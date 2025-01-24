Trace Cyrus to Billy Ray: you’re not healthy dad & everyone is noticing it



Like Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus sang without accompaniment at inauguration festivities, thanks to technical difficulties. If only one a dozen tech billionaires had donated to the Trump inaugural committee fund. While Carrie threw a hissy fit over not being given the right platform (both literally and figuratively), the unraveling of Billy Ray’s performance was marked by some odd details. There was his electric guitar completely crapping out on him, which led to a seeming eternity — filled with Billy Ray saying, “Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. Is my guitar on, guys? Is anybody awake? Where’s everybody at? Is anybody back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?” — before a crew member eventually emerged. So by the time Billy Ray started a raspy, monotone, a cappella version of “Achy Breaky Heart,” the mood had well and truly dipped. The scene was so startling, that Trace Cyrus took to Instagram days later with a lengthy plea for his father to get some help:

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” he wrote. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly, the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” Trace continued. He added, “You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though.” …“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now,” he wrote. “As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.” he wrote. …Billy Ray has been a fixture in the headlines in the past year, most notably for his messy divorce from Firerose, which was finalized in August 2024. A month prior, leaked audio and texts from a fight with Firerose, during which he appeared to slam his ex-wife Tish and daughter Miley also put him under the spotlight. Meanwhile, when Miley won her first Grammy in February 2024, she omitted Billy Ray’s name in her acceptance speech, fueling rumors of a feud between the pair.

[From Us Weekly]

Oof, I’d forgotten all the messiness that went down with Billy Ray’s whirlwind marriage to Firerose. And in addition to that, the Cyrus family has had some soap opera caliber ruptures going on, what with Tish Cyrus marrying Dominic Purcell, then it emerging that he hooked up with her 25-year-old daughter Noah first, and all the kids choosing sides on which parent’s wedding to attend. It’s definitely been a time, is what I’m saying. I don’t know much about Trace, but I take this Instagram post as sincere; a son legitimately concerned about his father, and feeling like he’s been cut off from private modes of communication. I hope this family finds a way to reconnect, and that Billy Ray lets in some health and peace (and better politics).

And lastly, not to be that girl (but I am 100% that girl), but I think Trace meant to say that he couldn’t care less if the post upset his father. Because the way he wrote it, if he could care less, then— ok I’ve made my point so I’ll stop now.

Photo note by CB: This picture is from 2010.



February, 2020:

