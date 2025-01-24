Isabella Rossellini: ‘I wish my parents were alive to celebrate’ my Oscar nom

This awards season has not panned out the way I was expecting back in November. No Oscar nominations for Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Challengers, Margaret Qualley and on and on. But I did get one thing I really wanted: Isabella Rossellini has scored her first-ever Oscar nomination at the age of 72. She was recognized for her work in Conclave, where she played a grumpy nun who revealed a vital piece of information to the cardinals at just the right moment. Rossellini’s screen time was limited, but I think people are so used to “category fraud” that they forget that… this is actually what a “supporting performance” looks like, this is what it’s supposed to be. They gave Judd Hirsch a supporting actor Oscar nomination for eight minutes of screen time in The Fabelmans! Rossellini’s Conclave nom is similar.

Throughout the awards season, Isabella has been soaking in the experience and bringing a lot of heart and levity to the party. She’s enjoying herself, and this must be such a treat, to get an Oscar nom at this stage of her life. Like most nominees, Isabella released a statement thanking everyone for helping her along the way, and reminding everyone of her incredible pedigree:

“When I was young, I was always identified as the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini. As I’ve gotten older, this doesn’t happen as frequently; and, I miss it, especially today. I wish my parents were alive to celebrate with me this great honor. And, also, today, with this joy, my mind can’t help lingering in the beyond to David Lynch. Our collaboration was key to my understanding of the art of acting. It is my past, all that I have in me, that I brought to my interpretation of Sister Agnes in the film Conclave, working under the clear, sharp direction of Edward Berger, his incredible cast and crew, especially the incomparable Ralph Fiennes. Thank you to the Academy. I am very honored.”

Isabella also released a video, filmed in her home, thanking everyone and the Academy and referencing her parents. I love all of this, and honestly, I would love nothing more for Isabella to win the Oscar. Let’s make it happen, Oscar voters!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

7 Responses to “Isabella Rossellini: ‘I wish my parents were alive to celebrate’ my Oscar nom”

  1. Alicky says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:39 am

    Ingrid Bergman won Best Supporting Actress for what was essentially a cameo in Murder on the Orient Express, so why not Isabella? Hope she wins!

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:47 am

    I had no idea about any birth scandal (and couldn’t have told you who her parents were before being reminded in this article) so I’ll be looking into that!

    I loved Conclave and she was outstanding. There’s one look/raised eyebrow that made me want to stand up and applaud her in the cinema. She’s hugely impactful to the story and through her acting for all that she is on screen so little.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      January 24, 2025 at 8:30 am

      I know that eyebrow you mention! To me, every time she was onscreen, she advanced the plot and was mesmerizing. I went to the movie not knowing she was in it, and was just delighted to see her on screen again.

      Reply
  3. Loretta says:
    January 24, 2025 at 7:49 am

    I love her, I hope she will win

    Reply
  4. Inge says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Her curtsey in Conclave earned her quite a few laughs in my cinema. Her screentime was short bit she made a big impression.

    Reply
  5. Jegede says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Congratulations Isabella!!!!!!!!! 👍👍
    Death Becomes Her should have been your first nom.😍😍

    Reply
  6. North of Boston says:
    January 24, 2025 at 8:26 am

    I love her, her outlook, her style.
    And that it was possibly one of the guide dog puppies she fosters barking in the background 🙂

    Congrats Isabella!

    Reply

