfortunately will go back to hating immigrants and Meghan because majority of them are sheep being led by their papers, you’ll see them accusing Harry and Meghan of “using their royal titles” while Charles and William and running fully operational businesses with theirs
I know Harry is the spare and he will never be king, but he is still Charles’ son. How come Harry does not automatically a piece of the royal pie? Why everything is going to William, it’s so unfair.
Because of primogeniture, which was established in medieval times to keep Royal and noble estates intact instead of them diminishing into nothing by successive partitions through equal inheritance. It was a way to preserve power. During this time the Welsh principalities exercised equal inheritance between sons which meant that they subdivided to a dangerous point. Eventually, they were too divided and weak to withstand and English conquest.
The monarchy’s primary business is real estate investment which is in control by the monarch and the heir. Everyone else in the family, except the heir’s heir, are employees of the public relations arm of the monarchy and must do what they’re told or their income and place of residence are affected. Sentimentality of family ties plays very little role in this.
@Lolo86lf – After watching the documentary, I think the “half in half out” and paying their own way makes a lot more sense. Harry famously said if you knew what I know,” which could easily be code for Harry not wanting anything to do with their “filthy money” and dodgy business practices.
It also becomes clear why William was so unhappy when Meghan refused to allow the profits of her cookbook to go into the Royal Foundation. Both KCIII and his heir must have been absolutely gutted at losing out on the opportunity to use IGs to line their own pockets. Yes, you’re right that as a father KCIII could (and should) have done more to support his son financially but, in the end, it’s worked out for the best. KCIII and his heir have repeatedly told anyone willing to listen that they will not give Harry a penny, and as a result have no-one to pass the blame onto for their greed, lies and corruption. AND I BLOODY LOVE IT FOR THEM!
Those lands, seabeds, rivers, forests, moors, etc. shouldn’t “belong” to any individual. They should be federal, and only belong to the British people. Here’s hoping that this lights a fuse under Parliament’s arse!
Yes. The Royal estates should have been nationalized the moment Britain became a constitutional monarchy. But since this constitutional structure developed slowly over time, ancient feudal remnants have been allowed to continue way too long.
Somehow, I’m both shocked and not shocked. And still wondering what has prompted these months-long investigations. Was it Charles’ illness and the prospect of William as king? Or going back further to QEII’s death, as one CBer posted yesterday? Is the press gaining courage from the obvious weaknesses of Charles and William?
I don’t believe the months-long investigation line. I think the press had this put together for a long time and for some reason, it is released now. Maybe it’s about KC and William fcuking up their relationship with the press/Murdoch, etc. Maybe they are not useful enough for their keepers at this point. Maybe they got too greedy and the private sector and government want to take them down a peg (yeah), because they are getting too much of the pie. Or KC and Peg want it out now, so it can be swept under the rug by a divorce announcement. And it would work too! Kate just released a shampoo ad about how healthy and happy she is. Now would be the best time to ditch her.
I also believe that they’ve had it for a while waiting for the right time. With that said I think it was release for the simple reason that the country is broke/financial budget, so the government is attacking the Windsors through a third party instead of directly. William’s homeless project is even more triggering.
I think it was the Queen’s death. I absolutely believe that this was a months-long investigation, this is not something that was thrown together in a few days/weeks.
My guess is that the timing may in part be due to the Australia tour and earthshot, but its also because there are three moving parts here – the Times, Dispatches, and the Mirror – and they probably all wanted to get their ducks in a row and were obviously working together to drop this at the same time.
Yeah, the Queen’s death is a key factor.
The British monarchy has been in decline for a while but I think that people underestimate how slowly these things move. People are not going to root violently over this. That would only happen if things were truly dire for the populace and that would be really terrible because that would mean terrible suffering.
However, it does feel like a threshold
has been breached. This is a significant moment IMO but we are not going to see immediate change but it will be VERY interesting to see where the BRF will be in a decade. The effects of Brexits has been bad and it will take a long time to alleviate that and then there are the effects of climate change. Things HAVE to change and the BRF has show itself to be completely opposed to any kind of significant change because they have completely bought into the idea that the monarchy has to be in changing, an idea that has probably been enforced by the extreme longevity of both QEII and her domineering mother.
The revolutions of the 18th and 19th centuries on the European continent lead to lasting changes but these events did not impact the UK directly because the unrest mainly took place in their colonies. I listened to a podcast about this subject that laid out how the Empire insulated the British Isles from this general revolutionary unrest and that influenced the national self-image (the English do not revolt, which is not true historically).
Yes, it’s a complex equation. I think Elizabeth’s death and Charles’ coronation set off active questioning of the monarchy’s usefulness. And from there it got broken down into parts – useful to whom and in what way?
Clearly, they’re decreasingly useful to the tabloids, with Kate out of the picture and H&M being old, old, news – and there are only so many ways that the royal biographers can rearrange the same stories into something new. Charles is old, Camilla is old and loathed, William is mediocre and forget about Kate.
And now it’s becoming more clear that they aren’t useful to the UK and the realms, either. They’ve been shown to be duds at diplomacy, they don’t represent the people, they don’t respect history and they don’t represent the future, either. William’s grand plans have become a joke and he’s openly shown his lack of interest in everyday work. And both he and Kate have made it clear that their monarchy will be one of doing whatever they feel like doing. – it’s like the opposite of noblesse oblige.
@Eurydice Snuffles said something similar in another post and I think its a good point. To whom is the monarchy useful and how? I know some on here have said that they like the idea of a neutral head of state in the monarch, and while I don’t agree with that being an inherited position, I can sort of see that POV. But then what is useful about the rest of the family? Performative ribbon cutting?
They aren’t good diplomats, they aren’t good for British PR because they reflect a different Britain – white, old, stuffy, unchanging, a world of coatdresses and tiaras – they are unable to address actual problems in the country because of the whole “politically neutral” aspect.
So if the institution isn’t useful – at least not in its current form – but is currently raking in millions and millions with little to no oversight into how that money is spent – what’s the point of it?
In addition neither Duchy pay either corporation taxes or Capital Gains taxes, and whilst it is well known the monarch passes things to the next monarch with no inheritance tax, it now comes out that whilst farmers and small family business are going to be crippled by a new inheritance tax, the Duchy of Cornwall will be exempt. It is absolutely unconscionable. The homes and properties they are letting out are also not fit for purpose and any other private landlord would not be allowed to rent out such properties. I am indescribably angry.
Feudalism is alive and still ugly.
How about this lazy do-nothing prince use the prison profit to fund housing and refurbishment of old buildings for the homeless he says he’s so concerned about?
He doesn’t have time for that and now we know why. He’s been busy “managing” his Duchy.
It is absolutely galling that they charge their own patronages. Are these contracts put out to bid or do the charities feel obligated to pay exorbitant rents to the royal family?
It just goes to show that, as with their make-believe military costumes, etc., “service” means service to themselves.
Charles and William are tax dodging slumlords. Parliament needs to grow a pair and deal with them. The republic movement has more ammunition.
What a scam!
More protests please.
This is why more transparency around royal finances are necessary. What may have been acceptable in the 1700s etc is not acceptable in 2024. Charging to cross a river?? Charging the NAVY to moor boats near a naval college so they can train recruits? Charging charities?
I think if there had been more transparency all along this wouldn’t seem so outrageous. Or I think if the finances were more open in general – okay so they both get over 20 million pounds a year, where does that go? They both *supposedly* taxes on what is left after “official expenses,” who decides what is an official expense, who decides what is an appropriate tax rate, etc?
They’re hiding both the source of their wealth as well as how they are spending that wealth.
And then the sovereign grant keeps going up.
What an absolute disgrace for the nation.
They also own huge swaths of land in Canada (crown land). This is the land that the indigenous people are asking for but the royals completely ignore them. I’m sure it’s true in other former colonies as well.
Actually Canadian Crown Land is not owned by the royals – ” Crown land is the term used to describe land owned by the federal or provincial governments. ” It is not personally owned by the royal family. That is not to say that members of the family don’t own land privately here, though, I have no idea on that.
This shows that whether you are King or Prince of UK, your business should be regulated by laws on the same basis as other ordinary citizens. There
should be no business tax exemptions for the 2 duchies since they are behaving like any other profit driven commercial organisations even though their operating costs are lower and profit margins are higher since they are not paying corporation tax and capital gains tax. Also instead of paying income tax on a voluntary basis , the King and Prince should also be legally required to pay income tax on income earned from the 2 duchies for better scrutiny on their tax returns .
I think that the solution should be even more radical than that. I think that all the Royal estates should be transferred to the State and that the Royals should not be allowed to manage their own palaces through the Privy Purse, which is another ancient remnant that has been misused for decades. The up keep of Royal residences should be maintained by an official department under State management. And then the Royals should simply be put on a fixed income that they are obligated to make public budgets for
Totally agree. The 2 duchies should be returned to the Crown Estate. The King and his heir should be paid a salary . At the moment Prince William’s income of GBP 25 million is equal to the combined salaries of 6 European Head of States.
I mean the president of the united states gets 400k a year as a salary, and that’s a relatively recent increase (GWB I think?) Now obviously there is a large supplement to that for official entertaining etc (used to be 200k, not sure if that increased to 400k or not) and he/she (!) doesn’t pay rent/mortgage on the White House, they dont have car payments, etc. And at the most its for two terms. So there are key differences.
It’s STILL a far cry from 20-25 million a YEAR in profit PLUS what they get from the sovereign grant. And even william, who is supposedly funded by the duchy, still gets a lot from the sovereign grant (for example I think all helicopter travel comes out of the SG, etc.)
Agree 100%, radical action is necessary after all that budget cuts.
Totally agree, radical action is now required. The idea of returning both Duchies to the Crown Estate and paying a salary to the monarch and heir is a very good one.
🎯
#DefundTheMonarchy
Folks, I am seriously disgusted by this. I mean I knew this family was vile and everything they have was built on taking advantage of others, but seeing it laid out like this is insane. And they can’t be voted out. Wow. Just wow.
For the last 5 years, at least, I’ve been trying to turn #AbolishTheMonarchy into #DefundTheMonarchy because defunding is the first step towards abolishment. I haven’t been successful, but maybe now people will SEE what’s going on and be determined to change it.
What @SarahMcK says is also true. HUGE swaths of land in Canada is considered Crown Land. Now I want to know how much rent we pay for various buildings (like parliament) that are on what is considered crown land. If we paid the indigenous people the rent, instead of Crown, that would help with reconciliation and help lift them from the abject poverty we have forced upon them. It all starts with defunding the monarchy.
Defining them is a much more realistic goal than complete abolishment – a first.
I think defunding them is much more realistic and I think we may see it happen over the next few decades – maybe not a complete defunding but a significantly smaller budget with more spending restrictions. Monarch and heir funded by the government, everyone else works.
Defunding the Monarchy is very approriate.
This is the way. Defund them.
Also, other heads of state should refuse to meet with them. Don’t give them the time of day.
A good worldwide shaming is long overdue.
🎯
It is incredible to me, all of the wealth, land of the monarch wasn’t automatically nationalized. It isn’t like Charles’s fathers earned all of this by themselves, how can they have private wealth? It is absurd. When my country got democracy, all of the wealth got transferred to the nation, not to a private family.
I clicked on the link to the article and scanned through so at the very least it’ll count as a view and signal that they should continue with more articles like this to expose the greed and hypocrisy of the monarchy.
The doc is really something to behold. Unfortunately the system is built to protect them. A few times questions have come up in parliamentary areas it’s been shrugged off.
They should calculate what the government pays them in all rents and fees and deduct that from the SG for a start. And dismantle the Duchies. Ugh the whole thing is so disgusting.
I lost it at the £1000 they charged for the AIRSPACE a bridge took up. Yes. They charged the authorities for AIR. I mean, FFS!!
This is comic book villain levels of depravity. They should be pelted with mud and stones!
I am so very glad that Harry and Meghan are far away from this shit show.
I hope celebrities and organisations are having second thoughts about associating their names with this deplorable family.
I hope Harry and Meghan don’t surface for at least 2 weeks . I want chucky and wank to face the full force of this extortion and abuse of the public services. What I don’t understand is that the government must know that they charge the public services and these schools and all these other places, yet they still continue to give them money yearly and now next year it increases. How do you justify this when you have people suffering and so many food banks. You can’t afford to pay the staff at the NHS and put the much needed resources into it . You can’t give more to schools to help the children become all there can be but you can continue to feed the greedy charles and William who don’t work, who don’t need it . The military protects their sorry asses and yet you have the audacity to steal from them . I swear the British monarchy is the English version of the mafia and you can’t convince me otherwise They will never be able to spend all this money in-their Lifetime. Why are the British people not staging a revolt. I would be pissed if I lived there and my government would not stop hearing from me about it .
In some parts of the UK if you die without a will all your belongings go to Charles
@Lisa – It’s not only Charles, as William also benefits from “Bona Vacantia.” The money from people dying without leaving a will goes to the Duke of Cornwall.
I’m British (Scottish) but have lived in the US for decades. Is this even making news in the UK? The friends there that I have discussed this with know nothing about it. The BBC seems to be completely ignoring it. Is that correct?
@Louisa – in short YES! The BBC didn’t have it on any of their news bulletins and buried it deep on their website. The Mail and The Express also covered it on their sites but, (again) you had to search to find anything about it. However, word of mouth has means this will not go away anytime soon. I’ve just come back for lunch with a friend who watched it yesterday as another friend told her about it. The MSM are protecting them as best they can but, people who have seen the documentary are furious and are talking about it.
I’ve just read somewhere online, that the documentary wasn’t mentioned on any of their morning shows 🙄
It’s hard to tell from the outside: has the Labour government shown any inclination to be tougher on the Royals than the Conservative government was?
No because the biggest thing for landowners and business owners is a new inheritance tax that is going to completely destroy British farming and British businesses owned by families. And the Royals are all exempt. When Anne dies and her property passes to anyone but her husband will her estate be paying tax on the passing of that vast property to her children? I think NOT. Same for Andrew and same for Edward.
Look, I’m 63 in US.
Why do ppl keep saying their is one more generation before the Monarchy is finished?
I don’t believe that at all.
Here in US, many 60-75’s have worked their entire lives and are still struggling.
I think they entire Monarchy is BS and I bet tons of ppl in UK do also.
The UK is a total mess… no doubt about that. But we are being told the US is about to re-elect Trump – so it is not just us getting it wrong is it? ( please please tell me the rumours are false. )
The first picture of Will is the most pickled I have seen. Remember how good looking everyone thought he was? Including himself. He had so much good will starting out because of Diana, which he has now squandered. I wonder if he and Diana would be estranged if she was alive.
$800M is reported to be Charles’ net worth.
We KNOW they are generational wealth hoarders, who would not piss on “the people” if we were on fire.
Look at the history!
My Irish ancestors hated the British for how the Irish were treated.
To this day, I can show you photos of my relatives that came to America and the stories of cruelty.
Many, many countries have been brutalized by the British, for hundreds of years.
Why are the ppl of Britain still tolerating these fools taking their money?
Tourism, my ass.
The building, and history of Britain will do fine for tourism without the BRF.
The British stood by and watched the potato famine happen, for one. They never did a thing to help. That’s why so many call the British ensign “the butcher’s apron.”
Defunding the royals should just be the start. That’s not going to help the NHS, etc., being shamefully billed by the royals.
Millions are paid to house ambulances??? That is terrible.
Dm is trying to deflect with Charlotte being a fashionista and how happy tindall s are.i doubt it will do much good
Corruption. Wealth hoarding. Health care gone to hell.
The average person gets the shaft AND the bill.
The US and the UK are in the same boat.
Revolting to see it continue, and things must change!
No wonder the under 45’s are not keen to have children. Society is at a low point in so many countries.
George Carlin was a prophet
“It’s a big Club. And we ain’t in it!”
I think he said this 30-40 years ago and it keeps being true, every.day.
Think a minute of how the ppl of Britain suffered during the bombings of WW1 and 2.
WW2 huge parts of Britain were bombed to dust, the young ppl killed, the rationing, sending children away by the train full trying to get them to safety.
We all know the history.
The BRF scamming huge wealth continues. A national disgrace.
The Govt leaders must level the field. Change the laws.
Why do they keep waiting?
Btw, If you die without a will in Minnesota, your assets will be seized by the State.
If you are on Medical Assistance and die your assets will be seized to “repay” the state for your medical costs while you were alive. MA is healthcare for low income ppl. I’m on it.
DIdn’t I just read an article that expressed “outrage” at the house Meghan and Harry supposedly bought in Portugal? This is getting more insane by the day. Mr. Global Statesman, Mr. Earthshotter and Mr. “Future of the Monarchy” has done nothing but to showcase what a bunch of lazy grifters he and his family are.
He really looks like Huevo Duro https://x.com/dpssre/status/1006904481035046912
It’s been said that they left out more damning evidence from the documentary. I wonder what was left out. I have a feeling it was Kate’s fake cancer diagnosis. I have not, nor will I ever believe she had cancer.
Damn. Follow the money and the horrors reveal themselves. Holy smokes. As much as I loathe the Windsors, I had forgotten about the land holding/weird feudal rules and never realized the extent of the shenanigans. Is this getting wide coverage in the UK and Commonwealth countries? People should be protesting in the streets.
I say this with the upmost respect for the British people, but I have to ask: why the fuck aren’t your people more enraged with shit like this? I just cannot imagine being British, knowing this kind of information, and just shrugging my shoulders and saying, “oh well, nothing I can do about it.” There’s actually ALOT you can do about it. First off, shake off the apathy the royals, Torys and British press has had you existing in. Then stand up for yourselves and say “no fucking more. This shit ends NOW”. But until you unite as a country and admit that enough is enough, this will never stop.
If only it were as outrageous as a mixed-race American duchess who stole the favorite prince demonstrating how stupid a curtsy is.
So what would happen if the prisons, schools, NHS and the military suddenly decided to start stiffing their Royal Slumlords on the rent? Would C&W have the gall to evict them?
Time to close the purse on this family of grifters.
Wow! I knew they were wealth hoarders to the colonial extreme but this is truly shocking and, yes, VILE. The British people should demand they be defunded at the very least. I consider the BRF no more than privileged thieves. Charles and William have no scruples charging charities!! It is absolutely disgusting and there should be riots at the scope of their collective thievery.
this is the worst sort of grift from extremely wealthy people-unseemly-disgusting-this has been going on for centuries and nobody thought to make some changes-especially since the invention of computers and the internet-charging charities, public services, military, and unlivable housing for some of their tenants-you cannot get any lower than this as human beings-a US publication should publish this to show how the monarchy is run and where it gets most of its money.-reverse robin hoods-take from the poor and give to the rich. Monarchy is a disgraceful institution when used for evil.
What makes this more insanse is the fact that they don’t have to pay taxes and since William has taken over the duchy he’s refused to have any tranparency at all. It’s ridiculous.
So why isn’t the upkeep up to Charles and William? If they are renting it, aren’t the also the landlord in charge of repairs??