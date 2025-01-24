Isabella Rossellini: ‘I wish my parents were alive to celebrate’ my Oscar nom

This awards season has not panned out the way I was expecting back in November. No Oscar nominations for Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Challengers, Margaret Qualley and on and on. But I did get one thing I really wanted: Isabella Rossellini has scored her first-ever Oscar nomination at the age of 72. She was recognized for her work in Conclave, where she played a grumpy nun who revealed a vital piece of information to the cardinals at just the right moment. Rossellini’s screen time was limited, but I think people are so used to “category fraud” that they forget that… this is actually what a “supporting performance” looks like, this is what it’s supposed to be. They gave Judd Hirsch a supporting actor Oscar nomination for eight minutes of screen time in The Fabelmans! Rossellini’s Conclave nom is similar.

Throughout the awards season, Isabella has been soaking in the experience and bringing a lot of heart and levity to the party. She’s enjoying herself, and this must be such a treat, to get an Oscar nom at this stage of her life. Like most nominees, Isabella released a statement thanking everyone for helping her along the way, and reminding everyone of her incredible pedigree:

“When I was young, I was always identified as the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini. As I’ve gotten older, this doesn’t happen as frequently; and, I miss it, especially today. I wish my parents were alive to celebrate with me this great honor. And, also, today, with this joy, my mind can’t help lingering in the beyond to David Lynch. Our collaboration was key to my understanding of the art of acting. It is my past, all that I have in me, that I brought to my interpretation of Sister Agnes in the film Conclave, working under the clear, sharp direction of Edward Berger, his incredible cast and crew, especially the incomparable Ralph Fiennes. Thank you to the Academy. I am very honored.”

[From EW]

Isabella also released a video, filmed in her home, thanking everyone and the Academy and referencing her parents. I love all of this, and honestly, I would love nothing more for Isabella to win the Oscar. Let’s make it happen, Oscar voters!

Isabella Rossellini on her first Oscar nomination, highlighting her parents, David Lynch, Edward Berger and Ralph Fiennes pic.twitter.com/EHMteGsFQj — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 23, 2025

The funniest thing about people being mad at Isabella Rossellini for mentioning her mother is…wouldn’t you? Your birth was an international scandal that was condemned by US Congress AND The Vatican and nearly derailed Ingrid Bergman’s career? I would never shut up about that! pic.twitter.com/zF6cOcBILy — Brandon Lewis @ Sundance 2025 (@blewis1103) January 15, 2025