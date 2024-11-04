“Kim Kardashian’s styling was bad at the LACMA Art + Film gala” links

Kim Kardashian & many others attended the LACMA Art+ Film gala. [Socialite Life]
Here’s Ariana Grande at a Wicked premiere in Sydney. [RCFA]
Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91. [Just Jared]
The Avengers, minus Chris Pratt, assemble for Kamala Harris. [LaineyGossip]
Hugh Hewitt huffed out of WaPo. [Pajiba]
Congrats to the Dodgers! [Go Fug Yourself]
James Van Der Beek has colorectal cancer. [Seriously OMG]
Jill Duggar Dillard & her garbage husband can take themselves out. [Starcasm]
Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. [Hollywood Life]
FCC commissioner throws tantrum about Kamala Harris’s SNL cameo. [Buzzfeed]
Revolting.
She’s disgusting on the inside and outside. Yuck!
This feels like pre Kanye Kim, when she was finding her way in fashion and listening to anyone.
Overall I preferred her then and I know people thought she looked trashy but I preferred it to the dreary stuff he put her in and how he did it.
I preferred Season 1 Kardashians to what we have now. With their real faces and ordinary messy clothes
I’m all for women wearing whatever the hell they want.
Having said that…I do think it’s time Kim put the girls away. All her outfits are about revealing as much skin and squashed boobies as possible, and really – the look has become very tired. With all that money and access, she could do so much more.
Was she trying to compete with Ye’s new nude doll? Granted she had more material but the front was wide open.
That outfit is ugly.
That dress is Walmart version of Borgeas cosplay gown.
Specifically, that purple cross necklace might be one of the cheapest, fake looking pieces ever to have been worn.
Even Diana could not give it class. Diana, in the velvet dress with this cross looked like a local theater production of Shakespeare.
It looks like a Walmart piece, at best.
And I am a jewelry fan.
Put the breast implants away. Kim and Kourtney have the most obvious, badly done implants.
I enjoy celeb gossip. But, all the BRF and all the Kardashians have overstayed their 15 minutes.
Yep
Sell by date waaaay past
She just keeps looking cheaper and cheaper.
Where are the pics of Rowoon and Colman Domingo?? Let’s focus on the people who looked amazing!! Kim just looked sad and dated. Can’t believe I’m getting close to feeling sorry for her.
Cara Delevingne looked fantastic!!
Cara looked great! But for a second there, I thought she was bleeding.
Re: Links…..
Quincy.
I’d have thought Quincy passing would get a post of its own.
He was a major player for decades and he outlived so many of the ppl he worked with.
Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Sinatra.
James VD Beek, best wishes to him and his young family.
At 47, he has 6 kids, the youngest only 3.
I was shocked to see his diagnosis.
I thought the same for Quincy Jones. The words legend, icon, genius are so often and so casually used these days. But he was truly one. His autobiography is a great read. His album The Dude and the song Ai no corrida really cheered me up during the pandemy. Farewell to a multi talented artist.
…don’t understand how her staff and/or family let her go to the event with that hair…
The Duggar Halloween costumes are not surprising — but do they even let the womanfolk vote? They are garbage indeed, but at least they seem to recognize it. I suggest they make that their regular wardrobe.
Funny how they nitpick which evangelical stuff they’ll follow, as most fundamental christians don’t engage with Halloween. And her husband is scary looking.
Her husband kind of looks like Aaron Rodgers.
Evangelicals are rather clueless about the Gospels. They make stuff up and pretend they’re holy and better than everyone else.
The area around her nose and mouth look like she’s melting. It’s really weird and off putting. Her red-carpet looks have been unfortunate the last two season to be honest.
I hope that James Vanderbeek is getting proven medical care for his diagnosis. Last year he was sharing anti-vaccination talking points and sharing them on social and on Fox. Some folks are using vitamins and herbs to treat life threatening diseases, and it is dangerous.
Him and Ananda Lewis. She has breast cancer and thought that keeping her tumor like it was pesky mouse that kept showing up at your house was a good idea. She said that she could heal herself by getting rid of toxins . Ma’am the tumor in your breast was the toxin! Humans make me so sad sometimes
Isn’t she a bit long in the tooth for this…..
Ricky Martin!!
Clicked to see who else besides Kim.
Holy cow, Ricky Martin looks terrific! In a tough color to look good in for anybody, he is wearing that look like he owns the world.
I generally don’t think of RM. Then he pops up looking timeless and hot.
A+ stylists.
There are a ton of great looks at this event, men and women. I think her style is terrible. I have no problem with showing your body off , but she’s always borderline if not outright vulgar.
agree, lots of great looks. i can’t unsee the fact that kim didn’t bother using some make-up to cover up her tan lines. the ultimate in tacky!!
She’s wearing Diana’s necklace, let’s imagine for an instant if Meghan were to wear Diana’s jewelry in that way.
Are you kidding?
If Meghan dressed like that, with her boobs out in the air, the press would vilify her into the next decade.
If she worn anything of Dianas looking this cheap, I’d have to take her aside myself to ask if she needs help?
M would NEVER go out in public looking like this.
Kim is trashy.
Hasn’t she always been?
@Lau. What difference does it make who wears this necklace? It’s unattractive and unflattering on anyone. Besides, it’s not like Kim is receiving positive feedback. Meghan doesn’t have to be the yardstick against whom everyone is else measured.
And yet the tabloids didn’t write a dozen of articles about Kim being trashy and inappropriate. The DM had like one article saying that “royal fans” were slamming her.
Imo the Kardashians are losing their influence. They’re a brand that used to be trending- but without talent , not much of anything else.
I’m so sick of seeing every single Kardashian-Jenner’s boobs.
I don’t get why they’re so eager to show off plastic.
Because they paid for it, like every other overpriced possession they have.
RE: Jill Dillard’s garbage costume. On Halloween, at my daughter’s school pick up, I saw another mom walking into the school who had a reflective vest and her face had smudges of dark makeup all over it. I’m just realizing now why she was dressed like that. Thankfully her kid isn’t in my kid’s class. God knows what that garbage teaches their kids about treating others with kindness given that their dear leader is incapable of ever doing so.
Oh Kim… girl…. why do you have to oversex everything? I would have worn that with a high neck open back , long sleeves and had the necklace hang low in the front . That would have been better that squashing herself into that dress ( sorry the breasts look squashed) and then putting a huge cross between her tortured looking breasts. Oh and one eye is bigger than the other.